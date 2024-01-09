ADVERTISEMENT

Generally, most weddings have a list of norms and traditions that people tend to follow. From the order of the ceremony to the exact colors folks can and can wear, there are templates that have existed for a long time. But every now and then, someone wants to put a personal twist on their own special day.

A man shared his unfortunate experience with his family who were all unreasonably offended that he wore pink to his own wedding. Despite marrying a woman, his family thought this was sufficient evidence of homosexuality. Commenters did their best to share their support.

Some folks like to change up tried formulas and have a unique spin on their weddings

Image source: Marina Abrosimova / pexels (not the actual photo)

But one groom ended up getting a barrage of horrible messages when he chose to wear pink

Image credits: Adrian Swancar / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image source: FrontDinner2273

Wedding attire has constantly evolved throughout the centuries

Despite the fact that some folks see the classic wedding look as fully set in stone, in the grand scheme of things, it’s really not that old. Setting aside the fact that the classic men’s suit is relatively modern, white only became the “standard” color of the bride in 1559, when Mary, Queen of Scots married Francis, the Dauphin of France.

She picked white because it was simply her favorite color. Even more confusingly, at the time, white would be a common color to wear during mourning for royalty. But as it often happens, the habits and preferences of nobility end up casting a long shadow over the choices and fashion of practically everyone else.

Some modern people still repeat the old myth that the white can also be seen as representing the bride’s virginity, however, this is misguided. In many medieval and later customs, blue was the color of purity and faithfulness. We don’t exactly see a lot of blue wedding dresses out there, so this theory hardly holds up to any scrutiny.

These days, people tend to be more creative at weddings

While most Western wedding dresses will be white, every now and then a bride might decide to do something a bit different. So it only makes sense that a groom might want something different from the suit they could wear to really any formal occasion. On top of that, it makes even more sense to coordinate the color and look with the bride, instead of some sort of random mishmash of looks.

Regardless of traditions or lack thereof, OP’s family’s response is just downright rude and horrible, although it’s a perfect example of why they were not invited to the wedding in the first place. Besides writing out homophobic slurs to a man who is literally marrying a woman, getting that worked up about the color of a shirt is simply absurd.

Setting aside just how rude and hurtful the comments are, it is somewhat comical to see someone so up in arms over a pink t-shirt. Nothing screams insecurity more than a piece of fabric in a specific color causing you to feel mad enough to send out angry texts. It’s like punching a hole in drywall because someone decided to wear sneakers you dislike.

OP’s family managed to show their true colors

The silver lining, if there is any here, is that this experience is a clear indicator to OP that he was right to maintain some distance from his family if they are willing to be this rude and horrible over the color of a shirt at a private wedding, who knows what else they might do? It’s worth pointing out that this was a small, intimate event, so the family’s claims that OP “embarrassed” them hold no water.

As many commenters note, OP should be celebrated for the simple fact that he got married. The fact that he even coordinated his outfit with the bride is just some (hopefully pink) icing on the cake. His family is simply ridiculous and almost comically insecure if his pink shirt could cause this amount of uproar.

OP shared some more details with the readers

Others thought OP’s family was way out of line

