Today, we’re excited to introduce you to the exquisite art of The Book Master, a passionate team of artists dedicated to creating unique, handmade sculptures by combining art and recycling. Using mostly recycled books, each fold is meticulously crafted, adding a touch of originality to each piece while promoting eco-friendly art.

Most of the sculptures created by The Book Master feature iconic characters from movies and cartoons. Others are inspired by popular logos, and some are custom designs made specifically for client orders.

More info: Instagram | book-master.fr | tiktok.com

Image credits: book_master_official