ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re excited to introduce you to the exquisite art of The Book Master, a passionate team of artists dedicated to creating unique, handmade sculptures by combining art and recycling. Using mostly recycled books, each fold is meticulously crafted, adding a touch of originality to each piece while promoting eco-friendly art.

Most of the sculptures created by The Book Master feature iconic characters from movies and cartoons. Others are inspired by popular logos, and some are custom designs made specifically for client orders.

More info: Instagram | book-master.fr | tiktok.com
Image credits: book_master_official

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#33

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

From Pages To Pixels: The Enchanting Sculptures Of Book Master

book_master_official Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!