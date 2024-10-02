ADVERTISEMENT

Rosemary Mosco is a talented author and illustrator known for her bird and nature comics. Her work connects readers with the beauty and humor of the natural world, making science both fun and accessible. Whether it's a quirky bird behavior or a humorous take on wildlife, Mosco’s comics might bring a smile and a laugh while teaching us something new about nature.



In her creative process, Mosco draws inspiration from her childhood spent exploring the outdoors in Ottawa, Canada. She wants to show that nature is both complex and beautiful, encouraging people to appreciate and conserve it. Let’s dive into her charming world of comics!



More info: Instagram | rosemarymosco.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | patreon.com