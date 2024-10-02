ADVERTISEMENT

Rosemary Mosco is a talented author and illustrator known for her bird and nature comics. Her work connects readers with the beauty and humor of the natural world, making science both fun and accessible. Whether it's a quirky bird behavior or a humorous take on wildlife, Mosco’s comics might bring a smile and a laugh while teaching us something new about nature.

In her creative process, Mosco draws inspiration from her childhood spent exploring the outdoors in Ottawa, Canada. She wants to show that nature is both complex and beautiful, encouraging people to appreciate and conserve it. Let’s dive into her charming world of comics!

More info: Instagram | rosemarymosco.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | x.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Mosco once more to learn about her creative process. Since her comics and illustrations feature a variety of animals, we asked how she selects her subjects and whether she follows a specific process. "I don't have a process, but I like to focus on animals that people don't know about (like the Rice's whale), animals that many people actively dislike (like the pigeon), or animals that some people find boring because they're so common (like the gull)," the artist replied. "That way, I can help add a new perspective and make an ordinary day more fun."
#2

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Mosco's comics combine education with humor, which she considers to be a crucial element of her work. "It [humor] helps make dry facts more interesting, spreading them to new places. Also, it gives people a much-needed burst of joy. Personally, since things are tough right now, I'd find it so hard to take action on important issues without experiencing at least a little joy in my day. Plus, humor can bring people together and strengthen bonds. During the hardest parts of my life, laughter can get me through, and during the best parts, it can help me express my enthusiasm and connect with people who are having the same experiences."

ADVERTISEMENT
#4

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Mosco shared that she enjoys observing flocks of pigeons in the city for inspiration. "Every pigeon is different, and their behavior is so interesting. I also love going into the woods, sitting next to a lake, and listening to the birds and insects. When I stop moving and sit quietly, which is hard for me, I see so much more."
#6

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"A lot of us go into nature to escape the human world, and that's just fine—it's good to have a break. But I like to emphasize how much of the 'natural' world is connected to people. The creatures around us are here because of economics, history, power, inequality, and so many other human factors. We're inextricably connected. We're part of nature, and nature is part of us!"

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#12

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
mikkelchristiansen avatar
Stygtand
Stygtand
Community Member
7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think you forgot psychotic anger problem. Its a flying chihuahua

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#16

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Artist Brings Laughter To Bird And Nature Lovers With Humorous Comics

rosemarymosco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!