Woodworking has a long and storied history, most likely going back as far as human material creation itself. After all, wood can be worked, to some extent, without metal tools, it’s pretty abundant and is, in so many ways, just a very practical material to work with.

Indeed, early humans and Neanderthals' were quite proficient at using simple flint tools to work wood into whatever they wanted. However, unlike many other materials, wood tends to not last nearly as long, so much of it has not been preserved. Fortunately, the ancient Egyptians not only wrote things down, but buried their furniture and depicted it in drawings.