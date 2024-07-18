ADVERTISEMENT

The right furniture doesn’t just fill a room; it brings character and warmth to your home. Whether it’s a cozy sofa or a striking coffee table, the perfect pieces can truly make your space shine.

Recently, Reddit users have been sharing their incredible furniture finds across different threads—items they’ve purchased, built, or stumbled upon online. We’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Check them out and be sure to upvote your favorites!

#1

I Was Told To Post This Here: My Parents Planted An Appletree When I Was Born. Sadly, It Died A Few Weeks Ago, So I Made A Bookshelf Out Of It

TrashTashy Report

#2

Leather Socks For Chair Legs. I Did It Myself)

BonfireGood Report

#3

An Old Home Style Bar In Italy From 1960

reddit.com Report

#4

I Built A Bulldozer Bed For My 2 Y/O

whatupwiththat Report

#5

I Just Finished Painting My Dresser

nerd271 Report

#6

Our Favorite Auction Find- This Game Table

cristi5151 Report

#7

I Made A 600 LED Programmable Infinity Mirror Coffee Table!

Procupine Report

#8

Talk About A Dining Room Table! A Real Labor Of Love. I'm Finally Finished. A 6 Foot Black Walnut Table Top Filled With All Things Floral And Magical Crystals

houseoffloravana Report

#9

Not In Bad Condition For Being 400 Years Old

MSG_Engineering Report

#10

Designed This Shelf / Rack For My Living Room! What You Guys Think?

SirKlock2 Report

#11

After Wanting One Forever, My Wife Went Bananas And Bought Me An Eames Lounge Chair For Valentine’s Day. I Totally Don’t Deserve It. I’m Just Going To Say Thank You And Keep My Mouth Shut Before She Thinks About Returning It

billbobb1 Report

#12

Brass, Oak, And Shou-Sugi Sideboard

Glittery_Kittens Report

#13

Bought This At An Auction. Thought It Was Unique And Looked Pretty

bubbablake Report

#14

Hand Carved Solid Mango Wood Headboard. My Wife And I Ordered This From India Along With A Half A Shipping Containers Worth Of Other Pieces A Couple Of Years Ago

Familiar_Big3322 Report

#15

Princess Castle Themed Bookshelf For My Daughter. She's Happy!

casualbuilds Report

#16

Reef Coffee Table

anonymous Report

#17

A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Guy

liamoco123 Report

#18

Some Tables I Made

NinjaTurtleNerd Report

#19

Wove A New Danish Cord Seat For My Moller 75 Chair

adavis9691 Report

#20

Obsessed With My New Sectional

BDBostonian Report

#21

Picked Both These Chairs Up New For 200$ Total, How’d I Do? (Bonus Cat)

CMAY96 Report

#22

Refinished This Vintage 60s/70s Rotating Side Table! Here’s A Before And After

splattertaint Report

#23

Probably My Weirdest Commission. But I Like How It Turned Out

kollibrall Report

#24

Love This Lounge Chair Design

rclaybaugh Report

#25

My Second Piece Of Furniture. Only Took 4 Months And $1k In Walnut

DeltaDP Report

#26

I Made A Set Of Mid-Century Modern Tables

The_Northwest_Man Report

#27

Why Buy A Dog Kennel When I Can Just Make One To Fit My Space And Look

SrJebuss Report

#28

Last Year I Finished My Apprenticeship To Become A Furniture Maker. This Piece Is The Culmination Of My Skill. It Also Represents A Major Life Goal After I Made A Career Switch To Become What I Always Wanted To Become. I Also Won First Place In The Yearly Competition! What Do You Think?

MrWoodworker Report

#29

I Have Never Been This Turned On In My Life - Casey Johnson Studio Desk

reddit.com Report

#30

I Just Inherited This Stunning Piece Of Furniture From 1970. I Am Over The Moon About It!

Kitchen_Layer9191 Report

#31

Restored This Old Pool Table That Was Ready To Be Trashed

jtech1234 Report

#32

I Made This Out Of Leftover Ash Flooring From Craigslist

matrickswayze Report

#33

I Am Start A Brand That Sells Wicker Products And Am Wondering What You Guys Think Of This Wicker Shelf?

Bison_Turbulent Report

#34

I Stumbled Across These 6 Dining Chairs In A Charity Shop And Nabbed Them

anonymous Report

#35

Was Asked To Post This

Ktwann92 Report

#36

Another Barrel Style Mailbox, Picture After Set Up

Necessary_Summer_732 Report

#37

New Baby !

ahsapterzisi Report

#38

Bar Cabinet In Walnut That I Finished Today!

dlmatheus Report

#39

Made In Italy. $150 Bucks. Trash Or Not?

proudmam Report

#40

This Organic Jigsaw Table(S)

malleeman Report

#41

Just Refinished My First Buffet !

Hoofie44 Report

#42

I Made A Table Out Of A Cylinder Head And Some Scrap Metal

David_Builds1 Report

#43

My Earthy Entryway Table In Texas

Jbeans11 Report

#44

I Designed And Fabricated This Chair From Perforated Steel

redditmalecki Report

#45

A Stone & Teak Bench I Designed & Built. Enjoy!

nonservitus Report

#46

After Living 8 Years With A Dirty Old Hand-Me-Down Sofa My GF And I Were Finally Able To Buy Something Special. It’s Amazing How One Piece Of Furniture Can Transform The Atmosphere Of An Entire Room

lococommotion Report

#47

Here's A Chair I Made For My Senior Thesis. Hope You Guys Like It

theboimccoy Report

#48

A Bookcase I Designed And Built

andrewchambers Report

#49

Vinyl Record Collection DIY Full-Wall Shelving. 15mm Steel Tubing And 9mm Birch Plywood

MrFurther Report

#50

How Did I Do On My First Refinished Piece?

jadedheart3 Report

#51

Black Walnut And Epoxy River Table

IncendioWoodworks Report

#52

Designed And Made This Shaker Inspired End Table With Cherry Top And Drawer Front

RedWoodWorking Report

#53

Achille Castigiloni Argo Floor Lamp I Bought For $50 (Worth $2k-3k Online)

inevitabledrill Report

#54

Reupholstered This Chair I Got For Free Using An Old IKEA Cow Skin Rug I Didn’t Really Care About Anymore -First Post Here

espressotooloperator Report

#55

The First Piece Of Furniture For My New Home, What Do You Think?

GladGrid Report

#56

I Acquired This 1940s Frances Elkins Ratcheting Lamp Today And I’m Obsessed

mvp2399 Report

#57

Working On A New Modern Design On The Cnc

anniesboobs20 Report

#58

Oversized Cedar Lounge I Just Finished

BlackClagger Report

#59

People Around Me Don’t Like It, But I Do

Swedishrepair Report

#60

Hand-Carved Solid Mango Wood Bed And Nightstands. Ordered These From India. This Is The Heaviest Bed You Can Imagine

Familiar_Big3322 Report

#61

Found This Vintage Couch On The Street And Revived It. Can Anyone Help ID The Original Designer?

whatsarahsdoing Report

#62

Finally Got Around To Building My Own Entertainment Center. Totally Redefined The Space

BlackTenonFurniture Report

#63

Old Dresser I Just Finished Repainting. Thoughts?

Bdc9876 Report

#64

Trying This Again. This Morning I Received A New Floyd Couch! Due To Few Reviews Floating Around, I’ll Be Checking In Here Monthly To Report Back On It

un-buen-dia Report

#65

I Found These Stainless Panels And Decided To Make A Chair And Table Set. Stainless Steel, Powder Coated Steel...2020

redditmalecki Report

#66

I Snagged This Vintage Broyhill Set For $220 Today!

eyebrowshampoo Report

#67

Self Built Southwestern Style Dining Table Made From Floor Boards Of An Old House

PoohBear512 Report

#68

Custom Walnut Desk For A Client

andrewchambers Report

#69

Picked These Beauties Up From Facebook Marketplace For Our New Home!

Secret_wedding012 Report

#70

This Is My First Time Using Chalk Paint, I Don’t Think It Turned Out Too Bad!

Stusrestohut Report

#71

This Chair Is A Piece Of History. It's From 1928 And Was Used By The United States Veterans Bureau Which Began In The 1920's Shortly After Ww1

Cult7Choir Report

#72

First Piece Of Furniture I’ve Made. Built Using Leftover Walnut And Eco-Friendly Bio Based Epoxy Resin

CrazyDunge0nMaster Report

#73

My Most Recent Commission Sapele End Table

RedWoodWorking Report

#74

Finally Joined The Stressless Team

intelo7 Report

#75

Do Anyone Like My New Black Spider Chair ?

Logarius7 Report

#76

The Dreaded Bondi Sectional By Inside Weather. Ordered 4/21/22, Delivered 8/27/22. 12 Boxes, Tons Of Cardboard And Styrofoam. Took 5h To Build. Overall, Worth It. We Ordered The Memory Foam Cushions, Which May Make Them More Sturdy vs. The Saggy Ones In Other Reviews

DeliverTheGalaxy Report

#77

Poly & Bark Sorrento Sectional

wavvelengths Report

#78

Albany Park Kova Modular Sectional

saywardc1 Report

#79

After And Before Of A Mid Century Modern Dresser I Picked Up At A Yard Sale

jtech1234 Report

