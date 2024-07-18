Recently, Reddit users have been sharing their incredible furniture finds across different threads—items they’ve purchased, built, or stumbled upon online. We’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Check them out and be sure to upvote your favorites!

The right furniture doesn’t just fill a room; it brings character and warmth to your home. Whether it’s a cozy sofa or a striking coffee table, the perfect pieces can truly make your space shine.

#1 I Was Told To Post This Here: My Parents Planted An Appletree When I Was Born. Sadly, It Died A Few Weeks Ago, So I Made A Bookshelf Out Of It Share icon

#2 Leather Socks For Chair Legs. I Did It Myself) Share icon

#3 An Old Home Style Bar In Italy From 1960 Share icon

#4 I Built A Bulldozer Bed For My 2 Y/O Share icon

#5 I Just Finished Painting My Dresser Share icon

#6 Our Favorite Auction Find- This Game Table Share icon

#7 I Made A 600 LED Programmable Infinity Mirror Coffee Table! Share icon

#8 Talk About A Dining Room Table! A Real Labor Of Love. I'm Finally Finished. A 6 Foot Black Walnut Table Top Filled With All Things Floral And Magical Crystals Share icon

#9 Not In Bad Condition For Being 400 Years Old Share icon

#10 Designed This Shelf / Rack For My Living Room! What You Guys Think? Share icon

#11 After Wanting One Forever, My Wife Went Bananas And Bought Me An Eames Lounge Chair For Valentine’s Day. I Totally Don’t Deserve It. I’m Just Going To Say Thank You And Keep My Mouth Shut Before She Thinks About Returning It Share icon

#12 Brass, Oak, And Shou-Sugi Sideboard Share icon

#13 Bought This At An Auction. Thought It Was Unique And Looked Pretty Share icon

#14 Hand Carved Solid Mango Wood Headboard. My Wife And I Ordered This From India Along With A Half A Shipping Containers Worth Of Other Pieces A Couple Of Years Ago Share icon

#15 Princess Castle Themed Bookshelf For My Daughter. She's Happy! Share icon

#16 Reef Coffee Table Share icon

#17 A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Guy Share icon

#18 Some Tables I Made Share icon

#19 Wove A New Danish Cord Seat For My Moller 75 Chair Share icon

#20 Obsessed With My New Sectional Share icon

#21 Picked Both These Chairs Up New For 200$ Total, How’d I Do? (Bonus Cat) Share icon

#22 Refinished This Vintage 60s/70s Rotating Side Table! Here’s A Before And After Share icon

#23 Probably My Weirdest Commission. But I Like How It Turned Out Share icon

#24 Love This Lounge Chair Design Share icon

#25 My Second Piece Of Furniture. Only Took 4 Months And $1k In Walnut Share icon

#26 I Made A Set Of Mid-Century Modern Tables Share icon

#27 Why Buy A Dog Kennel When I Can Just Make One To Fit My Space And Look Share icon

#28 Last Year I Finished My Apprenticeship To Become A Furniture Maker. This Piece Is The Culmination Of My Skill. It Also Represents A Major Life Goal After I Made A Career Switch To Become What I Always Wanted To Become. I Also Won First Place In The Yearly Competition! What Do You Think? Share icon

#29 I Have Never Been This Turned On In My Life - Casey Johnson Studio Desk Share icon

#30 I Just Inherited This Stunning Piece Of Furniture From 1970. I Am Over The Moon About It! Share icon

#31 Restored This Old Pool Table That Was Ready To Be Trashed Share icon

#32 I Made This Out Of Leftover Ash Flooring From Craigslist Share icon

#33 I Am Start A Brand That Sells Wicker Products And Am Wondering What You Guys Think Of This Wicker Shelf? Share icon

#34 I Stumbled Across These 6 Dining Chairs In A Charity Shop And Nabbed Them Share icon

#35 Was Asked To Post This Share icon

#36 Another Barrel Style Mailbox, Picture After Set Up Share icon

#37 New Baby ! Share icon

#38 Bar Cabinet In Walnut That I Finished Today! Share icon

#39 Made In Italy. $150 Bucks. Trash Or Not? Share icon

#40 This Organic Jigsaw Table(S) Share icon

#41 Just Refinished My First Buffet ! Share icon

#42 I Made A Table Out Of A Cylinder Head And Some Scrap Metal Share icon

#43 My Earthy Entryway Table In Texas Share icon

#44 I Designed And Fabricated This Chair From Perforated Steel Share icon

#45 A Stone & Teak Bench I Designed & Built. Enjoy! Share icon

#46 After Living 8 Years With A Dirty Old Hand-Me-Down Sofa My GF And I Were Finally Able To Buy Something Special. It’s Amazing How One Piece Of Furniture Can Transform The Atmosphere Of An Entire Room Share icon

#47 Here's A Chair I Made For My Senior Thesis. Hope You Guys Like It Share icon

#48 A Bookcase I Designed And Built Share icon

#49 Vinyl Record Collection DIY Full-Wall Shelving. 15mm Steel Tubing And 9mm Birch Plywood Share icon

#50 How Did I Do On My First Refinished Piece? Share icon

#51 Black Walnut And Epoxy River Table Share icon

#52 Designed And Made This Shaker Inspired End Table With Cherry Top And Drawer Front Share icon

#53 Achille Castigiloni Argo Floor Lamp I Bought For $50 (Worth $2k-3k Online) Share icon

#54 Reupholstered This Chair I Got For Free Using An Old IKEA Cow Skin Rug I Didn’t Really Care About Anymore -First Post Here Share icon

#55 The First Piece Of Furniture For My New Home, What Do You Think? Share icon

#56 I Acquired This 1940s Frances Elkins Ratcheting Lamp Today And I’m Obsessed Share icon

#57 Working On A New Modern Design On The Cnc Share icon

#58 Oversized Cedar Lounge I Just Finished Share icon

#59 People Around Me Don’t Like It, But I Do Share icon

#60 Hand-Carved Solid Mango Wood Bed And Nightstands. Ordered These From India. This Is The Heaviest Bed You Can Imagine Share icon

#61 Found This Vintage Couch On The Street And Revived It. Can Anyone Help ID The Original Designer? Share icon

#62 Finally Got Around To Building My Own Entertainment Center. Totally Redefined The Space Share icon

#63 Old Dresser I Just Finished Repainting. Thoughts? Share icon

#64 Trying This Again. This Morning I Received A New Floyd Couch! Due To Few Reviews Floating Around, I’ll Be Checking In Here Monthly To Report Back On It Share icon

#65 I Found These Stainless Panels And Decided To Make A Chair And Table Set. Stainless Steel, Powder Coated Steel...2020 Share icon

#66 I Snagged This Vintage Broyhill Set For $220 Today! Share icon

#67 Self Built Southwestern Style Dining Table Made From Floor Boards Of An Old House Share icon

#68 Custom Walnut Desk For A Client Share icon

#69 Picked These Beauties Up From Facebook Marketplace For Our New Home! Share icon

#70 This Is My First Time Using Chalk Paint, I Don’t Think It Turned Out Too Bad! Share icon

#71 This Chair Is A Piece Of History. It's From 1928 And Was Used By The United States Veterans Bureau Which Began In The 1920's Shortly After Ww1 Share icon

#72 First Piece Of Furniture I’ve Made. Built Using Leftover Walnut And Eco-Friendly Bio Based Epoxy Resin Share icon

#73 My Most Recent Commission Sapele End Table Share icon

#74 Finally Joined The Stressless Team Share icon

#75 Do Anyone Like My New Black Spider Chair ? Share icon

#76 The Dreaded Bondi Sectional By Inside Weather. Ordered 4/21/22, Delivered 8/27/22. 12 Boxes, Tons Of Cardboard And Styrofoam. Took 5h To Build. Overall, Worth It. We Ordered The Memory Foam Cushions, Which May Make Them More Sturdy vs. The Saggy Ones In Other Reviews Share icon

#77 Poly & Bark Sorrento Sectional Share icon

#78 Albany Park Kova Modular Sectional Share icon