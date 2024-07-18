79 Unique Furniture Pieces That People Are Proud To Have In Their Homes
The right furniture doesn’t just fill a room; it brings character and warmth to your home. Whether it’s a cozy sofa or a striking coffee table, the perfect pieces can truly make your space shine.
Recently, Reddit users have been sharing their incredible furniture finds across different threads—items they’ve purchased, built, or stumbled upon online. We’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Check them out and be sure to upvote your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
I Was Told To Post This Here: My Parents Planted An Appletree When I Was Born. Sadly, It Died A Few Weeks Ago, So I Made A Bookshelf Out Of It
Leather Socks For Chair Legs. I Did It Myself)
An Old Home Style Bar In Italy From 1960
I Built A Bulldozer Bed For My 2 Y/O
I Just Finished Painting My Dresser
Our Favorite Auction Find- This Game Table
I Made A 600 LED Programmable Infinity Mirror Coffee Table!
Talk About A Dining Room Table! A Real Labor Of Love. I'm Finally Finished. A 6 Foot Black Walnut Table Top Filled With All Things Floral And Magical Crystals
Not In Bad Condition For Being 400 Years Old
Designed This Shelf / Rack For My Living Room! What You Guys Think?
After Wanting One Forever, My Wife Went Bananas And Bought Me An Eames Lounge Chair For Valentine’s Day. I Totally Don’t Deserve It. I’m Just Going To Say Thank You And Keep My Mouth Shut Before She Thinks About Returning It
Brass, Oak, And Shou-Sugi Sideboard
Bought This At An Auction. Thought It Was Unique And Looked Pretty
Hand Carved Solid Mango Wood Headboard. My Wife And I Ordered This From India Along With A Half A Shipping Containers Worth Of Other Pieces A Couple Of Years Ago
Princess Castle Themed Bookshelf For My Daughter. She's Happy!
Reef Coffee Table
A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Guy
Some Tables I Made
Wove A New Danish Cord Seat For My Moller 75 Chair
Obsessed With My New Sectional
Picked Both These Chairs Up New For 200$ Total, How’d I Do? (Bonus Cat)
Cat is yet unsure about the future relationship between her tail and the rocking chair.