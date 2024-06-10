ADVERTISEMENT

Any space truly feels homely only after you've added your personal touch to it. You could choose a piece of art that reflects your personality or incorporate cozy blankets to add warmth to your house. But when it comes to furniture or interior decoration, some would say nothing beats the charm of woodwork. We're talking about things like handcrafted coffee tables and rustic bookshelves. Well, honestly, a skilled craftsperson can create a number of fabulous items with just a piece of wood and some tools. Below, the Bored Panda team has compiled the best woodworking pieces people have shared online. Keep scrolling to enjoy these unique creations; you never know, they might inspire you to start your own DIY woodwork project.

#1

9' Hollow Wooden Longboard

9' Hollow Wooden Longboard

#2

Dare I Say.. The "Neverending Fence" Is Complete!

Dare I Say.. The "Neverending Fence" Is Complete!

#3

This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

This Is A Cat Themed Wooden Chess Set That I Designed And Sculpted Myself

A cat shaped wooden chess !!! Just shut up and take my money !!

Some of the earliest materials that humans used were stone, clay, animal parts, and wood. And as civilization advanced, so did people’s capacity to handle these materials with more and more proficiency.

From the primitive tools used by prehistoric tribes to the very advanced machinery we use today, woodworking has progressively developed over the ages. However, it transcends mere craftsmanship; it represents both a profession and a deeply fulfilling hobby.
#4

Carved A Rope And Knot From Basswood

Carved A Rope And Knot From Basswood

#5

We Just Finished Up Rapunzels Tower And Cottage Playhouse. Next Up A Bit Of Landscaping

We Just Finished Up Rapunzels Tower And Cottage Playhouse. Next Up A Bit Of Landscaping

#6

My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

My Complicated Looking Greenhouse Without Cutting Any Compound Angles

For people who choose to make it their livelihood, it is a timeless craft that demands precision, creativity, and dedication. Whether they are making custom furniture pieces or building architectural wonders, professional woodworkers shape and transform wood into functional pieces of art.

For instance, there’s a stunning façade made entirely of timber in the Tamedia Office Building in Zurich, Switzerland. Designed by Japanese architect Shigeru Ban, this innovative structure pushes the boundaries of conventional construction. It’s a striking example of how thoughtful design and material choice can create buildings that are both visually stunning and environmentally responsible.
#7

My 14 Year Old Daughter Made This In Shop Class And I Couldn’t Be More Proud!

My 14 Year Old Daughter Made This In Shop Class And I Couldn’t Be More Proud!

#8

I Made A Spice Rack

I Made A Spice Rack

#9

First Violin Is Finished!

First Violin Is Finished!

If you feel inspired looking at these photos, note that woodworking is not solely reserved for the seasoned artisan. Anyone seeking a creative outlet can try their hands at this craft.

Whether you want to make a handmade gift for your loved ones, or simply want to attend a workshop, woodworking might be quite meditative. Especially if you are someone who loves the smell of sawdust.
#10

Custom Made Bed For My Son. He Is Beyond Excited

Custom Made Bed For My Son. He Is Beyond Excited

Looks cool, but it would be a nightmare to make his bed every time.

#11

Curved Shelf Experiments

Curved Shelf Experiments

#12

DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

DIY Woodpecker Clock Made By Myself. Material Is 3mm Plywood

For many individuals, the different types of wood are key to creating beautiful and useful pieces from raw materials. After all, you can’t just ax any tree and use it for woodworking. If you choose to work with hardwood, it usually comes from broad-leaved trees. The wood from these trees is dense, strong, and durable. These factors make it the ideal material for building furniture.
#13

Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

Found Out They Were Making Micro Machines Again And Made A Birthday Present For My Youngest

#14

Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

Layered Plywood Spiral Staircase (With White Oak Treads)

#15

Some Of You Asked

Some Of You Asked

Possibly the most common hardwood used in construction is oak: It is frequently utilized for cabinets, flooring, roofs, and buildings. Red and white oak are the two primary varieties; white oak is more frequently used to make furniture as it has good moisture resistance. When oak is properly cut, it doesn’t bend or twist out of shape.

Now cherries are a robust and multipurpose timber. It’s a reddish-brown wood that is perfect for furniture and interior construction. And because of its environmentally friendly harvesting practices, cherries are typically among the most expensive hardwoods. But it provides woodworkers with ample material for crafting projects. The consistent grain patterns, uniform coloration, and improved density of cherries contribute to the overall aesthetic of the finished products.

#16

'splitting From The Norm'. A 16-Year Old From A Local School Has Made An Insanely Awesome Piece

'splitting From The Norm'. A 16-Year Old From A Local School Has Made An Insanely Awesome Piece

#17

I Keep Seeing All Your Quarantine Projects, So I Thought I Might Share Mine Here Too

I Keep Seeing All Your Quarantine Projects, So I Thought I Might Share Mine Here Too

#18

Vlad The Builder: Project #(We Lost Count)

Vlad The Builder: Project #(We Lost Count)

Maple is a light-colored hardwood. With tools like a hand lathe that you might have on your workbench, carving and manipulating maple is a breeze. Because of its toughness, maple is a common material for furniture like dressers and cabinets. As it stains easily, woodworkers can make it look like cherry or mahogany.

Musical instruments like violins and guitars are also commonly made of maple. Drawer knobs and spoons made of maple are also quite popular.
#19

Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver

Walnut Mountain Shelf Made From My Carver

#20

Kiwi!

Kiwi!

#21

After 8 Months Of Hard Work I Can Finally Call It Done! Over 1600 Hrs Of Work Into One Staircase

After 8 Months Of Hard Work I Can Finally Call It Done! Over 1600 Hrs Of Work Into One Staircase

In general, hardwoods tend to be more expensive than softwoods. Softwood is usually obtained from cone-bearing trees such as pine and fir. They are often used in framing, interior paneling, furniture making, millwork, and outdoor construction.

Their affordability, availability, and ease of workability make them a top choice for professional and hobbyists alike.
#22

Imagine The Look On My Face When My Boss Said “You’ll Be Lead Carpenter On This Stair Job” When I Had Never Made A Single Tread Before. Lots Of Work By Lots Of People, I Can’t Take All The Credit, But Damn If I Didn’t Pour My Blood And Sweat Into This Staircase

Imagine The Look On My Face When My Boss Said “You’ll Be Lead Carpenter On This Stair Job” When I Had Never Made A Single Tread Before. Lots Of Work By Lots Of People, I Can’t Take All The Credit, But Damn If I Didn’t Pour My Blood And Sweat Into This Staircase

#23

Built Some Stairs Down To The Ocean, And A Drinking Spot Half Way Down

Built Some Stairs Down To The Ocean, And A Drinking Spot Half Way Down

#24

Maiden Voyage Of My First Cedar Strip Canoe! No Kit, No Plans, No Staples

Maiden Voyage Of My First Cedar Strip Canoe! No Kit, No Plans, No Staples

Pine is a reasonably priced softwood that's frequently used in door frames and inside window sills. It's a fantastic material for construction because of its straight grain. Pine ranges in hue from light to golden. To prevent warping in the final goods, woodworking projects must use seasoned pine.

To prepare pine for woodworking, it must be dried so that its moisture level is lower. Air drying can take many months to a year and is dependent on the natural breeze outside. But when it comes to kiln drying, it is a more regulated process that takes roughly days to weeks and uses specialized chambers to control humidity and temperature.
#25

Heard There Was A Plywood Challenge So Here Is My Plywood Rocker For Consideration

Heard There Was A Plywood Challenge So Here Is My Plywood Rocker For Consideration

#26

I Made This Orca Music Box

I Made This Orca Music Box

#27

I Carved This Hellboy Pipe Out Of Briar Wood For Ron Perlman And He Sent Me A Photo

I Carved This Hellboy Pipe Out Of Briar Wood For Ron Perlman And He Sent Me A Photo

Commonly utilized in projects requiring doors, beams, fencing, posts, and closets, cedar is a popular softwood. Its ability to withstand deterioration is one of its outstanding qualities. The aroma of cedar is well-known for its ability to keep insects away. Because cedar is lightweight, craftspeople find it both easy to work with and sturdy.

Now that you know which wood works best for which project, are you tempted to make your own DIY woodwork? Tell us which of these posts you found inspiring! Also, don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones!
#28

Made This To Replace The Stupid Lazy Susan Cabinet. 👍 Or 👎?

Made This To Replace The Stupid Lazy Susan Cabinet. 👍 Or 👎?

#29

What Is This And Where Do I Find The Plans?

What Is This And Where Do I Find The Plans?

#30

17-Year Celtic Knot Table Project Involving 2 Generations. Dedicated To My Wife Susan Who Died Of Cancer And Never Got To Meet Her 30 Grandchildren. Western Red Cedar. Arm-R-Seal Satin. Base Pedestal Made Of Reclaimed Timber From A Western Sizzler Fire

17-Year Celtic Knot Table Project Involving 2 Generations. Dedicated To My Wife Susan Who Died Of Cancer And Never Got To Meet Her 30 Grandchildren. Western Red Cedar. Arm-R-Seal Satin. Base Pedestal Made Of Reclaimed Timber From A Western Sizzler Fire

#31

Chessboard With A Twist I Made For My Sister And Her Family

Chessboard With A Twist I Made For My Sister And Her Family

#32

Milo's Treat Box. It's A Box. For Treats. For Milo

Milo's Treat Box. It's A Box. For Treats. For Milo

#33

Beautiful Project I've Been Working On For A Few Months. Thought Everyone Here Would Like To See!

Beautiful Project I've Been Working On For A Few Months. Thought Everyone Here Would Like To See!

#34

It's Far From Perfect And Not Finished Yet, But I'm Really Trying To Make My Parents' Porch Look Better

It's Far From Perfect And Not Finished Yet, But I'm Really Trying To Make My Parents' Porch Look Better

#35

Roll-Up Tool Box I Made... I Ended Up Making A Lid For The Last Compartment So My Stuff Didn't Spill Out

Roll-Up Tool Box I Made... I Ended Up Making A Lid For The Last Compartment So My Stuff Didn't Spill Out

#36

Fox In Northern White Cedar

Fox In Northern White Cedar

#37

Bee On A "Honeycomb"

Bee On A "Honeycomb"

#38

Vlad The Builder: Third Project. We Went For The Classic Picture Frame To Work On The 45s On The Mitre Box. He Got To Help Me Set Up The Router Table, But Dad Had To Lend A Hand On That Cut. 😰. He Also Tried Out The Brad Nailer And Glue (March,2018)

Vlad The Builder: Third Project. We Went For The Classic Picture Frame To Work On The 45s On The Mitre Box. He Got To Help Me Set Up The Router Table, But Dad Had To Lend A Hand On That Cut. 😰. He Also Tried Out The Brad Nailer And Glue (March,2018)

#39

I Carved And Gifted The "Terminator Pipe" To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo

I Carved And Gifted The "Terminator Pipe" To Arnold Birthday And He Sent Me A Photo

That's quite a cool stuff, the pipe you made and the response, what a nice gesture from him

#40

Bunk Beds I Built For Grandchildren

Bunk Beds I Built For Grandchildren

#41

Desk Dog Lamp

Desk Dog Lamp

#42

Hello From Ukraine 🇺🇦 My City Is Occupied By Russian Troops. So I Hurried To Finish Machete Pipe. Don't Know What Will Happen Next, But Think When The War Is Over I Will Send It To Danny Trejo 💪♥️

Hello From Ukraine 🇺🇦 My City Is Occupied By Russian Troops. So I Hurried To Finish Machete Pipe. Don't Know What Will Happen Next, But Think When The War Is Over I Will Send It To Danny Trejo 💪♥️

#43

I Recently Decided To Gather All My Most Important Recipes...ones We Use Regularly And Those From My Family. I Used The Laser Engraver To Create Wood Recipe Cards And Made A Little Box Out Of Cherry For Them

I Recently Decided To Gather All My Most Important Recipes...ones We Use Regularly And Those From My Family. I Used The Laser Engraver To Create Wood Recipe Cards And Made A Little Box Out Of Cherry For Them

#44

My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?

My Third Project Through My High School Class What Do You Think?

I think you have a beautiful prifession in front of you.

#45

Officially My Cutest Project Ever!

Officially My Cutest Project Ever!

#46

I Made A Squirrel Bar

I Made A Squirrel Bar

#47

Carved An Owl, A Bit Different

Carved An Owl, A Bit Different

#48

Recently Finished Up This Sculpture, Will Be Raffling It Off Soon To Raise Money For St. Louis Children’s Heart Center!

Recently Finished Up This Sculpture, Will Be Raffling It Off Soon To Raise Money For St. Louis Children’s Heart Center!

#49

Owner Wanted To Cut Down The Tree For The Deck, But I Talked Him Into Building A Bench Around It Instead. I Think It Turned Out Nice And Saved The Tree

Owner Wanted To Cut Down The Tree For The Deck, But I Talked Him Into Building A Bench Around It Instead. I Think It Turned Out Nice And Saved The Tree

#50

Made This Rocking Chair In ‘97 Wood Shop Class When I Was 14. Had No Idea Why I’ve Kept It For 24 Years. 38 Now And I Have Finally Realized It Belongs To My Son. Might Be A Dumb Post, Sorry, But His Face Makes All Those Years Worth It

Made This Rocking Chair In ‘97 Wood Shop Class When I Was 14. Had No Idea Why I’ve Kept It For 24 Years. 38 Now And I Have Finally Realized It Belongs To My Son. Might Be A Dumb Post, Sorry, But His Face Makes All Those Years Worth It

Not a dumb post. Your son looks like he really enjoys it.

#51

Me - Carving Nezuko Out Of Wood - The First Female Character I Ever Made

Me - Carving Nezuko Out Of Wood - The First Female Character I Ever Made

#52

It’s Done!!! Now Should It Hang Like A Diamond Or Square? 2 Tone Stains On Birch

It’s Done!!! Now Should It Hang Like A Diamond Or Square? 2 Tone Stains On Birch

#53

I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

I Made A Trefoil Knot Out Of Cherry!

#54

Old Piano To Bookcase Using Lid As Back

Old Piano To Bookcase Using Lid As Back

#55

When You Tell Your Retired Cabinet Building Father In-Law That The Guys From Home Depot Said No To What I Wanted Designed For My Kitchen. He Said “Meet Me In My Shop”

When You Tell Your Retired Cabinet Building Father In-Law That The Guys From Home Depot Said No To What I Wanted Designed For My Kitchen. He Said “Meet Me In My Shop”

#56

One Of My First Few Epoxy And Wood Working Projects. What Do You Think?

One Of My First Few Epoxy And Wood Working Projects. What Do You Think?

#57

I Bought Myself A Tablesaw And To Test It, I Built This Little Birdhouse. Many Lessons Learned With This Fun Little Project

I Bought Myself A Tablesaw And To Test It, I Built This Little Birdhouse. Many Lessons Learned With This Fun Little Project

#58

I Carved A Tiny Maple Owl

I Carved A Tiny Maple Owl

#59

Just Finished This Jewelry Box For My Grandma. Made Mainly Of Oak From The Stairs Of Her Old House

Just Finished This Jewelry Box For My Grandma. Made Mainly Of Oak From The Stairs Of Her Old House

#60

Bear,raccoon, And Fox Bench

Bear,raccoon, And Fox Bench

#61

My Proudest Project So Far. I Built A Canoe For My Father In Law

My Proudest Project So Far. I Built A Canoe For My Father In Law

#62

I Was Asked To Make A Memorial Chest For One Of The Soldiers Killed At Kabul Airpot

I Was Asked To Make A Memorial Chest For One Of The Soldiers Killed At Kabul Airpot

#63

My Wife Wanted New Cabinets For The Laundry Room. Instead Of Going To IKEA, I Spent 6 Months And Double The Money Building These

My Wife Wanted New Cabinets For The Laundry Room. Instead Of Going To IKEA, I Spent 6 Months And Double The Money Building These

#64

My New Work, Turtle Nightlight! A Combination Of Resin And Wood!

My New Work, Turtle Nightlight! A Combination Of Resin And Wood!

#65

I Built This Mechanical Iris Cabinet Using Wood, Brass, And 3D Prints. There Are Over 100 Parts, 30 Bearings, And 16 Axes Of Rotation In This Design

I Built This Mechanical Iris Cabinet Using Wood, Brass, And 3D Prints. There Are Over 100 Parts, 30 Bearings, And 16 Axes Of Rotation In This Design

Wow that looks so difficult 😳. It's beautiful you are very talented and smart

#66

Saw Someone Else Posted A Bunk Bed… So Here’s One I Did A Few Months Ago!

Saw Someone Else Posted A Bunk Bed… So Here’s One I Did A Few Months Ago!

#67

I Made Two More Jewel Thief Lamps

I Made Two More Jewel Thief Lamps

#68

Got My First Display In A Local Store!

Got My First Display In A Local Store!

#69

Made A Bunch Of Cutting Boards For Everyone At Work

Made A Bunch Of Cutting Boards For Everyone At Work

#70

Custom Handmade Record Player Out Of Maple Burl

Custom Handmade Record Player Out Of Maple Burl

#71

Built This Bookshelf For My Mom As My First Ever Woodworking Project. I Think It Turned Out Alright For An Amateur

Built This Bookshelf For My Mom As My First Ever Woodworking Project. I Think It Turned Out Alright For An Amateur

#72

Longship Cradle I Made For My First Grandchild Is Complete

Longship Cradle I Made For My First Grandchild Is Complete

#73

Nightlight I Made For My Wife. Why Buy One For $3.99 When You Can Make One For 30 Bucks And 10 Hours In The Shop?

Nightlight I Made For My Wife. Why Buy One For $3.99 When You Can Make One For 30 Bucks And 10 Hours In The Shop?

That's far better than you'll ever find in a store. The HEART put into it makes it PRICELESS! Good job!

#74

Made My 3 Year Old Her First Big Girl Bed, Just Needs Paint Now

Made My 3 Year Old Her First Big Girl Bed, Just Needs Paint Now

#75

Reflections Of Perspective 150x90cm Complete. An Artdeco Inspired Piece

Reflections Of Perspective 150x90cm Complete. An Artdeco Inspired Piece

#76

Due To The High Cost Of Wood, I Decided To Make A Play House Entirely Out Of Free Pallets And Free Roofing

Due To The High Cost Of Wood, I Decided To Make A Play House Entirely Out Of Free Pallets And Free Roofing

#77

I'm Not A Carpenter, But I Am Proud Of How This Turned Out

I'm Not A Carpenter, But I Am Proud Of How This Turned Out

#78

A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Table Guy

A Side Table I Made To Look Like A Sitting Table Guy

#79

The Wood Brick Bowl! I Cast These Oak "Bricks" In Blue Resin And Turned Them Down To A Bowl. What Do You Think?

The Wood Brick Bowl! I Cast These Oak "Bricks" In Blue Resin And Turned Them Down To A Bowl. What Do You Think?

#80

Was A Little Hesitant To Post, But Here's My First Piece Of Furniture

Was A Little Hesitant To Post, But Here's My First Piece Of Furniture

#81

Couple Of High Chairs For My Grandson

Couple Of High Chairs For My Grandson

#82

Shelter Seats 6

Shelter Seats 6

#83

2 Years And I’m Finally Done! Acoustic Guitar From Scratch!!

2 Years And I’m Finally Done! Acoustic Guitar From Scratch!!

#84

Octoburl #1 , Fir Burl Carved By Me 2023

Octoburl #1 , Fir Burl Carved By Me 2023

#85

I Carved These Grape Tomatoes From Curly Maple!

I Carved These Grape Tomatoes From Curly Maple!

#86

Wayfair Said The Outdoor Sofa Wouldn’t Arrive Until September, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands. I Found Simple Plans On Youtube. This Was My First Time Ever Using A Saw…

Wayfair Said The Outdoor Sofa Wouldn’t Arrive Until September, So I Took Matters Into My Own Hands. I Found Simple Plans On Youtube. This Was My First Time Ever Using A Saw…

#87

My First Work Out Of Birch With Dremel Since I Got Paralysed, Im Actualy Quite Proud With The Results

My First Work Out Of Birch With Dremel Since I Got Paralysed, Im Actualy Quite Proud With The Results

#88

Custom Hand Made Catscape / Catwall By Happy Happy James

Custom Hand Made Catscape / Catwall By Happy Happy James

#89

New Set Of Comfort Birds. Made From Various Scrap Wood And Epoxy Giving New Life To Material Destined For The Trash Bin

New Set Of Comfort Birds. Made From Various Scrap Wood And Epoxy Giving New Life To Material Destined For The Trash Bin

#90

Coffee Table I Made For A Customer Featuring Landmarks From Her Home Town Of Edinburgh Scotland. Walnut With Wood-Stain Artwork

Coffee Table I Made For A Customer Featuring Landmarks From Her Home Town Of Edinburgh Scotland. Walnut With Wood-Stain Artwork

#91

After 8 Months Of Effort, I've Finally Finished Building My Marimba!

After 8 Months Of Effort, I've Finally Finished Building My Marimba!

#92

Although An Instrument, This Is My First Guitar I’ve Ever Built. This Was Built With Almost All Hand Tools. Used A Router For The Electronic Cavities And A Drill Press For Any Holes That Needed To Be That Perfect. Thank You For Stopping To Look At It

Although An Instrument, This Is My First Guitar I’ve Ever Built. This Was Built With Almost All Hand Tools. Used A Router For The Electronic Cavities And A Drill Press For Any Holes That Needed To Be That Perfect. Thank You For Stopping To Look At It

#93

Scroll Sawn Project Of The Sheriff Of Nottingham, All Natural Wood. No Stains Or Dyes. Oodalally

Scroll Sawn Project Of The Sheriff Of Nottingham, All Natural Wood. No Stains Or Dyes. Oodalally

#94

I'm Pretty Happy With The Way This Turned Out

I'm Pretty Happy With The Way This Turned Out

#95

Squirrel Nut Bar For The Tahoe Cabin

Squirrel Nut Bar For The Tahoe Cabin

#96

Here’s A Teak Deck I Designed And Installed Last Winter. Went Onboard Yesterday To Do Some Touch-Up Work And Managed To Get Some Pictures Of The Final Results

Here’s A Teak Deck I Designed And Installed Last Winter. Went Onboard Yesterday To Do Some Touch-Up Work And Managed To Get Some Pictures Of The Final Results

