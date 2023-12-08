ADVERTISEMENT

Musical instruments are meant for making beautiful melodies, right? Well, not when crafty people decide against it. Through their eyes, instruments are becoming a variety of things. From the trombone as a toilet paper holder to the bass turned into a racing car, they end up appearing in many unfortunate situations.

The Facebook group “Musical Instruments in Predicaments” is the spot where the guitars and pianos of your fears reside. It’s full of sound-making devices in scenarios where we’re not completely sure how they even got there in the first place. So, dear Pandas, we’d like to share this musical confusion with you as we invite you to scroll through the list of instruments that will make you do a double-take.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Love The Sound Of Water Running

I Love The Sound Of Water Running Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
58points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

New Room

New Room Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
miztre avatar
Miztre
Miztre
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a photo like this of when my staffy was young and she fitted into a guitar case, so cute.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

There are more than 1500 instruments around the world, but have you ever wondered where they go when they no longer work? Some of them end up repurposed (just like in this list), but many end up in landfills. The biggest problem lies with the short-term use of learning instruments and unrecycled accessories (strings, pegs, tailpieces, etc.)

Beginner violins, cellos, guitars—you name it—are not built to last, and they simply end up in our trash with low chances of being repaired. If they were better in quality, many manufacturers would lose a significant amount of profit. Additionally, vast quantities of non-renewable and toxic materials, like varnish, make recycling impossible.
#4

That's A Really Really Good Upcycle

That's A Really Really Good Upcycle Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
54points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Make It Happen

Make It Happen Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Take guitars, for example. Around 2.6 million of them are produced annually in the US alone, making up a billion-dollar industry. Accessories attached to them, like strings, aren’t recyclable, thanks to their mixed-metal construction. D’Addario (a string-making company) estimates that up to 1.5 million pounds of them end up buried in a landfill every year.
#7

Who Tooted?

Who Tooted? Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Estonia State Opera Parking Lot

Estonia State Opera Parking Lot Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Friend: “Is That Really How You Fix A Flat?” Me: “It Is - Accordion To The Owner’s Manual”

Friend: “Is That Really How You Fix A Flat?” Me: “It Is - Accordion To The Owner’s Manual” Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

To solve this, they have teamed up with TerraCycle, a company that deals with hard-to-recycle objects (e.g., coffee capsules, pens, plastic gloves). It’s now possible to salvage strings by mailing them to D’Addario. Afterward, you receive points that can be exchanged for new strings or other guitar accessories, like picks. There’s also an option to donate the reward points to the D’Addario Foundation, which supports music programs in deprived communities.
#10

Best Idea Ever

Best Idea Ever Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
jacintafinn avatar
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
I_imagine_even_worse_w***s
Community Member
9 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if the strings are tuned so a chord is played every time the door opens? Otherwise it's just terrible noise!

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Somewhere Outside Of Mönchengladbach, Germany....i Present To You... Bonehenge!

Somewhere Outside Of Mönchengladbach, Germany....i Present To You... Bonehenge! Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Quoth The Raven: "Nevermore Accordions!"

Quoth The Raven: "Nevermore Accordions!" Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My face has the same expression as the Ravens when I spot an accordian

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

To reduce the environmental impact of instruments, it’s important to look after them so they last longer. Cleaning them, keeping them in their cases, and providing suitable storage conditions (temperature is important) are some great ways to get started. This also means that when beginners progress to a “proper” instrument, the old one can be passed on to a younger sibling or someone from school instead of tossed.
#13

He Finished The Race On A String & A Prayer

He Finished The Race On A String & A Prayer Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
34points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

It’s A Flamenco Guitar

It’s A Flamenco Guitar Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

A Brute Guitars Plexigon Bass With Embedded Flowers

A Brute Guitars Plexigon Bass With Embedded Flowers Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
32points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you decide to part ways with your instrument, you can do so responsibly. Projects like “Play it Again” at Fingal County do their best to clean and mend instruments left in their recycling centers. They are later re-distributed to organizations for autism, addiction, and rehabilitation. You can also try selling the instrument if it is valuable enough and still in working condition. Many charity shops will gladly accept them in good shape as well, so it’s always worth checking out the alternatives before throwing something like that away.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

For Playing Moto Perpetuo

For Playing Moto Perpetuo Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Here Is My “Music” Room. The Pedals On The 1910 Upright Are Hot, Cold And Both. Also A Period Correct Green Hot Water Heater, Bed Pan Guitar And A Flute Towl Bar

Here Is My “Music” Room. The Pedals On The 1910 Upright Are Hot, Cold And Both. Also A Period Correct Green Hot Water Heater, Bed Pan Guitar And A Flute Towl Bar Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Tapping Into Some Beautiful Music

Tapping Into Some Beautiful Music Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

In cases where the instrument is beyond repair, one option is to remove all the attachments, scrape or sand off the varnish, and recycle all parts separately. Donations to places like “It’s a String Thing” turn them into beautiful jewelry. Guitars, violins, cellos, and many others can be used as artsy wall decorations. Besides, more substantial ones can be turned into furniture. Just like this piano that has been transformed into a table or this drum that was given a second life as a lamp.
#19

Trombone Towel Bar

Trombone Towel Bar Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

I Am Living In 2060

I Am Living In 2060 Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

When The Cookie Tin At Grandma's House Is Full Of Violin Instead Of Sewing Supplies

When The Cookie Tin At Grandma's House Is Full Of Violin Instead Of Sewing Supplies Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Minimizing waste in the music industry was taken to a whole new level by the youth in Paraguay. They created an orchestra of instruments made out of trash found in the biggest landfill in Asunción. That's where people make a living by sorting through garbage to find things worth reusing. The younger ones can’t afford any instruments due to these poor conditions. In fact, a violin is more expensive than a house in Asunción. So when the music program was founded in 2012, it was necessary to use items retrieved from the dumpster to make instruments.
#22

Tuba Players Are Unique

Tuba Players Are Unique Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

The Tuba Was... Cold???

The Tuba Was... Cold??? Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

This Is A Cello-Skel-Eton

This Is A Cello-Skel-Eton Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

The violins in the “Recycled Orchestra” are creatively made out of cans, wooden spoons, and bent forks. One of the ensemble’s members uses an oil drum for the cello's body. Tuning pegs (little knobs that help to tune a guitar) are created from waste like cooking utensils and even the heels of a shoe. Drum skin is made from an old X-ray film held in place with generous amounts of tape. One member plays a saxophone welded out of a drainpipe, coins, spoon handles, cans, and bottle caps.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

What? Why?

What? Why? Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

It’s Always Best To Keep Your Instruments Clean And To Shower With A Friend

It’s Always Best To Keep Your Instruments Clean And To Shower With A Friend Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

This Is Definitely A Better Use For The Futon Than Actually Sitting On It. I Support The Vision

This Is Definitely A Better Use For The Futon Than Actually Sitting On It. I Support The Vision Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The orchestra plays classical music, folk tunes, and even pieces by the Beatles. They have toured South America and Europe and participated in a few conferences on sustainability. Music and instruments have enriched these kids' lives in many ways, and all it took was some creativity and craftiness. With that in mind, it’s important to be mindful and explore sustainable and creative solutions for disposing of and reusing music devices, just like in some of these instances on the list!
#28

New Cowbell Sounds Grate

New Cowbell Sounds Grate Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

I Guess You Could Say They’re A Bit… Flat

I Guess You Could Say They’re A Bit… Flat Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Trending Toilet Paper

Trending Toilet Paper Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
hinaito avatar
Hina Ito
Hina Ito
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess that’s what people decided to do with all the toilet paper they bought during the pandemic.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Spotted On Marketplace

Spotted On Marketplace Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

"I'm Telling You Bro, This Just Fell Out Of Nowhere From The Ceiling"

"I'm Telling You Bro, This Just Fell Out Of Nowhere From The Ceiling" Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Now That Is A Real Sizzle Cymbal!!!!

Now That Is A Real Sizzle Cymbal!!!! Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
mar_1 avatar
mar
mar
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well yk, i do "use" pots and pans as drums when cooking, but i never really thought of it the other way around...

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Seen On A Country Drive Today, Whanganui, New Zealand

Seen On A Country Drive Today, Whanganui, New Zealand Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

Nature Is Healing

Nature Is Healing Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Follow Me For More Kitchen Hacks!

Follow Me For More Kitchen Hacks! Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Trombone Lamp With Mute

Trombone Lamp With Mute Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

That's When We Found Out The Load Bar Was Missing

That's When We Found Out The Load Bar Was Missing Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
darci101 avatar
deejak
deejak
Community Member
8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good thing they're all empty. They are, right? Right??

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

Spotted At A Yard Sale "Where's The Rest Of The Instrument?" "I Have No Idea"

Spotted At A Yard Sale "Where's The Rest Of The Instrument?" "I Have No Idea" Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
3 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some guy stared at these for way too long, wondering how he could make one into a bong.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Pedal To The Metal

Pedal To The Metal Shares stats

Musical Instruments in Predicaments Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 69 images. It’s been shortened to the top 40 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!