Musical instruments are meant for making beautiful melodies, right? Well, not when crafty people decide against it. Through their eyes, instruments are becoming a variety of things. From the trombone as a toilet paper holder to the bass turned into a racing car, they end up appearing in many unfortunate situations.

The Facebook group “Musical Instruments in Predicaments” is the spot where the guitars and pianos of your fears reside. It’s full of sound-making devices in scenarios where we’re not completely sure how they even got there in the first place. So, dear Pandas, we’d like to share this musical confusion with you as we invite you to scroll through the list of instruments that will make you do a double-take.