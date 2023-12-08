40 Of The Funniest “Musical Instruments In Predicaments” That Might Make You Laugh
Musical instruments are meant for making beautiful melodies, right? Well, not when crafty people decide against it. Through their eyes, instruments are becoming a variety of things. From the trombone as a toilet paper holder to the bass turned into a racing car, they end up appearing in many unfortunate situations.
The Facebook group “Musical Instruments in Predicaments” is the spot where the guitars and pianos of your fears reside. It’s full of sound-making devices in scenarios where we’re not completely sure how they even got there in the first place. So, dear Pandas, we’d like to share this musical confusion with you as we invite you to scroll through the list of instruments that will make you do a double-take.
I Love The Sound Of Water Running
New Room
There are more than 1500 instruments around the world, but have you ever wondered where they go when they no longer work? Some of them end up repurposed (just like in this list), but many end up in landfills. The biggest problem lies with the short-term use of learning instruments and unrecycled accessories (strings, pegs, tailpieces, etc.)
Beginner violins, cellos, guitars—you name it—are not built to last, and they simply end up in our trash with low chances of being repaired. If they were better in quality, many manufacturers would lose a significant amount of profit. Additionally, vast quantities of non-renewable and toxic materials, like varnish, make recycling impossible.
That's A Really Really Good Upcycle
Make It Happen
Take guitars, for example. Around 2.6 million of them are produced annually in the US alone, making up a billion-dollar industry. Accessories attached to them, like strings, aren’t recyclable, thanks to their mixed-metal construction. D’Addario (a string-making company) estimates that up to 1.5 million pounds of them end up buried in a landfill every year.
Who Tooted?
Estonia State Opera Parking Lot
Friend: “Is That Really How You Fix A Flat?” Me: “It Is - Accordion To The Owner’s Manual”
To solve this, they have teamed up with TerraCycle, a company that deals with hard-to-recycle objects (e.g., coffee capsules, pens, plastic gloves). It’s now possible to salvage strings by mailing them to D’Addario. Afterward, you receive points that can be exchanged for new strings or other guitar accessories, like picks. There’s also an option to donate the reward points to the D’Addario Foundation, which supports music programs in deprived communities.
Best Idea Ever
I wonder if the strings are tuned so a chord is played every time the door opens? Otherwise it's just terrible noise!
Somewhere Outside Of Mönchengladbach, Germany....i Present To You... Bonehenge!
Quoth The Raven: "Nevermore Accordions!"
To reduce the environmental impact of instruments, it’s important to look after them so they last longer. Cleaning them, keeping them in their cases, and providing suitable storage conditions (temperature is important) are some great ways to get started. This also means that when beginners progress to a “proper” instrument, the old one can be passed on to a younger sibling or someone from school instead of tossed.
He Finished The Race On A String & A Prayer
It’s A Flamenco Guitar
A Brute Guitars Plexigon Bass With Embedded Flowers
If you decide to part ways with your instrument, you can do so responsibly. Projects like “Play it Again” at Fingal County do their best to clean and mend instruments left in their recycling centers. They are later re-distributed to organizations for autism, addiction, and rehabilitation. You can also try selling the instrument if it is valuable enough and still in working condition. Many charity shops will gladly accept them in good shape as well, so it’s always worth checking out the alternatives before throwing something like that away.
For Playing Moto Perpetuo
Here Is My “Music” Room. The Pedals On The 1910 Upright Are Hot, Cold And Both. Also A Period Correct Green Hot Water Heater, Bed Pan Guitar And A Flute Towl Bar
Tapping Into Some Beautiful Music
In cases where the instrument is beyond repair, one option is to remove all the attachments, scrape or sand off the varnish, and recycle all parts separately. Donations to places like “It’s a String Thing” turn them into beautiful jewelry. Guitars, violins, cellos, and many others can be used as artsy wall decorations. Besides, more substantial ones can be turned into furniture. Just like this piano that has been transformed into a table or this drum that was given a second life as a lamp.
Trombone Towel Bar
This has to be the same bathroom that has the toilet roll holder!
I Am Living In 2060
No capo, no problem! Until the neck snaps knowing my luck!
When The Cookie Tin At Grandma's House Is Full Of Violin Instead Of Sewing Supplies
Perfect way to steal ALL the cookies and make an escape!
Minimizing waste in the music industry was taken to a whole new level by the youth in Paraguay. They created an orchestra of instruments made out of trash found in the biggest landfill in Asunción. That's where people make a living by sorting through garbage to find things worth reusing. The younger ones can’t afford any instruments due to these poor conditions. In fact, a violin is more expensive than a house in Asunción. So when the music program was founded in 2012, it was necessary to use items retrieved from the dumpster to make instruments.
Tuba Players Are Unique
The Tuba Was... Cold???
This Is A Cello-Skel-Eton
The violins in the “Recycled Orchestra” are creatively made out of cans, wooden spoons, and bent forks. One of the ensemble’s members uses an oil drum for the cello's body. Tuning pegs (little knobs that help to tune a guitar) are created from waste like cooking utensils and even the heels of a shoe. Drum skin is made from an old X-ray film held in place with generous amounts of tape. One member plays a saxophone welded out of a drainpipe, coins, spoon handles, cans, and bottle caps.
What? Why?
It’s Always Best To Keep Your Instruments Clean And To Shower With A Friend
This Is Definitely A Better Use For The Futon Than Actually Sitting On It. I Support The Vision
The orchestra plays classical music, folk tunes, and even pieces by the Beatles. They have toured South America and Europe and participated in a few conferences on sustainability. Music and instruments have enriched these kids' lives in many ways, and all it took was some creativity and craftiness. With that in mind, it’s important to be mindful and explore sustainable and creative solutions for disposing of and reusing music devices, just like in some of these instances on the list!
New Cowbell Sounds Grate
I Guess You Could Say They’re A Bit… Flat
Trending Toilet Paper
Spotted On Marketplace
"I'm Telling You Bro, This Just Fell Out Of Nowhere From The Ceiling"
Now That Is A Real Sizzle Cymbal!!!!
Seen On A Country Drive Today, Whanganui, New Zealand
Better get some more cables. That pole is starting lean more.
Nature Is Healing
Follow Me For More Kitchen Hacks!
Trombone Lamp With Mute
That's When We Found Out The Load Bar Was Missing
Spotted At A Yard Sale "Where's The Rest Of The Instrument?" "I Have No Idea"
Pedal To The Metal
For a lot of musicians, this is sorta like seeing corpses being mutilated. Instruments are delicate and expensive, and they have to be cared for, and mistreatment is disturbing. Some are clever, but many are simply not cute.
I agree.
That disassembled piano being called "scrap wood" had that effect on me: like I was looking in halfway through some gruesome surgery where someone's body had to be taken apart in order to put it back together again. *shudder*
Yes. I have a bodhràn that I love dearly, even though I can barely play it (yet, but I don't have much hope as I don't have any musical talent whatsoever). I treat and respect it like an actual family member. It just feels alive, it has a soul.
as a classical musician i knew this would be horribly painful to read, and god i was right. why did i even click on it lmao
We are masochists, apparently.
I play a lot of instruments and this brought me pain.
