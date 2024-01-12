That’s where one Facebook group with 3.1 million members comes in. The ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared’ project is an extremely well-known and celebrated online community. It encourages people to go out there and look for awesome secondhand goods and then post about them in the group. We’ve curated a list of recent amazing finds to wow and inspire you, Pandas. Scroll down to check them out.

Thrifting is a bit like going on a small adventure. You never quite know what to expect and what treasures you’ll accidentally find. You’d be surprised by how many people have embraced thrifting as a hobby. There are tons of passionate folks out there who can’t wait to bring others into the fold.

#1 After Decades Of Weird Gifts From My Cousin, Who Shops Exclusively At Thrift Stores, He Scored A Treasure. I Call Them My "Cavorting Frogs." I Love Them! Share icon

#2 I Found This Cup With A Family Of Mice In A Box Of Christmas Decorations In Salvation Army Trift Store, Ns Canada. It's Already On My Tree❤️ Share icon

#3 I Lost My Boston Terrier, Ollie, To Old Age This Summer And I’m Pretty Sure I Found Him At Goodwill Today As Christmas China Share icon

The Facebook group has been around for a long, long time. ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared’ was first founded all the way back in late 2016. Originally, it was meant exclusively for the founders’ friends and family. However, over time, knowledge about the group spread among the public. This led the project to become the glowing success it is today.

#4 My $8 Thrift Find From The Di Yesterday…not Sure I’ll Ever Use It But It Was Too Unique To Leave. Deviled Egg Christmas Tree… Share icon

#5 Walked Into The Thrift Store And Walked Out With 3-Foot Tall Silverware. As One Does Share icon

#6 Picked Up These Cast Iron Cat Andirons Up From My Buy Nothing Group. I Can't Wait To See Them With The Flames Behind The Eyes! Share icon

“We created this group so it would be easier for us to share photos of wacky thrifted finds instead of texting them to each other. We left it as a public group because it simply didn’t occur to us that anyone else would be interested in our quirky hobby,” the Facebook users behind the social media group shared in a recent post. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Chicken Purse At Antique Mall. Didn’t Come Home With Me Share icon

#8 After Work, I Went Into A Goodwill I Don't Normally Stop In. I Think I Went Because This Toymaker Was Calling Out To Me. I Picked Him Up And Looked Him Over In Awe. He Was Wrapped In Tape, Which I Was Confused By. I Mean, Obviously, I Was Going To Get Him Either Way Because Just Look At Him, But What Was His Purpose? Finally, On The Bottom, I Found A Handwritten Sticker That Explained He Is An Incense Burner. You Lift Him Up Off His Bench And Place A Cone Incense There And His Mouth/Pipe Will Smoke. There Is No Indication Of A Company Or Date This Amazing Object Was Made. I'm Not Sure If He Is Handmade And Unique Or What Era He Is From. All I Know Is This Is The Best $6 I've Spent In A Very Long Time. I Haven't Put An Incense In Him Yet. I Will Update When I Make Sure I Have Cones. Merry Christmas To Me. 💨 Share icon

#9 Ahhh😍 Found At Goodwill😉 Share icon

“Pretty quickly, a couple of strangers joined and we thought, ‘What the heck, might be fun. Why not?’ And then it just kept growing and now we have over three million members!” The members of this online community are known as ‘Weirdlings.’ The founders have a huge appreciation for them and their “fabulous funky finds.”

#10 This Was Hand Made In The Seventies And Is One Of A Kind! Bought It Second Hand And Finally Got It Into My Space Today. It's So Gorgeous And The Details Are Amazing. I'm An Herbalist And I'm Going To Use It As A Magical Herbal Storage Hutch. I Thought It Needed To Be Seen And Appreciated Here With All Of You Creative Lovely Treasure Hunters! Share icon

#11 Bought This Stock Pot At A Thrift Store 2 Days Ago, And I'm Not Joking When I Say I Keep Opening The Cabinet Just To Look At It! Me And My Sister Made Up A Fun Little Story About It, We Imagine We Run An Animal Rescue, And I Live In The Yellow House, She Lives In The Red House, And The Blue House Is A Barn For Our Animals. Really Is The Best $10 I Ever Spent 💛 Share icon

#12 I Found This Gang At A Church Thrift For .50 For The Whole Gang … They’re Amazing!! 💗 Share icon

Why someone loves thrifting in garage sales and secondhand shops will depend a lot on the individual. However, there are tons of reasons why you might want to get into thrifting as a hobby, from socializing and adventuring to saving money and finding small ways to help the planet.

#13 Channeling Bruno Mars Sequined Tux Jacket. Every Inch Of This Men’s Jacket Was Sequined. Found And Left At Local Goodwill In Portland, Oregon. $30 Share icon

#14 Found And Left At Goodwill, This Would Be Awesome For A Library Share icon

#15 Could Never Make Out The Writing On This. Picked It Up At A Flea Market Market Because Of My Love For Horses Share icon

For one, thrifting is simply a fun activity to get into. You’re checking out places you’ve likely never been to before. You’re getting lots of movement. You’re talking to new people all the time. And you’re on the lookout for cool stuff, whether you have something particular in mind or you’re just browsing. It gets you out of the house. It sure beats binging social media or lying on the sofa all day long.

#16 My Absolute Wonderful Thrifted Find!!! The 3 Fairy Godmothers From Sleeping Beauty. I Have A Few Of These Disney Characters From The 50-60’s So I’m Always So Excited When I Find Different Characters! Share icon

#17 My Biggest Thrifting Treasure Yet 🫀🌈 Found At Habitat For Humanity. I’m In Love. I Still Have Three More Months Before Finishing My Master’s And Moving Out Of Student Housing, But It Will Live In My Childhood Bedroom Until Then As A Reminder To Push Through The Rest Of Grad School So I Can Enjoy It 💛 Edit To Add: The Brand Is Dyrlund. I Believe It’s From The 60’s But It Does Look Very 80’s! A Little Over $200 For The Couch And Loveseat Combined Made For A Pretty Great Deal Share icon

#18 I'm Pretty Excited The Lamp On The Left Was On The Marketplace In Bullhead City, Az For $25 And I Said I Want It I'll Come Get It. She Said Yeah I Was In My Grandma's Stuff We Have One More And I Said Are You Selling It She Said Sure And She Brought It Out 25 Bucks... They Were Very Very Dirty. But I Think It's An Excellent Score Share icon

On top of that, there’s the thrill of discovery to keep you engaged. Curiosity is a wonderful thing to have, no matter what aspect of our lives we’re talking about. By going thrifting, you’re opening yourself up to new opportunities and possibilities. Look at it like a small adventure where you’re never quite sure how it’ll end. There’s a lot of fun to be found in the unexpected. But only if you’re open to being surprised. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 6ft Lamp I Got On Facebook Market Place For 50$!!! 😭😭😭 I Had To Get It Share icon

#20 I Work At The Local Dump And Saved These From The Dumpster. Guy Said His In Laws In The Up Made These During The 1930s-1950s Share icon

#21 I Squealed When I Found It, Knew It Was Special Immediately! Found In A Southern Ontario Goodwill!!! Share icon

Meanwhile, when you’re buying secondhand goods, you’re helping the environment. What this means is that you’re not purchasing new products that have to be manufactured, shipped, and then transported to the shops. This saves a lot in terms of water and fuel. For instance, the fashion industry uses more than 79 trillion (that’s ‘trillion’ with a ‘t’) liters of water every year. Though buying a secondhand sweater won’t save the planet, it’s small steps like this one that can quickly add up over time.

#22 Pictures Don't Do Her Justice. I Am Elated With Today's Buy. Found In An Antique Store In South Of UK. 🥰❤️🌈🍄 Share icon

#23 Trigger Warning: Loss Of Pet About A Month Ago My Baby Passed Away. Peanut Was More Than Just My Cat- He Was My Emotional Support, My Confidant- My World. Last Night Was A Particularly Rough Night. I Fell Asleep Missing Him So Much And His Sleepy Self. I Decided To Take The Day Off Work And Go Thrifting. I Walked Into A Goodwill And Immediately Found This. It's Nearly Identical To Peanut Share icon

#24 I Was Driving In The Neighborhood And Found This Floor Rug Rolled Up At The End Of Someone’s Sidewalk. As I Was Looking Over It, The Owner Of The House Came Out And Asked If I Wanted It. He Told Me It Was A Tapestry Rug That He Hung In His Wall. It Had Never Been Used As A Rug. I Asked Why He Was Getting Rid Of It And He Said He Was Changing His Decor. I Told Him I Couldn’t Lift It In My Car. It Was Super Heavy. He Helped Me Put It In My Car. He Told Me It Was Free, Merry Christmas! I Almost Fainted. I Had Wanted One For So Long, But It Was So Expensive To Buy. I Paid 0 For It! Win!!! Share icon

Buying secondhand goods is also easier on the wallet. You’re giving clothes, furniture, and knickknacks a second chance. Instead of ending up in a landfill or having to shell out for something new, you end up getting more use and happiness out of them. If money’s tight, secondhand shopping can be a real lifesaver. However, times are changing… and not necessarily for the better.

#25 Found At My Apartment Garbage Can Share icon

#26 The Gods Of Thrift Shined Down On Us Yesterday And Gave My Husband An Authenticated Autographed Framed Poster Of Val Kilmer As Doc Holiday From The Movie Tombstone For $19.98 🤯😱☠️ Salvation Army Thrift Store, Kansas Share icon

#27 I Love Seeing Everyone’s Collections 🎄🎄🎄✨ Mine Has Changed A Bit Over The Years As I’ve Gifted Trees And Been Given More, This Is The Majority, Though There Are A Few Strays Around The House. ♥️ It All Started With The Large One On The Left That Was Given To My Family When I Was A Little Girl, (Our Neighbors Owned A Ceramics Shop) It’s My Favorite Decoration And Is Always The First To Come Out Of Hiding. Every Tree Here Was Either A Gift Or Thrift. Eventually I’d Love To Find A Large White Tree In The Wild ✨✨ Share icon

People living in the United States are increasingly finding that stores known for their secondhand goods have been hiking their prices in recent years. As thrifting continues to increase in popularity thanks to social media and TikTok, some shops use the extra attention as a way to increase their profits even more. Or, to put it bluntly, secondhand shopping isn’t so cheap anymore because some businesses got greedy. Goodwill, in particular, with all of its charitable aspirations, has been called out time and time again on internet forums and in the media for jacking up its prices. Some folks wonder why they should even bother shopping there if mainstream realtors offer cheaper unused clothing. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Found This Vintage Dress That Was Too Good To Pass Up. Vintage From The 70’s And The Thrift Store Had Everything Half Off Share icon

#29 Found These Wonderful Bluebirds At Goodwill In Texarkana, Arkansas. They Did Come Home With Us!!! Share icon

#30 I Think I’ve Acquired My Best Thrift Yet From Our Local Town Page😭 I Am Now The Owner Of This Beautiful 1974 Firefly Hot Air Balloon Basket For Free😫😫😫 Edit: Since My Comment Is Buried Amongst Everyone Else’s I Figure I’d Update Here 😊 I Plan To Make A Reading Nook Out Of It And Eventually Make A Stained Glass Globe To Have Over The Top And Place A Light In The Dome. My Oldest Daughter Is Always Reading So It’ll Be Put To Good Use. I Love To Hear All The Suggestions But We Have To Remember These Baskets Aren’t Made To Stay Out In The Elements Especially With Me Living In Wisconsin. The Snow And Rain Isn’t Good For The Wicker And Would Make It More Brittle Over Time. I Want To Keep It In Its Best Condition As Much As Possible💕 Share icon

What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever found while thrifting, Pandas? Which of the finds in this list did you think were the weirdest and most wonderful? Tell us all about it in the comment section. In the meantime, for some more secondhand inspo, check out Bored Panda’s previous article about ‘Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared.’

#31 I Bought This At A Second Hand Shop Recently. I Have No Idea If It Is Old Or Not But Loved It Share icon

#32 Just Got This Massive Bad Boi!!! Someone In My Neighborhood Made A Mario Themed Haunted House. I Saw This Guy Sitting Outside For Weeks In The Elements And Finally Asked If I Could Rehome Him. They Gave Him To Me!!! Along With All The Stuff To Fix Him Up. I Could Not Be Happier! Now He Lives In My Garden Room. Merry Christmas To Wonderful And Random Wild Finds! 🍻 Share icon

#33 Completely Wonderful, Not Exactly Weird Except For The Circumstances. Found On The Side Of The Road In A Box Full Of Very Gross Kitchen Items. I Couldn’t Believe It, With The Lid And Everything!! I’ve Wanted A Zodiac Pyrex For A Long Time!! Wanted To Share My Happy Moment Share icon

#34 I Was Visiting My Friend In Paignton Devon And Found This In A Charity Shop. The Price Was 10p. He Really Cost Me 9p If You Consider The Penny Inside. The Date Of The Penny Is The Year I Was Born. He Was Meant To Be Mine. My Lucky Pig 🐷 🍀 Thank You All So Much For Your Kind Words But I Must Add This Bit! Someone Asked If I Happened To Be Born Under The Chinese Zodiac- Year Of The Pig? You’ve Guessed It…1971 My Year Of Birth Was Indeed A Year Of The Pig! The Coin Inside Is Also Dated 1971. My Mind Is Officially Blown 😁 Share icon

#35 I Am The Proud Owner Of This Macaroni Now 😃 Found On Facebook Marketplace! Share icon

#36 After Giving Up On Getting A Christmas Tree I Found This At A Local Thrift Store And It’s Brand New! A True Christmas Miracle❤️ It’s My Son’s First Christmas (Where He Knows What Christmas Is) And He Points Out Every Christmas Tree He Sees. I Was At A Thrift Store With Only $50 In My Bank Account And This Was The Last Tree There. He And I Both Love It 🥰 Share icon

#37 Found My House Hippo Today At Unity Resale Thrift Store In Green Bay, Wis. What Should I Name Her? Share icon

#38 Local Junk-Tique Has This And Few More. Why Is This Even A Thing? Share icon

#39 Okay So I’ll Share This Clown Picture I Was Just Reminded Of. In The Late 70s My Mom Got This Picture From Sears And Hung In My Baby Brothers First Room After Being A Nursery… So 3ish. He Would Sneak Into My Bedroom All The Time And We Never Knew Why Until He Was Much Older And Told Us. I Pulled It From My Parents Attic In 2007 And Have Had It Ever Since. I Occasionally Send Him Clown Pics To Freak Him Out. Including Earlier Today When Someone Posted That Weird Clown Chair. Hahaha I Found The Pic And Sharing Now. Now What 3 Year Old Wouldn’t Love This Hanging At The Foot Of Their Bed!!! It’s Currently In My Basement… Hence The Waste Pipe! Share icon

#40 I Believe Alcohol May Have Been Involved When Someone Thought Putting Doll Heads Into Vintage Lamp Might Be A Thing 😂 Antique/Thrift Store On The Oregon Coast Update-Someone In The Post Recognized The Place(I Didn’t Look At The Name When I Was In There) And It’s Called Enough, Located In Waldport Oregon . Happy Hunting! Share icon

#41 Found For $15 Via Local Marketplace In Philly Suburbs. It’s So Beyond Perfect For My Mom’s House, Which Is Down The Shore. She’s Going To Love Every Detail. The Delighted Little Elves’ Faces, Santa Carrying His Shoes And Putting His Toes In The Sand. It Brings Me Joy Every Time I Look At It, And We Are Sad To Wrap It Up To Give To Her For Christmas! My Kids Are In Love. I Can’t Find Anything About The Artist As I Can’t Quite Make Out The Name. It Was Painted The Year I Was Born, Which Makes It Feel Even More Serendipitous. Happy Holidays! Share icon

#42 I Saw Someone Post A Green Ceramic Wreath Crafted On Here And Thought If I Couldn’t Afford The Fun Ceramic Trees This Is A Close Second! I Found This At Salvation Army Thrift In Red Bluff Ca. $10!!! I Really Feel Like I Scored, It’s Missing Some Of The Clear Plastic Beads But No Worries It Lights Up Perfectly. It’s Signed In The Bottom, Vera, ‘86. Thank You Vera❤️ Share icon

#43 My 5-Year-Old Daughter Said She Wanted An Elf On The Shelf For Christmas. Can’t Say Daddy Didn’t Come Through Just In Time! Found At Value Village In Toronto, Canada Share icon

#44 My All-Time Favorite Find In A Thrift Store, A Solid Brass Krampus! I Found Him Right Before Christmas And I Didn't Even Know Who He Was Yet! Edit: So Glad I Put Him Here, Several People Have Pointed Out He Is A Devil Fireplace Damper Pull. I Didn't Know! Thank You All! Share icon

#45 Found This Lovely Lamp At Goodwill Today!! It Is Going To Be A Gift For My Mom ❤ Share icon

#46 This Has To Be One Of My Favorite $1.00 Flea Market Finds! It’s Called A Sugar Plum Tree. It Was In The Original Box. So Fun For Christmas! All I Had To Add Was Gumdrops❤️ Pretty Sure It’s From The 60’s Share icon

#47 Purchased At Svdp And Embellished By Me To Qualify As W&w Share icon

#48 Found This At A Goodwill In Boone, Nc. It Was Only $8 And I Ran To It When I Saw It Share icon

#49 Found This A Few Years Ago At Renningers Flea Market In Mount Dora, Fl For $2 And It’s My Most Favorite Christmas Decoration Share icon

#50 This Was A Crazy Find Today! I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It. I Loved The Little Corner Table 🥰 Found At The Cleveland Furniture Bank, In Cleveland Oh 🥰 Edit: Yes It Came Home With Me! Share icon

#51 Heirloom Vanity Left By My Grandmother. We Knew It Was Old But Never Considered How Old. The Slip Came From Behind One Of The Mirrors. Edit: Wow! I Didn’t Expect This To Get The Attention It Did. Thank You All So So Much! It Has A Few Knicks And Imperfections But I Love It And Am So Happy That Others Do Too 🥰 Kitty’s Name Is Khaleesi And She Wasted No Time Claiming The Vanity For Her Own. She Is, In Fact, The Queen Of The House After All Share icon

#52 Handed Down From My Grandmother - She's 82, I Absolutely Love These 🫶🏽🫐🍫 Share icon

#53 The Thrift Score That Keeps On Giving! 25+ Pounds Of Vintage Wrapping Paper. Found At A Salvation Army In Tallahassee Florida Last Year Share icon

#54 Absolutely Could Not Leave This Globe Lamp Behind At Goodwill For Only $5.99. I’m So Happy It Works ✨ I Can’t Find Much Info On It Other Than It Was Made In Mexico By An Eagle Company Share icon

#55 That’s It! I Am Done Thrifting For 2023! Because I Have Now Acquired The Very Zenith Of Good Quality Interior Decorating And Can Only Be Downhill From Here On Out. It Is An Original Oil Painting, And It Is Huge. (I Did Not Have A Banana Handy Unfortunately) Paid Five Bucks… Share icon

#56 My Dad Salvaged This Doorknob From A House That Was Being Torn Down. He Had It In His House For Many Years Before He Gave It To Me Share icon

#57 Found This Gorgeous Piece In An Antique Shop In The Republic Of Ireland. Cost All Of €70. My Favorite Piece Of Furniture. The Rug We Found At An Auction House And Paid €15 For It And Another One Share icon

#58 Everything In This Bowl Was Found Mudlarking On A Permission I Have And I Love It. What Can You See? I Mudlark On Private Land Which I Have Permission To Do, Please Get Permission From The Landowner Before Stepping Onto Private Land Share icon

#59 Vintage Share icon

#60 I Don't Know What It Is With Me And Fripperous Things That Need To Be De-Fripped. I Almost Walked Right On By This Jewel-Daubed Monstrosity At Goodwill In Waukesha Wi A Few Days Ago, Then I Realized The Hot Glue Crusted Pearls Were Hiding A Solid Brass Mirror. Eunice Marshmallow Needs Another Remove Surface In Which To Admire Her Snowy Toasted Visage, So I Spent Some Time Removing The Frippery, Flimflam, And Foolishness. Add In A Brass Candelabra (Also From Goodwill) And We're Just About Halfway To A Meatloaf Music Video. At Last , I've Done Something To Gain The Cat's Approval Share icon

#61 I Found This Poor Little Fella Leaned Up Against A Dumpster The Other Day With His Foot Broken On The Ground. My Guilty Conscious Made Me Turn Around And Go Back For Him. I Brought Him Home, Scrubbed Him Head To Toe, Repainted Him, Added A Sealant, And Gave Him A New Lease On Life Share icon

#62 Just Found This Incredible Walnut Cupboard From The Late 1800s. It Was Used In A General Store To Sell Thread. I Spoke To The Woman Who Had Put It Out On The Curb, And Her Great Grandmother Had Made The Base That It’s Crookedly Sitting On. She Used To Use It To Store Her Children’s Artwork. Not Sure What I’ll Do With The Very Shallow Drawers, But I’m So Thrilled To Bring This Piece Into My Home Share icon

#63 Thank You All For The Lovely Comments On My Previous Post About The Thrifted, Donated, And Inherited Jewelry Trees I Made For My Mum And Sisters. I Had One More Tree I Was Working On But Needed A Frame And Found This Sweet Antique Frame At Arc In Broomfield, Co For $1.50! This Is The Fifth Vintage Jewelry Tree For My Eldest Sister 🥰❤️🎄 Share icon

#64 I’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before And Can’t Stop Thinking About It! I Figured This Group Would Understand. It Stayed At Changing Thymes Of West Michigan, But I May Just Have To Go Back And By Myself A Christmas Present! Share icon

#65 This Is So Incredibly Beautiful, I Know Absolutely Nothing About It Other Than It's Really Solid And Heavy. Bought It For $7.99 At Goodwill Share icon

#66 1960s Lamp I Found In An Auction Share icon

#67 My Great, Great, Grandmothers Table From Mexico. My Great Grandmother Brought It To Tx When She Came To The Us And She Gave It To My Grandmother When She And My Abuelo Bought Their First House. My Grandma Passed It On To My Mom When She Bought Her First House. I've Lived All Over The Us And The Table Was Too Delicate To Ship But I Knew Some Say I'd Get That Table. I Bought My First House (20 Years After My Travels) Last Year When I Moved Back Home And This Was One Of The First Items I Moved Into The House. My Mom And I Cried As We Brought It In And Set It Up. My Family Had So Little When They Came To The Us But This Table Was Always There. To Drink Cafe Con Pan And Talk Chisme (Gossip), To Cry, To Discuss Difficult Decisions And To Celebrate Anything And Everyone. Oh The Stories This Table Could Tell. Makes Me So Proud To Be A Part Of This Long Line Of Strong Resilient Amazing Women. 🥰 Share icon

#68 I Found This Darling Lady At A Thrift Shop In Philadelphia. It Even Has The Name Of The Artist In The Corner! I’m Still Deciding Whether I Should Call Her Frieda Catlo Or Kitty Calo Share icon

#69 I Got This Beautiful Sink For $20 On Fb Marketplace And Had To Share!!! It Will Be Amazing For Our Bathroom!! I'm Thinking About Mounting On A Wash Stand For That Vintage Feel. Look At Those Knobs!!! 😍 Share icon

#70 Found This Sign At An Antique Store In Negaunee, Michigan. It’s Definitely Old, Heavy Brass, And I Have A Lot Of Questions. 😳😄 Share icon

#71 Update - Several People Said It’s Been Sold Hopefully They Will Post A Pic Here If They’re In This Page! Saw At The Melbourne Fl Goodwill Yesterday $25 Share icon

#72 Found This Weird Sculpture While Thrifting. Don't Know What It Is, But It Will Be A Gag Gift For My Husband. I Have A Feeling He Will Like It. Update: It's Not Wood. It's Plaster Or Stone And Weighs Over 13 Pounds Share icon

#73 Holy House Hippos! Went To Estate Sale And What A Collection! Share icon

#74 Saw This Beauty At America's Thrift Store In Marietta, Ga Share icon

#75 I Found This Set Of Vintage Angel Chimes At Value Village In Bc Canada. It Brings Back Memories Of My Mom. I Just Need To Find The Right Candles! Share icon

#76 Found This Bird Today In An Antique Shop; It’s A Little Worse For Wear, Missing Its Beak And Several Of The Stones/Beads(?) But I Fell In Love With It. For $18 It Came Home With Me. No Makers Marks Anywhere On It Share icon

#77 My Mother In Law Inherited This From Her Mother. We All Hate It But Feel Guilty Throwing It Out Share icon

#78 I Had The Feeling I Should Check My Local Salvation Army And Found These Beauties! First Time Finding Them In The Wild And For $0.99 Each I Couldn’t Bare To Pass Them Up, I’m Thrilled To Add Them To My Vintage Cat Collection! Share icon

#79 Snagged This As Part Of My Bestie’s Christmas Present Today At The Lawrenceville Goodwill In Pittsburgh, Pa For $6.59 Share icon

#80 Wow You Guys!!! I Am Beyond Thankful That This Has Brought Back So Many Childhood Memories For You All And How Much You Love This Post. It’s Definitely My Best Find All Year, And Now I Really Want To Get A Village To Make It Feel More Whole! Share icon

#81 She Was Found Buried Under Rubble Under A Wood Floor In Second Hand Store I Fell In Love With Her Immediately Most People Think She Is Scary Weird Looking I Think She Has Beautiful History There Are No Markings She Is Plaster I Believe Share icon

#82 I Bought This From An Online Estate Auction 100% Out Of Curiosity. Its A Cute But Strange Little Guy. 925 Sliver Share icon

#83 Found This Cool Lamp At Goodwill! Share icon

#84 Found At A Local Flea Market Share icon

#85 Found This Sweetie At A Boot Market For A Whole $1 Share icon

#86 Got This Beauty At A Yard Sale For .50 !! Share icon

#87 Found This Condiment Set At A Local Estate Sale For 1.00!!!! My Mother Had A Set Of The Drinking Glasses That We Only Got To Use On Special Occasions. I Had No Idea That A Condiment Set Like This Existed!! Share icon

#88 Found 20 Of These At Goodwill For 1.29 Each 😍 Share icon

#89 I Found This Original Line Drawing Today At A Thrift Store In Dallas And Was Immediately Drawn To It! 😉 I'm Having Trouble Naming All The Celebrities But I Can Point Out Marilyn And Shirley Temple And Laurel And Hardy? Curious Who Else Is Featured! Share icon

#90 About One Year Ago, I Was At A Customers Home Repairing Some Equipment And As I Was About To Leave ,the Customer Asked Me If I Could Help Him Load A Box Into His Car So He Could Take It To Goodwill? I Had To Move The Lid So We Could Pick It Up Because It Weighs Approximately 80 Pounds And It Is Pretty Big, Then He Said Unless You Want It? He Said If You’re Interested, You Can Have It And That Will Save Me A Trip To Goodwill. He Then Told Me He Has Made Several Trips To Goodwill To Drop A Lot Of Other Things That Has Been In Their Storage Since They Were Married, Which Was More Than 50 Years .￼this Is About 28 Inches Tall, Maybe 2 Feet Long It Is Made Of Bronze, And The Arms Face And Legs Are Made Of Ivory. All I Can Find Out Is It Was ￼ Made By A Romanian Sculptor ￼. It Is Signed, But I Will Have To Get It Out Of The Crate Tomorrow It Was Actually Stored In A Heavy Duty Wooden Moving Crate. ￼ I Paid Nothing For It. I Would Just Like To Know More About It. I Have Had It For A Little Over A Year. ￼ Share icon

#91 Several Years Ago When I Had No Extra Money, I Started Salvaging Items And Making Christmas Scenes Inside Small Boxes. I've Made Several Since, They Are Quite A Hit. All Found And Thrifted Objects, This One Even Has Cute Doorknobs That I Got From A Box Of Dollhouse Minis On Fb Marketplace! Edit: Pics Of Others I've Made Are In The Comments! People Always Ask Me Why I Don't Sell These But I Wouldn't Even Know What To Charge?? I've Always Made Them As Gifts So They Are Always A Little Bit Personalized Whether It's Color Or Theme Or Whatever. I Use Jewelry, Gift Wrap, Ornaments, Toys, Wrapping Paper, Etc, And Lots Of Glue. They're Very Fun To Make And People Really Do Love Receiving Them! Thank You For Looking And For All The Love! Share icon

#92 I Have Four White Ones Not In The Photos. I Had To Limit Myself To Three Photos! Lol. Hi, I'm Crystal, And I Am Obsessed With And Collect Vintage Lotus Lamps! I'll Have To Get Photos Of My White Ones. Since They're All Antique, They're All Thrifted! Facebook Marketplace, Estate Sales, And My Wife Even Gifted Me One For My Anniversary. She Found It On A Buy Nothing Site And Restored It For Me. I Just Figured If My Obsession Would Be Appreciated Anywhere, It Would Be Here. 🥰 Share icon

#93 My Find For Today😁 ￼ Brought This Find Up To The Cashier And She Asked Me If It Was Ceramic And I Said No It's Much Heavier, I Think It's Something Else, She Asked Me To Look It Up And So We Did A Quick Search At The Register, And Found Out That It Was Italian Hand Carved Alabaster. I Purchased It At The Bargain Center. It Was $8 And I Had A $5 Off Coupon So I Purchased It For $3 Share icon

#94 Did Not Come Home With Me ! Salvation Army Holiday, Fl Share icon

#95 In 2017 Two Months After My Friend Moved To Idaho From Ca I Stopped By The Goodwill That Is By Her Old House And…..i Make My Own Christmas Art Every Year… I Found My Water Color Resin Glass Vase With Poem And My Signature On It… I Called Her… We Laughed… I Bought It Share icon

#96 I Just Scored These Off Fb!! Edit To Add: * Got All The Figures Pictured, Plus Yukon's Sled And Dog Team In The Original Box, Some Other Bobbleheads Not Pictured And Three Different Cardboard Backgrounds For $500 (Yes A Lot But These Are My Only Collecting Weakness!) * The Snow Miser Is 8.5" Tall * The Box Says Memory Lane And Playing Mantis On It; On Bottom Of Some Of Their Feet It Says The Rudolph Company And Others Say Tm & Warner Brothers Share icon

#97 Had A Good Laugh When I Saw This Dude But He Stayed At The Goodwill. It Was A Night Fill With Regrets Share icon

#98 Found In A Box Of Old Trinkets At An Estate Sale. Body Stuffed With Sawdust, All Hand Stitched Share icon

#99 Found This Wonderful Room Divider At An Antique Shop, Still Had The Little Pots And It Still Lights Up. I Love It! Share icon