Exploring thrift stores, garage sales, and secondhand shops can be an exciting expedition. The feeling of stumbling upon unexpected gems is unmatched. And that's why Americans reportedly host from 6.5 to 9 million garage sales each year. Which only explains why it's inevitable that some curious-looking or downright wild items go from one household to another, giving us the pleasure of gathering the weirdest thrift finds on the internet.

Do you remember the thrill of accidentally finding a $5 note on the floor? Or discovering a bargain so good that you just had to go for it? While thrift shopping is a bit different, the feeling of ecstatic joy when stumbling into a jackpot - whether it's a beat-up fiberglass carousel horse or vintage Sue Wong dress (score!) - is one and the same.

#1 My Late Mother Bought These At An Estate Sale In California And Then She Gifted It To Me. She Wasn’t Sure It Had Any “Value” But They Made Her Happy, So They Are Valuable To Me

#2 I Have Wanted A Lenox Spice Village For 3 Or 4 Years Now But The Online Prices Skyrocketed So I Held Hope I'd Stumble Upon A Set At A Thrift Store One Day But one popped up on my local FB marketplace this week. There was a lady with the set and no listed price so I reached out on the longest shot ever and was like hey I have wanted a spice village forever, by any chance would you be interested in a trade or partial trade for some of my art? TOTALLY expecting to be shot down but to my shock she said yes and we did a *straight trade with no money* and I am still in shock that she agreed and this went down and my dream village is now minneeeee. Other artists will truly get it - sometimes it feels like nobody sees the value in you and what you do. But she was so into all of it and was also so happy I was going to use it and not resell it.



#3 My Boyfriend Is Notorious For Coming Home With Random Stuff On The Regular He was on a job site and saw this beat up fiberglass carousel horse just laying in the yard. He asked the home owner what she was doing with it, and needless to say, she had no plans for it, so it came home with us. It's currently residing in our gazebo, but we intend to patch it up, give it a new leg and then put it in our arcade in the basement.



#4 Well The Little Candy Jar I've Been Collecting Little Toys In For My Future Grand Kids Is Finally Full, Had To Move Them To An Actual Candy Dispenser I thrifted her from the local Goodwill for $50! We've got plenty of time before I get a grand kid (probably 3 years at least lol) I have been picking up little toys here and there that i find a yard sales and thrifts for years, and now we have a cool place to put them!



#5 I Found This Sue Wong Dress At An Antique Store In Hagerstown, Md Last Month

Not exactly antique, but definitely vintage. My eldest child fell head over heels for it. Her dad and I decided to buy it for her birthday, when she noticed it was gone from the shop she was so sad but said she was glad someone would get to love it instead of it wasting away on display. She had no idea that someone was going to be her.





I fixed up the minor repairs that it needed on the centrepiece before giving it to her. Her reaction was worth every bead re-stranded.



#6 Purchased From An Antique Store Near Me. Brass Unicorn Measuring Cups. Bottoms Have Measurement Markings

#7 Finally Remembered To Post This Amazing Find From A Community Garage Sale Last Year It’s a hand blown glass jellyfish lamp by artist Joel Bloomberg. I originally passed it up like a CRAZY PERSON but I went back at the end of the sale and it was still available so it was meant to be!



#8 My Friend And I Went Thrifting Today. There Were Hundreds Of Statues. Many For Favorite Teachers, Parents, Siblings But This Was Our Favorite We did both purchase World’s Best Cat statues. Going to use mine for social media posts for the cat rescue I volunteer with!



#9 The Wonderful Game Of Oz (C. 1921) Here Is Something Weird And Wonderful: The First Board Game Related To The World Of Oz That Predates The Film By Nearly 20 Years! It took me over a decade to put a full set together. From my search, I’ve ended up with two different variants. I found the first board (pictured open) at an antique mall around 2008. It was shoved in the back of a display case filled with vintage toys. About 10 years later I found the pewter character tokens inside an Oz trinket box I bought at a festival. Just last year, I snagged the dice, shaker cup, and rules from a fellow collector in a Facebook group. This set originally came boxed. The box is the only piece I’m missing.



Shortly before I found the accessories that matched my earlier version of the board, I bought a later variant of the game just to get the rule book. With it I got the wooden colored tokens and the board variant that features the artwork from the box glued onto the back of the board. This particular version of the game was released during the Great Depression. To save money, Parker Bros. did away with the box and simply sold the board with the atwork on the outside and all the other pieces in a paper bag. The rule book for this edition was also printed in black and white instead of color.

#10 They Will Absolutely Be Coming Home With Me For 5.99 From The Red, White, And Blue Thrift In Tampa, FL On my lunch break, killing time, preparing to walk into a local hospital to meet with a few Executives, but if they only knew this is what I was doing beforehand . I clean up real nicely when I need to, but you might be a redneck if



#11 For All Of You Goblin King Fanatics

#12 Nightmare Fuel! Saver’s - Fort Smith, Ar

#13 Found This At The Value Village In Winnipeg Manitoba. Lol It's A Strange Looking Furby

#14 This Weekend Fleemarket Find

#15 Large Lifesavers Painting. It Was Nearly As Long As The Loveseat It Was Sitting On

Edit-my fiancé cannot believe I didn’t get it and I’m pretty sad I left it. I’m going to get it tomorrow if someone hasn’t already.

Final edit: I went as soon as they opened this morning. It was purchased at Blue Bird Circle in Houston, TX. Idk about the artist yet, but the frame job was done by Frame City & Art Gallery in Metairie, LA. It’s very heavy and I’m so glad I went back for it.



I also bought the drawing of the cat with its head stuck in a lemon for $5 because I loved it. Picture in the comments.



If I find out more info about either artist, I’ll post it in the comments. Thank y’all for being a terrible influence on my “strict” $20 thrifting budget!



#16 I Couldn’t Resist This Black Velvet Painting Of My Cat Phillip I Found While Thrifting Today

#17 I Am A Librarian So I Encounter Fun Patrons And Items All Of The Time I inherited a new work cabinet when I switched branches and we found this cleaning out the junk drawer. No one knows which predecessor left it but I like to imagine that it’s the same beautiful soul who also left Jeff and that we would be friends



#18 Rotating Hardware Cabinet From 1904. Looking For A Good Home At Henley’s In Concord, Ca

#19 Saw This At A Yard Sale Yesterday. Today Was Discount Day I Got It For 9 Dollars. I Am Retired And Would Love To Be Dancing On The Beach. Maybe With Bellbottoms And A Halter Top. Note Yardstick Laying At Bottom Of Picture

#20 I Have Been Searching For A Hutch To Display My Collection For Awhile Now They are usually way too expensive or too far away, but I have finally found one on Facebook marketplace for a good deal! So excited



#21 Look At This Couch. She’s A Beauty Found at Funky Finds in Lemoyn PA

I only bought stickers at the store and my friend bought a carousel horse and the owner wasn’t selling his California raisins even though he had like 50 of them on a shelf. But anyway! I wish I had this couch!



#22 Found This Angry Little Lady At My Local Thrift Store. Unsure Of Her Use, So There She Sits To Find Someone Else To Scowl At!

#23 The Best $2.99 I've Spent In A While. Someone Made This, And Sadly It Found Its Way To Goodwill. But It Found Its Way Into My Hands, And I Love It!

#24 Found And Left At The Deseret Industries Store In South Jordan, Ut. $150. Plugs In To Do Something Terrifying I’m Sure

#25 A Wonderful Gift For 0.4% Of Women. Spotted Guy's Frenchys In Moncton New Brunswick

#26 Rainbow Brite Boots Spotted In Riverside, Ca At The Galleria Near Mission Inn

#27 Not Weird, But Certainly Wonderful!!! I Found These 2 Beautiful Stained Glass Pieces At Goodwill For $35 Each! I Nearly Died When I Turned The Corner And Saw Them!

#28 Today Is Trash Day. My Across The Street Neighbor Was Throwing Out A Baker's Racks So I Let My Other Neighbor Know, She Came Over And Picked It Up On her way driving back home somebody was throwing out a chair. So she picked that up as well. Sent me a picture. I drove over there and 30 minutes later it was in my SUV on its way to my house! I loved it so much she gifted it to me. It is absolutely fabulous. I love it so much. It was missing one button so I just reconfigured. It's a little bit more pink than the color it shows in the pictures.



#29 I Inherited This Weirdly Wonderful Sculpture From A Friend Of Mine She bought it as a funny Christmas gift for her husband. The artist is a student we both know. I told her that if he ever stopped appreciating it’s uniqueness, I wanted it. Several years ago, we met for lunch, and she presented me with a box. I instantly knew what it was. “A Pear of Manly Legs” is now mine and graces my office with his presence. No banana so a plastic fork for scale



#30 Two Of These Gorgeous Chairs Are In Goodwill In Nanuet, NY For 29.99 Each. I Regret Leaving Them But I Have No Spots For Them In My Home Or At My Store

#31 I Was Scrolling Offerup For Something Completely Unrelated When I Stumbled Across This Unique Cutie And Knew My Oldest Just Had To Have It (She Collects The Merry Mushroom Stuff) So $100 later and a random adventure across town she now has a mushroom stand (she’s already started painting it to her own liking).



#32 My Local Thrift Store In Ne Ohio Never Disappoints I saw this right before closing one night and couldn't get it out of my head. I called right when they opened the next morning and had them put it on hold for Me. Several hours, several sore fingers, and a bazillion q-tips later, he's looking stellar!! I've always stared wistfully whenever people posted their own stained glass lamp finds, and now I can join the club!



#33 Three Vomit Clocks Today At The Springfield Antique Center In Springfield, Oh. The Middle One Really Hits The Stomach

#34 Just Got Home And Had To Share This Wonderful And Beautiful Crown I Found Today At St..vinnies In Albany, Oregon

#35 I Have Reached The Pinnacle Of Thrift! $2 Lake City Fla ETA: I got this at the Lighthouse Thrift in Lake City. They are the nicest and very ethical, it's all volunteers and the profit goes to their soup kitchen 🥺.



I'm sure they sold it at that price since they couldn't authenticate it. They knew who she was!! I felt the photo and you can feel a difference in texture where the signature is!! Real or not, I love it and I love Dolly!!!



Best of luck to all of you on your thrifting journeys!!! May the kindness of Dolly be with you.

#36 I Found This While Helping My Mom Go Through Some Stuff Being Thrown Out From Her Neighbors. The Top Is Ceramic And The Bottom Is Cast Iron Coated In Enamel

#37 Not Too Long Ago I Posted My Holiday Troll Earrings Thrift Store Find A fellow member of this group noticed I didn't have a pair for Christmas, and wanted to gift me the pair she had!!! Well here they are!!!



#38 Just Picked Up This Piece From Facebook Marketplace. The Detail Is Absolutely Stunning!!!

#39 Amazing Heart Bud Vase! All Holes (Or Arteries And Ventricles) Were Open. Did Not Come Home With Me But I Considered It! Elk River Mn Thrift Store

#40 Found On Marketplace! So Very Unique

#41 My Grandpa’s Very Close Friend Arthur Passed Away A Couple Of Years Ago, And He Left A Lot Of His Belongings To My Grandpa One weekend, Grandpa asked if I could pop over to Arthur’s house and help to sort his things, and I found a small box of items that belonged to Arthur’s sister, whom he was extremely close with until she passed away years before.



The box had all sorts of gorgeous things in it, and I decided to collect up all of the little round pieces and make them into a piece of art! Most of these small round things were buttons, but there were a handful of other things like badges, pins, coins, and even a mini compass!



I loved how it turned out, and even though I had never met Arthur’s sister, I felt honoured to commemorate her in this way 🥰



Sadly, I have no idea where this has gone now as I moved out of my parents’ place and couldn’t find it, but I’m glad I managed to get a photo!

#42 My First Wonderful Find Of The Year. Found This Little Beautiful Turkish Set For $5 At A Garage Sale

#43 It's Taken Me 25 Years To Complete My Collection Of Original Wuzzles From The Early 80's I'd originally had Butter bear when I was around 5 or 6 but she was lost in a move when I turned 18. Once I found her on a second hand site, I set out to find the rest of them at thrift shops, flea markets, and garage sales alike.



The last character I needed showed up on a regular thrift site I'm on about a week ago and I bought him immediately. Today Rhinokey joined Hoppopatmus, Bumblelion, Eleroo, Moosel, and yes, Butterbear.



Kind Edit: A lot of people are asking about the rest of the wuzzles like Koalakeet. The six seen here were the original six wuzzles from the 13 episodes that they aired. The show didn't do as well as Disney wanted and was cancelled after its first run. Re-runs aired on various networks, but the rest of the Wuzzles were only added in as plush toys and in the books, not on TV as part of the original series.

#44 I Found This Gorgeous 80's Classic In The Dumpster! After I Washed And Ironed It, I Enjoyed It On My Mannequin For A While Before Sending It On To A New Home. Sadly, It Was Not My Size

#45 Found At My Local Thrift Store In Hanover Pa. Only Cost $1.50

#46 Goose Lamp Inherited To Me From My Grandpa That Has No Clue Where It Came From I know nothing about this lamp besides that i love it. his beak was repaired at one time but he’s still perfect!



#47 A Weird And Amazing Secondhand Find My dad passed away when I was 7. He left me most of what he had, but it wasn’t much even still. My favorite part of what he left me was his record collection. I didn’t have a turntable as a kid so I never got to listen to his prized vinyl. Unfortunately, when I was 21, someone stole all of his records from me. My heart was broken.



Fast forward 7 years, I finally get a turntable to play vinyl and start building up my own collection. My boyfriend and I go to vintage stock to look for different cards and to scope out the used records sometimes. One day recently we decided to go again. I’m flipping through the records and I see something written on the front of an album cover but it doesn’t click. I literally thought, “surely not.” And I kept moving. 3 flips later, I see another. And clear as day I read it. My dad’s name, Steve Norton. He wrote at least his last name on every record he owned, if not first and last. I immediately burst into tears and ran to find my boyfriend.



He helped me search through every record on the shelves. The only two we found were the originals I came across. But now, like I always dreamed as a kid, I get to listen to my dad’s records. What are the odds?

#48 About 3&1/2 Years Ago I Let This Banana Sweater Slip Away From Me. Since Then I’d Peruse Any And All Blue Sweaters In Every Thrift Store I Entered, As Well As Occasionally Google It To See If I’d Get Any Hits. I Finally Found It Listed On Mercari, And Even Better, In A Size Closer To Wha To Wear Than The Og! Now It’s Mine! I Must’ve Finally Atoned To The Thrift Gods For My Faux Pas

#49 I Saw This Last Sunday At Goodwill And Left It. Afterwards, It Grew On Me So Much That I Return To The Store Today. It Was Meant For Me... Found It And Bought It! John P. O'brien Signed It

#50 Picked This Up Yesterday… Found On Facebook Marketplace In Charlotte North Carolina For $500 Drove Round Trip 9.5hrs And 680 Miles To Get Him. 7ft Tall, Handmade, Made Of Steel & Rebar. Roughly 400-500 Pounds. Will Be Going In The Front Yard And Repainted

#51 Just Got These Amazing Gargoyles Off Facebook Market Place! Super Excited

#52 I Thought This Group Would Appreciate This Find From My Parents' Basement My grandmother was an artist and she painted this for my mum around 1955. On the back she wrote that she had copied the image from an artist I couldn't make out. After a quick Google search, I learned it was an artist named Huldah.



I love that my grandma put this kind of effort into a gift for her daughter. I couldn't let her go into the donation pile, so I brought her home and she's going to hang in my daughter's room once we get her reframed.



The first picture is my grandma's version of the painting, the second is the original. I know I'm biased, but I like my grandma's version better! 😍 It's oil paint so the canvas is textured, and the colours are so vibrant it looks like her dress is moving. Hopefully this brightens your day as much as it has mine!

#53 Found Today While Thrifting. Toaster Salt And Pepper Shaker. The Lever Moves And The Slices Are Removable! I Only Paid $3.50 For And It’s So Neat. Banana For Scale

#54 I Think He’s Meant For Kitchen Sponges But I Haven’t Decided What I Want To Use Him For Yet. My Husband Says He Belongs In Something From Jim Henson

#55 Could Not Walk By This Beauty, It Went Right In My Cart. Thanks Goodwill

#56 Found A Tiffany Style 🐈 Pendant Light At Goodwill In Jax Fl! Did Not Come Home With Us Unfortunately. Priced At $24.99

#57 My 80's Baby Heart Sang So Loud When I Found This Jem At Super Flea In Kansas City

#58 Not Exactly A Thrifted Find, But I Finally Found My House Hippo Abandoned On A Shelf At My Job She's the cutest, and if the original owner ever comes looking for her of course she'll be returned safe and sound, but today she's sticking with me for the rest of my shift



#59 Y’all I Wanted This Depressed Eyeless Cat So Bad!!! She Was A Pricey One Though So Very Sadly, Did Not Come Home With Me. Habitat For Humanity In Charlotte Nc

#60 I Love Cats -- I Have Three Live Cats, I Better -- This Is My Collection Of Wonderful Fenton And Mosser Cats. Some Are Thrifted From Goodwill, Others Come From Ebay And Etsy

#61 Found This Little Gem At A Vintage Place In Castlemaine, Victoria , Australia. Unfortunately Could Not Buy It As I Don’t Have Room In My Suitcase To Take It Back Home To Western Australia It’s An Old Metal Lunchbox

#62 Found In Nipomo California At Antique Place I Got Her Down To $60 I Don't Care If It Has No Value. I Love It

#63 From My Local Thrift Store I Frequent. I Don't Know Much About It Other Than The Fact It's From England

#64 I Have Recently Discovered My Love For Surreal Art, And One Of My Favorites Is Rene Magritte. If You Know His Art, This Lamp Will Feel Familiar. I Feel Like This Hat-Lamp Was Made For Me, Another Customer Pointed It Out To Me After I Complimented The Item She Had In Her Hand. I Was Speechless For A Second And Honestly Couldn’t Believe She Wasn’t Taking It Home For Herself. I Asked If She Was Going To Purchase It And She Said It Didn’t Match Her Asthetic. I Have Never Been So Glad To Not Have One, And For $10 You Best Believe I Couldn’t Get It In The Car Fast Enough. Thrifted In Middle Tennessee

#65 Found And Left At Goodwill In Lynn Haven Florida, Because There's No Way I Can Walk In Those