The internet has allowed us to not only see many things which we’ve never encountered before, but also document the “mundane” items that would be overlooked in the past. For example, the always necessary, but often ignored toilet. But as with anything in life, even the humble toilet has its “cursed” variants out there.

The "Toilets With Threatening Auras" Instagram page is dedicated to documenting the disturbing, weird and truly cursed bathroom-spaces from around the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, appreciate your, hopefully, normal and functional toilet, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts below.

More info: Instagram