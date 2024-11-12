ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has allowed us to not only see many things which we’ve never encountered before, but also document the “mundane” items that would be overlooked in the past. For example, the always necessary, but often ignored toilet. But as with anything in life, even the humble toilet has its “cursed” variants out there.

The "Toilets With Threatening Auras" Instagram page is dedicated to documenting the disturbing, weird and truly cursed bathroom-spaces from around the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, appreciate your, hopefully, normal and functional toilet, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts below.

More info: Instagram

#1

#2

#3

Humans have had an intricate and often somewhat cursed attitude towards doing one’s business for much of history. Obviously, there is no way around it, we as humans have to let things out, but a lot of “respectable” societies would do their best to avoid the question. For example, if you’ve visited any of the great palaces of Europe, for example, Versailles, you’ll notice that there were no toilets in the original plan.

Instead, the refuse of the royalty would be literally carried out in chamber pots by servants. Remember, this was a deliberate choice, humans have had sewage systems for thousands of years before Versailles. Even the word lavatory has its origins in a Latin word.

#4

#5

#6

This represents a deliberate step backwards. This is not to say that scatalogical topics should be as commonly discussed as the weather, but “aggressive avoidance” isn’t exactly healthy either. Why, for example, does the toilet or bathroom have so many other, less “descriptive” names, the washroom, the WC? We all need to eat and as a result, void whatever we don’t keep.

#7

#8

#9

However, the sorts of toilets presented here are not exactly doing this idea any favors. There is a good reason for why so many people would rather “hold” it until they got home instead of braving the possibly cursed public bathrooms in a city or perhaps roadstop gas station.

#10

#11

#12

For very understandable reasons, we don’t have close security or CCTV cameras monitoring everything that is going on in bathrooms, so as a result, it can be a real free for all for folks who see society's norms as just a suggestion. This does perhaps allow the toilet-stall poetry to truly reach new heights, but in general it’s quite unpleasant.
#13

#14

#15

In other words, it doesn’t take a lot for a toilet to be cursed, although the examples in this list are one of a kind. Like any good horror film, one doesn’t have to “see” the villain to know that there might be something sinister going on. The sights, the smells and even the sounds create a sort of interactive experience that even IMAX can’t match.

#16

#17

#18

And the true horror lies in the fact that quite often, you don’t have much of a choice. Certainly, one can risk it and try to find a better location, but this is quite often just not possible. Or bodies have their own timers and don’t quite care where we are, cursed location or not.

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

#51

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

#81

#82

toiletswiththreateningauras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#83

Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pictures

toiletswiththreateningauras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pictures

toiletswiththreateningauras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pictures

toiletswiththreateningauras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Toilets-With-Threatening-Auras-Pictures

toiletswiththreateningauras Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!