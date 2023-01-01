This Group Is All About Sharing “Cursed Images”, And Here’s 34 Of The Most Bizarre Ones
Similar to this subreddit and this Instagram account, the Facebook page 'Daily Cursed Images' shares absurd, strange, and slightly unsettling pictures that somehow feel both innocently funny and wickedly malevolent at the same time.
Whether it's a surreal visual gag, such as an animal with human-like features, or questionable decisions, like pouring a can of beans into a washing machine instead of laundry detergent, these uploads certainly provide more questions than they give answers, and the deliberately empty captions don't help, either.
However, the lack of context and reason is what makes scrolling through this page so entertaining. You never know what you're going to see next. And in a time when so much of social media is just the same recycled ideas, that's kinda refreshing.
More info: Facebook
“They call you big bird for a reason eh? 😏” (lmao sorry)
Anger the void floof and it shall unleash it’s wrath upon you.
No. You have tarnished the good name of pandas. Oh my gosh
It looks like prosutto (sorry for don’t know how to spell it)
That's the biggest horse I've ever seen! Explanation: The hand is a unit of measurement used to measure horses equal to four inches.
So - its true what they say about big hands......?
Well, if there's a power outage... it's better than eating it cold.🤷
I guess we have a third kind of baby reveal now.
This is a meme based on a real event. The meme is titled "Number 15: Burger King Foot Lettuce" after a video describing top 15 mysteries solved by 4chan, where a photo posted on 4chan of someone standing in lettuce bins claiming that they were served to people, and 4channers used the exif data of the photo to locate the perp. Every photo that is not the original, such as this one, is photoshopped or set up for the meme. This one is set up for the meme.