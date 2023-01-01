Similar to this subreddit and this Instagram account, the Facebook page 'Daily Cursed Images' shares absurd, strange, and slightly unsettling pictures that somehow feel both innocently funny and wickedly malevolent at the same time.

Whether it's a surreal visual gag, such as an animal with human-like features, or questionable decisions, like pouring a can of beans into a washing machine instead of laundry detergent, these uploads certainly provide more questions than they give answers, and the deliberately empty captions don't help, either.

However, the lack of context and reason is what makes scrolling through this page so entertaining. You never know what you're going to see next. And in a time when so much of social media is just the same recycled ideas, that's kinda refreshing.

More info: Facebook