Similar to this subreddit and this Instagram account, the Facebook page 'Daily Cursed Images' shares absurd, strange, and slightly unsettling pictures that somehow feel both innocently funny and wickedly malevolent at the same time.

Whether it's a surreal visual gag, such as an animal with human-like features, or questionable decisions, like pouring a can of beans into a washing machine instead of laundry detergent, these uploads certainly provide more questions than they give answers, and the deliberately empty captions don't help, either.

However, the lack of context and reason is what makes scrolling through this page so entertaining. You never know what you're going to see next. And in a time when so much of social media is just the same recycled ideas, that's kinda refreshing.

More info: Facebook

#1

#2

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

“They call you big bird for a reason eh? 😏” (lmao sorry)

10
10points
reply
#3

GingerPanda
GingerPanda
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Ahhh, that new pepperoni scent.

2
2points
reply
#4

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is Donald Trump sending photos of his feet?

14
14points
reply
#5

#6

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anger the void floof and it shall unleash it’s wrath upon you.

8
8points
reply
#7

Mel G
Mel G
Community Member
59 minutes ago

And these are the things nightmares are made off....

4
4points
reply
#8

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

No. You have tarnished the good name of pandas. Oh my gosh

6
6points
reply
#9

Canda (Cat Panda)
Canda (Cat Panda)
Community Member
1 hour ago

It looks like prosutto (sorry for don’t know how to spell it)

5
5points
reply
#10

#11

Mel G
Mel G
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Nope! Nope! Nope!

3
3points
reply
#12

Rei
Rei
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Froggo doggo is very anger

6
6points
reply
#13

Mel G
Mel G
Community Member
59 minutes ago

There are no words for this other than WTF!?

3
3points
reply
#14

#15

Trophy Husband
Trophy Husband
Community Member
33 minutes ago

They found the only non-leaking cup lid ever!!!

4
4points
reply
#16

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's the biggest horse I've ever seen! Explanation: The hand is a unit of measurement used to measure horses equal to four inches.

4
4points
reply
#17

#18

#19

#20

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago

It's like a roadside curio shop in a Pokemon game.

1
1point
reply
#21

Rei
Rei
Community Member
56 minutes ago

What am I seeing?

1
1point
reply
#22

#23

Mel G
Mel G
Community Member
51 minutes ago

When good chickens go bad

4
4points
reply
#24

Couriva
Couriva
Community Member
47 minutes ago

This is clearly super safe ⚡

2
2points
reply
#25

#26

#27

LooneyLovegood
LooneyLovegood
Community Member
54 minutes ago

That pizza crust looks good...

2
2points
reply
#28

GingerPanda
GingerPanda
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Well, if there's a power outage... it's better than eating it cold.🤷

0
0points
reply
#29

#30

#31

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

I just spewed my hot chocolate everywhere 🤣🤣🤣

1
1point
reply
#32

The Idaho Potato
The Idaho Potato
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

I guess we have a third kind of baby reveal now.

0
0points
reply
#33

Mel G
Mel G
Community Member
47 minutes ago

When you hear the in laws are coming for the holidays and staying until February

3
3points
reply
#34

Zia Barrett
Zia Barrett
Community Member
11 minutes ago

This is a meme based on a real event. The meme is titled "Number 15: Burger King Foot Lettuce" after a video describing top 15 mysteries solved by 4chan, where a photo posted on 4chan of someone standing in lettuce bins claiming that they were served to people, and 4channers used the exif data of the photo to locate the perp. Every photo that is not the original, such as this one, is photoshopped or set up for the meme. This one is set up for the meme.

2
2points
reply
