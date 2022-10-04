90 Cursed Images That Are Weirdly Captivating, As Shared On This Instagram Page
The internet is notorious for providing shelter for all kinds of content. That means that even the most miscellaneous things find a place here.
Cursed images are one such internet phenomenon that, if you’ve ever spent more time here, you must know pretty well. The term refers to images that are somewhat unsettling because there is something not quite right about them. However, what makes them even more interesting is that we often cannot pinpoint exactly why they are disturbing.
This Instagram page “Cursed.image5” is dedicated to sharing exactly that – bizarre, yet totally captivating visuals from different contexts. The result is an entertaining gallery right below that you can enjoy with caution! Psst! More cursed images can be found in our previous features here and here.
"There's orange juice in my Ice"
not sure i like the look of the xenomorph for the new alien movie
Mum, I know I like fried chicken burgers but this is a little extreme
" Not to be that guy, but... technically it's not drunk driving without a car, officers"
Yeah I want three scoops of void, because it's black,like my soul......with sprinkles
They have charging ports like this at my school, it's a pain to plug anything in! Lol
"I mean he could literally name his son Rick and call him pickle rick, he doesn't have to ruin his life in the process"
11 out of 10 incels recommend you use this at every gamer convention
Insert the spider man meme. (I don't know how to post pictures in the comments)
"Number one lawyer!"