The internet is notorious for providing shelter for all kinds of content. That means that even the most miscellaneous things find a place here.

Cursed images are one such internet phenomenon that, if you’ve ever spent more time here, you must know pretty well. The term refers to images that are somewhat unsettling because there is something not quite right about them. However, what makes them even more interesting is that we often cannot pinpoint exactly why they are disturbing.

This Instagram page “Cursed.image5” is dedicated to sharing exactly that – bizarre, yet totally captivating visuals from different contexts. The result is an entertaining gallery right below that you can enjoy with caution! Psst! More cursed images can be found in our previous features here and here.