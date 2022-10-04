The internet is notorious for providing shelter for all kinds of content. That means that even the most miscellaneous things find a place here.

Cursed images are one such internet phenomenon that, if you’ve ever spent more time here, you must know pretty well. The term refers to images that are somewhat unsettling because there is something not quite right about them. However, what makes them even more interesting is that we often cannot pinpoint exactly why they are disturbing.

This Instagram page “Cursed.image5” is dedicated to sharing exactly that – bizarre, yet totally captivating visuals from different contexts. The result is an entertaining gallery right below that you can enjoy with caution! Psst! More cursed images can be found in our previous features here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

18points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I need to feed the whole village!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#2

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

15points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Hello 911 ...yes this is an emergency

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#3

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

14points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
3 minutes ago

I want to take a bite out of it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#4

Funny-Cursed-Images

"There's orange juice in my Ice"

cursed.image5 Report

13points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
29 minutes ago

This just speaks for itself-

0
0points
reply
#5

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

13points
POST
#6

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

13points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Big Mac? Is that you?

2
2points
reply
#7

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

13points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
14 minutes ago

Wait a minute-

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#8

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

12points
POST
Feli Corvida
Feli Corvida
Community Member
10 minutes ago

yuck

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#9

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

11points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Have the owner of the house flown away?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#10

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

11points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
49 minutes ago

Oh in that case....wait

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#11

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

11points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
50 minutes ago

He never grows into them

1
1point
reply
#12

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
50 minutes ago

The dog knows this sus

3
3points
reply
#13

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I'd like to meet The Man Who Sold That T-shirt

1
1point
reply
#14

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Also wtf is that urinal placement?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
36 minutes ago

Eggistential crisis

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
16 minutes ago

I don’t really think anyone would steal those shoes in the first place-

0
0points
reply
#17

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
3 minutes ago

hey why not just mash your food?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

10points
POST
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
38 minutes ago

not sure i like the look of the xenomorph for the new alien movie

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

9points
POST
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Mum, I know I like fried chicken burgers but this is a little extreme

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

9points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
37 minutes ago

" Not to be that guy, but... technically it's not drunk driving without a car, officers"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

9points
POST
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 minute ago

Props to them for even managing to get it open

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

9points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Yeah I want three scoops of void, because it's black,like my soul......with sprinkles

5
5points
reply
#23

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

9points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Hahaha....I'm in danger.

3
3points
reply
#24

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

8points
POST
Josephine
Josephine
Community Member
42 minutes ago

No no no no no no no

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#25

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

8points
POST
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Not frozen, rigor mortis.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

8points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
42 minutes ago

Here's Johnny!

2
2points
reply
#27

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

8points
POST
Lauren Copland
Lauren Copland
Community Member
1 minute ago

They have charging ports like this at my school, it's a pain to plug anything in! Lol

1
1point
reply
#28

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

8points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Perks of having a werewolf boyfriend

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

7points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Took me a second to get it-

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#30

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

7points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Killer clorn

1
1point
reply
#31

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

7points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
12 minutes ago

This is painful to watch

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

7points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Are you feeling it now, Mr. Krabs?

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#33

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

7points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Janice said what now?

1
1point
reply
#34

Funny-Cursed-Images

"I mean he could literally name his son Rick and call him pickle rick, he doesn't have to ruin his life in the process"

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
#35

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
Castles
Castles
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Cmon everyone has done a diy long straw at some time in their lives!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
41 minutes ago

11 out of 10 incels recommend you use this at every gamer convention

0
0points
reply
#37

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Are we done yet

1
1point
reply
#38

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Netflix and eat the neighbor's rat dog.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#39

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Just try and stop me, Jeff.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#40

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

6points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
14 minutes ago

The next slenderman creepypasta.

0
0points
reply
#41

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Power rangers super McDonald steel

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#42

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
33 minutes ago

I am not sure...I think I might have had a stroke looking at this.

1
1point
reply
#43

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
37 minutes ago

He's seen things

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Skateboard ception

1
1point
reply
#45

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
#46

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Artsy Bookworm
Artsy Bookworm
Community Member
31 minutes ago

Insert the spider man meme. (I don't know how to post pictures in the comments)

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#47

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Lillian Vandiver
Lillian Vandiver
Community Member
26 minutes ago

i can feel this picture.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#48

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
T C
T C
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Lawyer!

1
1point
reply
#49

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

5points
POST
Liv
Liv
Community Member
7 minutes ago

10/10 security

0
0points
reply
#50

Funny-Cursed-Images

"Number one lawyer!"

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Feli Corvida
Feli Corvida
Community Member
5 minutes ago

there are people how would pay for this

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Boys sure like them melons.

0
0points
reply
#53

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Dr RAM is just minding his own business

1
1point
reply
#54

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
#55

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Cha cha real smooth

1
1point
reply
#56

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
33 minutes ago

This still counts as work, right

0
0points
reply
#57

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Everything in my life is a lie

0
0points
reply
#58

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Buren
Buren
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Diarrhoea? No problem!

0
0points
reply
#59

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
#60

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

4points
POST
Louise Clarke
Louise Clarke
Community Member
1 minute ago

They missed the opportunity to call it What's APPle

0
0points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Not the safest combo, but I ship it.

1
1point
reply
#62

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
#63

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
#64

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Hmm...no

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#65

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
#66

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
#67

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
36 minutes ago

The Black Market, now with a bakery.

0
0points
reply
#68

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
#69

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
Boreddd🇺🇦
Boreddd🇺🇦
Community Member
2 minutes ago

I am going to cry

0
0points
reply
#70

Funny-Cursed-Images

cursed.image5 Report

3points
POST
Suzanne Tilson
Suzanne Tilson
Community Member
36 minutes ago

That looks fun. Where do I get one?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Funny-Cursed-Images