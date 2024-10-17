ADVERTISEMENT

Architecture and its design have evolved significantly over the years, effortlessly blending speed, functionality, cost-efficiency, safety, and aesthetics. Probably the most impressive of all is the rate at which we can build constructions. On average, it takes between 7 and 12 months to build a single-family home and 28 to complete a skyscraper. This seems like the speed of lightning compared to the past, when buildings would take from several years to centuries to make. 

But faster doesn’t always mean better. Rushed construction can result in poor quality, precision, and craftsmanship, leading to long-term problems like leaks, structural oddities, and stairs that lead nowhere. These and so many more examples of architectural fails await you in the list below, courtesy of the Facebook pages Dream Rock Studio and Replumb. Scroll away to find some of the most offensive design misunderstandings there are, and don’t forget to share your thoughts—we'd love to know what you think.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If it fits, I sits." Oops, that's another situation entirely.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#8

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Goggled the brand name on the bottle. Volvic is a mineral water brand from France.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have never seen this in real life, but I have dreamed abut it on occasion.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They could at least have provided a few step stools to make climbing over easier

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jenniferfarnsworth0 avatar
Farnzy
Farnzy
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like it's in the shower and I love shower windows!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That would be fun for a toddler or kids though 😂 37 yr old me is already excited by it for no reason

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
colleen1969 avatar
Colleen Glim
Colleen Glim
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fill it in with some plywood, pretend it’s supposed to be there

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jk_20 avatar
JK
JK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least the doors appear to open into the residence.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Think I’m stressed at work right now, this picture gave me anxiety 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I assume that the window bars hinge down to complete the escape?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Translated it to English if you're curious. "You can do that but then it's just c**p"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#44

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
yvettesherman avatar
AtMostAFabulist
AtMostAFabulist
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

House converted into a duplex. I lived in one once and had stairs to nowhere in a closet.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ethanthear avatar
affogato
affogato
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Hey this one isn’t actually too bad!” Oh wait. Nevermind.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
sarafrazer avatar
Sara Frazer
Sara Frazer
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wh-what? Would it not have been easier to just buy a different shower head?!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

replumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

replumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

replumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A project by Lynn Lim, design thesis exploring the concept of ick and the feeling of grossness.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#64

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It kind of looks like it's set up to use washing machine water to run the toilet. Can't really tell though.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#67

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
sh30joy avatar
Susical
Susical
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surely this was on purpose. It's kind of whimsical.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you even get the cable through both holes from the outside like that?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#71

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

replumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#75

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
liverpoolroze avatar
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Real estate advertisements often say " half bath" meaning shower only but this place has a half loo.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#76

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#78

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This smells like a perfectly fine staircase getting hit with a regulation for railing that goes straight down the stairs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#80

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I ain't buying no bee-dit. I gots a pipe and spigot in the shed I can hook up right here...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

replumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This one is clearly a joke, it's stuck to the toilet lid.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#82

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

replumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funny-Architecture-Design-Fails

DreamRockStudio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!