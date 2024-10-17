ADVERTISEMENT

Architecture and its design have evolved significantly over the years, effortlessly blending speed, functionality, cost-efficiency, safety, and aesthetics. Probably the most impressive of all is the rate at which we can build constructions. On average, it takes between 7 and 12 months to build a single-family home and 28 to complete a skyscraper. This seems like the speed of lightning compared to the past, when buildings would take from several years to centuries to make.

But faster doesn’t always mean better. Rushed construction can result in poor quality, precision, and craftsmanship, leading to long-term problems like leaks, structural oddities, and stairs that lead nowhere. These and so many more examples of architectural fails await you in the list below, courtesy of the Facebook pages Dream Rock Studio and Replumb. Scroll away to find some of the most offensive design misunderstandings there are, and don’t forget to share your thoughts—we'd love to know what you think.