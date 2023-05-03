50 Times Architects And Designers Failed So Badly, They Just Had To Be Shamed Online
When you hear that someone’s an architect or a designer, odds are that you’re impressed. If you’re like us, you might imagine that they build gorgeous skyscrapers and meticulously work to elevate interiors to perfection. However, not all ‘pros’ are of the same caliber. Some look like they’re just winging it.
We’ve collected some of the top posts (read: biggest nightmares) from the r/BadArchitecture and r/ArchitectureFails subreddits to show you just how bad things can get. We’re not only talking about a lack of taste, some of these structural decisions are downright dangerous! Scroll down for some architectural madness. You’ll swear you’ve accidentally stumbled down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland…
This post may include affiliate links.
This Flight Of Stairs Right Outside A Bedroom
Start Small, And Then Just Expand! House In Cambodia
I think it looks like 3 pigs balancing on to of one another!
Doors To ???
The r/BadArchitecture online community was founded in early 2012, and it currently has just over 2.7k members. Meanwhile, the r/ArchitectureFails group, also started up in 2012, has 670 members.
They are niche subreddits that focus on one thing and one thing alone—showing the world just how bizarre and mind-meltingly low-quality some buildings have been designed. Fridges in the middle of the kitchen, wonky windows, and Extremely Precarious Death Stairs (patent pending) are just the tip of the iceberg.
I Want To Understand... I Really Do
It's obviously deliberate, but why? Curtains won't hang right. The angled windows don't open by the look of it. When you go to resell you cut down the number of potential buyers drastically. And to top it off, it doesn't really look that great anyway.
I Feel Like Something Is Missing
That’s Not A Kitchen Island. Kitchen Lagoon?
One of the best skills you can have as an architect (and that goes for practically any other career path as well) is being a capable leader. That means knowing how to communicate clearly and efficiently with others, supporting and respecting your team, and being able to find compromises when things get tense.
Without decent leadership or communication skills, you can have the best and brightest ideas in the entire realm, but that won’t do you much good if you can’t turn your imaginative blueprints into reality. No architect is an island—they have to be team players.
Just A New Build Ground Floor Flat Facing A Busy Road
An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window
There was no architect or engineer involved in here... I've seen this one before, the owner modified this in order to charge an obscene amount of money for rent. This article is so bad, on a lot of them there is no architect involved...
Stair
Poor communication skills will inevitably lead to a deep divide between what the designer envisioned and what the contractors have built. When there’s ambiguity in the blueprints or instructions, you’re essentially letting the builders decide what to do themselves. And that’s exactly what they’ll do if the architect isn’t on-site, ready to field questions.
This Thing On Bratislava Castle
I’m guessing they were renovating but then a bunch of people got annoyed because it was a part of history? I have no idea what I’m talking about so I may just be spouting nonsense
Something About This Shower In My Old Childhood House
This Combination Staircase/Cellar/ Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It
Meanwhile, the New Jersey Institute of Technology also stresses the need to have top-notch design and problem-solving skills, as well as a background in mathematics and a solid understanding of the law. What’s more, good architects will be computer-savvy and have a way to turn their creativity into clear visuals.
Control C + Control V X 10000000000
An Outhouse In New Mexico (Tinted Red Because Of My Headlamp)
This isnt weird. Swedish outhoses traditionally often have 2-4 holes and going there was/is a social thing.
This House
At times, poor design decisions aren’t a result of maliciousness on the contractors’ part. They might have been the best course of action, given the circumstances and (a lack of) resources. In other words, when you need to keep a deadline, you look for ways to get the job done, instead of aiming for ‘perfection’ (if that even exists). In times like this, it often helps to look at the property you just bought as an eternal ‘work in progress.’ Not every detail will be to your liking, but with enough care and attention, you can make your house feel like a home.
Big Brain Roof Access Placement
Why?
This Floor Plan Is A Dungeon
However, in other cases, mistakes happen because the contractor team might be lazy, looking to cut costs, or might simply want to get the project over as quickly as possible.
Ariane Sherine, the former editor at ‘These Three Rooms,’ previously told Bored Panda why mistakes happen and what we can all do to embrace that our homes are imperfect.
"Certain materials might be unavailable so they decide to use an unsuitable substitute, or they might have a surplus of the substitute that they want to use up. They might be misinformed and not very good at their job and think they're doing the right thing. Or they might be trying to save money and end up cutting corners as a result," the interior design expert shared why mistakes can and do crop up in homes.
But Why?
This Just P**ses Me Off
There's No Entrance To The Balcony Except For That Little Window
One example of a contractor not being worth their salt is opting for materials that don’t fit the purpose. For instance, if they decide to use wood like oak, ash, and pine outdoors, which are not weather resistant, there’s probably something fishy going on.
Other red flags include not following the right process during an installation, “such as not tanking a wetroom to ensure it's waterproof.”
Bathroom I Found In A Rundown Theatre
You can get even closer to your friends with this!
Nice One
A Square House On Top Of A Tower ??
The interior design expert suggested learning from other people’s mistakes and only using licensed and vetted tradespeople for jobs. She also noted that no home is ever finished, so it’s best to embrace the quirks and see them as charming details that add character to the property.
Just Why
Ugghhhh
New Wall They Made At My Work
"There's always some problem, something to fix or replace that would make it better. Realistically, as long as there's nothing major such as a faulty boiler or leaking roof, it's up to the homeowner what they're willing to live with," she told us. In short, ensure that your home is functional, but try not to stress too much if every tiny little detail doesn't align. So long as you're not in danger or incredibly inconvenienced, whether or not you can live in an imperfectly designed home becomes a matter of perspective and taste.
This
This Staris Gives Me The Creeps
Feel Sorry For The Person Who Thought It Was A Fire Escape
Which of these architecture and design disasters impressed you the most, Pandas? Were there any that you would genuinely classify as epic fails? What's the very worst design fail that you've seen with your own eyes? We'd love to hear what you think, so feel free to pop by the comments to share your opinions.
Luxury Spanish Colonial Revival Prison Style Apartments
Bruh
Seems Pretty Useless
*clap*
Great Closet
2bedroom House With A Balcony !
Nice Job
Architect: "What Do You Want?" Me: "You Know The Graphics They Used On 80s Vhs Movies?" Architect: "Say No More."
The Balconies Are Done Boss
Ah Yes A Face Full Of Fence
This Door Makes Me Mad
Stairs Straight To 1st Floor
The House Next Door #fail
This sort of building is getting way too common. Most councils have rules against building that close but it's possible to get relaxations if both parties are ok with it. But such a terrible idea. Can't really fit between the two houses, so it's gonna wind up being full of weeds and random c**p you can't get out.
I don't think any architect was ever involved in these atrocities, maybe the old window frames on the stone buildings, and even then it might have been a requirement from the historical buildings protection. Actually, with an architect all those wouldn't happen to begin with.
I don't think any architect was ever involved in these atrocities, maybe the old window frames on the stone buildings, and even then it might have been a requirement from the historical buildings protection. Actually, with an architect all those wouldn't happen to begin with.