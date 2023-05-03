When you hear that someone’s an architect or a designer, odds are that you’re impressed. If you’re like us, you might imagine that they build gorgeous skyscrapers and meticulously work to elevate interiors to perfection. However, not all ‘pros’ are of the same caliber. Some look like they’re just winging it. 

We’ve collected some of the top posts (read: biggest nightmares) from the r/BadArchitecture and r/ArchitectureFails subreddits to show you just how bad things can get. We’re not only talking about a lack of taste, some of these structural decisions are downright dangerous! Scroll down for some architectural madness. You’ll swear you’ve accidentally stumbled down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland…

#1

This Flight Of Stairs Right Outside A Bedroom

This Flight Of Stairs Right Outside A Bedroom

Vjaa Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would never get approved! I think there has been some unpermitted "home improvements" made

#2

Start Small, And Then Just Expand! House In Cambodia

Start Small, And Then Just Expand! House In Cambodia

ratmanhog99 Report

That Emo Demon
That Emo Demon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it looks like 3 pigs balancing on to of one another!

#3

Doors To ???

Doors To ???

grilledcheesegobrr Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

God, I seriously hope that those are locked & chained

The r/BadArchitecture online community was founded in early 2012, and it currently has just over 2.7k members. Meanwhile, the r/ArchitectureFails group, also started up in 2012, has 670 members.

They are niche subreddits that focus on one thing and one thing alone—showing the world just how bizarre and mind-meltingly low-quality some buildings have been designed. Fridges in the middle of the kitchen, wonky windows, and Extremely Precarious Death Stairs (patent pending) are just the tip of the iceberg.
#4

I Want To Understand... I Really Do

I Want To Understand... I Really Do

raisincain1 Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's obviously deliberate, but why? Curtains won't hang right. The angled windows don't open by the look of it. When you go to resell you cut down the number of potential buyers drastically. And to top it off, it doesn't really look that great anyway.

#5

I Feel Like Something Is Missing

I Feel Like Something Is Missing

Deadddd5 Report

#6

That’s Not A Kitchen Island. Kitchen Lagoon?

That’s Not A Kitchen Island. Kitchen Lagoon?

kansasdaylily Report

Best Behave
Best Behave
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re joking. Draining board?

One of the best skills you can have as an architect (and that goes for practically any other career path as well) is being a capable leader. That means knowing how to communicate clearly and efficiently with others, supporting and respecting your team, and being able to find compromises when things get tense.

Without decent leadership or communication skills, you can have the best and brightest ideas in the entire realm, but that won’t do you much good if you can’t turn your imaginative blueprints into reality. No architect is an island—they have to be team players.
#7

Just A New Build Ground Floor Flat Facing A Busy Road

Just A New Build Ground Floor Flat Facing A Busy Road

abaday789 Report

#8

An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

An Apartment In London That Has No Front Door. Just A Set Of Stairs Leading Up To A Window

Lord-Crimble Report

Narwhal Blast
Narwhal Blast
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There was no architect or engineer involved in here... I've seen this one before, the owner modified this in order to charge an obscene amount of money for rent. This article is so bad, on a lot of them there is no architect involved...

#9

Stair

Stair

HimD98 Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, headroom would be nice unless you like getting a concussion!

Poor communication skills will inevitably lead to a deep divide between what the designer envisioned and what the contractors have built. When there’s ambiguity in the blueprints or instructions, you’re essentially letting the builders decide what to do themselves. And that’s exactly what they’ll do if the architect isn’t on-site, ready to field questions.
#10

This Thing On Bratislava Castle

This Thing On Bratislava Castle

FreakDustSK_2004 Report

The Exquisite Pancake
The Exquisite Pancake
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m guessing they were renovating but then a bunch of people got annoyed because it was a part of history? I have no idea what I’m talking about so I may just be spouting nonsense

#11

Something About This Shower In My Old Childhood House

Something About This Shower In My Old Childhood House

Edersonson Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definitely not original. Probably put in a home that either never had a bathroom or they put a 2nd bathroom wherever they could fit it!

#12

This Combination Staircase/Cellar/ Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It

This Combination Staircase/Cellar/ Bathroom Gets Worse Every Second You Look At It

GdoubleWB Report

Jihana
Jihana
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wondered... If someone is using the toilet anyone in the basement is trapped til that person is finished?

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Institute of Technology also stresses the need to have top-notch design and problem-solving skills, as well as a background in mathematics and a solid understanding of the law. What’s more, good architects will be computer-savvy and have a way to turn their creativity into clear visuals.
#13

Control C + Control V X 10000000000

Control C + Control V X 10000000000

I_Am_A_Music_Fan Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this that development in Turkey that stalled?

#14

An Outhouse In New Mexico (Tinted Red Because Of My Headlamp)

An Outhouse In New Mexico (Tinted Red Because Of My Headlamp)

lazulilizard Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This isnt weird. Swedish outhoses traditionally often have 2-4 holes and going there was/is a social thing.

#15

This House

This House

kaupas24 Report

At times, poor design decisions aren’t a result of maliciousness on the contractors’ part. They might have been the best course of action, given the circumstances and (a lack of) resources. In other words, when you need to keep a deadline, you look for ways to get the job done, instead of aiming for ‘perfection’ (if that even exists). In times like this, it often helps to look at the property you just bought as an eternal ‘work in progress.’ Not every detail will be to your liking, but with enough care and attention, you can make your house feel like a home.
#16

Big Brain Roof Access Placement

Big Brain Roof Access Placement

fixingbysmashing Report

#17

Why?

Why?

Owdagu Report

Kosnian
Kosnian
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Found an old window during renovations, it's possible the historical buildings protection required it remains visible. Execution could qualify as questionable though

#18

This Floor Plan Is A Dungeon

This Floor Plan Is A Dungeon

Bonesofdoom Report

Kosnian
Kosnian
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Middle bedroom is a suite with private WC, probably has a ceiling window for daylight. Looking at a floorplan without a cross section, many will look absurd, but this one is a bit overwhelming.

However, in other cases, mistakes happen because the contractor team might be lazy, looking to cut costs, or might simply want to get the project over as quickly as possible. 

Ariane Sherine, the former editor at ‘These Three Rooms,’ previously told Bored Panda why mistakes happen and what we can all do to embrace that our homes are imperfect.

"Certain materials might be unavailable so they decide to use an unsuitable substitute, or they might have a surplus of the substitute that they want to use up. They might be misinformed and not very good at their job and think they're doing the right thing. Or they might be trying to save money and end up cutting corners as a result," the interior design expert shared why mistakes can and do crop up in homes.
#19

But Why?

But Why?

RrennerR Report

#20

This Just P**ses Me Off

This Just P**ses Me Off

megnut01 Report

#21

There's No Entrance To The Balcony Except For That Little Window

There's No Entrance To The Balcony Except For That Little Window

ulku6 Report

That Emo Demon
That Emo Demon
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For all the playful toddlers!

One example of a contractor not being worth their salt is opting for materials that don’t fit the purpose. For instance, if they decide to use wood like oak, ash, and pine outdoors, which are not weather resistant, there’s probably something fishy going on.

Other red flags include not following the right process during an installation, “such as not tanking a wetroom to ensure it's waterproof.”
#22

Bathroom I Found In A Rundown Theatre

Bathroom I Found In A Rundown Theatre

lazulilizard Report

Randi (she/they/he)
Randi (she/they/he)
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can get even closer to your friends with this!

#23

Nice One

Nice One

Dummyblyat Report

#24

A Square House On Top Of A Tower ??

A Square House On Top Of A Tower ??

lamasypatoche Report

The interior design expert suggested learning from other people’s mistakes and only using licensed and vetted tradespeople for jobs. She also noted that no home is ever finished, so it’s best to embrace the quirks and see them as charming details that add character to the property.
#25

Just Why

Just Why

openQuestion3141 Report

#26

Ugghhhh

Ugghhhh

Kashan12121 Report

#27

New Wall They Made At My Work

New Wall They Made At My Work

megnut01 Report

"There's always some problem, something to fix or replace that would make it better. Realistically, as long as there's nothing major such as a faulty boiler or leaking roof, it's up to the homeowner what they're willing to live with," she told us. In short, ensure that your home is functional, but try not to stress too much if every tiny little detail doesn't align. So long as you're not in danger or incredibly inconvenienced, whether or not you can live in an imperfectly designed home becomes a matter of perspective and taste.
#28

This

This

martinius06 Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

See this all too often

#29

This Staris Gives Me The Creeps

This Staris Gives Me The Creeps

charizardlv51 Report

Lenny Bruce
Lenny Bruce
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone done the 'Stairway to Heaven' joke yet?

#30

Feel Sorry For The Person Who Thought It Was A Fire Escape

Feel Sorry For The Person Who Thought It Was A Fire Escape

noah-dee33 Report

Which of these architecture and design disasters impressed you the most, Pandas? Were there any that you would genuinely classify as epic fails? What's the very worst design fail that you've seen with your own eyes? We'd love to hear what you think, so feel free to pop by the comments to share your opinions.
#31

Luxury Spanish Colonial Revival Prison Style Apartments

Luxury Spanish Colonial Revival Prison Style Apartments

imoshochu Report

#32

Bruh

Bruh

Quiet_in_the_library Report

#33

Seems Pretty Useless

Seems Pretty Useless

TheAirPlusUnion Report

#34

*clap*

*clap*

karavedran Report

#35

Why

Why

poppedrengen Report

#36

Great Closet

Great Closet

M_M_56 Report

Gabriela Cink
Gabriela Cink
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Better than look at it all the time

#37

2bedroom House With A Balcony !

2bedroom House With A Balcony !

theZiMRA Report

Brenda
Brenda
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Useless but it's there

#38

Nice Job

Nice Job

Am-bad-cheater Report

#39

Architect: "What Do You Want?" Me: "You Know The Graphics They Used On 80s Vhs Movies?" Architect: "Say No More."

Architect: "What Do You Want?" Me: "You Know The Graphics They Used On 80s Vhs Movies?" Architect: "Say No More."

sideshowmario Report

#40

The Balconies Are Done Boss

The Balconies Are Done Boss

chieflegend Report

Gabriela Cink
Gabriela Cink
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

XD Silent bar, that audacity.

#41

Ah Yes A Face Full Of Fence

Ah Yes A Face Full Of Fence

ItsBerry07 Report

#42

This Door Makes Me Mad

This Door Makes Me Mad

borntodie232 Report

#43

Stairs Straight To 1st Floor

Stairs Straight To 1st Floor

Fishy553 Report

#44

The House Next Door #fail

The House Next Door #fail

Snowwy12345678 Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This sort of building is getting way too common. Most councils have rules against building that close but it's possible to get relaxations if both parties are ok with it. But such a terrible idea. Can't really fit between the two houses, so it's gonna wind up being full of weeds and random c**p you can't get out.

#45

University Of The Arts. Chaco, Argentina

University Of The Arts. Chaco, Argentina

reddit.com Report

Gabriela Cink
Gabriela Cink
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nice, prisoners have access to education.

#46

A Kid’s Sims Model Irl ?

A Kid’s Sims Model Irl ?

gr8taleohenry Report

Kobe
Kobe
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is wrong with this? I suppose a lot of people would be very happy with this...

#47

Architecture At It's Peak

Architecture At It's Peak

reddit.com Report

Kobe
Kobe
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just a french balcony. Not a problem, they are meant for ventilation, not a full balcony.

0
#48

Watch That First Step, It's A Doozy!

Watch That First Step, It's A Doozy!

yamahaphil Report

#49

When You Don’t Think All The Way Through Your Drainage System

When You Don’t Think All The Way Through Your Drainage System

Alie_writes Report

#50

Seriously? Just “Y”? As A Designer This Is So Grating

Seriously? Just “Y”? As A Designer This Is So Grating

indyarchyguy Report

