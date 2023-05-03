When you hear that someone’s an architect or a designer, odds are that you’re impressed. If you’re like us, you might imagine that they build gorgeous skyscrapers and meticulously work to elevate interiors to perfection. However, not all ‘pros’ are of the same caliber. Some look like they’re just winging it.

We’ve collected some of the top posts (read: biggest nightmares) from the r/BadArchitecture and r/ArchitectureFails subreddits to show you just how bad things can get. We’re not only talking about a lack of taste, some of these structural decisions are downright dangerous! Scroll down for some architectural madness. You’ll swear you’ve accidentally stumbled down the rabbit hole and into Wonderland…