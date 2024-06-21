ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs rule the world. Or they will soon, at least. As of 2024, 66% of households in the U.S. own a pet. And dogs are the most popular in America: 65.1 million families in the U.S. own a dog. Sorry, cat lovers, they're in second place this time with 46.5 million. So it's only a matter of time before the dog-pocalypse happens.

I, for one, wouldn't mind it much, if it meant I could pet and lounge around with big, fluffy puppers all day. But for now, looking at dog pictures and memes through a screen will have to do. And today we're featuring a wonderful Facebook group here, Doggo Memes. They are the ultimate repository of dog content that is hilarious, cute, and sometimes absurd.

Bored Panda reached out to Kristi Benson CTC PCBC-A, a certified dog trainer, to tell us more about mischievous dogs. She loves helping dog guardians who are struggling with their dogs through her self-paced online classes, including "The Calm, Cool, and Collected Dog," which is a course aimed at those over-active and over-eager dogs who jump up and pester their human family members. Read her expert insights below:

More info: Kristi Benson | Facebook | X | The Calm, Cool, and Collected Dog