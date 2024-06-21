ADVERTISEMENT

Dogs rule the world. Or they will soon, at least. As of 2024, 66% of households in the U.S. own a pet. And dogs are the most popular in America: 65.1 million families in the U.S. own a dog. Sorry, cat lovers, they're in second place this time with 46.5 million. So it's only a matter of time before the dog-pocalypse happens.

I, for one, wouldn't mind it much, if it meant I could pet and lounge around with big, fluffy puppers all day. But for now, looking at dog pictures and memes through a screen will have to do. And today we're featuring a wonderful Facebook group here, Doggo Memes. They are the ultimate repository of dog content that is hilarious, cute, and sometimes absurd.

Bored Panda reached out to Kristi Benson CTC PCBC-A, a certified dog trainer, to tell us more about mischievous dogs. She loves helping dog guardians who are struggling with their dogs through her self-paced online classes, including "The Calm, Cool, and Collected Dog," which is a course aimed at those over-active and over-eager dogs who jump up and pester their human family members. Read her expert insights below:

More info: Kristi Benson | Facebook | X | The Calm, Cool, and Collected Dog

#1

The Doggo Memes Facebook group is a place where people from all around the world share the funniest pics featuring dogs. The group has some ground rules, like "Dog pictures only." Again, sorry, cat lovers. Currently, it has a little over 208k members, and every entry gets hundreds, if not thousands of likes.

The creators of the group have a website Doggos Life, where they declare their mission statement. "At Doggoslife, we believe that laughter is the best medicine, especially when it comes to our beloved four-legged friends," the site's 'About Us' page states. "Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up after a ruff day or just want to indulge in some lighthearted dog humor, Doggoslife has you covered." And indeed they do!
#2

#3

alinehamiaux avatar
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Blue Morpho Butterfly
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i could be wrong, correct me if i am... is this a dog version of vitiligo? stunning in any case

Dogs are cute and undeniably our best friends. However, sometimes they can be a little naughty too. Owners often struggle with their doggo's destructive behavior and are not sure why they're acting that way or what's the best course of action. Obedience training? Maybe reaching out to a professional?

We contacted a Certified Dog Trainer, Kristi Benson CTC PCBC-A, who lives in beautiful northern British Columbia Canada, to tell us what to do in that case. She told us the common reasons why dogs start chewing objects and furniture, whether some breeds are more prone to destructive behavior, and how owners can best deal with their unruly doggos.

#4

#5

Doggo Memes , www.instagram.com Report

karriberkowitz avatar
Karri Berkowitz
Karri Berkowitz
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I "couldn't stay late" at work cuz the storms that went by earlier might of locked my puppy on the porch (blown the door closed). Everyone agreed I had to get home asap

#6

Benson tells Bored Panda that there are two main reasons why dogs engage in destructive behavior. "The first: they're just bored silly! Pet dogs in a standard home environment typically don't get enough exercise or enrichment in their lives, even if they get a daily walk," Kristi explains.

"Just like we like reading, binge-watching our favorite show, or doing sudoku, dogs also have activities that they just enjoy doing: chewing and digging being some of the big ones. These dogs aren't acting out or being malicious, they just really need some more fun dog stuff to do."
#7

elliecracknell avatar
Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the other dogs watching, like you know when you were a kid and you knew your sibling was about to get in big trouble so you'd all crowd around to watch it go down?

#8

#9

The second reason why dogs might start misbehaving and chewing on everything in sight is fear of being left alone. "They may scratch or chew at doors or windows, or show other signs of their discomfort and distress," Kristi says. "These dogs need expert help, but luckily there are many experts who specialise in separation anxiety treatment these days."
#10

#11

contentwombat avatar
Content Wombat
Content Wombat
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dogs are the absolute best and humans are lucky to have them x

#12

Destructive behavior isn't a character any breed has per se. Benson explains that it all comes down to how active they are. "Some breeds have been selectively bred to be more active in general, and because they need more to do, they're certainly high on the list of dogs who chew a lot! Breeds that are high-energy and very bright (herding dogs come to mind, but there are many!) may feel particularly stifled by the lack of a good dog job in their homes."
#13

#14

scortched_burn avatar
JB
JB
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the police dog meme : "You're going to f*****g jail, Greg."

#15

"Some breeds, such as the smaller terriers, were bred to dig into the ground to follow prey animals to exterminate them," Kristi goes on. "Since we bred these dogs to be very motivated to dig, it's a kind of dirty trick on them to turn right around and say 'No more digging! Stay out of my garden! And don't grab this item that resembles a prey item and destroy it!' Instead, we need to give them places where they can really go to town and dig to their heart's content: a sand box or 'digging pit' is a great example."
#16

#17

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When look when they jokingly say "not today Doggi"

#18

Hardly anyone wants their sofa chewed up or their wallpapers torn all the way up from their lower corners, right? When considering getting a dog, it's extremely important to consider their compatibility to your lifestyle. "If you haven’t yet acquired a dog, finding a good match to your lifestyle can really help to prevent issues before they happen," Kristi says. "All dogs need walks and off-leash exercise, but some need much, much more than others."

#19

svershbow Report

#20

#21

Benson recommends putting compatibility first, and the appearance of the dog second. "Active breeds such as herding dogs and hunting breeds are indeed gorgeous and lovely, but they need more exercise than most modern families can easily provide. Do a realistic assessment: do you actually do cardio-pumping exercise for a couple of hours, three or four times a week? If not, look for an easier-going breed, or (better yet!) head to the shelter and adopt an older adult dog with known exercise needs," she tells our readers.
#22

funkycharles72 Report

#23

#24

What if you already have a dog who's wreaking havoc in your home? "The first thing to rule out is separation anxiety," Kristi says. "Reach out to a certified separation anxiety expert to see if your dog is panicking when you leave. If not, then you have a much easier fix: get your dog bored by giving them boatloads of fun dog stuff to do!"
#25

#26

#27

How can you ensure your doggo isn't bored and keeps themselves busy? "Feed at least one meal a day out of a puzzle toy, get them interesting new toys every month, and get them out exercising!," Kristi recommends. "Find out what your dog loves, and give them more of it. They like squeaky toys? Stock up! They like ripping apart fabric toys? Keep a fresh supply on hand (supervise to make sure they're not eating fabric)."
#28

#29

#30

Also, the best way to avoid tragedies like broken vases is to simply put them away in places you know your dog won't be able to reach. "Keep stuff you really don't want your dog to chew behind closed cupboard doors," Benson says. "You are living with an animal who evolved as a mighty scavenger, and who probably doesn't have enough to do."
#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

#50

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

as italian I've always wondered how panda (the car) is famous in the world

#51

#52

rkaglasslov avatar
Sharkie
Sharkie
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss our dog with one ear up... She was from a shelter, golden colour, mixed breed. And a very very good girl.

#53

#54

#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

#60

#61

rkaglasslov avatar
Sharkie
Sharkie
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! My first summer camp as a "big sister" for small kids there. I was 16 yo. They had a giant Bernese Mountain dog. She was still a puppy and wanted to play, but adults did not want to and she knew she must be delicate with kids. I was happy to become her friend. I was never tall and I weighed just barely more than her, but it was fun. Picture it - it's late, I just checked all the kids are sleeping in their tents, so I go back to the big tent to meet the adults. It's dark, only some light from the far end of the camp from the big tent "windows", so mostly just me, the stars and nature sounds around. Suddenly I hear a loud thumping sound, like something big is falling or jumping. Before I can register where it is coming from, something knocked me to the ground. And there she is. Gently laying her paws on my chest limiting my movement and carefully licking my face. I have no idea how she managed to get me down so gently. She was an awesome dog. And she was called "Onion" in my language :-D she was really a gentle giant.

#62

#63

#64

#65

#66

#67

#68

#69

#70

#71

#72

#73

#74

emojisister avatar
justagirl
justagirl
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I THOUGHT THAT WAS A SLICE OF WATERMELON AT FIRST GLANCE BAHAHAHAA

#75

#76

#77

#78

#79

#80

dray_wolf avatar
Sparky4
Sparky4
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My one grandson after his little brother found a 20 dollar bill in the backyard

#81

#82

#83

lafoffi avatar
Sofia
Sofia
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it is an fossil behaviour, when they lived in the wild they walked in circles to press the high grass and make it more comfortable

#84

elliecracknell avatar
Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My dog, literally using me as a human shield on walks if something scares her

#85

elliecracknell avatar
Ellie Ahmed
Ellie Ahmed
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For Australians, substitute "wallabies". I feel like the time my dog saw one bounding past when we were on a steep path once is the closest I've ever come to dying

#86

#87

#88

#89

#90

#91

#92

#93

#94

#95

#96

#97

#98

#99

#100

#101

#102

#103

