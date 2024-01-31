Chilean Couple With 31 Pets In Urgent Need Finds New Home After Going Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

If you feel that it can be hard to find a place to rent with your one pet, then 31 is definitely a challenge.

This couple in Chile had to move for their work, which was located 800 km away. Knowing that they would never leave their four-legged family behind, they had to come up with an unusual solution to help them find a new place to stay. After days of unsuccessful searching for a suitable place, Guillermo came up with the idea to share a video explaining their situation. The video quickly gained traction, going viral, and within hours the couple announced that they were able to find a new home.

Meet Guillermo and René and their 31 four-legged “kids” from Chile, who, with the help of the internet, found a new place to rent when they had to move

Bored Panda reached out to Guillermo, who told us a bit more about their family.

“René and I have both lived together for 10 years. Since 2018, we decided to rent a house in the countryside to give our pets space and quality of life. That paradise is what you see on our networks. It is located about 100 km east of the city of Valdivia, Los Ríos Region. It is truly an earthly paradise!”

Guillermo and René love animals and therefore got their first dog, Babu, together

Guillermo also told us how their journey to having 31 pets began.

“The origin lies in the fact that as a couple, we agree on a common passion: we both love animals, and we always wanted to have pets when we were children, but our parents wouldn’t let us for various reasons. When we met and fell in love, that passion and weakness for animals was enhanced, and we began to have a pet dog to be our spoiled child (Babu, an 8-year-old poodle, founder of the family).”

“Babu, the matriarch of the great family, the first of all. Babu, a very special being of light. I think she’s almost human!”

They noticed that Babu felt alone and to fill that void, they got a companion for her called Rocko

Guillermo continued: “Then we saw that Babu was sometimes alone when we left the house, and we said it would be a good idea to bring him a companion, and that’s how Rocko (a black poodle and shih tzu mix) arrived, and from then on we started adopting adult dogs that people could not take care of, and the family began to grow…”

Fast forward to today, the couple has taken in 24 more dogs, 2 kittens, 2 goats and a lamb

“In 8 years we went from two puppies to 26 dogs of various sizes, ages, and breeds, 2 indoor kittens, 2 kids or goats, and 1 lamb. currently, they add up to 31!” added Guillermo.

Guillermo explained what it takes to take care of such a large family of pets.

“To feed them, some of our dogs are ‘ambassadors’ for brands of pet food, accessories, and dog beds and that helps us a lot. But it becomes difficult when there are 31 mouths that need to be fed, dewormed, and vaccinated.

Anonymously and selflessly we have received monetary contributions thanks to campaigns in which we appeal to you to give us a hand and it is always valued because each dog spends a good portion of the monthly budget.

We would love for people who have a lot of money to be interested in sponsoring one of our dogs and with the money that can be raised, relieve economic stress.

But until now, they have never lacked food and they have all their health checks up to date (vaccines, antiparasitics, etc.)

In the end, one must be responsible for them and answer for their basic expenses.”

“William with Zeus (left) and Frigga (right). They have already left for the other side of the rainbow… and they continue to take care of us from heaven.”

“She was Morocha, a deep pain in our family and an angel who takes care of us every day. She was shot by a neighbor who shot her with a shotgun because she attacked one of her sheep. What she did was wrong, but she did not deserve to die at the hands of a man without values or feelings. The damage was going to be repaired by us, but she preferred to take revenge by her own means.”

“Violeta is no longer with us, she was a very special kitten.”

Recently, their family faced a dilemma as they had to move for job opportunities, but finding a rental for 2 guys with 31 pets was nearly an impossible task

Image credits: hotelcaninorbf

“So, as a desperate option, we decided to make a video showing the authorities our situation and it worked! The video went viral and reached the most massive and influential media in the country,” wrote Guillermo

We were also curious to learn more about their video and why they shared it.

“We were not without a home, some people could have understood that, but it not. What happened is that one of us was presented with a job and a very good professional opportunity, but in Santiago, the capital, located 800 km to the north!

The underlying issue is that finding a house to rent becomes an almost impossible task because no one wants to rent to a couple of men with 31 four-legged children!

Last Sunday, thanks to the many contacts and information that began to reach us, we finally managed to find a property that would accept us with our 31 children!”

Image credits: hotelcaninorbf

In the end, the couple found their new home and they all feel very grateful and happy that it all worked out for their big and rather odd family

“The new house is a 1/2 hectare plot of land with lots of fruit trees, a beautiful house, and a quiet, country location on the outskirts of the large metropolis of Santiago.

We are excited and very grateful to have found someone who empathizes with how we feel.”

“Having found the property where they will accept us to rent with our 31 children is the result of the unconditional help of hundreds and thousands of followers,” Guillermo added.

And lastly, Guillermo added: “The main message we want to convey is that pets are members of your family. It is a life choice and not an obligation and, therefore, from the moment you decide to adopt a pet, it is a pact of love for life. There are no excuses or pretexts to abandon them or relocate them to other homes because they love you and give you unconditional love. We are their world and they will live the world that you decide to show them!”