Scrolling mindlessly through social media has become a favorite pastime for many. It can be a great go-to for the procrastinators among us. And it’s particularly enticing if the content we come across is funny. Even if it has no context whatsoever. If you’re looking for something to do, other than that thing you’re meant to be doing, keep scrolling.

Bored Panda happened upon an Insta account called F Advertisements. “Not advertisements but not not advertisements”, reads the bio. If you think that’s confusing and a bit random, wait until you see some of the posts. There are more than 9,000 of them. Some are hilarious. Some are weird. And others are a bit of both. The page is clearly doing something right… It’s clocked up 1.7 million followers since its launch. Prepare yourself for an epic journey of laughter through a concoction of posts from the page. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.