Scrolling mindlessly through social media has become a favorite pastime for many. It can be a great go-to for the procrastinators among us. And it’s particularly enticing if the content we come across is funny. Even if it has no context whatsoever. If you’re looking for something to do, other than that thing you’re meant to be doing, keep scrolling.

Bored Panda happened upon an Insta account called F Advertisements. “Not advertisements but not not advertisements”, reads the bio. If you think that’s confusing and a bit random, wait until you see some of the posts. There are more than 9,000 of them. Some are hilarious. Some are weird. And others are a bit of both. The page is clearly doing something right… It’s clocked up 1.7 million followers since its launch. Prepare yourself for an epic journey of laughter through a concoction of posts from the page. And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

f**kadvertisements Report

#2

f**kadvertisements Report

#3

f**kadvertisements Report

Did you have to give some of the pictures featured a second glance to figure out what’s going on? That’s possibly because many of them have no context whatsoever. Meaning, we don’t know the backstory behind them, or we don’t have enough information to understand what we are looking at.

“Context shapes our understanding and interpretation of all the visual material we encounter," reads the JSTOR Daily post on the topic. "Context for images can take many forms, including accompanying text, other images of the same subject, and even cultural knowledge of the audience.”

Even when you think you understand the image, you might actually have it totally wrong if you don't know the context. But that’s not to say you can’t find it funny. Right? 'Not always,' say the experts.

#4

f**kadvertisements Report

#5

adamthealright Report

#6

f**kadvertisements Report

In the case of deliberately random, meant-to-be-funny posts, a lack of context could be harmless. But, there are times when no context is downright dangerous. As JSTOR explains it: “when context is missing, obscured, lost, or forgotten, meaning becomes skewed and difficult to discern.” So what do we often do? We come to our own conclusions. And this can lead to misinformation, especially when it comes to current affairs or history.
#7

f**kadvertisements Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

archaeologists discovered what is believed to be the first ever dad joke

#8

f**kadvertisements Report

#9

f**kadvertisements Report

A bunch of research has been done on what’s become known as “context collapse” in the age of social media. Experts say the vast array of content out there, and our endless need to scroll and share, encourages us to consume information “without taking the necessary time to examine a story and comprehend its context.”
#10

f**kadvertisements Report

#11

f**kadvertisements Report

#12

fuckadvertisements Report

Images are a powerful tool when it comes to communication. As PBS reported in this op-ed, “Psychological research has shown that people are more likely to believe true and false trivia statements, such as ‘turtles are deaf’, when they’re presented alongside an image."

The site added that people are more likely to claim they’ve previously seen freshly made-up headlines when they’re accompanied by a photograph. And that posts with photos receive more likes and shares that those with just text.
#13

f**kadvertisements Report

The spooky explanation
The spooky explanation
The spooky explanation
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yo be fair it was better than my Pokémon yearbook quote "I'll use my trusty frying pan as a trusty drying pan"-Brock, caught in the rain

#14

f**kadvertisements Report

Rosecrucian Roeth
Rosecrucian Roeth
Rosecrucian Roeth
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yup, makes a lot of sense, probably a lot more if you happened to know her.................

#15

f**kadvertisements Report

As per PBS, a common, deliberate technique of spreading misinformation involves “recycling legitimate old photographs and videos and presenting them as evidence of recent events.” It cites an example of a photo shared on Facebook of what appeared to be a ransacked grocery store with the caption “YUP! #SocialismSucks.” But the photo was actually taken in Japan after the 2011 earthquake.
#16

f**kadvertisements Report

#17

grapejuiceboys Report

#18

grapejuiceboys Report

Another sinister example involved protesters being blamed for trashing London's Hyde Park after a global warming protest in 2019. Photos of the mess did the rounds on social media. Only for the truth to emerge later: some photos were taken in Mumbai, India, and others were snapped after a completely different event in the park.
#19

f**kadvertisements Report

#20

f**kadvertisements Report

#21

f**kadvertisements Report

The brains behind the Insta account featured here says they're not uploading their posts with malicious intent. It's purely for fun. “I wanted to create a Tumblr-style page about nostalgic consumerism with the word advertisements in it,” the creator explained in a previous interview with Bored Panda. “Over the years, it may have changed a little, but that's how the internet works. It’s always evolving, so does the content.”

#22

f**kadvertisements Report

#23

f**kadvertisements Report

#24

f**kadvertisements Report

The creator also told Bored Panda that they source most of the photos online. And add a few of their own. “Some photos just have a certain vibe that fits, can’t really explain it,” they said.

It seems they're onto something because the crazy mix of confusing and out of context images seems to appeal to the masses. The account has attracted over 1.7million followers since it was started back in 2015.
#25

f**kadvertisements Report

#26

f**kadvertisements Report

#27

f**kadvertisements Report

#28

fuckadvertisements Report

#29

fuckadvertisements Report

#30

f**kadvertisements Report

#31

fuckadvertisements Report

#32

f**kadvertisements Report

Certainly not Dan
Certainly not Dan
Certainly not Dan
Community Member
1 hour ago

Fugazi! One of the best things to come out of America :) Brilliant band. Check out ’Margin Walker’ if you haven’t heard them before

#33

f**kadvertisements Report

#34

f**kadvertisements Report

#35

f**kadvertisements Report

#36

f**kadvertisements Report

zims
zims
zims
Community Member
1 hour ago

Either she'd had a lot of work done or that's a mannequin in the coffin

#37

f**kadvertisements Report

zims
zims
zims
Community Member
1 hour ago

The real question is, can you be prosecuted in both locations?

#38

fuckadvertisements Report

#39

f**kadvertisements Report

#40

fuckadvertisements Report

#41

fuckadvertisements Report

#42

f**kadvertisements Report

#43

f**kadvertisements Report

#44

f**kadvertisements Report

#45

f**kadvertisements Report

#46

f**kadvertisements Report

#47

f**kadvertisements Report

#48

fuckadvertisements Report

#49

f**kadvertisements Report

#50

fuckadvertisements Report

#51

f**kadvertisements Report

#52

fuckadvertisements Report

#53

fuckadvertisements Report

#54

grapejuiceboys Report

#55

f**kadvertisements Report

#56

f**kadvertisements Report

#57

f**kadvertisements Report

#58

f**kadvertisements Report

#59

f**kadvertisements Report

#60

f**kadvertisements Report

#61

f**kadvertisements Report

#62

fuckadvertisements Report

#63

fuckadvertisements Report

#64

fuckadvertisements Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
1 hour ago

yeah right im not stupid markers weren't invented back then otherwise this could be legit

#65

sonny5ideup Report

#66

grapejuiceboys Report

#67

fuckadvertisements Report

#68

fuckadvertisements Report

#69

fuckadvertisements Report

#70

fuckadvertisements Report

Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Community Member
1 hour ago

America vote in a nutshell..just offer cheap unhealthy solutions that rise the blood pressure

#71

fuckadvertisements Report

#72

sonny5ideup Report

#73

grapejuiceboys Report

#74

f**kadvertisements Report

#75

f**kadvertisements Report

#76

f**kadvertisements Report

Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Alexandra Nara
Community Member
1 hour ago

is there a christian gangsta rap band out there? sounds like a song

#77

fuckadvertisements Report

