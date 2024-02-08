ADVERTISEMENT

One of the hardest things to accept in life is that we simply can’t know everything. Nobody can tell you with 100% certainty what will happen when we die, and a meteorologist can’t even perfectly predict how the weather will be tomorrow. There will always be unknowns, and that’s okay!

If you don’t mind going through life without knowing all of the answers, we’ve got a great list for you down below, pandas. We took a trip to the Weird Pics Without Context Facebook group and gathered some of our favorite posts. No, we can’t explain them, and these photos might lead to many more questions than answers. But if you’re open-minded enough to enjoy the chaos without having context, we think you’ll have a great time scrolling through!

#1

When You Are In Corsica, Don't Leave Your Towel Unattended For Too Long!

#2

Napoleon

#3

It’s Officially Summer In Vegas

#4

Weird!

#5

Look Twice!

#6

Artist In Background

#7

No Warries

#8

Never Give Up!

#9

Never Ever Getting Back Together

#10

Doggy Man...

#11

As Shocked As I Was

#12

This Is Ben. He Has A Beard. And He Is Human-Sized. We Get Fun Looks In Traffic

#13

That Sign Was Necessary Indeed

#14

Office Gossip

#15

But Sir...it Was Only One Mouse

#16

Every Garage Need To Dog Like This!

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is this a "protection" dog left alone to guard these cars? Funny what a neglected, bored animal can do.

#17

Egyptian Gods

#18

It’s Okay…

madeleinefitzsimons avatar
madeleine f
madeleine f
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The baby sign is firstly not to tell others to drive extra carefully, it's for rescue

#19

Helper

#20

How's Life?

#21

In Case Of Fire, For Those Who Were Hungry

#22

I Wonder What That Sign Used To Say

#23

You Got This!

#24

Moment Before The Storm !! Check Out The Man's Best Friend Trying To Warn Him But He Ain’t Catching On The “Special Look”..

#25

Who Is This?

#26

Hang On I'm Gonna Find A Coin

#27

Doggone Duo Cruising The Streets!

#28

Yes Mam

#29

Here's What Chipmunk’s Do When They Think No One Is Watching.

#30

Meanwhile In Illinois...

#31

Done & Dusted

#32

Hey There!

#33

Be Careful Out There, Just Seen An Undercover Dog Using Binoculars...

#34

Oh Well, Great, Then Let's Have A Splash!

#35

Happy Ew Year!

#36

?

#37

Who Knew Cats Had Such A Colorful Way Of Brightening Our Day!

#38

Ohhh Noooo!

#39

Italians During Stone Era

#40

Ben10

