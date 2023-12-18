ADVERTISEMENT

Most things are a lot more enjoyable when you understand their context. A meme from The Mandalorian featuring Grogu (or Baby Yoda) will be a lot funnier if you’ve actually seen the show, and reading a reference to song lyrics online will make much more sense if you know the song. (Do you believe in life after love?)

But for some rare and beautiful images, having a lack of context makes them even more special. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pics from the Nah.Context Instagram account, which shares hilarious and cursed photos without any explanation. So enjoy scrolling through these pics that make as much sense to us as they will to you, and be sure to upvote the images that speak to you!