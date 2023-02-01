As humans, we’re naturally curious, and we often want all of our questions answered. What happens after we die? How long will Earth be around? Do aliens exist? And why do we dream? As great as it is to investigate and learn new information, sometimes, it’s okay to not have all the answers. Especially when it comes to hilarious screenshots from the internet…

Allow us to introduce you to the Screenshots With or Without Context Facebook page. This account, which has amassed an impressive 247k followers since its launch in 2015, shares confusing and amusing images that might raise more questions than they answer. So sit back, let your brain relax, and enjoy this list of screenshots that might simultaneously perplex and entertain you. And then, if you’re interested in checking out another article from Bored Panda featuring bizarre images without any context, we recommend visiting this list next!