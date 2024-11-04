Redditors have recently been discussing important events, discoveries and more that are occurring in real time across the planet, so we’ve gathered some of their replies below. Enjoy reading through this list, and be sure to upvote the information that you’d like more people to be aware of!

The diameter of planet Earth is 7,926 miles, and it’s inhabited by over 8 billion people. No matter how many articles you read, news outlets you follow on social media and conversations you have with colleagues about current events, there is no way you can possibly keep up with everything that happens around the globe. But if you’re looking to learn about a few things that you may not have been aware of, you’ve come to the right place.

#1 Bill in the US Senate to ban major corporations from buying homes (forgive me if even I missed a detail, hilarious how little coverage it's getting).

#2 In like half the US it hasn't rained in a month and mount Fuji has like zero snow on it.

#3 They discovered a new antibiotic that k*lls MRSA.

#4 Multiple d***s are in/going in to human trials to regrow teeth.

#5 War in Sudan. 50 million people in Sudan before it started, estimated 9 million people have been displaced and today 750 thousand are facing imminent starvation. For context there are about 5 million Palestinians total in West Bank and the Gaza Strip. I'm not trying to diminish what's happening in Palestine, just to point out how little attention Sudan gets relative to the size of the human impact it's having.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 The amount of energy and emissions that AI is going to require/generate over the next 10 years completely undoes all of the environmental advancements we have made in the past 10 years.

#7 While we weren’t paying attention, China used stem cells to reverse type 1 diabetes .

#8 Hurricane Helene flooded a factory that makes over half of the IV fluids we use. There is a terrible shortage that is impacting care.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 In late 2023, we saw the first-ever approval of CRISPR-based medicine: Casgevy, a cure for sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT).

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 The new Euclid telescope is actively taking pictures of space and piecing them together to make a map of our night sky, it just finished the first set.

#11 The Supreme Court is essentially on the ballot but most people don't think about that. They think they're just voting for president, but balance of power on the court is what's truly at stake. Several justices will likely retire in the next 4 years and the president appoints them.

#12 Taiwanese chip manufacturing plants being rigged with explosives in the event of a Chinese invasion and the increase of US Marines being deployed to Taiwan.

#13 The 2nd cold war is happening as we speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 I learned today that North Korea has sent 10,000 troops to Russia.

#15 There are almost 50 million people in modern slavery worldwide, and 12 million of them are children…….

#16 Data privacy erosion.. the mass surveillance is growing with companies and governments collecting extensive data on people.

#17 2 x uranium canisters the approximate size of a Coke can have been missing in London for 4 months now.

#18 Forests have started releasing more C02 than they use, insects are going extinct in the united states, and cyanobacteria and algae populations in the oceans have collapsed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I've got a peach cobbler going in the oven. Most people aren't aware of that.

#20 Last night in a hospital somewhere near my city, a man was brought in for a broken spinal cord from jumping off of a 2 story building, to try to k*ll himself. He and his girlfriend had been in an argument and he stood on the balcony, threatening to jump, and then did. Obviously survived, because a 2 story house is not tall enough to do the job. He proceeded to call his girlfriend from the hospital to break up with her. A few hours later, his girlfriend jumped off of a 3 story building, successfully k*lling herself.



The crazy s**t happening in the lives of others is always something baffling to me. It’s happening all the time, everywhere, and we have no idea.

#21 Griffith University Queensland, Australia are about to start human trails on groundbreaking research into regenerating nerves in spinal cord injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 The Myanmar/Burma Civil War has been going on since 2021. Some 50,000 k*lled and millions displaced.

#23 Spain (Valencia, more specifically) had a flash flood. At least 60 people died.

#24 Children of opiate addicts and overdose victims are growing into adults after a lifetime of being ignored and abandoned. Everyone is wonder why the young people are so sick, we have the stats. Millions of people addicted to substances and extreme substances that obliterate parental engagement is starting to show.





Im one of the flood into foster care in the 2010's, now even more parents are overdosing or have moved to fent from traditional hard substances They give their kid computers and then leave them until they are 18 if they don't abandon them physically.





Those kids are becoming sick adults and think they are flawed when they have been consistently disadvantaged their entire life. That adult who never feeds themselves well, doesn't pursue any of their goals or ideas, never spends on their needs, never plans for the future is a child who was ignored and taught their ideas and health weren't valuable or worth pursuing . They weren't taught how to strategically plan and coordinate a project.





Sick adults are child victims who didn't get help. And we are now seeing their apathy and illness rise in real time .

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 The spread of H5N1, abetted by the dairy industry.

#26 We're running out of helium

https://www.npr.org/2019/11/01/775554343/the-world-is-constantly-running-out-of-helium-heres-why-it-matters

#27 We may have basically found a treatment for late stage rabies It has been working pretty well in lab test with rats



Similarly we have found a possible treatment for age-related mental diseases such as Alzheimer's by basically reactivating certain healing factors in the brain of rats and the scientists are pretty confident that this should work in the humans too The era of people living to 120-130 is closer than you think, especially when you look at the fact that especially in healthier countries like Japan there are record high numbers of people living to be over 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This one is near and dear to me:



Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) is a chemotherapy d**g that may be a new treatment option for patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The FDA accepted a supplemental New D**g Application (sNDA) for cabozantinib in August 2024, with a target action date of April 3, 2025. The d**g is intended to treat adults with well- or moderately differentiated pancreatic or extra-pancreatic NETs that are locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic.

#29 Window blinds in US will no longer have cords due to a standard change. Safety reasons.

#30 A high school in Georgia has tested over 300 students and staff for tuberculosis because of exposure.

#31 Worst Famine in Sudan in 40 years 25million people without food security as a civil war rages around them.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 In a handful of highly specific cases, people have actually been fully cured of AIDS.

#33 Not to be the Debbie Downer here, but utter and complete social upheaval brought on by ecological and climate collapse.



We aren’t ready for the complete catastrophe that is just around the corner. News sources are barely reporting on the dangers of cascading systems let alone those that have already collapsed.



- AMOC

- BOE

- Natural Carbon Sink Overload

- Soil Quality

- Methane

- Ocean Acidification

- Wildlife Extinction

- the list goes on and on



We aren’t ready for the hell on earth that awaits us. And it’s going to happen much sooner than later.



Estimates of 2100 or end of century are straight up hopium at this point.

#34 Syria

1. We have Turkey actively fighting the Kurds in northern Syria, and actively working closely with Russia to do it.

1A. Turkey js a nato member who helping Russia and Turkey just bought a missile defense system from Russia.



2. The US last week bombed a Syrian airport. This is unusual in that the IS normally only fights ISIS in Syria, this was against a Syrian government controlled airport.



3. Iran is actively funding Hezbollah in their fight against Israel. Hezbollah who also support the Syrian government has fighters in Syria fighting.



4. Israel has bombed multiple targets in Syria including the capital.



5. All of this is like a quagmire of alliances, and it looks like the Middle East is just going to keep burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Just how badly our kids need more support at home so they can do well at school. Just how far behind socially and academically our kids are because they don't get enough help at home!



I'm a 5th grade teacher.

#36 The rise of citizen science. Ordinary people are participating in scientific research through apps and crowdsourced projects, contributing to everything from species identification to astronomy data.

#37 A surprising number of animals are adapting to urban life in ways we barely notice.

#38 A lot of people know, but I don't think people are aware enough that big tech companies get a pass on privacy invasions because the US government can subpoena information from them that the government itself is not allowed to collect. I truly believe this is why the US government is going after TikTok so hard because they're afraid of China using the data from the app the way the US uses data from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, etc.



ETA: Also, if TikTok is forced to be sold to American ownership, then they join the American companies in collecting information from Americans and can be compelled by the government like the others.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 The war on the poor! They have nowhere to go, can’t find work, can’t find food, and get kicked out of public places because they don’t have “business” being there. The shelters are over crowded, under funded, and picky about who they let in. Inflation has made it impossible to keep food in the house, and pay for the bills/rent. And the reasons they can’t find work are that they don’t have a stable place to put on their applications, can’t pass an interview( when they get one )because of the condition of their looks, and can’t get a call back because they don’t have a phone (because they chose to eat instead of paying a phone bill). It’s really bad. And it’s all brushed under the carpet because a Cheeto felon is running for president.

#40 Folks think the UAP phenomenon is still a joke even after US military Chiefs of Staff have gone on public record acknowledging that we have documented evidence of objects in our local airspace, over military bases/points of interest, and war zones that behave in ways that go against our current understanding of physics.



This isn’t a call for or reason to panic but I wish more people acknowledged it for the truth that it is. We don’t know wtf they are with any kind of certainty. However it should have people looking up or asking more questions of our government seeing as they have no way to explain what they are or how they operate but have stated they are a security threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 In terms of pop culture, we're getting more fragmented than ever. With algorithms dictating more and more of our personal feed each day, it gets harder and harder to have a TV series, movie or a song that defines a time period. In previous times, it's much easier to do. But in today's world, it gets harder to have a stronger media monoculture.

#42 The world is losing 2.5 tons of soil for every person on the the planet a year. And every year the amount of soil loss is increasing. By 2040 famines that kills hundreds of millions will be the norm.

#43 Somewhere, some serial k*ller is preparing for the next victim.

#44 That we are well past the tipping point of some form of environmental collapse. TLDR: The math used to make the models did not account for forest no longer absorbing CO2 like we thought they would and did not account for huge quantities of methane (which retains heat 10x CO2 but dissolves much faster also ) in melted permafrost occurring in Siberia and Alaska. This increase heat which then adds more fresh water into the oceans which then affect the AMOC which is ties to weather patterns all over the world. Just google AMOC Collapse.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 The US government is disclosing the existence of extraterrestrial life! Blows my mind no one cares.

#46 There's a mining company preparing to blow a hole in

a pristine piece of desert in Nevada. Right next to that hole is a 10 acre spot where a tiny desert plant called Tiehms Buckwheat is eaking out a living.

There are 50% less Tiehms Buckwheat plants now than there were a decade ago because half the population disappeared virtually overnight.

The Bureau of Land Management, which will ultimately permit the mining company, said the plants likely disappeared because of rodents (although the rodents chose an odd time to decimate a plant they've lived next to for hundreds of years).

This little plant grows nowhere else on Earth. It has evolved to thrive in that soil - heavily laced with lithium.

And because lithium extraction is more important, that little plant will likely become extinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Bees are dying off at an alarming rate. unless reversed and bee populations recover we are all doomed.

#48 Slavery, everywhere.

#49 16 billions were used on the President campaign... hundred upon hundred of billions maybe even trillionaires are decided on the results..

#50 Genocide violence in Bangladesh.

#51 A scary weakness of our power grid.

#52 Asheville is still completely destroyed and not a functioning city from the hurricane. It will take years to rebuild.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 There's a global sand shortage. Sounds strange, but sand is in high demand for making concrete, and it’s becoming a real problem since we can’t just use desert sand. Makes you wonder what other basic materials we might run low on, especially with how fast cities are expanding.

#54 Phytopthera zoospores are taking over the world through water and killing all the trees - oak, maple, different kinds of conifers...

#55 Mexico City is sinking.

#56 The company I founded had its best year ever. Long story short: A child of an immigrant becomes a licensed architect, opens up their own company, works by themself, and breaks into the middle class (what's left of it that is). Feels good.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Some red blood cell is doing it's daily routine. A thankless job that his boss doesn't even notice most of the time. He will never receive benefits, workers rights,sick days or the ability to transfer to another position. He will never see the light of day and will never have the pleasure of meeting a woman. Yet he remains steadfast in his duty never wavering until he figuratively draws his last breath. This blood cell is a hero among a trillion heroes, holding the line....just so his boss can smoke weed and drink soda squandering his hard work. His life will end in tragedy only to be reborn again and again for countless times until his entire world is eroded by the sands of time.

#58 The tower of Babel has been built. It's social media.

#59 Blood Incantation just dropped a SICKKKKKK new album. It's turning people who don't listen to metal onto death metal. That's something.

ADVERTISEMENT