“So Strange You Can’t Help But Find Them Adorable”: 111 Funny And Weird Pics Of Dogs
Put your hand up if you love dogs. Wow, quite a crowd! To be honest, we expected nothing less. However, even the biggest canine fans know that photography can be a tricky thing to get right if the lighting's off, your subject keeps moving, or tends to be overly derpy.
That’s where the Cryptid Dogs online community comes in. The group celebrates doggos who look bizarre yet continue to be their adorable selves. We’ve collected some of the goofiest pics to share with you, and they look like they could come from our most confusing dreams. Scroll down to check them out. And remember to upvote the goodest boys and girls.
Pomeramian In Sunlight
I Was Told To Post My Brother's Floof Here. She Really Looks Like That 24/7 From My Height
First picture reminds me of Doctor Zin's 'Robot Spy', from Jonny Quest, with its spider legs retracted.
This Dog
According to the creator of the Cryptid Dogs subreddit, the group is meant to show appreciation for the “weird-looking lads” in people’s lives. The photos are meant to represent canines that look “so strange you can’t help but find them adorable.”
Though many of the photos are derpy, goofy, and silly, others are beyond bizarre and wouldn’t seem amiss in your nightmares.
Came Across This Intense Lookin Fella
Haunted Skinwalker Lurking
Who Let Him In
The online community was created all the way back in the second half of 2019. Now, more than 5 years later, it’s home to 56k members who like dogs, photography, memes, and weird(er) internet content.
It just goes to show that taking a good, high-quality picture of your pet is harder than it looks. Any of you Pandas who have dogs or cats at home probably know what a challenge it is when your floofs keep moving about.
I Guess The Exit Isn’t An Option
B L O B E
He Watches
Many of the images that end up on the Cryptid Dogs subreddit are incredibly meme-worthy. That is, they have a lot of potential to go viral on the internet. Meanwhile, a handful of them have already become memes that have been shared and reshared on social media for years.
It’s impossible to know for certain what kind of content will end up being popular, but a good rule of thumb is to look at how (un)relatable it is. To oversimplify, the best memes end up resonating with the target audience on some level.
Behold, The Creature
The Tendril Has Requested Your Presence
Cryptids are supernatural, mythical, or strange creatures from stories that some people believe exist or have existed in the past but have yet to conclusively prove any of this. Some of the most commonly known cryptids include beings like Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and Yeti, as well as the Loch Ness monster.
It’s easy to scoff at so-called cryptozoologists, but nature can be weird, wonderful, and evolve in very peculiar ways. Just look at dinosaurs—they’re not far off from dragons. And don’t even get us started about the weird beings that live at the bottom of the ocean.
That being said, believing in something really, really hard isn’t enough: you need substantial evidence that a being you think exists actually exists in the wild. Otherwise, the scientific community and the world at large won’t take you seriously.
Her Owners Said She Was A Lab/Doberman But I Have My Suspicions
There's some Great Dane in there for sure XD It's not just the leg length - look at the size of those paws!
Put This Creature Back To Hell
The Chupacaboye
A lot of the ‘proof’ that amateur and ‘professional’ cryptozoologists have includes low-quality, grainy, or blurry photos or videos where it’s hard to tell what the subject matter actually is. With this in mind, the Cryptid Dogs online group's name subtly suggests that the images its members share ought to be similarly peculiar and taken from odd angles. There has to be some sort of mystical, even creepy vibe to the pics.
Those Damn Skunks
In Loving Memory Of My Goofy Goober
The quality of the photos isn’t the focal point; the goal is to capture your dog behaving and looking bizarre, as though it’s a mythical being. The weirder, the better. Even an adorable, cutesy, wholesome animal can look slightly terrifying and threatening if you adjust the lighting, pick an unusual camera angle, and intentionally take pictures while it’s moving.
Throw in a bit of gentle post-processing in Photoshop and there you go—something that looks like it could easily be a cryptid.
Tribble
I Was Told I Should Post This Little Girl On Here :)
B E W A R E
Even though many of these photos are far from professional, they are authentic. They capture the side of your pets that not everyone is privy to. And that can be a lot of fun. On the flip side, if you want to take quality photos, then you don’t really need the best possible tech. If you have a decent smartphone, the odds are that it has a good camera.
Louis, King Of The Cryptids
"Yeah, go ahead and TRY to make me get off of the table. I dare you. I double-dog dare you."
Stumbled Across This Sub And Realized It's Exactly Where My Boy Belongs
Finally Found A Place To Post This Picture Of My Girl
The key to good photography is having a bit of patience and perseverance as you develop your instincts.
That means taking lots of pictures and experimenting with different lighting, angles, framing, and timing. Eventually, you’ll take some professional-looking photos among all the cryptid-like shots.
I Think My Dining Room Is Haunted By A Ghost Horse
Halloween Photoshoot Failure
Friend, that is the most successful success I have ever seen XD
We’d love to hear what you think, Pandas. Which of these photos amused you the most? Were there any that genuinely frightened you? What are some of the goofiest photos of your pets that you’ve taken?
Are there any cryptids that you personally believe could be real? If you have a moment or two, share your thoughts in the comments, tell your doggos we said ‘hi!’, and share your most peculiar pet pics in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
My Mother’s Ancient Chihuahua, Grizwald
Boot
Bro
I Apparently Have Some Kind Of Tarantula-Cerberus Hybrid In My Backyard
My Friend’s Dog, Rocco
Heckhound
Why Does He Look Like A Werewolf
This Sub Was Recommended For My Girl
My Dog Broke
I Don't Have A Dog, I Have A Weird Naked Parrot
R/Dalmatians Told Me To Post This Here
Human Flesh Was Her Thanksgiving "Dessert". She Enjoys It, As You Can Plainly See
Bom Bom Is Mostly Skinwalker We Think
Wolfhounds are the best <3 it is an absolute shame that large-breed dogs have the shortest lifespans :(
The Rat King
Skull Dog Feed On Your Mortal Soul
Alas, not a real dog/real markings, but we can enjoy its awesomeness nonetheless XD
This Thing…
The Obscure One Beheld The Crustacean Of Infinate Strength
Containment Breach
A Gentle One. ? ?
Walking Shadow
He Got Scared By The Fish
Say Cheese
Dog Or Muppet?
Woah
What Is In My Home
I Promise Hes Nice Thats Just His Happy Face
My Dog Began Melting In The Bath
A Face Only A Mother Could Love
I Just Found This Sub. I Thought My Little Boy Clefford Would Fit Right In Here
Waiting Patiently And Not So Patiently
"My dinnertime is at 5pm sharp, Susan. It's 5:03 now."
The Reason I Joined This Sub
My Girlfriend's Dog
My Little Cryptid 🥰
Milo! Bad dog! You take off that Mask of Loki this *minute*!
The Moment She Spotted Me. I Barely Escaped. (She Uses Human Blood To Dye The Carpet)
Was Told You Guys Might Like My 4-Eared Chihuahua
Max, A Jim Henson Joint, Probably
You Will Be Sniffspected. Do Not Resist
Z W E E M !!! Babababa
Still Learning The Whole "Fetching" Thing
On The Way To Being Raptured
Master Of Nose
Feeding Time Smile
Hi All! :) She's My Little Gremlin
Heard You Guys Appreciate Noodles Made Of Creepypasta
I Worked At A Boarding Kennel For A While And This Guy Always Creeped Me Out
Come Closer, Ollie Has A Secret To Share With You…
Let Me In!!
Our Buddy, Walter, Who Passed Away Last Month Would Have Fit Right In Here, I Think
Demons
What I Deal With Every Time I'm In The Bathroom
Looks like two Xoloitzcuintles, one Chinese Crested, and one very "done with it all" Chihuahua XD
Unsolicited Stick Pic
My "Dog" After Stealing And Eating An Entire Pepperoni Pizza
I'm not judging OP (my own cat stole pizza once...) but general PSA: garlic and onions are toxic to dogs AND cats, and pizza sauce usually has both, either in fresh or powdered form (or both.) You can share crust with your doggos and cattos as long as the crust is sauce-free. But don't let them have any of the rest of the pizza. Tomatoes are also toxic to dogs and cats. (A few stolen bites probably won't do lasting damage unless you have a very smol catto or doggo.) If you are having a pizza night, make sure you know where your pet (or pizza...) is at all times and do not leave the pizza unattended. Better safe than sorry :)
My Precious Lil Chupacabra
She Was Sucking Out My Soul (I Didn't Survive)
Is Dog?
Ah, a fortunate soul who owns a cute pupper who doesn't shed 6 lbs of dog hair every single day like my two boys do XD