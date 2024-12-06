ADVERTISEMENT

Put your hand up if you love dogs. Wow, quite a crowd! To be honest, we expected nothing less. However, even the biggest canine fans know that photography can be a tricky thing to get right if the lighting's off, your subject keeps moving, or tends to be overly derpy.

That’s where the Cryptid Dogs online community comes in. The group celebrates doggos who look bizarre yet continue to be their adorable selves. We’ve collected some of the goofiest pics to share with you, and they look like they could come from our most confusing dreams. Scroll down to check them out. And remember to upvote the goodest boys and girls.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pomeramian In Sunlight

Pomeramian In Sunlight

OJStrings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

I Was Told To Post My Brother's Floof Here. She Really Looks Like That 24/7 From My Height

I Was Told To Post My Brother's Floof Here. She Really Looks Like That 24/7 From My Height

vincidelaunc Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First picture reminds me of Doctor Zin's 'Robot Spy', from Jonny Quest, with its spider legs retracted.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

This Dog

This Dog

glitterygh0st Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

According to the creator of the Cryptid Dogs subreddit, the group is meant to show appreciation for the “weird-looking lads” in people’s lives. The photos are meant to represent canines that look “so strange you can’t help but find them adorable.”

Though many of the photos are derpy, goofy, and silly, others are beyond bizarre and wouldn’t seem amiss in your nightmares.

#4

Came Across This Intense Lookin Fella

Came Across This Intense Lookin Fella

HTD_Bros Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Haunted Skinwalker Lurking

Haunted Skinwalker Lurking

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

Who Let Him In

Who Let Him In

SmellyAnoose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

The online community was created all the way back in the second half of 2019. Now, more than 5 years later, it’s home to 56k members who like dogs, photography, memes, and weird(er) internet content.

It just goes to show that taking a good, high-quality picture of your pet is harder than it looks. Any of you Pandas who have dogs or cats at home probably know what a challenge it is when your floofs keep moving about.
#7

I Guess The Exit Isn’t An Option

I Guess The Exit Isn’t An Option

sleepybubby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

B L O B E

B L O B E

TheJesterTechno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

He Watches

He Watches

berriobvious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Many of the images that end up on the Cryptid Dogs subreddit are incredibly meme-worthy. That is, they have a lot of potential to go viral on the internet. Meanwhile, a handful of them have already become memes that have been shared and reshared on social media for years.

It’s impossible to know for certain what kind of content will end up being popular, but a good rule of thumb is to look at how (un)relatable it is. To oversimplify, the best memes end up resonating with the target audience on some level.
#10

My Godmother’s Neighbor’s Dog

My Godmother’s Neighbor’s Dog

kytrix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Behold, The Creature

Behold, The Creature

turtelteller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#12

The Tendril Has Requested Your Presence

The Tendril Has Requested Your Presence

TheJesterTechno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Cryptids are supernatural, mythical, or strange creatures from stories that some people believe exist or have existed in the past but have yet to conclusively prove any of this. Some of the most commonly known cryptids include beings like Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and Yeti, as well as the Loch Ness monster.

It’s easy to scoff at so-called cryptozoologists, but nature can be weird, wonderful, and evolve in very peculiar ways. Just look at dinosaurs—they’re not far off from dragons. And don’t even get us started about the weird beings that live at the bottom of the ocean.

That being said, believing in something really, really hard isn’t enough: you need substantial evidence that a being you think exists actually exists in the wild. Otherwise, the scientific community and the world at large won’t take you seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Her Owners Said She Was A Lab/Doberman But I Have My Suspicions

Her Owners Said She Was A Lab/Doberman But I Have My Suspicions

charm-type Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's some Great Dane in there for sure XD It's not just the leg length - look at the size of those paws!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#14

Put This Creature Back To Hell

Put This Creature Back To Hell

patentmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

The Chupacaboye

The Chupacaboye

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

A lot of the ‘proof’ that amateur and ‘professional’ cryptozoologists have includes low-quality, grainy, or blurry photos or videos where it’s hard to tell what the subject matter actually is. With this in mind, the Cryptid Dogs online group's name subtly suggests that the images its members share ought to be similarly peculiar and taken from odd angles. There has to be some sort of mystical, even creepy vibe to the pics.
#16

Is It Friendly?

Is It Friendly?

LapisFeelsAttacked Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Those Damn Skunks

Those Damn Skunks

underlyingbraintumor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

In Loving Memory Of My Goofy Goober

In Loving Memory Of My Goofy Goober

RandyButternubber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

The quality of the photos isn’t the focal point; the goal is to capture your dog behaving and looking bizarre, as though it’s a mythical being. The weirder, the better. Even an adorable, cutesy, wholesome animal can look slightly terrifying and threatening if you adjust the lighting, pick an unusual camera angle, and intentionally take pictures while it’s moving.

Throw in a bit of gentle post-processing in Photoshop and there you go—something that looks like it could easily be a cryptid.
#19

Tribble

Tribble

Crezelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

I Was Told I Should Post This Little Girl On Here :)

I Was Told I Should Post This Little Girl On Here :)

UnfamiliarTroll Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

B E W A R E

B E W A R E

Chesapeake_Hippie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Even though many of these photos are far from professional, they are authentic. They capture the side of your pets that not everyone is privy to. And that can be a lot of fun. On the flip side, if you want to take quality photos, then you don’t really need the best possible tech. If you have a decent smartphone, the odds are that it has a good camera.
#22

Louis, King Of The Cryptids

Louis, King Of The Cryptids

chaigremlin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Yeah, go ahead and TRY to make me get off of the table. I dare you. I double-dog dare you."

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Stumbled Across This Sub And Realized It's Exactly Where My Boy Belongs

Stumbled Across This Sub And Realized It's Exactly Where My Boy Belongs

zuzian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

Finally Found A Place To Post This Picture Of My Girl

Finally Found A Place To Post This Picture Of My Girl

whale_sea_about_that Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The key to good photography is having a bit of patience and perseverance as you develop your instincts.

That means taking lots of pictures and experimenting with different lighting, angles, framing, and timing. Eventually, you’ll take some professional-looking photos among all the cryptid-like shots.
#25

I Think My Dining Room Is Haunted By A Ghost Horse

I Think My Dining Room Is Haunted By A Ghost Horse

BorzoiDaddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Halloween Photoshoot Failure

Halloween Photoshoot Failure

Wonderful-Grape-2616 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#27

No Words

No Words

Moondoobious Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

We’d love to hear what you think, Pandas. Which of these photos amused you the most? Were there any that genuinely frightened you? What are some of the goofiest photos of your pets that you’ve taken?

Are there any cryptids that you personally believe could be real? If you have a moment or two, share your thoughts in the comments, tell your doggos we said ‘hi!’, and share your most peculiar pet pics in the comment section at the very bottom of this list.
#28

My Mother’s Ancient Chihuahua, Grizwald

My Mother’s Ancient Chihuahua, Grizwald

Tempehbonegarbage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Boot

Boot

beat-schmeat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#30

Bro

Bro

dudebroperson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

I Apparently Have Some Kind Of Tarantula-Cerberus Hybrid In My Backyard

I Apparently Have Some Kind Of Tarantula-Cerberus Hybrid In My Backyard

havukkahammas Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Friend’s Dog, Rocco

My Friend’s Dog, Rocco

Sophietjuuh2007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

It’s Behind Me, Isn’t It?

It’s Behind Me, Isn’t It?

PersephoneInSpace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#34

Heckhound

Heckhound

jimmyjlf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Why Does He Look Like A Werewolf

Why Does He Look Like A Werewolf

21stcenturyghost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

This Sub Was Recommended For My Girl

This Sub Was Recommended For My Girl

Emptydata_Enzo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Dog Broke

My Dog Broke

shittestfrog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Dog I Think

Dog I Think

gauismohiam Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

I Don't Have A Dog, I Have A Weird Naked Parrot

I Don't Have A Dog, I Have A Weird Naked Parrot

Dry-Radio-8446 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

R/Dalmatians Told Me To Post This Here

R/Dalmatians Told Me To Post This Here

Efficient_Advice_380 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Human Flesh Was Her Thanksgiving "Dessert". She Enjoys It, As You Can Plainly See

Human Flesh Was Her Thanksgiving "Dessert". She Enjoys It, As You Can Plainly See

ReedWat-BonkBonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Bom Bom Is Mostly Skinwalker We Think

Bom Bom Is Mostly Skinwalker We Think

nomestl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wolfhounds are the best <3 it is an absolute shame that large-breed dogs have the shortest lifespans :(

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#43

The Rat King

The Rat King

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Skull Dog Feed On Your Mortal Soul

Skull Dog Feed On Your Mortal Soul

pogletfucker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alas, not a real dog/real markings, but we can enjoy its awesomeness nonetheless XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

This Thing…

This Thing…

zqxxr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

The Obscure One Beheld The Crustacean Of Infinate Strength

The Obscure One Beheld The Crustacean Of Infinate Strength

LaceFlowers345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#47

Containment Breach

Containment Breach

Miko54 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

A Gentle One. ? ?

A Gentle One. ? ?

TheJesterTechno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Walking Shadow

Walking Shadow

walkerwalker- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

He Got Scared By The Fish

He Got Scared By The Fish

Big_Prune-69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Say Cheese

Say Cheese

pnwdogwalker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Dog Or Muppet?

Dog Or Muppet?

FrostyFreeze_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#53

My Friends Dog Is Hungry

My Friends Dog Is Hungry

anne_doesnt_work Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Woah

Woah

jcarenza67 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Soggy

Soggy

snapopotamos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#56

Yep

Yep

Rhi093 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

You're 13 Minutes Late, John

You're 13 Minutes Late, John

Mommymilkieslover69- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

What Is In My Home

What Is In My Home

stoatallycool Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#59

I Promise Hes Nice Thats Just His Happy Face

I Promise Hes Nice Thats Just His Happy Face

Soggy_Line_9717 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Dog Began Melting In The Bath

My Dog Began Melting In The Bath

Brooksy_92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

A Face Only A Mother Could Love

A Face Only A Mother Could Love

sowellpatrol Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Just Found This Sub. I Thought My Little Boy Clefford Would Fit Right In Here

I Just Found This Sub. I Thought My Little Boy Clefford Would Fit Right In Here

SwankeyDankey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Waiting Patiently And Not So Patiently

Waiting Patiently And Not So Patiently

pennyfanclub Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Smile

Smile

Fernando_357 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

The Reason I Joined This Sub

The Reason I Joined This Sub

extra_medication Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

My Girlfriend's Dog

My Girlfriend's Dog

GAMING_lsAWES0ME Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#67

My Little Cryptid 🥰

My Little Cryptid 🥰

CALL_ME_JIG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
billswallow_1 avatar
Bill Swallow
Bill Swallow
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Milo! Bad dog! You take off that Mask of Loki this *minute*!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

The Moment She Spotted Me. I Barely Escaped. (She Uses Human Blood To Dye The Carpet)

The Moment She Spotted Me. I Barely Escaped. (She Uses Human Blood To Dye The Carpet)

ReedWat-BonkBonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Was Told You Guys Might Like My 4-Eared Chihuahua

Was Told You Guys Might Like My 4-Eared Chihuahua

courtneyrel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Max, A Jim Henson Joint, Probably

Max, A Jim Henson Joint, Probably

pockunit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

You Will Be Sniffspected. Do Not Resist

You Will Be Sniffspected. Do Not Resist

ReedWat-BonkBonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Z W E E M !!! Babababa

Z W E E M !!! Babababa

TheJesterTechno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Still Learning The Whole "Fetching" Thing

Still Learning The Whole "Fetching" Thing

goohugger555555 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

On The Way To Being Raptured

On The Way To Being Raptured

DetectivePleasant Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Master Of Nose

Master Of Nose

TheJesterTechno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#76

Feeding Time Smile

Feeding Time Smile

realhappyemu7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Hi All! :) She's My Little Gremlin

Hi All! :) She's My Little Gremlin

kiskacsafurdik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Heard You Guys Appreciate Noodles Made Of Creepypasta

Heard You Guys Appreciate Noodles Made Of Creepypasta

TunaCroutons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

I Worked At A Boarding Kennel For A While And This Guy Always Creeped Me Out

I Worked At A Boarding Kennel For A While And This Guy Always Creeped Me Out

CalicoKiller7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Come Closer, Ollie Has A Secret To Share With You…

Come Closer, Ollie Has A Secret To Share With You…

PrivateNVent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Let Me In!!

Let Me In!!

Bart_Simpson156 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#82

Our Buddy, Walter, Who Passed Away Last Month Would Have Fit Right In Here, I Think

Our Buddy, Walter, Who Passed Away Last Month Would Have Fit Right In Here, I Think

Low_Use2937 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Demons

Demons

arintj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

What I Deal With Every Time I'm In The Bathroom

What I Deal With Every Time I'm In The Bathroom

Dry-Radio-8446 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like two Xoloitzcuintles, one Chinese Crested, and one very "done with it all" Chihuahua XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Unsolicited Stick Pic

Unsolicited Stick Pic

EarlyWilter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

My "Dog" After Stealing And Eating An Entire Pepperoni Pizza

My "Dog" After Stealing And Eating An Entire Pepperoni Pizza

solarpunnk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not judging OP (my own cat stole pizza once...) but general PSA: garlic and onions are toxic to dogs AND cats, and pizza sauce usually has both, either in fresh or powdered form (or both.) You can share crust with your doggos and cattos as long as the crust is sauce-free. But don't let them have any of the rest of the pizza. Tomatoes are also toxic to dogs and cats. (A few stolen bites probably won't do lasting damage unless you have a very smol catto or doggo.) If you are having a pizza night, make sure you know where your pet (or pizza...) is at all times and do not leave the pizza unattended. Better safe than sorry :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#87

My Precious Lil Chupacabra

My Precious Lil Chupacabra

TinkerLord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

She Was Sucking Out My Soul (I Didn't Survive)

She Was Sucking Out My Soul (I Didn't Survive)

ReedWat-BonkBonk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#89

The L I M B Thief

The L I M B Thief

Howtomakethinhamster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Is Dog?

Is Dog?

smilodon138 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, a fortunate soul who owns a cute pupper who doesn't shed 6 lbs of dog hair every single day like my two boys do XD

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#91

Hey Uhh... You Got Any More Of Them... Milkbones?

Hey Uhh... You Got Any More Of Them... Milkbones?

jcstan05 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

This Strange Creature Was My Grandmother’s Companion And, Now That She’s Passed On, It Haunts Me Instead

This Strange Creature Was My Grandmother’s Companion And, Now That She’s Passed On, It Haunts Me Instead

ihaveafajita Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Bentley

Bentley

assblaster76 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Thought She Might Fit In ☺️

Thought She Might Fit In ☺️

strange__botwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

I Wondered If Black And White Would Make These Photos Look More Normal. It Does Not

I Wondered If Black And White Would Make These Photos Look More Normal. It Does Not

Wonderful-Grape-2616 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
cynthiavee avatar
CJ Vee
CJ Vee
Community Member