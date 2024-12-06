ADVERTISEMENT

Put your hand up if you love dogs. Wow, quite a crowd! To be honest, we expected nothing less. However, even the biggest canine fans know that photography can be a tricky thing to get right if the lighting's off, your subject keeps moving, or tends to be overly derpy.

That’s where the Cryptid Dogs online community comes in. The group celebrates doggos who look bizarre yet continue to be their adorable selves. We’ve collected some of the goofiest pics to share with you, and they look like they could come from our most confusing dreams. Scroll down to check them out. And remember to upvote the goodest boys and girls.