The doors slide open, you step through, and it feels like you’ve just entered a different dimension. No, we’re not talking about fantasy or sci-fi portals but public transportation! For good or for ill, people can sometimes be pretty peculiar, and getting on the subway, train, or bus can be a very amusing yet confusing experience.

We wanted to show you just how funny, bizarre, and cool people can be, so we traveled all over the internet to find the best pictures of subway passengers from around the world. Scroll down to see Bored Panda’s collection, and be sure to upvote the photos that impressed you the most. You think you know what ‘weird’ means? We’re about to raise the bar!

    #2

    This Has Made My Morning

    Dog playing with a ball on a train, entertaining subway passengers.

    msthain Report

    bayboughton avatar
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Must have made so many ppl happy, who's a good puppy🥰

    #3

    Something Tells Me That She May Be Toxic Relationship Material

    A funny subway passenger in a full costume and fur coat using a phone on the platform.

    whatnywears Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pass too much backstory with this one, can't get through TSA with the amount of baggage she (if that's a she), might have

    While the London Underground is the oldest, having opened in 1863 as an underground railway and with an electrified underground line opened in 1890, other systems around the world have since surpassed it in size and scope.

    For instance, the Shanghai Metro is the longest, boasting nearly a whopping 900 kilometers (around 560 miles) of railway. It is also the busiest underground system in the world. In 2019, the system reached a record-breaking 3.88 billion (yes, that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) rides that year. And March 9, 2024, saw the biggest daily ridership record with 13.39 million rides. An average workday in Shanghai sees over 10 million rides on the Metro system.

    CNN reports that Shanghai had plans to expand the system further to around 620 miles (or around 998 kilometers) by 2025.

    China, as a whole, has the most metro systems on the planet as of 2024, with 54 of them operating. These include 11 of the 12 longest networks, worldwide.

    Meanwhile, the New York City Subway, one of the most well-known in popular culture, comes in with a jaw-dropping 472 stations.

    #4

    Tinfoil Headpiece And Nose Ring

    Passenger on subway with a quirky wire hat, creating a funny scene during the train ride.

    Cherry_antacids Report

    #5

    It Screm

    Subway passengers with a man in orange workwear holding a black cat on a leash, sitting on the train.

    MaximumCrab Report

    #6

    How To Sleep Well...it Freaking Worked

    A subway passenger humorously naps holding a book titled "How to Sleep Well."

    aymbrbr Report

    bayboughton avatar
    Bay Bo
    Bay Bo
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure if that's the safest book to be reading on the subway...

    Using the subway and other public modes of transportation, in general, can lead to some really bizarre experiences.

    Broadly speaking, so many people use trains and buses that you naturally spot more odd outfits and behaviors. You run into more strangers on the subway platform and on the train than you would, say, at work or walking down a random street.

    #7

    Showtime, Folks. It’s Showtime

    A funny subway passenger in an alien costume crouches on a New York train, while others remain unfazed.

    HannahRKeyser Report

    #8

    New Yorkers Are Always On The Cutting Edge Of Health-Improving Technology

    Man on subway with funny DIY air filter mask connected to a plant in a clear container on the floor.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #9

    Bernie Is That You

    Elderly subway passenger dozing off with arms crossed, capturing a funny train moment.

    subwaycreatures Report

    Subway stations are central hubs where people from all walks of life congregate. And everyone needs to commute one way or another. If you have a car, you might run into your fair share of road rage incidents or bad drivers, but you’re too focused on the road to notice random passersby.

    If you’re riding a bike, similarly, you’re busy staying safe on the road. Meanwhile, on the subway, you have nothing but time to look around and notice all the other passengers.

    #10

    This Guy Brought A Coffee Table Onto The Subway

    Passenger using a glass table as a desk on the subway, creating a funny train scene.

    MichaelRahmani Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How dedicated are you to your studies?, This dude: yes

    #11

    Bring Your Own Chair

    Man using a swivel chair as a seat on a subway train, browsing his phone, showcasing funny train passengers.

    anadelpe Report

    #12

    Idk Who This Woman Was On The Train, But Your Dog Was Awesome

    A subway passenger with a dog wearing sunglasses in a backpack, highlighting funny train moments.

    ReticentReflection Report

    Aside from people-watching, your morning and evening commutes are great opportunities to either unwind or catch up on a bit of work.

    For example, you could take a few minutes to sort out your calendar, inbox, or personal to-do list so that you’re organized and ready to tackle whatever you need to do the next day or week.
    #13

    We Lowkey Need To Bring Magazines Back

    Subway passenger reading a printed boarding pass like a phone screen, holding it upright with one hand.

    luluIand Report

    #14

    So Cute

    Cat peeking between train seats, amusing subway passenger experience.

    TranslatedCats Report

    #15

    This Guy's Dedication

    Funny subway passengers with a large gaming setup on the train.

    Lusake Report

    Or you could take the time to catch up on the news, rehearse whatever presentation that’s been weighing on your mind and bugging you for ages, or do a few quick language lessons on your phone.

    If you have the energy and focus for it, your commute can be a good use of your time instead of a ‘waste’ to get from point A to point B. However, don’t feel like you absolutely must be productive during this time.
    #16

    Another Average Day In The NYC Subway

    Subway passengers, including one hanging upside down, provide a funny scene as a man reads a newspaper on the train.

    trooper843 Report

    #17

    If You Can't See The Virus, The Virus Can't See You

    Funny train subway passenger with sunglasses and a pink bag, attracting attention from others in the carriage.

    Mariisgold Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People are the virus, you catch them by making eye contact

    #18

    Tough Loss Last Night

    A person in a costume with a funny design being helped by a subway passenger up stairs.

    subwaycreatures Report

    Alternatively, if you have a fairly long subway commute, you could always use this time as a way to intentionally detach yourself from work on your way home. In a way, you can use public transportation as a liminal space to relax and shift your mindset from business to relaxation.

    Read a book for pleasure, laugh at some memes, text your friends, do a crossword puzzle, or watch a random video.
    #19

    Love A Good Coincidence

    Funny train passengers with a tattooed leg and boots, sitting next to a paper bag on the subway floor.

    aerialartsnyc Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate the tattoo....maybe it's the colour but its just looks unnecessary

    #20

    Lil Sebastian Made A Trip

    Funny subway scene with a miniature horse standing among passengers on a train.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #21

    Air Farce One

    Subway passenger wearing colorful sneaker boots with brown patterns, standing on a train.

    whatnywears Report

    Or you can just zone out and meditate for a bit, enjoying the sights both outside the window and in the train car. Look, no matter how driven and ambitious you are, there are bound to be days when you need more downtime and rest. Nobody can be 100% effective 24/7.

    A trip using public transportation and a (long) walk can help you disconnect from any anxieties you have at the office or at school. So, when you finally get back home, you’re less worried and can spend some quality time with your family or friends.

    #22

    This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species

    Amusing subway passenger balancing on a baggage platform while others watch with mixed expressions.

    Zillak Report

    #23

    The Chaotic Neutral Energy In This Is Off The Charts

    Young passenger amusingly hangs on a subway train while sitting on a scooter, showcasing funny train antics.

    Sl3nderMusic Report

    #24

    Those Are Nice

    Passenger with unusual fringed sandals on a train, wearing blue jeans and holding a patterned bag.

    catalanpanda Report

    Before you start taking photos of random passersby and passengers, take a bit of time to get familiar with your local laws and culture. Make sure that wherever you are, you’re legally allowed to take photos of strangers.

    Meanwhile, even if something is legal, it might still be frowned upon depending on the area and the people in question. It helps to be a bit more empathetic, flexible, and polite as a photographer.
    #25

    Rabbits In The Subway

    Rabbits in a clear backpack, amusing train subway passengers.

    StarfoxXSS Report

    #26

    Another Day On The Metro

    Man plays harp on subway, showcasing funny train passengers.

    bravesaint Report

    #27

    When You Don't Plan On Actually Catching Anything Because Keeper Range Is So Narrow, And Then You Do

    Man in overalls holding a large fish on a subway train with other funny passengers seated nearby.

    subwaycreatures Report

    Usually, if someone is in a public place, they can be a part of your photos, but a good rule of thumb is still to ask for permission if they’re the main focus of your shot.

    For example, there is a rather large difference between, say, a photo of a building with people milling around the entrance and an image where someone’s look and style are the entire point. As a photographer, you should take the time to briefly talk to the person you’re photographing. Usually, strangers are thrilled that you think they’re interesting enough to take a picture of!
    #28

    Those Little Snub Shouted Pups Really Needed Some Filtration

    Woman sitting on subway, holding a dog wearing a face mask; example of funny train passengers.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #29

    If You Trip In That It's All Over

    Person in mirrored mosaic outfit standing on a subway, embodying funny train passenger style.

    whatnywears Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally......... this disprove the black stereotype of knowing how to dress

    #30

    I Dont Even

    Passenger on subway holding an oversized rose, creating a humorous scene.

    reddit.com Report

    Which of these photos piqued your interest the most? Which outfits did you think were the most stylish? Meanwhile, which behaviors would make you do a double-take if you saw it in real life?

    Who are the weirdest people that you’ve seen riding the subway recently? Let us know! We’d love to hear your opinions and all about your public transportation adventures in the comments.
    #31

    Someone On The Metro Today Took TV Remote Instead Of Their Cellphone . Must’ve Left In A Hurry

    Commuters in a humorous scene on a crowded subway train, each focused on their phones.

    Prath33k Report

    #32

    Spider Maid

    Passenger in Spiderman costume with maid outfit on subway, creating a funny train scene.

    jace-crux Report

    #33

    It Feels Like I Am Being Watched... (Brussels Subway)

    A parrot in a clear backpack on a subway train with humorous passengers around.

    warp232 Report

    #34

    Plague Doctor In The Train

    Person in an eccentric costume resembling a plague doctor on a subway train.

    Robin0660 Report

    #35

    In The Train - Because Laptops Are Overated

    Train passenger using a full desktop setup, including monitor and keyboard, on a subway for a funny scene.

    tremtek Report

    #36

    Of Course Someone Has Their Geese On The Train

    Passengers with a duck on a subway, showcasing funny train moments.

    GallowBoob Report

    #37

    Legends

    Impromptu bar setup by passengers on a train journey, featuring drinks and snacks.

    jkt1882 Report

    #38

    I Don't Remember That Version Of Cinderella

    Woman on subway holding a dog wearing pink booties, highlighting funny train passengers.

    zachsilberberg Report

    #39

    She Edited And Sent To A Friend For Approval Who Asked If She Wanted To Ever See The Guy Again And She Said “Like No LOL”

    She Edited And Sent To A Friend For Approval Who Asked If She Wanted To Ever See The Guy Again And She Said “Like No LOL”

    littlewinky Report

    #40

    Peekaboo

    A subway passenger with a tattoo of eyes on their lower back.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #41

    Subway Skin Care

    Passenger on subway with face mask, using phone and carrying floral bag; amusing scene in public transit.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #42

    Relatable

    Subway passenger wearing "Adulting" shirt and funny hat, looking at phone.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #43

    Pirate Couture NYC Style

    Pirate costume-wearing passenger on subway, adding a funny twist to the train ride.

    whatnywears Report

    #44

    Russian Iron Man

    Passenger humorously charging phone on subway.

    ibsanv Report

    #45

    Because Disposable Cups Are For Amateurs

    Subway passenger with a book and mug, sitting casually on a train seat.

    _no_na_me_ Report

    #46

    On His Way To Stop The Nine-Tails

    Subway passenger in funny costume with spiky hair and backpack on empty train.

    reddit.com Report

    #47

    Little Enough To Ride For Free

    Man with dog in a backpack waiting for subway train, holding a yellow bag; a funny train passenger moment.

    archrabin Report

    #48

    Looks Like Somebody Wanted To Relax And Have A Good Ride

    Bird sitting on a subway seat, capturing a funny moment among train passengers.

    mbzhad Report

    #49

    I Love Him

    Purple costumed passenger amusingly riding the train, seen inside and outside the subway car.

    jenchung Report

    #50

    He’s Probably On His Way To One All Excited

    Man humorously reading a menu on a train, surrounded by seats and a bag with a drink inside.

    JoeShabadu Report

    #51

    We're Just Good Friends

    Person holding a toy on a subway seat, making it appear as a funny train passenger.

    zachsilberberg Report

    #52

    That's So Cute

    Businessman on train wearing a colorful friendship bracelet, creating a lighthearted moment among subway passengers.

    gabyy_valverde Report

    #53

    So Cute

    Adorable dog on subway with mini fan, providing a funny train moment for passengers.

    _cynthiiax3 Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Awww how cute.. anyway BRANG?, what do you mean brang

    #54

    Sally Is A True Fashion Icon

    Dog in a blue bag held by subway passenger, complying with subway rules, creating a funny train scene.

    dog_rates Report

    #55

    Legend

    Passenger on subway wearing a shirt covered in a humorous print of a man's face, creating a funny train scene.

    jareddiamond Report

    #56

    Cool

    Funny train passenger wearing unique shoes and using a phone on a subway.

    chloegirI Report

    #57

    That Is So Freaking Cute

    Woman needle-pointing Baby Yoda on subway, showcasing funny train passengers.

    noraneus Report

    #58

    Ridiculously Massive Doggo Spotted On The Underground

    A large dog sitting on a subway seat beside a woman, exemplifying funny train passengers.

    shaigolan810 Report

    #59

    My Heart Just Melted When I Saw That In The Subway

    Passenger with a cat in a pink carrier, creating a funny train subway scene.

    EINETOTEKATZ Report

    #60

    Spotted In Italy - Duepac

    Three train passengers, one with a towel on their head, create a humorous scene in a subway car.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #61

    Bro Skinned Elmo, The Cookie Monster And Big Bird

    Colorful train subway passenger in a fluffy outfit, wearing goggles and holding a shopping bag, sitting on a subway seat.

    whatnywears Report

    #62

    Beach Day New York Style

    Man on subway wearing cap, holding a large blue shark sculpture, sitting on a bench, using phone. Funny train subway scene.

    everymanworks Report

    #63

    Happy Thanksgiving

    Passenger on subway wearing a funny turkey hat, focused on phone with a subway map in the background.

    yarnarchitect Report

    #64

    He Tried To Use My Foot As A Pillow

    "Funny train scene with a passenger lying on the crowded subway floor among standing commuters."

    BFNAR Report

    ukachukwuokpara avatar
    Zephyr
    Zephyr
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Aside from the disgusting floor, who knows what he's been through why not

    #65

    Twisted Girl

    Passenger in trench coat sitting on subway train, using phone with earbuds in.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    Good Knight

    Person in full metallic armor sitting on a subway train seat, showcasing funny train passengers.

    jace-crux Report

    #67

    Homeboy Brought His Pet Pigeon On The Train

    Sleeping subway passenger beside a stroller filled with bags, creating a funny train scene.

    inkmaster916 Report

    #68

    A Cute Couple Going Out On The Town

    Pigeons perched on subway seats, looking at each other humorously.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    They Look Happy

    Subway passenger with funny backpack carrying two birds inside a transparent bubble on a train.

    karmagheden Report

    #70

    Saw This Guy All Dressed Up To Go Out On Friday Night

    A parrot perched on a train seat next to a passenger reading a newspaper, adding humor to the subway ride.

    meekybee Report

    #71

    You Can Go About Your Business

    Subway passenger wearing a stormtrooper helmet, sitting on a train.

    ibsanv Report

    #72

    Balancing

    Curly-haired subway passenger with jewelry and a unique style sits on a train, emphasizing funny train experiences.

    lana_xlanax_lana Report

    #73

    That Time I Unknowingly Sat In Front Of An Ad That Looked Like Me

    Dog sitting on a subway seat beside an advertisement featuring a similar dog, a funny scene during a train ride.

    stellamcfrenchie Report

    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ummmm. Something seems very off about the scale. Either that or someone is breeding enormous Frenchies.

    #74

    Someone Took Their Pet Snake With Them For A Ride On The City Train In Copenhagen

    A snake peeks out of a bag on a subway, amusing fellow passengers.

    Drahy Report

    #75

    Where Did You Get These Clothes

    Stylish passenger with crocodile-patterned shoes and green pants on the subway.

    ineffablemimi Report

    #76

    How Is That In A Subway

    Phone screen with rap lyrics held by a passenger on a subway, capturing a funny subway moment.

    Senn_Spud Report

    #77

    The Bird Is Called Teddy! And He Gave A Little Squawk When I Said He Was Very Handsome

    Parrot perched on a subway seat, ignored by fellow train passengers, creating a funny, unexpected scene.

    sanyaburgess Report

    #78

    Wholesome Creatures

    Funny subway passengers dressed in cowboy outfits napping on the train.

    nyak_nyak_ Report

    #79

    The Performer And The Hype Man

    Funny subway passenger flips upside down in a red hoodie, entertaining fellow train riders.

    ajthegreat23 Report

    #80

    Drop Your Favorite Costanza Line Below

    Passenger humorously interacting with a subway door poster displaying a character in a plaid shirt.

    subwaycreatures Report

    #81

    Someone's Phone Case On The Metro

    Subway passenger holding a frying pan with a phone inside, next to a toy egg, creating a humorous scene.

    huopak Report

    #82

    What Did The Ticket Inspector Say?

    Funny subway passengers with birds on a train, woman smiling beside a laptop, holding one bird while two perch on a backpack.

    fantasy_snack Report

    #83

    This Thing

    A pigeon flying inside a subway train, perched on the stairs, creating a funny scene with its wings spread.

    ElectricOverburn Report

    #84

    He Walked In With Just A Loose Set Of Chair Legs. Then He Got Down, Took The Seat Top Out Of His Bag, And Assembled A Full Wooden Stool In The Middle Of The Train

    Passengers engaged with phones on a subway, one seated on a stool, creating a funny train scene.

    joshstephans Report

    #85

    Subway Knight

    Knight in armor seated among funny subway passengers.

    reddit.com Report

    #86

    That’s Too Funny!

    Toy passengers on a subway seat, offering a funny glimpse of train travel humor.

    eggyolkrry Report

    #87

    I Know It’s Not Technically Illegal But I Strongly Feel That The Man Who Sat In Front Of Me On The Train And Ate Seven Carrots And A Load Of Green Beans Then Left The Compost Needs Locking Up

    Carrots and beans placed on a train seat tray by funny subway passengers.

    SpikeVonLipwig Report

    #88

    These Shoes That I Saw On The Metro

    Person in quirky beige shoes sitting on a subway train, showcasing unique passenger footwear style.

    RedLegend619 Report

