While the London Underground is the oldest, having opened in 1863 as an underground railway and with an electrified underground line opened in 1890, other systems around the world have since surpassed it in size and scope.

For instance, the Shanghai Metro is the longest, boasting nearly a whopping 900 kilometers (around 560 miles) of railway. It is also the busiest underground system in the world. In 2019, the system reached a record-breaking 3.88 billion (yes, that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) rides that year. And March 9, 2024, saw the biggest daily ridership record with 13.39 million rides. An average workday in Shanghai sees over 10 million rides on the Metro system.

CNN reports that Shanghai had plans to expand the system further to around 620 miles (or around 998 kilometers) by 2025.

China, as a whole, has the most metro systems on the planet as of 2024, with 54 of them operating. These include 11 of the 12 longest networks, worldwide.

Meanwhile, the New York City Subway, one of the most well-known in popular culture, comes in with a jaw-dropping 472 stations.