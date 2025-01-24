88 Times People Just Had To Take A Pic While Taking The Subway
The doors slide open, you step through, and it feels like you’ve just entered a different dimension. No, we’re not talking about fantasy or sci-fi portals but public transportation! For good or for ill, people can sometimes be pretty peculiar, and getting on the subway, train, or bus can be a very amusing yet confusing experience.
We wanted to show you just how funny, bizarre, and cool people can be, so we traveled all over the internet to find the best pictures of subway passengers from around the world. Scroll down to see Bored Panda’s collection, and be sure to upvote the photos that impressed you the most. You think you know what ‘weird’ means? We’re about to raise the bar!
Best Day Of My Life Like I Love Korea
This Has Made My Morning
Something Tells Me That She May Be Toxic Relationship Material
While the London Underground is the oldest, having opened in 1863 as an underground railway and with an electrified underground line opened in 1890, other systems around the world have since surpassed it in size and scope.
For instance, the Shanghai Metro is the longest, boasting nearly a whopping 900 kilometers (around 560 miles) of railway. It is also the busiest underground system in the world. In 2019, the system reached a record-breaking 3.88 billion (yes, that’s ‘billion’ with a ‘b’) rides that year. And March 9, 2024, saw the biggest daily ridership record with 13.39 million rides. An average workday in Shanghai sees over 10 million rides on the Metro system.
CNN reports that Shanghai had plans to expand the system further to around 620 miles (or around 998 kilometers) by 2025.
China, as a whole, has the most metro systems on the planet as of 2024, with 54 of them operating. These include 11 of the 12 longest networks, worldwide.
Meanwhile, the New York City Subway, one of the most well-known in popular culture, comes in with a jaw-dropping 472 stations.
Tinfoil Headpiece And Nose Ring
It Screm
How To Sleep Well...it Freaking Worked
Using the subway and other public modes of transportation, in general, can lead to some really bizarre experiences.
Broadly speaking, so many people use trains and buses that you naturally spot more odd outfits and behaviors. You run into more strangers on the subway platform and on the train than you would, say, at work or walking down a random street.
Showtime, Folks. It’s Showtime
New Yorkers Are Always On The Cutting Edge Of Health-Improving Technology
Subway stations are central hubs where people from all walks of life congregate. And everyone needs to commute one way or another. If you have a car, you might run into your fair share of road rage incidents or bad drivers, but you’re too focused on the road to notice random passersby.
If you’re riding a bike, similarly, you’re busy staying safe on the road. Meanwhile, on the subway, you have nothing but time to look around and notice all the other passengers.
This Guy Brought A Coffee Table Onto The Subway
Bring Your Own Chair
Idk Who This Woman Was On The Train, But Your Dog Was Awesome
Aside from people-watching, your morning and evening commutes are great opportunities to either unwind or catch up on a bit of work.
For example, you could take a few minutes to sort out your calendar, inbox, or personal to-do list so that you’re organized and ready to tackle whatever you need to do the next day or week.
We Lowkey Need To Bring Magazines Back
So Cute
This Guy's Dedication
Or you could take the time to catch up on the news, rehearse whatever presentation that’s been weighing on your mind and bugging you for ages, or do a few quick language lessons on your phone.
If you have the energy and focus for it, your commute can be a good use of your time instead of a ‘waste’ to get from point A to point B. However, don’t feel like you absolutely must be productive during this time.
Another Average Day In The NYC Subway
If You Can't See The Virus, The Virus Can't See You
Tough Loss Last Night
Alternatively, if you have a fairly long subway commute, you could always use this time as a way to intentionally detach yourself from work on your way home. In a way, you can use public transportation as a liminal space to relax and shift your mindset from business to relaxation.
Read a book for pleasure, laugh at some memes, text your friends, do a crossword puzzle, or watch a random video.
Love A Good Coincidence
Lil Sebastian Made A Trip
Air Farce One
Or you can just zone out and meditate for a bit, enjoying the sights both outside the window and in the train car. Look, no matter how driven and ambitious you are, there are bound to be days when you need more downtime and rest. Nobody can be 100% effective 24/7.
A trip using public transportation and a (long) walk can help you disconnect from any anxieties you have at the office or at school. So, when you finally get back home, you’re less worried and can spend some quality time with your family or friends.
This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species
The Chaotic Neutral Energy In This Is Off The Charts
Before you start taking photos of random passersby and passengers, take a bit of time to get familiar with your local laws and culture. Make sure that wherever you are, you’re legally allowed to take photos of strangers.
Meanwhile, even if something is legal, it might still be frowned upon depending on the area and the people in question. It helps to be a bit more empathetic, flexible, and polite as a photographer.
Another Day On The Metro
When You Don't Plan On Actually Catching Anything Because Keeper Range Is So Narrow, And Then You Do
Usually, if someone is in a public place, they can be a part of your photos, but a good rule of thumb is still to ask for permission if they’re the main focus of your shot.
For example, there is a rather large difference between, say, a photo of a building with people milling around the entrance and an image where someone’s look and style are the entire point. As a photographer, you should take the time to briefly talk to the person you’re photographing. Usually, strangers are thrilled that you think they’re interesting enough to take a picture of!
Those Little Snub Shouted Pups Really Needed Some Filtration
If You Trip In That It's All Over
I Dont Even
Which of these photos piqued your interest the most? Which outfits did you think were the most stylish? Meanwhile, which behaviors would make you do a double-take if you saw it in real life?
Who are the weirdest people that you’ve seen riding the subway recently? Let us know! We’d love to hear your opinions and all about your public transportation adventures in the comments.
Someone On The Metro Today Took TV Remote Instead Of Their Cellphone . Must’ve Left In A Hurry
Spider Maid
It Feels Like I Am Being Watched... (Brussels Subway)
Plague Doctor In The Train
In The Train - Because Laptops Are Overated
Of Course Someone Has Their Geese On The Train
I Don't Remember That Version Of Cinderella
She Edited And Sent To A Friend For Approval Who Asked If She Wanted To Ever See The Guy Again And She Said “Like No LOL”
Subway Skin Care
Relatable
Pirate Couture NYC Style
Russian Iron Man
Because Disposable Cups Are For Amateurs
On His Way To Stop The Nine-Tails
Little Enough To Ride For Free
Looks Like Somebody Wanted To Relax And Have A Good Ride
I Love Him
He’s Probably On His Way To One All Excited
We're Just Good Friends
That's So Cute
So Cute
Sally Is A True Fashion Icon
Legend
Cool
That Is So Freaking Cute
Ridiculously Massive Doggo Spotted On The Underground
My Heart Just Melted When I Saw That In The Subway
Spotted In Italy - Duepac
Bro Skinned Elmo, The Cookie Monster And Big Bird
Beach Day New York Style
Happy Thanksgiving
He Tried To Use My Foot As A Pillow
Twisted Girl
Good Knight
Homeboy Brought His Pet Pigeon On The Train
A Cute Couple Going Out On The Town
They Look Happy
Saw This Guy All Dressed Up To Go Out On Friday Night
Balancing
That Time I Unknowingly Sat In Front Of An Ad That Looked Like Me
Ummmm. Something seems very off about the scale. Either that or someone is breeding enormous Frenchies.