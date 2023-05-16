Rick is the creator of both 'Subway Creatures' and 'What Is New York,' both incredibly successful social media projects that have fans all over the world.

Bored Panda was interested to get Rick's take on why 'Subway Creatures' is so popular on the internet. He told us that it "appeals to so many people around the globe because of the many unique, talented, and crazy people who use the subway system on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, "New Yorkers can relate to it and everyone else can't believe what they are seeing. Just when you think you've seen it all, something new happens."

The subway system in New York City is, by and large, one of the most efficient ways to get around the city. It gets incredibly busy: in 2020, around 2 million people used the subway each day. According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, roughly 640 million people rode the subway that year. However, that pales in comparison to pre-Covid times.