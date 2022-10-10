With a population of 7.9 billion, virtually no place on Earth is left untouched by humans. So it makes perfect sense that somewhere in this vast world, there must be someone who looks exactly like you. Long-lost twin parents never told you about, a double, a doppelganger, or whatever you want to call them, a person with incredibly similar looks, from hair color and complexion down to facial expression, is definitely out there.

But as it turns out, you don’t even need to run into your lookalike in real life to learn about their existence. Sometimes, they present themselves in the most unexpected places — as cartoon characters, painting heroes, ad models, or simply strangers found in photographs or posters.

So without further ado, allow us to introduce you to one entertaining online community called 'People Sitting Under Signs That Resemble Them', or PSUSTRT for short. This subreddit is the perfect outlet for members to share examples of this bizarre phenomenon where people (and animals!) spotted striking resemblances to them in the most random locations. Below, Bored Panda has wrapped up the best posts of this glitch in the Matrix to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments if you ever found yourself in a similar situation.

#1

I Found My Wife In Chicago’s Art Museum

Tron--187 Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
38 minutes ago

Reincarnated!

#2

Does This Count?

TheMineEmerald Report

#3

I’m Back

7palms Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
20 minutes ago

DO SOMETHING!

#4

A Picture Of Me In The Seattle Light Rail Station

VonVee Report

#5

Perfect Alignment

SalazarRED Report

Daria
Daria
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Wow this is neat 👌

#6

I Heard He's Turned His Life Around

VanillaJorilla Report

#7

Barely Any Resemblance But

siouxsie_siouxv2 Report

#8

Thought That Painting Looked Familiar

ValyrianSteelYoGirl Report

#9

This Belongs Here

tt4yy4 Report

#10

Meme People

EnverPasaDidAnOopsie Report

#11

Hmmm

zhyperadic Report

#12

Selfie At The Doctor's

disbarredowl Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
37 minutes ago

There are worse diseases he could be the face of.

#13

This Duck Passing By Its Own Sign

Cocomorph Report

#14

A Modern Egyptian Man Taking A Selfie With A 2000 Years Old Portrait Of An Egyptian Man During The Roman Era

Nirigialpora Report

K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wow... That's actually quite uncanny.....

#15

The Resemblance Is Real

Asocial_Stoner Report

#16

Is This Cannibalism ?

Censkey Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
17 minutes ago

This is META

#17

Giant Swallowtail

sv2342 Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
17 minutes ago

Just fact checking

#18

Mr. Gun And His Autobiography

Nirigialpora Report

#19

Gvnn

alenoir- Report

#20

We Adopted Him At 2-Years-Old And Always Wondered What He Looked Like As A Kitten. Now We Know

whotookthenamezandl Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
36 minutes ago

"I was young and I needed the money!"

#21

Friend Looks Like The Painting At A Bar

reddit.com Report

#22

Found My Doppelgänger At An Antique Mall

ejtommy Report

#23

Found Myself In A Berlin Museum

U/Cuddness Report

#24

At Least The "Cute Kitty" Is Smiling More Than His Painting

kdrnic Report

Lewis Fisher Wells
Lewis Fisher Wells
Community Member
5 minutes ago

rip Thurston waffles

#25

I'm Told My Newly Adopted Shelter Kitty Belongs Here

motopotato Report

#26

This Seems Like It Belongs Here

dapperpeppermint Report

#27

Met My Own Twin Today

nfz74ru Report

#28

Found A Guy In A Painting That Looked Like Me

Petey_Yum_Yum Report

#29

He's Funny

ijodie Report

#30

My Friend Might Be A Two Thousand Year Old Egyptian Boy

Timoris Report

#31

Good Night

gridzbispudvetch Report

#32

Do I Go In For The Autograph?

Brohemianrasputin Report

#33

Csustrt

RespectMyAuthoriteh Report

#34

No Way That Isn’t Him Right?

neZquick__ Report

#35

Bear In Area

vibratoryblurriness Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Correct!

#36

Wholesome

Asocial_Stoner Report

#37

This Litter Was Made For Me

biggiesmolly Report

#38

"All Black People Look The Same" He Said

TheMineEmerald Report

#39

This Butterfly At The London Zoo

CaptainNoskills Report

#40

A Little Older, A Little Wiser

DougWomble Report

#41

Found My Great-Great Grandfather In National Museum In Bogota Colombia. Prospero Pinzon. He Died At 45 I Was 52 In This Picture

TheMineEmerald Report

#42

When They Said I Was Going To Be Advertising Our University, This Isn’t What I Had In Mind

TJ_Blank Report

#43

Vincent Van Gogh Or Mitchell Pritchett?

@jessetyler Report

#44

Stumbled Upon A Graffiti In Berlin

czapcze Report

