With a population of 7.9 billion, virtually no place on Earth is left untouched by humans. So it makes perfect sense that somewhere in this vast world, there must be someone who looks exactly like you. Long-lost twin parents never told you about, a double, a doppelganger, or whatever you want to call them, a person with incredibly similar looks, from hair color and complexion down to facial expression, is definitely out there.

But as it turns out, you don’t even need to run into your lookalike in real life to learn about their existence. Sometimes, they present themselves in the most unexpected places — as cartoon characters, painting heroes, ad models, or simply strangers found in photographs or posters.

So without further ado, allow us to introduce you to one entertaining online community called 'People Sitting Under Signs That Resemble Them', or PSUSTRT for short. This subreddit is the perfect outlet for members to share examples of this bizarre phenomenon where people (and animals!) spotted striking resemblances to them in the most random locations. Below, Bored Panda has wrapped up the best posts of this glitch in the Matrix to share with you all, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorite pics, and let us know in the comments if you ever found yourself in a similar situation.