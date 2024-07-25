81 Parenting Posts That Are Too Real, Courtesy Of “Toddler Memes”
The toddlerhood stage is known to be the most challenging for many parents. These are the years when a child rapidly develops in various ways, making them curious and eager to explore, which can be hard to keep up with. Not to mention the tantrums they throw as they go through such a major transitional period.
In hopes of providing support and a splash of humor, these parenthood struggles and more are perfectly captured on the Facebook page Toddler Memes. Scroll down to find the realest posts that should serve as a huge token of appreciation for parents who are raising the next generation!
Also the child repeats that word followed by "That's what Mummy said," in front of your in-laws.
That’s about right. My sister and my cousin once ran over me in a mini jeep. Ah, the joys of childhood
The toddler age group is generally considered to start at one year old and come to a close when a child turns 3. “There are no strict upper limits, but we consider toddlers one to 3 and preschool 3 to 5,” says Dina DiMaggio, MD, a pediatrician and official spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Interestingly enough, the term toddler comes from the 19th century and is derived from the Scottish verb ‘toddle,’ which means "to run or walk with short, unsteady steps"—quite an accurate description of one- and two-year-olds.
At this stage, a child is just beginning to grasp the sense of who they are. Reaching various milestones and behavioral developments is a natural part of it. From 1 to 2 years old, toddlers begin to hone their fine and gross motor skills, such as walking, finding hidden objects, pointing to things when they’re named, speaking two-word sentences, and sorting shapes and colors.
“They start to imitate behaviors, such as vacuuming, brushing hair or picking up a phone and pretending to speak, and mastering simple games like peekaboo,” Phillips-Walker, DO, a pediatrician, says. They also learn to discern their person from others, adds psychologist Dan Peters, PhD.
My dog will bring a whole a*s tree inside after my mom finishes mopping (he can open the door and is very large)
At the end of toddlerhood, children tend to go through a surge of independence. This is often known as the ‘terrible twos'—a t time when they start to exhibit challenging behaviors as they test boundaries and seek autonomy. At this point, toddlers typically start playing with peers, know more than 200 words, and use two to three to form a sentence. They also begin displaying problem-solving skills, understand cause and effect, and learn their first name and age.
Along with newfound skills and independence, there comes an outpour of tantrums. This is totally standard, as it’s largely because they understand and feel more than they can express using words, often leading to frustration. There’s a heightened chance of them happening when kids are tired, hungry, or uncomfortable.
“By age three, the child’s brain is actually twice as active as an adult’s. It has some 15,000 synapses or connections per neuron, many more than in the adult brain,” says Alison Gopnik, a cognitive psychologist at the University of California. This means that a toddler is processing a lot of information daily. It’s important to keep this in mind and remain understanding when they express their big emotions through meltdowns or tantrums.
To avoid such challenging behavior, it’s a good idea to give positive attention and reward the little ones when they exhibit positive behavior. Parents should also give toddlers some control over some things, like choosing between apple or orange juice and brushing their teeth before or after taking a bath.
To further support their independence, it can be helpful to offer them chores around the house, like throwing away pieces of trash, cleaning up spills, letting them transfer clothes from the washer to the dryer, unloading the dishwasher, helping to fold laundry, or setting the table for dinner.
The grip strength of something that hasn’t even orbited the sun once it phenomenal
Lastly, parents’ best bet is to keep them busy by visiting zoos, and child-friendly museums, going to the park, or reading together. However, patience is key when encouraging them to expand their curiosity. “Try to allow space to get into your toddler’s mind to see what they’re thinking and experiencing, and try to see the world with the same wonder they do. They have a lot to teach us,” says Peters.
But when you're a stay-at-home-mom, it's considered "time away from the house" 😡
