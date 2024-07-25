The toddler age group is generally considered to start at one year old and come to a close when a child turns 3. “There are no strict upper limits, but we consider toddlers one to 3 and preschool 3 to 5,” says Dina DiMaggio, MD, a pediatrician and official spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Interestingly enough, the term toddler comes from the 19th century and is derived from the Scottish verb ‘toddle,’ which means "to run or walk with short, unsteady steps"—quite an accurate description of one- and two-year-olds.