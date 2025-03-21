While we don’t want to undermine the importance of other parents (we have many other appreciation posts for them, like this one here), as you’ve probably noticed, today we’re shining the light on moms. Since they’re the first ones to form a bond and provide care for their child, kids primarily rely on them for love, warmth, and a sense of security.

How moms respond to these needs, determines how a new life entering the world will perceive their environment and relationships with others, affecting their social and emotional state and skills in the following years.