ADVERTISEMENT

There are 2 billion mothers in the world, and each second, 4 more babies are born. A sizable number of these children grow up with just one parent, who is most likely to be a working woman. Even though we don’t need to re-emphasize how important mothers are, these statistics still remind us how wonderful and special they are. As a little thank you for everything they do for us, we’re featuring a list of mom memes collected by the Mommy Memes Instagram account. We hope that these posts serve as a little pick-me-up for any parent who needs it, no matter what they’re going through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Inflatable toy in living room contrasts mom's strict vs grandma's relaxed motherhood humor.

mommymemes_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
khwahish_n avatar
Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hhahaha I see how my mother is with her grandkids (my siblimgs’ kids) and I cant relate to that woman as a my mother any more. I love my siblings’ reactions and expressions even more!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

RELATED:
    #2

    Mom meme highlighting the absurd hilarity of motherhood; a humorous tweet about the superhuman abilities of mothers.

    cydbeer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Tweet about the hilarious side of motherhood, sharing a humorous take on parenting freedom.

    DadandBuried Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kicki avatar
    Panda Kicki
    Panda Kicki
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The third part is when you find them curled up alone in a room because THEY are worried about dying. The first insight in mortality strikes hard.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    While we don’t want to undermine the importance of other parents (we have many other appreciation posts for them, like this one here), as you’ve probably noticed, today we’re shining the light on moms. Since they’re the first ones to form a bond and provide care for their child, kids primarily rely on them for love, warmth, and a sense of security.

    How moms respond to these needs, determines how a new life entering the world will perceive their environment and relationships with others, affecting their social and emotional state and skills in the following years.

    #4

    Funny motherhood meme about the endless cycle of house cleaning.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    "Tweet humorously critiquing recipe posts, capturing motherhood's absurd hilarity."

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet humorously highlights the hilarity of motherhood through a typical husband cooking scenario.

    AuthorAbbyJim Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Interestingly enough, mothers start forming a connection with their babies while they’re pregnant. At 5 months, the fetus can already hear sounds, which means that moms (or better both parents) can sing, read, and talk to it to bond. The sound of parents' voices can help soothe the baby, and after they’re born, they’ll be able to recognize and follow them.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Smiling man waving outside, humorously highlighting the hilarity of motherhood and daily parenting moments.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ng avatar
    N G
    N G
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the kids are all strapped in... and it's back inside..and rest

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Messy room with toys, illustrating the humor and chaos of motherhood in a meme about cleaning up after kids.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That photo is uncannily correct. Even the same carpet. And that weird determined tide of toys that washed over it three times a day, no matter how optimistically you piled them back against one corner of the room.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Parenting meme about updating your child's wardrobe while still wearing old clothes. Hilarity of motherhood captured.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Carista Luminare-Rosen, PhD, author of Parenting Begins Before Conception: A Guide to Preparing Body, Mind, and Spirit for You and Your Future Child, recommends communicating feelings of love to unborn children by taking the time every day to sit and calmly tell the baby how welcome they’re in parent’s lives.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Even if you're only bonding to a concept at that point, and not the baby itself, you're establishing a connection that will continue after the baby is born," she said. "You're expressing your love."
    #10

    Mom meme humorously highlights the absurdity of unsolicited fitness advice for mothers.

    momneedsalife3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    s_akimov avatar
    RU Sirius
    RU Sirius
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Find it similar to the cat-door concept: when a cat meows at a closed door it doesn't want to get out, it wants you to open the door.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Mother multitasking, cooking in the kitchen with her baby snugly tucked into her pants, embodying motherhood's absurd hilarity.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Funny meme about motherhood: "If you have baby fever, take a nap. If you enjoyed it, don't have kids."

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Some research even suggests that babies in the womb may start to recognize certain sounds from language, helping with early language development. So talking or reading to a fetus not only helps to establish a bond but could also aid in their development after birth.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Tweet by Sarcastic Mommy about teaching independence, highlighting motherhood humor.

    sarcasticmommy4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tanne82 avatar
    Me
    Me
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am so very happy to have married a grown up, capable person and not a child in a mans body or somebody who thinks he is "helping" or "babysitting"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Mom meme about toddler misunderstanding "duck," resulting in a playground mishap, highlighting the humor in motherhood.

    michimama75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Toddler sitting on the bathroom floor, embodying the hilarity of motherhood in a humorous meme about late-night surprises.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Touch is another great way to forge a connection with a baby during pregnancy. Though the feeling of touch develops a bit later in pregnancy, it’s considered the best way to interact with a fetus by gently rubbing or massaging the belly and responding to the baby’s kicks.

    Prenatal massages using very light pressure during pregnancy can be beneficial in general, helping increase oxytocin levels and lower stress hormones in the mother, providing a healthy environment for the baby to grow in.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Cat humorously stuck in ping pong net, representing absurd hilarity of motherhood in meme form.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Baby in a makeshift seat on a stove captioned about humorous parenting advice, illustrating funny motherhood memes.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Two boys playing on a zebra ride in a mall, capturing the hilarity of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Something else that helps to bond with the baby in the womb is an ultrasound. "Bonding during pregnancy gives a mom a better sense of responsibility in caring for herself, and by extension, the baby," said Thomas Ivester, MD, clinical instructor in maternal-fetal medicine. "When you can actually see the baby, that increases the feeling that the baby actually exists."
    #19

    Dad naps on sofa while kids draw, showcasing motherhood humor.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Mom meme: A toddler climbing a fence while papers are on the table, highlighting the chaos of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Stay-at-home mom meme humorously highlighting daily life perceptions.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In scientific terms, the bond between an unborn baby and the mother is called maternal-fetal attachment (MTA), which provides a great ground for the emotional development and well-being for both of them. Birthing parents who have a healthy attachment with their unborn baby are more likely to protect their baby from harm and to nurture their emotional well-being during their early life.

    #22

    Two children looking through a window, illustrating the hilarious chaos of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Purple meme with text linking "Baby Shark" to absurd events in 2020, humorously depicting motherhood chaos.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny motherhood meme about finding peace in simple moments, like walking to the driver's side after buckling kids in the car.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "When there's a healthy attachment between baby and parent," says Marilee Hartling, RN, prenatal program manager at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, "the baby comes to believe that the world is a safe place. This is the beginning of the establishment of trust." It’s also how they learn what the world is about and even becomes a part of their personality development.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Text meme humorously captures a mom's journey from cute babies to opinionated preteens.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If my daughter ever tells me I am cringe I will buy a sparkly t-shirt that says 'cringe af' and start picking her up from school.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Mark's humorous tweet about wealth and abandoned roadside furniture, capturing the hilarity of motherhood.

    TheCatWhisprer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Elderly couple at a station, wife playfully hugging husband from behind, embodying the hilarity of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Mom meme about indirectly communicating with the husband through kids, highlighting the humor of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Newborn with funny expression held by doctor, capturing the hilarity of motherhood in a hospital setting.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Funny mom meme about the challenges of raising multiple kids, highlighting the absurdity of parenting.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Mom meme humorously acknowledging parental challenges and praising motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Text meme humorously reflecting on motherhood, saying parents are happier when children listen the first time.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Mom meme about the unfair stigma around mothers taking breaks, highlighting the humor and challenges of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I regularly go for trips without my kid. "But who watches her when you are gone" HER FATHER. Funny how some people act like moms can't step away from their kids for some time without everything falling apart.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #34

    Black and white meme about motherhood humor, highlighting the "First Rule of Parent Club" regarding kids and activities.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Humor of motherhood: Text jokes about leg hairs not dying in winter like grass.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Grandma humorously offers extreme support during divorce; a funny take on the hilarity of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cartoon of a mom dealing with a baby, showing the hilarity of motherhood. Text: "Motherhood is Weird."

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Man hugging a girl at a wedding, with a smiling bride and bridesmaid in the background, capturing motherhood's joy.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Mom meme about teaching math during a pandemic, highlighting the unexpected hilarity of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Mom meme text about realizing parents were just tired during Friday pizza nights.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Man reacting to humorous motherhood meme about a child's dinner refusal.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Cartoon ducks illustrate motherhood humor with an overtired child's antics, highlighting the hilarity of parenting.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Mom meme text exchange about son's coloring mistake, humorous motherhood moment.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Text highlighting the humorous struggles of motherhood, referencing the story of the three bears.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Tweet about the challenges of motherhood, humorously comparing six-pack abs to postpartum body changes.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Frozen recorder songbook humorously captures motherhood's absurdity.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Mom meme capturing the hilarity of motherhood with a humorous tweet about never-ending family duties.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Text conversation with a humorous mom meme about accidental calls, featuring a woman dabbing.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Funny meme about motherhood with tweets discussing kids not stuck on iPads, highlighting parenting humor.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Woman overwhelmed by tidying request, illustrating the hilarity of motherhood with funny meme text.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Funny mom meme about wanting mommy friends who enjoy family activities like zoos and museums, not clubbing.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Tweet humor about hiring movers over 35, capturing the hilarity of adulthood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Baby in overalls without a shirt, next to funny text messages, highlighting the hilarity of motherhood moments.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    IGNORANCE???? Does he dress like that? Has he ever seen his daughter dressed before? Ignorance, my a*s.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    Tweet about the hilarity of motherhood: child's love for donated toy trucks he once ignored.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Motherhood meme humorously depicting the mix of missing kids and panicking when they stir after falling asleep.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Tweet humorously reflects the absurd hilarity of motherhood with a creative cleanup song remix.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Dad walks away in store while a child lies on the floor, humorously highlighting the hilarity of motherhood moments.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Father hugging child with text capturing the hilarity of motherhood moments.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Text meme about motherhood featuring a humorous take on Snow White avoiding chores.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Text meme about the hilarity of motherhood, comparing a child's behavior at birth and three years later.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Funny motherhood meme about kids asking for slime, play-doh, and glitter, with parent humorously denying the request.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Tweet capturing the hilarity of motherhood, joking about praising a kid for throwing up on tile rather than carpet.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Mom meme about laundry humorously highlights the daily absurdity of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    linusnilsson_2 avatar
    RedHairedDragon
    RedHairedDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thanks for the reminder, it's time to take care of the 46 pieces of small human clothes. Plus the bath towels. Did a double load yesterday

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Sonogram image with humorous tweet about motherhood, recalling when a child ate anything without complaining.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Two-panel meme about motherhood: one shows an amused man, the other a serious man looking at his phone.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Text about motherhood humor: "Fitting your entire adult life into a 2 hour block after the kids go to bed."

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Overripe bananas hanging in a kitchen, humorously captioned about motherhood's relatable challenges.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #68

    Jessie's humorous meme on the hilarity of motherhood, joking about getting nothing as an anniversary gift.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Text meme highlighting the hilarity of motherhood with a mom humorously listing chores while claiming to take it easy.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Sleep-deprived dad surrounded by cameras, humorously capturing the chaos of parenthood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Text meme about the funny chaos of motherhood, joking about a made-up holiday for moms.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Stick figure family meme humorously depicting motherhood moments on a couch titled "Netflix and chil...dren".

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Man pondering in duplicate, wearing yellow jacket and sunglasses, illustrating absurd hilarity of motherhood in a funny meme.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    linusnilsson_2 avatar
    RedHairedDragon
    RedHairedDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After limiting screen time for our kids, we noticed a great increase in their behavior. Also, no ipads or phones, their screen time are tv or computer.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #74

    Man and boy holding a funny mom meme sign at the airport, humorously welcoming her back.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Man humorously wearing giant sandals, highlighting the hilarity of motherhood.

    mommymemes_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!