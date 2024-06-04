ADVERTISEMENT

Some live by the saying, “You don’t know true love until you have a child.” But for some people, like actor Ray Romano, “Having children is like living in a frat house – nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.” 

Parenting has satisfying and difficult moments, and this new list from Bored Panda’s series of articles is still about the latter. You’re about to see images of vandalized walls and scratched cars – just children being children but giving their moms and dads a tough time in the process.

#1

My Kid Bit My Washing Machine, And Now It Leaks

My Kid Bit My Washing Machine, And Now It Leaks

spliffany Report

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Jack Burton
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is quite an original foolish action, never saw that before ^^

#2

A Large Coffee With A Shot Of Crayola, Please

A Large Coffee With A Shot Of Crayola, Please

MrTerrificPants Report

#3

This Is Pure Torture And They're Just Feeling It

This Is Pure Torture And They’re Just Feeling It

intohishead Report

There are ways to predict whether or not your child will give you a hard time. Research suggests that an infant's temperament at birth is a good indicator of their behavior when they grow up. 

A study by renowned Harvard University psychology professor Dr. Jerome Kagan revealed that 40% of babies don't respond too much to visual and auditory stimuli during their first four months and are likely to be calmer as toddlers and teenagers. 

On the other hand, up to 22% of children are more reactive to lights and noise. They tend to become more challenging for their parents to deal with.

#4

Left My Teenage Son With The Pizza

Left My Teenage Son With The Pizza

MrPWhitham Report

#5

Pulled Up To My Local Bar

Pulled Up To My Local Bar

hernkate Report

#6

Spent A Pretty Penny Going To The Aquarium. This Was The Fish My Son Was Most Interested In

Spent A Pretty Penny Going To The Aquarium. This Was The Fish My Son Was Most Interested In

EfficientInitial0 Report

#7

Who Needs A GoPro

Who Needs A GoPro

oozboy Report

However, for some parents, the problems are deeper-rooted. This is the case of Molly, whose son has autism. She deals with her challenging situation by reframing her perspective. 

"A favorite quote of mine that makes the rounds in the autism community but I think can be applied to anyone is, 'My child isn't giving me a hard time. My child is having a hard time,'" she told Parents.com. "Remembering this shifts how you react."

#8

Don't Bring Your Kids When Shopping For A Phone

Don't Bring Your Kids When Shopping For A Phone

pkmnTrainer_axl Report

#9

I Lost My Aldi's Quarter. Luckily My 4-Year-Old Found It And Is Keeping It In A Safe Place

I Lost My Aldi’s Quarter. Luckily My 4-Year-Old Found It And Is Keeping It In A Safe Place

Responsible-Jacket72 Report

#10

Surprised My Daughter With A Fishing Trip. It Lasted 15 Minutes

Surprised My Daughter With A Fishing Trip. It Lasted 15 Minutes

robrit00 Report

#11

He Wants Something To Make His Hair Grow Back Before School Tomorrow. Triplets And Beard Shavers Don't Mix

He Wants Something To Make His Hair Grow Back Before School Tomorrow. Triplets And Beard Shavers Don't Mix

The triplet boys found their older brother's beard razor and decided to see what would happen. Chaos and calamity ensue.

DeadpoolIsMyPatronus Report

Anna, a mother of two, had an "easy" time with her firstborn, Brynn. However, she had the opposite experience with her second daughter, Sophie, whom she described as "a good baby until she wasn't." 

When dealing with Sophie, Anna admits to being more lax to avoid meltdowns. But ultimately, she chooses to rely on common sense. 

"Everything I've read says I should be patient and consistent. But patience and consistency are two things you have the least of when your child constantly pushes your buttons."
#12

10-Year-Old Son Broke A Double-Pane Window With A Ping-Pong Shot

10-Year-Old Son Broke A Double-Pane Window With A Ping-Pong Shot

JR_LikeOnTheTVshow Report

#13

My Friend's Kid Did This To Their Pantry

My Friend’s Kid Did This To Their Pantry

nerdy_J Report

ortaduchess avatar
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

"OK, Kid, your supper will now be one randomly chosen can from the pantry, until the bare cans run out."

#14

She Drank A Worm

She Drank A Worm

chocobunniie Report

anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
17 minutes ago

I feel like you could get some sort of disease from something like this.

#15

It Was Too Quiet. Thankfully, It Was Cornstarch This Time. Last Time, It Was A Pound Of Butter

It Was Too Quiet. Thankfully, It Was Cornstarch This Time. Last Time, It Was A Pound Of Butter

bonniebelle29 Report

#16

My 6-Year-Old Swung On The Gate Once

My 6-Year-Old Swung On The Gate Once

Im_not_batman_you_R Report

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Nature's way of telling you to take better care of the brickwork.

Other parents find workarounds through compromise. Rachel is a mother of two whose ten-year-old son had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. She ran into trouble once when her child reluctantly signed up for a recorder concert. 

Rachel did get her son to push through with the performance but agreed to have him wear a soft polo instead of a button-down dress shirt. 

"I had to balance how much to push him with how much he was struggling and whether it was because of his diagnosis or just defiance," she said.

#17

My Son Vandalized Our Bathroom And Blamed It On A Monster

My Son Vandalized Our Bathroom And Blamed It On A Monster

evang_0628 Report

mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago

Classy. My toddler slaps me. I go "Stop that! We don't do that, it hurts!" My toddler: "It wasn't me, it was the cat!" We don't have a cat. The cat is his alter ego for naughty situations.

#18

I Just Found My Son In The Bathroom Like This. "Like Sonic!" No Words. Yes, It's Hair Dye

I Just Found My Son In The Bathroom Like This. "Like Sonic!" No Words. Yes, It's Hair Dye

carypo Report

#19

Chaotic And Messy

Chaotic And Messy

x.com Report

#20

Got My PS5 Less Than 24 Hours Ago. I Love Having Kids

Got My PS5 Less Than 24 Hours Ago. I Love Having Kids

BackAlleyKittens Report

Jen is in a bind with her youngest daughter, Emma, whose fidgety behavior has caused problems within the family. But the mother of five girls also found the upsides to help her deal with the situation better. 

"For instance, we have her sit at the end of the table at a restaurant because we know she's going to want to pop up to go to the bathroom. Plus, we all find value in it: She's also happy to jump up to get more crayons or napkins or an extra menu."
#21

The Result Of The Kids Brushing Their Teeth. Apparently There Was Some Roughhousing And My Youngest Escaped Into The Safety Of The Shower Behind The Glass Door. They Found A Way In

The Result Of The Kids Brushing Their Teeth. Apparently There Was Some Roughhousing And My Youngest Escaped Into The Safety Of The Shower Behind The Glass Door. They Found A Way In

GutFeelingonTheLong Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh, goodness. When we were kids, we were playing in the house. We had a porch that got glassed in and turned into a big room, but we still had huge windows between the former porch and the rest of the house. One of the kids vising didn't realize there was a window and ran RIGHT through it. Very expensive window. My parents weren't mad at all because they were just glad the kid survived without a scratch!

#22

PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said "I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard"

PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard”

cdq1985 Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not too hard to fix. On a computer, I'd just pop the case the replace the HDMI input. You need to find a computer store that sells the parts, though. If it's still under warranty, send it in, but it's not a difficult fix. I often say: "Remember, these things were designed to the assembled by factory workers with little or not education or training. They can't be all that difficult to put together."

#23

Kids Took Off With My Hair Brush. Later On, I Found It Like This

Kids Took Off With My Hair Brush. Later On, I Found It Like This

reddit.com Report

#24

My 12-Year-Old Defeated The Car Today

My 12-Year-Old Defeated The Car Today

j____b____ Report

#25

Daughter Stole My Keyboard To Play Minecraft And Left A Replacement

Daughter Stole My Keyboard To Play Minecraft And Left A Replacement

dckesler Report

#26

I Asked My Son To Put The Drinks In The Fridge

I Asked My Son To Put The Drinks In The Fridge

ablairo Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

Mission accomplished. Did you specify "neatly"? Okay! So whose fault is it, really?

In some cases, children act up with only one parent. Writer Pamela Brill experienced this with her daughter, who is much more relaxed when with her father. 

Brill initially thought she was the problem. However, according to UCLA child development specialist Karen Dudley, the child is more fussy with her mother because she feels most secure around her. 

"The primary caregiver is generally the person with whom a child feels most comfortable expressing his strong feelings," Dudley told Brill in an interview.
#27

My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS

My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS

h3llt0y0 Report

dominik-ruess avatar
Dominik
Dominik
Community Member
1 hour ago

Most of the stories here are more about parenting than about kids being kids

#28

My Daughter Found The Sharpie In My Car. RIP Resale Value

My Daughter Found The Sharpie In My Car. RIP Resale Value

Crux1836 Report

dragnore01 avatar
Ka Se
Ka Se
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Try some ethanol or isopropyl if it does not melt the plastic it will help to remove the stains pretty easily.

#29

Sometimes The Simplest Answer Is The Correct One

Sometimes The Simplest Answer Is The Correct One

daftari , daftari Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've heard that if the phone goes in the water, turn it off immediately, then wait for it to dry out. There's a possibility it'll be all right if you're not running it while wet.

#30

My Son Loves White Chocolate

My Son Loves White Chocolate

I-Am-Maldoror Report

#31

It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick

an303042 Report

#32

Thanks Kids, I Really Appreciate It

Thanks Kids, I Really Appreciate It

Organic_Wrongdoer830 Report

#33

Grandparents Bought This Terrifying Doll For My Daughter. Now My Wife Has To Suffer The Consequences

Grandparents Bought This Terrifying Doll For My Daughter. Now My Wife Has To Suffer The Consequences

houstonwhaproblem Report

#34

At Least No Carpet Damage

At Least No Carpet Damage

annie_hartnett Report

Dudley explained that a child's misbehavior could also result from their brain's rapid development. 

"A toddler's memory is improving, so he will remember what he wants more often," she said, adding that young children at this stage are still learning about developing relationships with other people and how far they can test certain limits.

#35

You Hated That Planter Anyway

You Hated That Planter Anyway

FauxToys Report

#36

Grabby Grabby

Grabby Grabby

Jamaican_snow_owl Report

#37

Work Of Art

Work Of Art

MajorNUKKE Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

I certainly think so! If one of my kids did that, I'd never be able to throw it away. I'd treasure it forever. My older son, a fantastic artist now, would be horrified if he knew I still had his early childhood drawings.

#38

Looked Out The Window To See A Squirrel Taking One Of The Easter Eggs I Had Hidden For My Kids

Looked Out The Window To See A Squirrel Taking One Of The Easter Eggs I Had Hidden For My Kids

j1002s Report

vveework avatar
Vvee Work
Vvee Work
Community Member
1 hour ago

Squirrel found it first,the egg belongs to the squirrel now....fair game

#39

Digging Through The Car For Change To Buy Gas

Digging Through The Car For Change To Buy Gas

Pipacakes Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've hear that you can take destroyed money to the bank and have it replaced. Just explain you have children. It happens.

#40

My Wife Wanted To Do Something Nice For My Daughter And Her Friend. She Opened The Container Upside Down. Wife Was Less Than Pleased

My Wife Wanted To Do Something Nice For My Daughter And Her Friend. She Opened The Container Upside Down. Wife Was Less Than Pleased

fromsky610 Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

Close it. Flip it right side up. Some will be in the wrong place, but not as bad as sorting from scratch.

#41

"Because My Phone Was Too Cold". That's Why My Kid Melted His Camera On The Heater Floor Vent 

"Because My Phone Was Too Cold". That's Why My Kid Melted His Camera On The Heater Floor Vent 

Bo-Banny Report

#42

All Day My 45-Year-Old Husband And 12-Year-Old Son Have Been Playing "Last Hit" (Hit Each Other And Run). I've Begged Them To Stop, Or At Least Go Outside

All Day My 45-Year-Old Husband And 12-Year-Old Son Have Been Playing "Last Hit" (Hit Each Other And Run). I've Begged Them To Stop, Or At Least Go Outside

The kid tripped on the stairs and ran into the wall. We have company coming tomorrow.

reddit.com Report

#43

Tore The House Apart For Over An Hour, Had Enough, And Went To Make My Son Breakfast 

Tore The House Apart For Over An Hour, Had Enough, And Went To Make My Son Breakfast 

Sinfire420 Report

#44

I Asked My 10-Year-Old To Clean The Baking Tray

I Asked My 10-Year-Old To Clean The Baking Tray

OceanSupernova Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago

I tried really had to get all that black stuff off, but this was the best I could do.

#45

Kid Threw Change In My Air Conditioning Vents

Kid Threw Change In My Air Conditioning Vents

WheelinJeep Report

#46

Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement

Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement

Elden_Sage Report

When a child begins to push those boundaries, Dudley advises against constantly giving in. However, she also stressed the importance of giving notice of the sudden shift in dynamics. 

"Every moment of play is your child's work, so you need to give her forewarning of change."
#47

I Discovered My Toddler Found My AirPods At The Worst Possible Time

I Discovered My Toddler Found My AirPods At The Worst Possible Time

jetmax25 Report

#48

One Of My Kids Broke My Glasses

One Of My Kids Broke My Glasses

Sp1d3rb0t Report

#49

My Son Just Restarted My 3000+ Stages Run On Mario Maker 2

My Son Just Restarted My 3000+ Stages Run On Mario Maker 2

rarlei Report

#50

I Grabbed My 2-Year-Old's Christmas Present From The Closet

I Grabbed My 2-Year-Old's Christmas Present From The Closet And It's Completely Full Of These Little Grubs

I bought this doll at my local Walmart, and there was no sign of them when I bought them. Nothing else it was stored with, has them, and the box is still sealed. Pitched the box after cleaning the dolls, probably another 20 in there.

ApheanaOfTheFae , ApheanaOfTheFae Report

#51

Got My Daughter A Penguin To Track For Christmas. He Passed Away. And The Kids All Thought It Was Hilarious

Got My Daughter A Penguin To Track For Christmas. He Passed Away. And The Kids All Thought It Was Hilarious

reddit.com Report

#52

Ordered A Bag Of +100 Geometrical Chain Links For My Autistic Son To Replace His 1 Blue Square That He Lost

Ordered A Bag Of +100 Geometrical Chain Links For My Autistic Son To Replace His 1 Blue Square That He Lost

Icy-Perception-8108 Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd contact them and explain the situation. They'd probably happily send you one blue square. If I were a business owner, I would !

#53

Mother-In-Law Sterilized My Daughter’s Bottles In A Pot Of Boiling Water

Mother-In-Law Sterilized My Daughter’s Bottles In A Pot Of Boiling Water

SnuffleWumpkins Report

#54

Got Bit By A 3-Year-Old

Got Bit By A 3-Year-Old

TrashDaddyBaby Report

#55

My 2-Year-Old Decided To Hit The TV With A Frozen Ukulele. Right Before The Super Bowl

My 2-Year-Old Decided To Hit The TV With A Frozen Ukulele. Right Before The Super Bowl

rwayne1417 Report

#56

My Daughter Said She Could Put Her Own Ketchup On Her Plate. I Won't Be Trusting Her With The Ketchup Bottle Again For A While

My Daughter Said She Could Put Her Own Ketchup On Her Plate. I Won't Be Trusting Her With The Ketchup Bottle Again For A While

LurleneLumpkin_ Report

#57

I Have COVID And Was Sleeping My Fever Off This Morning. My Kids (2 And 4) Got Into The Toothpaste. Where Do I Begin?

I Have COVID And Was Sleeping My Fever Off This Morning. My Kids (2 And 4) Got Into The Toothpaste. Where Do I Begin?

CoffeeDime Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Luckily it's just toothpaste. It'll wash out pretty easily. Carpet will get clean ... and be protected from cavities.

#58

My Kid Had A Party In The Back Of The Car Yesterday With The Mineral Sunscreen

My Kid Had A Party In The Back Of The Car Yesterday With The Mineral Sunscreen

Connect-Board-3895 Report

#59

4-Year-Old Unlocked The Door To My Office With A Penny And Let My 2-Year-Old In To Create This $4,000 Masterpiece

4-Year-Old Unlocked The Door To My Office With A Penny And Let My 2-Year-Old In To Create This $4,000 Masterpiece

Epitomeofabnormal Report

#60

4-Year-Old Put Cupcakes In My Dress Shoes

4-Year-Old Put Cupcakes In My Dress Shoes

reddit.com Report

#61

So Apparently, My 2-Year-Old Has Decided To Play Hide-And-Seek With My Border Collie's Favorite Tennis Ball. Throwing It Is Clearly Not Enough Fun

So Apparently, My 2-Year-Old Has Decided To Play Hide-And-Seek With My Border Collie's Favorite Tennis Ball. Throwing It Is Clearly Not Enough Fun

Rusted-Jim Report

#62

My 4-Year-Old Made My AirPods For Mother’s Day By Cutting The Cord Off My Headphones

My 4-Year-Old Made My AirPods For Mother’s Day By Cutting The Cord Off My Headphones

sarebot18 Report

jeffreychampion avatar
jeffrey champion
jeffrey champion
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did the same thing as a child, I wanted a wireless mouse, so cut off the cable

#63

Changed The Baby’s Diaper And When I Was Done I Found Out My 2-Year-Old Son Had Found A Purple Permanent Marker And Did Artwork On My New Crate And Barrel Couch

Changed The Baby’s Diaper And When I Was Done I Found Out My 2-Year-Old Son Had Found A Purple Permanent Marker And Did Artwork On My New Crate And Barrel Couch

reddit.com Report

#64

Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My 4-Year-Old Daughter Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster

Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My 4-Year-Old Daughter Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster

mjclyde Report

#65

The First Day Of Lockdown In My City And My Toddler Does This

The First Day Of Lockdown In My City And My Toddler Does This

decoydit Report

#66

The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes

The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes

-RomeoZulu- Report

#67

Neighbors Had A Party And Some High Schooler Tagged My Daughter's Playhouse

Neighbors Had A Party And Some High Schooler Tagged My Daughter's Playhouse

stihgnob511 Report

#68

"I Cut A Hole". My Son Put A Popsicle Wrapper In The Pocket Of His Brand New Pants And Zipped Them Shut. Then He Wanted To Take The Wrapper Out 

"I Cut A Hole". My Son Put A Popsicle Wrapper In The Pocket Of His Brand New Pants And Zipped Them Shut. Then He Wanted To Take The Wrapper Out 

He figured it would be easier to cut a hole in the pants than unzip the pocket.

HappyChandler Report

#69

Yep, That's How Charging Phones Work

Yep, That's How Charging Phones Work

I_Can_Haz_Brainz Report

#70

My Kid Painted A Picture And Wanted To Hang It On The Wall, So She Used Paint To Stick It On

My Kid Painted A Picture And Wanted To Hang It On The Wall, So She Used Paint To Stick It On

ex-apple Report

#71

Granddaughter Drew Me Some Artwork

Granddaughter Drew Me Some Artwork

a_guy_over_here Report

#72

That's Some Red Sharpie. Don't Have Kids 

That's Some Red Sharpie. Don't Have Kids 

hattokatto12 Report

#73

My Boys Have Been Purposely Wearing Mismatched Socks For Over A Year Now Just To Play With Us On Laundry Day

My Boys Have Been Purposely Wearing Mismatched Socks For Over A Year Now Just To Play With Us On Laundry Day

bigmike2001-snake Report

#74

Friend's Kid Found A Sharpie

Friend's Kid Found A Sharpie

sjb204 Report

#75

I Can Thank My 4-Year-Old Daughter For This One

I Can Thank My 4-Year-Old Daughter For This One

dmlonghorn79 Report

#76

Sharpies Should Be Hidden Somewhere Far Away 

Sharpies Should Be Hidden Somewhere Far Away 

reddit.com Report

#77

Just Enjoying Breaking The Heirloom

Just Enjoying Breaking The Heirloom

ManMadeMoon Report

melloncollie avatar
MellonCollie
MellonCollie
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And what is this piece of jewellery still doing within reach of your daughter, after she broke it twice already?

#78

He's Smiling In The Photo, But 10 Seconds Later, When I Had To Sponge Him Up Really Hard Before It Got Dry, People Thought I Was Torturing Him In The Bathroom

He's Smiling In The Photo, But 10 Seconds Later, When I Had To Sponge Him Up Really Hard Before It Got Dry, People Thought I Was Torturing Him In The Bathroom

Lesson learned. I'm buying the cheapest kinds of eyeliners that are not so waterproof.

reddit.com Report

#79

Brand New 65" Sony OLED TV vs. Matchbox Car

Brand New 65" Sony OLED TV vs. Matchbox Car

SurroundedbyPsychos Report

#80

Got My Wife A Full-Size Mirror For Mother's Day. She Went To Clean Up A Space For It In The Bedroom And Our 4-Year-Old Broke It Trying To Hide From Our 6-Year-Old During Hide-And-Seek

Got My Wife A Full-Size Mirror For Mother's Day. She Went To Clean Up A Space For It In The Bedroom And Our 4-Year-Old Broke It Trying To Hide From Our 6-Year-Old During Hide-And-Seek

Kindasimple1 Report

#81

My Son Was So Excited To Show Me The Art He Drew On My Car With A Rock

My Son Was So Excited To Show Me The Art He Drew On My Car With A Rock

reddit.com Report

#82

Not How I Wanted To Spend My Birthday. I Had To Take My 7-Week-Old Daughter To Hospital With RSV, She's Now On Breathing Support And Will Require It For A Couple Of Days

Not How I Wanted To Spend My Birthday. I Had To Take My 7-Week-Old Daughter To Hospital With RSV, She's Now On Breathing Support And Will Require It For A Couple Of Days

Footsurewhale Report

#83

My Kid Got Ahold Of My Recently Found iPhone 4S. Planned On Retrieving Photos And It's Going To Take A Few Guesses For What The Password Is

My Kid Got Ahold Of My Recently Found iPhone 4S. Planned On Retrieving Photos And It's Going To Take A Few Guesses For What The Password Is

deviant_ghost Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take it to your provider. Sometimes they have ways of getting in and resetting the password.

#84

My Kid’s Fresh Nike Kicks Arrived Today

My Kid’s Fresh Nike Kicks Arrived Today

crankyrhino Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Check with a shoe store. They might have the tool to remove that.

#85

My Daughter Wiped Nail Polish On My Chair And It Looks Like Poop

My Daughter Wiped Nail Polish On My Chair And It Looks Like Poop

FearThe-Butcher Report

#86

I Let My Daughter Pull The Car Into The Garage

I Let My Daughter Pull The Car Into The Garage

words_wirds_wurds Report

#87

Trying To Teach My 4-Year-Old Math. He Doesn't Believe Me Because It's Written On The Poster. Going To Be A Long Weekend

Trying To Teach My 4-Year-Old Math. He Doesn't Believe Me Because It's Written On The Poster. Going To Be A Long Weekend

x3 and x6 have a few errors; x7 is mostly wrong.

PyroAR15 Report

#88

Fingertips Stomped By A 3-Year-Old

Fingertips Stomped By A 3-Year-Old

Hermit_crabby Report

#89

Daughter Ate The Center Of A Birthday Brownie

Daughter Ate The Center Of A Birthday Brownie

godzilr1 Report

#90

My Daughter Purchased Almost $400 Worth Of V-Bucks And Other Stuff On Fortnite (I Can't Afford This)

My Daughter Purchased Almost $400 Worth Of V-Bucks And Other Stuff On Fortnite (I Can't Afford This)

gisdaking Report

generally_happy avatar
similarly
similarly
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you contact them and explain the situation? They might be able to cancel the charges.

#91

My 2-Year-Old Daughter Drew On My Vintage Tweed Chair With Gel Crayons

My 2-Year-Old Daughter Drew On My Vintage Tweed Chair With Gel Crayons

kaynkayf Report

#92

Toddler Threw His Christmas Present At My Christmas Present

Toddler Threw His Christmas Present At My Christmas Present

Ranger-K Report

julian-mallett avatar
Downunderdude
Downunderdude
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He was probably upset that you got a big flatscreen TV for Christmas and he got a rock. Can't say I blame him.

#93

A Normal Daily Report From My 2.5-Year-Old Child’s Daycare

A Normal Daily Report From My 2.5-Year-Old Child’s Daycare

sullibean Report

#94

Sounds About Right

Sounds About Right

jessemodz Report

#95

My Daughter's Water Bottle Is Not Dishwasher Safe

My Daughter's Water Bottle Is Not Dishwasher Safe

IckySmell Report

#96

One Of Our Kids Took Out A Half-Finished Bottle Of Orange Juice, And Left It On The Counter. In The Sun, Lid On Tight It Exploded This Afternoon. Some Of The Pulp Made It More Than Six Feet

One Of Our Kids Took Out A Half-Finished Bottle Of Orange Juice, And Left It On The Counter. In The Sun, Lid On Tight It Exploded This Afternoon. Some Of The Pulp Made It More Than Six Feet

SolSparrow Report

