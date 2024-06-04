Parenting has satisfying and difficult moments, and this new list from Bored Panda ’s series of articles is still about the latter. You’re about to see images of vandalized walls and scratched cars – just children being children but giving their moms and dads a tough time in the process.

Some live by the saying, “You don’t know true love until you have a child.” But for some people, like actor Ray Romano , “Having children is like living in a frat house – nobody sleeps, everything’s broken, and there’s a lot of throwing up.”

#1 My Kid Bit My Washing Machine, And Now It Leaks Share icon

#2 A Large Coffee With A Shot Of Crayola, Please Share icon

#3 This Is Pure Torture And They’re Just Feeling It Share icon

There are ways to predict whether or not your child will give you a hard time. Research suggests that an infant's temperament at birth is a good indicator of their behavior when they grow up. A study by renowned Harvard University psychology professor Dr. Jerome Kagan revealed that 40% of babies don't respond too much to visual and auditory stimuli during their first four months and are likely to be calmer as toddlers and teenagers. On the other hand, up to 22% of children are more reactive to lights and noise. They tend to become more challenging for their parents to deal with.

#4 Left My Teenage Son With The Pizza Share icon

#5 Pulled Up To My Local Bar Share icon

#6 Spent A Pretty Penny Going To The Aquarium. This Was The Fish My Son Was Most Interested In Share icon

#7 Who Needs A GoPro Share icon

However, for some parents, the problems are deeper-rooted. This is the case of Molly, whose son has autism. She deals with her challenging situation by reframing her perspective. "A favorite quote of mine that makes the rounds in the autism community but I think can be applied to anyone is, 'My child isn't giving me a hard time. My child is having a hard time,'" she told Parents.com. "Remembering this shifts how you react."

#8 Don't Bring Your Kids When Shopping For A Phone Share icon

#9 I Lost My Aldi’s Quarter. Luckily My 4-Year-Old Found It And Is Keeping It In A Safe Place Share icon

#10 Surprised My Daughter With A Fishing Trip. It Lasted 15 Minutes Share icon

#11 He Wants Something To Make His Hair Grow Back Before School Tomorrow. Triplets And Beard Shavers Don't Mix Share icon The triplet boys found their older brother's beard razor and decided to see what would happen. Chaos and calamity ensue.



Anna, a mother of two, had an "easy" time with her firstborn, Brynn. However, she had the opposite experience with her second daughter, Sophie, whom she described as "a good baby until she wasn't." ADVERTISEMENT When dealing with Sophie, Anna admits to being more lax to avoid meltdowns. But ultimately, she chooses to rely on common sense. "Everything I've read says I should be patient and consistent. But patience and consistency are two things you have the least of when your child constantly pushes your buttons."

#12 10-Year-Old Son Broke A Double-Pane Window With A Ping-Pong Shot Share icon

#13 My Friend’s Kid Did This To Their Pantry Share icon

#14 She Drank A Worm Share icon

#15 It Was Too Quiet. Thankfully, It Was Cornstarch This Time. Last Time, It Was A Pound Of Butter Share icon

#16 My 6-Year-Old Swung On The Gate Once Share icon

Other parents find workarounds through compromise. Rachel is a mother of two whose ten-year-old son had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. She ran into trouble once when her child reluctantly signed up for a recorder concert. Rachel did get her son to push through with the performance but agreed to have him wear a soft polo instead of a button-down dress shirt. ADVERTISEMENT "I had to balance how much to push him with how much he was struggling and whether it was because of his diagnosis or just defiance," she said.

#17 My Son Vandalized Our Bathroom And Blamed It On A Monster Share icon

#18 I Just Found My Son In The Bathroom Like This. "Like Sonic!" No Words. Yes, It's Hair Dye Share icon

#19 Chaotic And Messy Share icon

#20 Got My PS5 Less Than 24 Hours Ago. I Love Having Kids Share icon

Jen is in a bind with her youngest daughter, Emma, whose fidgety behavior has caused problems within the family. But the mother of five girls also found the upsides to help her deal with the situation better. "For instance, we have her sit at the end of the table at a restaurant because we know she's going to want to pop up to go to the bathroom. Plus, we all find value in it: She's also happy to jump up to get more crayons or napkins or an extra menu."

#21 The Result Of The Kids Brushing Their Teeth. Apparently There Was Some Roughhousing And My Youngest Escaped Into The Safety Of The Shower Behind The Glass Door. They Found A Way In Share icon

#22 PS5 In For HDMI Replacement. Kid Said “I Pushed The Cable In A Little Too Hard” Share icon

#23 Kids Took Off With My Hair Brush. Later On, I Found It Like This Share icon

#24 My 12-Year-Old Defeated The Car Today Share icon

#25 Daughter Stole My Keyboard To Play Minecraft And Left A Replacement Share icon

#26 I Asked My Son To Put The Drinks In The Fridge Share icon

In some cases, children act up with only one parent. Writer Pamela Brill experienced this with her daughter, who is much more relaxed when with her father. Brill initially thought she was the problem. However, according to UCLA child development specialist Karen Dudley, the child is more fussy with her mother because she feels most secure around her. "The primary caregiver is generally the person with whom a child feels most comfortable expressing his strong feelings," Dudley told Brill in an interview.

#27 My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS Share icon

#28 My Daughter Found The Sharpie In My Car. RIP Resale Value Share icon

#29 Sometimes The Simplest Answer Is The Correct One Share icon

#30 My Son Loves White Chocolate Share icon

#31 It's My Daughter's Birthday And I've Made Her A Cake. It's Been Cooling Down In The Fridge. Let Me Just Check On It Real Quick Share icon

#32 Thanks Kids, I Really Appreciate It Share icon

#33 Grandparents Bought This Terrifying Doll For My Daughter. Now My Wife Has To Suffer The Consequences Share icon

#34 At Least No Carpet Damage Share icon

Dudley explained that a child's misbehavior could also result from their brain's rapid development. "A toddler's memory is improving, so he will remember what he wants more often," she said, adding that young children at this stage are still learning about developing relationships with other people and how far they can test certain limits.

#35 You Hated That Planter Anyway Share icon

#36 Grabby Grabby Share icon

#37 Work Of Art Share icon

#38 Looked Out The Window To See A Squirrel Taking One Of The Easter Eggs I Had Hidden For My Kids Share icon

#39 Digging Through The Car For Change To Buy Gas Share icon

#40 My Wife Wanted To Do Something Nice For My Daughter And Her Friend. She Opened The Container Upside Down. Wife Was Less Than Pleased Share icon

#41 "Because My Phone Was Too Cold". That's Why My Kid Melted His Camera On The Heater Floor Vent Share icon

#42 All Day My 45-Year-Old Husband And 12-Year-Old Son Have Been Playing "Last Hit" (Hit Each Other And Run). I've Begged Them To Stop, Or At Least Go Outside Share icon The kid tripped on the stairs and ran into the wall. We have company coming tomorrow.



#43 Tore The House Apart For Over An Hour, Had Enough, And Went To Make My Son Breakfast Share icon

#44 I Asked My 10-Year-Old To Clean The Baking Tray Share icon

#45 Kid Threw Change In My Air Conditioning Vents Share icon

#46 Daughter Left The Garden Hose Running Outside All Night And It Managed To Flood My Basement Share icon

When a child begins to push those boundaries, Dudley advises against constantly giving in. However, she also stressed the importance of giving notice of the sudden shift in dynamics. "Every moment of play is your child's work, so you need to give her forewarning of change."

#47 I Discovered My Toddler Found My AirPods At The Worst Possible Time Share icon

#48 One Of My Kids Broke My Glasses Share icon

#49 My Son Just Restarted My 3000+ Stages Run On Mario Maker 2 Share icon

#50 I Grabbed My 2-Year-Old's Christmas Present From The Closet And It's Completely Full Of These Little Grubs Share icon I bought this doll at my local Walmart, and there was no sign of them when I bought them. Nothing else it was stored with, has them, and the box is still sealed. Pitched the box after cleaning the dolls, probably another 20 in there.



#51 Got My Daughter A Penguin To Track For Christmas. He Passed Away. And The Kids All Thought It Was Hilarious Share icon

#52 Ordered A Bag Of +100 Geometrical Chain Links For My Autistic Son To Replace His 1 Blue Square That He Lost Share icon

#53 Mother-In-Law Sterilized My Daughter’s Bottles In A Pot Of Boiling Water Share icon

#54 Got Bit By A 3-Year-Old Share icon

#55 My 2-Year-Old Decided To Hit The TV With A Frozen Ukulele. Right Before The Super Bowl Share icon

#56 My Daughter Said She Could Put Her Own Ketchup On Her Plate. I Won't Be Trusting Her With The Ketchup Bottle Again For A While Share icon

#57 I Have COVID And Was Sleeping My Fever Off This Morning. My Kids (2 And 4) Got Into The Toothpaste. Where Do I Begin? Share icon

#58 My Kid Had A Party In The Back Of The Car Yesterday With The Mineral Sunscreen Share icon

#59 4-Year-Old Unlocked The Door To My Office With A Penny And Let My 2-Year-Old In To Create This $4,000 Masterpiece Share icon

#60 4-Year-Old Put Cupcakes In My Dress Shoes Share icon

#61 So Apparently, My 2-Year-Old Has Decided To Play Hide-And-Seek With My Border Collie's Favorite Tennis Ball. Throwing It Is Clearly Not Enough Fun Share icon

#62 My 4-Year-Old Made My AirPods For Mother’s Day By Cutting The Cord Off My Headphones Share icon

#63 Changed The Baby’s Diaper And When I Was Done I Found Out My 2-Year-Old Son Had Found A Purple Permanent Marker And Did Artwork On My New Crate And Barrel Couch Share icon

#64 Finally Found My Missing AirPods! It Turns Out My 4-Year-Old Daughter Got Ahold Of Them And Put Them In The Toaster Share icon

#65 The First Day Of Lockdown In My City And My Toddler Does This Share icon

#66 The Etsy Shop Nailed It With Our Notes Share icon

#67 Neighbors Had A Party And Some High Schooler Tagged My Daughter's Playhouse Share icon

#68 "I Cut A Hole". My Son Put A Popsicle Wrapper In The Pocket Of His Brand New Pants And Zipped Them Shut. Then He Wanted To Take The Wrapper Out Share icon He figured it would be easier to cut a hole in the pants than unzip the pocket.



#69 Yep, That's How Charging Phones Work Share icon

#70 My Kid Painted A Picture And Wanted To Hang It On The Wall, So She Used Paint To Stick It On Share icon

#71 Granddaughter Drew Me Some Artwork Share icon

#72 That's Some Red Sharpie. Don't Have Kids Share icon

#73 My Boys Have Been Purposely Wearing Mismatched Socks For Over A Year Now Just To Play With Us On Laundry Day Share icon

#74 Friend's Kid Found A Sharpie Share icon

#75 I Can Thank My 4-Year-Old Daughter For This One Share icon

#76 Sharpies Should Be Hidden Somewhere Far Away Share icon

#77 Just Enjoying Breaking The Heirloom Share icon

#78 He's Smiling In The Photo, But 10 Seconds Later, When I Had To Sponge Him Up Really Hard Before It Got Dry, People Thought I Was Torturing Him In The Bathroom Share icon Lesson learned. I'm buying the cheapest kinds of eyeliners that are not so waterproof.



#79 Brand New 65" Sony OLED TV vs. Matchbox Car Share icon

#80 Got My Wife A Full-Size Mirror For Mother's Day. She Went To Clean Up A Space For It In The Bedroom And Our 4-Year-Old Broke It Trying To Hide From Our 6-Year-Old During Hide-And-Seek Share icon

#81 My Son Was So Excited To Show Me The Art He Drew On My Car With A Rock Share icon

#82 Not How I Wanted To Spend My Birthday. I Had To Take My 7-Week-Old Daughter To Hospital With RSV, She's Now On Breathing Support And Will Require It For A Couple Of Days Share icon

#83 My Kid Got Ahold Of My Recently Found iPhone 4S. Planned On Retrieving Photos And It's Going To Take A Few Guesses For What The Password Is Share icon

#84 My Kid’s Fresh Nike Kicks Arrived Today Share icon

#85 My Daughter Wiped Nail Polish On My Chair And It Looks Like Poop Share icon

#86 I Let My Daughter Pull The Car Into The Garage Share icon

#87 Trying To Teach My 4-Year-Old Math. He Doesn't Believe Me Because It's Written On The Poster. Going To Be A Long Weekend Share icon x3 and x6 have a few errors; x7 is mostly wrong.



#88 Fingertips Stomped By A 3-Year-Old Share icon

#89 Daughter Ate The Center Of A Birthday Brownie Share icon

#90 My Daughter Purchased Almost $400 Worth Of V-Bucks And Other Stuff On Fortnite (I Can't Afford This) Share icon

#91 My 2-Year-Old Daughter Drew On My Vintage Tweed Chair With Gel Crayons Share icon

#92 Toddler Threw His Christmas Present At My Christmas Present Share icon

#93 A Normal Daily Report From My 2.5-Year-Old Child’s Daycare Share icon

#94 Sounds About Right Share icon

#95 My Daughter's Water Bottle Is Not Dishwasher Safe Share icon