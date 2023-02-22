Mostly absolutely wholesome, sometimes truly crazy, and in other instances, pretty challenging, parenting is not for the faint-hearted, but it surely fills up your heart unlike anything else.

You see, being a parent takes you on a life adventure like no other. And while it’s hard to put in words all the ups and downs of what it's like to raise little daredevils, Bored Panda wrapped up some real-life examples captured on camera that show it as it is.

Have kids, they said, it will be fun, they said. And when it happens, utter craziness ensues and there’s no emergency exit to go through.

#1 Two-Year-Old Daughter Bathes Daddy's Laptop In Soap And Water Because It's "Too Dirty"

#2 No More Animals In The House

#3 It Was At Exactly This Moment That My Son Realized His Mistake

#4 My Daughter Had My Wife’s Phone On A Long Car Ride. She Ordered All The Barbie Dream Houses From Amazon

#5 The Kid Wanted To Make Sure The Pliers Were Sharp

#6 She's Going To See A Cow Today

#7 It Makes 1 Hour That They're Looking For Their Car Keys That Their Kid Buried Inside The Sand

#8 I Bought My Kid A Drone For Christmas, The Wife Doesn't Love It

#9 My Sister Sent My 11-Year-Old Nephew To School Today With What She Thought Was A Fresca Packed In His Lunch

#10 Valentine's Day Pedi From My Daughter! Beautiful

#11 My 8-Year-Old Is A Jerk And Almost Made Me Burn My House Down

#12 Wife Made Cupcakes, 8-Year-Old Ate The Frosting

#13 Thanks, Apple. I’ll Let Her Know

#14 My Glasses Finally Came In This Morning. Paid $375 And Decided To Save $80 And Not Get Insurance And My Daughter Got Ahold Of Them 2 Hours After Arriving

#15 I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four-Year-Old's Room

#16 My 3-Year-Old Put My Apple Pen In The Oven

#17 One-Year-Old Toddler Upgraded MacBook Pro

#18 Came Home To My 3-Year-Old "Fixing" My Laptop

#19 Smelled Gas In My House. Opened Oven Just To Find My Controller Extra Burned. Thanks, Toddler

#20 Lost Track Of The Toddler For 2 Minutes

#21 The Things You Deal With As A Waiter

#22 Coworker's Kids Left The Van's Door Open Before A Storm

#23 My Friend’s Kid Got Stuck In Our Cat Tower

#24 Things I Fished Out Of My Subwoofer Today

#25 My 8-Year-Old Got Angry With Us. It's Permanent Marker And Acrylic Paint. She Is Severely Grounded, With A Lot Of Daily Chores, Early Bedtime, The Works

#26 Parenting Doesn’t Pay Enough

#27 Dr. Caramelito In The Multiverse Of Madness

#28 My Kid Tried To Use My Finger While I Was Napping To Sign Him Up For Some Stupid App

#29 My 10-Year-Old Nephew Told His Mom He Doesn’t Know How His Phone Broke. He Just Woke Up And It Was Like That. A Few Days Later She Finds He Posted This On Youtube

#30 My Life Is Never Dull, Guys. Never

#31 2-Year-Old Art On My Wife's Best Shoes

#32 I Found Where My 3-Year-Old Twins Have Been Hiding My Loose Change

#33 My 2-Year-Old Was Playing In My 6-Year-Old's Bedroom, As Usual, Today, I Went To Get Her And She Has Opened A Giant Bean Bag, Literally Covered The Whole Room

#34 Spent The Last 3 Days Looking For My AirPods And Then My 2-Year-Old Tells Me To Look At The Orange Juice

#35 When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn't Have A Laptop After Telling Him He's Too Young To Have A Laptop

#36 My 3-Year-Old Dumped Glitter Everywhere This Morning

#37 What Is More Expensive Than A Pair Of Scissors? A 3-Year-Old With $54 And A Pair Of Scissors

#38 Smurf Devourer. Son Grabbed Food Dye Off The Counter

#39 I Hate My Son

#40 Life With A Toddler

#41 Daughter Literally Poked Me In The Eye With A Stick... The ER Bill Is Going In Her Baby Book

#42 My Son Teased His Sister And She Threw A Switch Controller At My Parent's 75" TV

#43 Rizzo Wanted To Help With Making Her Birthday Cake. She's Really Doing Good So Far

#44 Some Start Younger Than Others

#45 My Daughter Has Figured Out How To Change The Picture On My Watch, By Using My Phone. Oh And Apparently She Knows The Password To My Phone

#46 My Daughter Lost A Tooth. My Spouse And I Said It Was Worth A Dollar. Our Daughter Sent Us This Screenshot

#47 I Should Have Never Taught My Kids How To Use The Heat Sealer

#48 Brilliant, Thanks Kids

#49 My Son Decided Taking The Labels Off Everything Was A Great Idea

#50 Bean Bag Chair Exploded By Kids

#51 The Teacher Actually Only Told Him Not To “Make A Habit Of It.” So I Wonder How Many Times Makes A Habit? I Also Wonder If I Should Hide The Popcorn Popper

#52 My 6-Year-Old Flushed Down The Toilet-Roll Holder

#53 3-Years-Old Daughter Destroyed An Orchid That Took 2 Years To Bloom

#54 Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

#55 I Thought I Had Put Socks On My Son This Morning. Turns Out They Were Gloves. My Mother-In-Law Sent Me This

#56 Graduating From Temple University After 15 Years Working Full-Time And Balancing My Life. Got Married, 2 Daughters, Built A House. Attempted To Make Graduation Family Photo

#57 Kid Gets Trapped Inside A Claw Machine

#58 My 3-Year-Old Son Smeared Acrylic Paint All Over His Room And The House Because I Thought It Would Be "Ok" To Not Watch Him For 10 Minutes While I Took A Phone Call

#59 I Also Exploded A Spray Paint Can But With An Ax As A Kid

#60 This Is Why It’s Important To Keep An Eye On Your Kids When They Are In Public Places. This Is A $4500 Saddle

#61 Kid Pooped In The Pool In Vegas And Now The Pool Is Shut Down. Thanks Kid

#62 My Son Dropped His Phone In The Toilet And Opened A Brand New Bag Of Risotto To Dry It Out

#63 My Kid Slapped My Glasses Directly Into My Eyeball

#64 For My Son’s 1st Birthday, I Give You The Cake We Ordered And The Cake We Got

#65 My 7-Year-Old Just Broke Something I've Had Since I Was Younger Than Him

#66 Bought Our 7-Year-Old A Wii For Christmas Along With Wii Sports. Guess What Just Went Flying Off His Wrist

#67 My 2-Year-Old Decided My Laptop Should Be On Hard Mode From Now On

#68 4-Year-Old Gave My 1-Year-Old Bags Of Baby Wipes While We Were Still Asleep. 5 Bags Worth

#69 My 4-Year-Old Nephew Got Hold Of A Bottle Of Nail Polish And Now My Sister's Car Looks As If She's Hit Someone On The Road

#70 My 3-Year-Old Lost My Wedding Ring A Good Few Months Ago Now And Couldn't Remember Where She Put It

#71 My Two-Year-Old Son Got Into The Strawberries And Took A Single Bite Out Of Each One

#72 Told My Son To Get The Clothes Out Of The Washer So We Could Hang Them To Dry. Instead, He Put The Basket In Front Of His Bedroom Heater Luckily his hoodie was the only casualty.



#73 Played With The Stamp Pad Ink And Now The Ink Is Hard To Remove

#74 My Son Somehow Put A Hole In The Wall

#75 Apparently My Daughter Can Reach Things On The Counter. She Thinks I Like Scrambled Eggs

#76 Got My Toddler New Shoes Over The Weekend. He Just Threw One Of Them Into The Fireplace