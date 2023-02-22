Have kids, they said, it will be fun, they said. And when it happens, utter craziness ensues and there’s no emergency exit to go through.

You see, being a parent takes you on a life adventure like no other. And while it’s hard to put in words all the ups and downs of what it's like to raise little daredevils, Bored Panda wrapped up some real-life examples captured on camera that show it as it is.

Mostly absolutely wholesome, sometimes truly crazy, and in other instances, pretty challenging, parenting is not for the faint-hearted, but it surely fills up your heart unlike anything else.

Two-Year-Old Daughter Bathes Daddy's Laptop In Soap And Water Because It's "Too Dirty"

PeecockPrince Report

TK 421
TK 421
Always wash your produce

No More Animals In The House

i_miss_the_days Report

It Was At Exactly This Moment That My Son Realized His Mistake

frisbm3 Report

My Daughter Had My Wife’s Phone On A Long Car Ride. She Ordered All The Barbie Dream Houses From Amazon

NinkovichPlease Report

Falcon
Falcon
That's why I'm not a fan of having your bank account tied to your Amazon account. Just one click, without confirmation sounds like an accident waiting to happen.

The Kid Wanted To Make Sure The Pliers Were Sharp

platypus0fd3ath Report

She's Going To See A Cow Today

ayoobrennan Report

It Makes 1 Hour That They're Looking For Their Car Keys That Their Kid Buried Inside The Sand

Deimos_PRK Report

TK 421
TK 421
So, no AirTag then? That’s the first thing I did. Never lost my keys or other certain items again.

I Bought My Kid A Drone For Christmas, The Wife Doesn't Love It

Cichlidsaremyjam Report

My Sister Sent My 11-Year-Old Nephew To School Today With What She Thought Was A Fresca Packed In His Lunch

Jibbety Report

Valentine's Day Pedi From My Daughter! Beautiful

CmdrClit Report

TK 421
TK 421
Wow! She stopped at the toes?! My nieces would’ve had that color a solid halfway up my ankle!

My 8-Year-Old Is A Jerk And Almost Made Me Burn My House Down

ElectricBOOTSxo Report

Wife Made Cupcakes, 8-Year-Old Ate The Frosting

SoreDickDeal Report

Thanks, Apple. I’ll Let Her Know

Parelius Report

My Glasses Finally Came In This Morning. Paid $375 And Decided To Save $80 And Not Get Insurance And My Daughter Got Ahold Of Them 2 Hours After Arriving

Bully2k__ Report

I Thought I Lost $350 And Then Three Months Later I Found It In My Four-Year-Old's Room

Bigmacleafs14 Report

Dave M
Dave M
What currency is that?

My 3-Year-Old Put My Apple Pen In The Oven

r0arpunzel Report

One-Year-Old Toddler Upgraded MacBook Pro

Chrischi_GmbH Report

Came Home To My 3-Year-Old "Fixing" My Laptop

PharmacistDude Report

Smelled Gas In My House. Opened Oven Just To Find My Controller Extra Burned. Thanks, Toddler

joshuaumc Report

Lost Track Of The Toddler For 2 Minutes

gemrunner Report

The Things You Deal With As A Waiter

nickbossbat Report

Coworker's Kids Left The Van's Door Open Before A Storm

zeldadorf Report

My Friend’s Kid Got Stuck In Our Cat Tower

punch_you Report

Things I Fished Out Of My Subwoofer Today

LunarFisher Report

AJay
AJay
I wonder how much it changed the sound

My 8-Year-Old Got Angry With Us. It's Permanent Marker And Acrylic Paint. She Is Severely Grounded, With A Lot Of Daily Chores, Early Bedtime, The Works

cwolfe1012 Report

Parenting Doesn’t Pay Enough

btsquared2 Report

Dr. Caramelito In The Multiverse Of Madness

a_milky_way_pirate Report

My Kid Tried To Use My Finger While I Was Napping To Sign Him Up For Some Stupid App

thenewyorkgod Report

AJay
AJay
What kind of app is that expensive??

My 10-Year-Old Nephew Told His Mom He Doesn’t Know How His Phone Broke. He Just Woke Up And It Was Like That. A Few Days Later She Finds He Posted This On Youtube

SisteroftheMoon16 Report

My Life Is Never Dull, Guys. Never

LLcoooltweet Report

2-Year-Old Art On My Wife's Best Shoes

sukarsono Report

I Found Where My 3-Year-Old Twins Have Been Hiding My Loose Change

newsoundera Report

My 2-Year-Old Was Playing In My 6-Year-Old's Bedroom, As Usual, Today, I Went To Get Her And She Has Opened A Giant Bean Bag, Literally Covered The Whole Room

jinxykatte Report

Spent The Last 3 Days Looking For My AirPods And Then My 2-Year-Old Tells Me To Look At The Orange Juice

MajorRyes Report

Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
Orange going to explain to him why AirPods don’t belong in juice? (Incidentally, this is why I bought a 30$ pair of JBL Vibes)

When Your 8-Year-Old Decides You Shouldn't Have A Laptop After Telling Him He's Too Young To Have A Laptop

Jaded-Function Report

Alyssa Phillips
Alyssa Phillips
8 years old is old enough to know better

My 3-Year-Old Dumped Glitter Everywhere This Morning

jrappleyea13 Report

What Is More Expensive Than A Pair Of Scissors? A 3-Year-Old With $54 And A Pair Of Scissors

ohmygravey Report

Smurf Devourer. Son Grabbed Food Dye Off The Counter

Core1989 Report

I Hate My Son

TheHound114 Report

Life With A Toddler

Mrjapedo Report

Daughter Literally Poked Me In The Eye With A Stick... The ER Bill Is Going In Her Baby Book

oooreillyyy Report

My Son Teased His Sister And She Threw A Switch Controller At My Parent's 75" TV

cravenight Report

Rizzo Wanted To Help With Making Her Birthday Cake. She's Really Doing Good So Far

mattymatheson Report

Some Start Younger Than Others

estockbridge Report

My Daughter Has Figured Out How To Change The Picture On My Watch, By Using My Phone. Oh And Apparently She Knows The Password To My Phone

Greenman-of-England Report

My Daughter Lost A Tooth. My Spouse And I Said It Was Worth A Dollar. Our Daughter Sent Us This Screenshot

pkondas Report

I Should Have Never Taught My Kids How To Use The Heat Sealer

scubanarc Report

Brilliant, Thanks Kids

danielleharrison90 Report

My Son Decided Taking The Labels Off Everything Was A Great Idea

Licked_Cupcake92 Report

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Tonight's dinner: Mystery Food! Again.

Bean Bag Chair Exploded By Kids

AbelNB Report

The Teacher Actually Only Told Him Not To “Make A Habit Of It.” So I Wonder How Many Times Makes A Habit? I Also Wonder If I Should Hide The Popcorn Popper

ElisaStoneLeahy Report

My 6-Year-Old Flushed Down The Toilet-Roll Holder

thenatural134 Report

3-Years-Old Daughter Destroyed An Orchid That Took 2 Years To Bloom

Simple-Ice-6800 Report

Tell Me You Have A Three-Year-Old Without Telling Me You Have A Three-Year-Old

Lost-Cateran Report

Icecream Sarang
Icecream Sarang
In my house, it’s the 2yo who does this. Then the 3yo comes in to tattle, “Schister…”

I Thought I Had Put Socks On My Son This Morning. Turns Out They Were Gloves. My Mother-In-Law Sent Me This

shedreamsofunicorns Report

AJay
AJay
I thought they were very lovely knitted high heels

Graduating From Temple University After 15 Years Working Full-Time And Balancing My Life. Got Married, 2 Daughters, Built A House. Attempted To Make Graduation Family Photo

northeastunion Report

Kid Gets Trapped Inside A Claw Machine

UncleRichardFanny Report

My 3-Year-Old Son Smeared Acrylic Paint All Over His Room And The House Because I Thought It Would Be "Ok" To Not Watch Him For 10 Minutes While I Took A Phone Call

ListerineAfterOral Report

I Also Exploded A Spray Paint Can But With An Ax As A Kid

DrTailpipe Report

This Is Why It’s Important To Keep An Eye On Your Kids When They Are In Public Places. This Is A $4500 Saddle

Bits N Bridles Tack and Feed Store Report

Kid Pooped In The Pool In Vegas And Now The Pool Is Shut Down. Thanks Kid

Excellent-Rough4836 Report

My Son Dropped His Phone In The Toilet And Opened A Brand New Bag Of Risotto To Dry It Out

Xcyelm Report

My Kid Slapped My Glasses Directly Into My Eyeball

picnicandpangolin Report

For My Son’s 1st Birthday, I Give You The Cake We Ordered And The Cake We Got

jstehlick Report

My 7-Year-Old Just Broke Something I've Had Since I Was Younger Than Him

smileforkirk Report

Bought Our 7-Year-Old A Wii For Christmas Along With Wii Sports. Guess What Just Went Flying Off His Wrist

samjaneG Report

AJay
AJay
You put the strap tight around your wrist for a reason!

My 2-Year-Old Decided My Laptop Should Be On Hard Mode From Now On

lemoyne4 Report

4-Year-Old Gave My 1-Year-Old Bags Of Baby Wipes While We Were Still Asleep. 5 Bags Worth

bookwormmomot Report

My 4-Year-Old Nephew Got Hold Of A Bottle Of Nail Polish And Now My Sister's Car Looks As If She's Hit Someone On The Road

DuckWithBrokenWings Report

My 3-Year-Old Lost My Wedding Ring A Good Few Months Ago Now And Couldn't Remember Where She Put It

Ziggyjkr Report

My Two-Year-Old Son Got Into The Strawberries And Took A Single Bite Out Of Each One

Kel_Varnsen89 Report

Told My Son To Get The Clothes Out Of The Washer So We Could Hang Them To Dry. Instead, He Put The Basket In Front Of His Bedroom Heater

Luckily his hoodie was the only casualty.

curtmandu Report

Luckily his hoodie was the only casualty.

curtmandu Report

Played With The Stamp Pad Ink And Now The Ink Is Hard To Remove

dong_a_pen Report

My Son Somehow Put A Hole In The Wall

jst1ofknd Report

Apparently My Daughter Can Reach Things On The Counter. She Thinks I Like Scrambled Eggs

dnekrash Report

Got My Toddler New Shoes Over The Weekend. He Just Threw One Of Them Into The Fireplace

liamemsa Report

I Was Mowing The Grass And My Wife Texts Me And Says “I’m Going To Lay On The Couch And Maybe Get A Quick Nap”. I Came Back To See My Kids Treating Her Like A Bean Bag Chair