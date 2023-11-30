ADVERTISEMENT

"Being a parent is tough." We've all heard it, but realize what it really means only later in life. Either when we grow up or when we have some little ones of our own. We finally understand the sacrifices they make, the sleepless nights, the worrying, the amount of patience that one needs to have to raise a child.

But sometimes parenting can be just absurdly comical. Kids sometimes really do the darndest things. In these situations, you don't know whether to laugh or cry. Bored Panda has scoured the vast sea of parenting content to bring you this list. These parents may not be having the best day, but they may certainly lighten up yours.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bro Thought The Toy Was Identical

Bro Thought The Toy Was Identical

DennistheBased Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
30points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Stupid

A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Stupid

Lucno Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

It’s Always Mom. Dad Is For When Mom Says No

It’s Always Mom. Dad Is For When Mom Says No

XplodingUnicorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
dlhrston avatar
David Henry
David Henry
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rookie mistake; never leave the chance this wide open for a kid to insert some brutality.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Mom Rage Aside, We Made A Memory, Right? And Had A Laugh

Mom Rage Aside, We Made A Memory, Right? And Had A Laugh

sarabellab123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Didn't Get A Picture Of The 25-30 Pounds Of Rice He Evenly Spread All Over The Kitchen Floor The Other Day, But Checked Up On Him Half Way Through Disney's Cars 2 To Find This

Didn't Get A Picture Of The 25-30 Pounds Of Rice He Evenly Spread All Over The Kitchen Floor The Other Day, But Checked Up On Him Half Way Through Disney's Cars 2 To Find This

kuahara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse

Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse

Rico_TMRB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
drdlyamamoto avatar
BoredPossum
BoredPossum
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Showing us clearly why you shouldn't waste money on status symbols.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Don’t Let Your Kids Run Free In Bulk Barn

Don’t Let Your Kids Run Free In Bulk Barn

ej4 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Consequences Of Oversleeping With A 4-Year-Old In The House

Consequences Of Oversleeping With A 4-Year-Old In The House

LifeLoveLaughter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could have been worse with access to those scissors. Could have been the curtain.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Found Out My Son Has Been Stealing And Selling My Pokémon Cards

Found Out My Son Has Been Stealing And Selling My Pokémon Cards

SpikeKintarin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OOf that is intentional. Like on a whole other level of can not trust my kid alone....

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School

My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School

TheMagicShark Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Rest In Peace 140 Hz Monitor

Rest In Peace 140 Hz Monitor

amberheart31 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ritchat7 avatar
Ritchat
Ritchat
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Does anyone else hear the basilisc from Harry Potter in their head while looking at this picture?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

The Kids Left The Remote On The Heater

The Kids Left The Remote On The Heater

timack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is something that could happen to me too to be honest

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

My 2-Year-Old Son Made A Puzzle For Me

My 2-Year-Old Son Made A Puzzle For Me

c_jae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

My Kid Eats The Entire Pint Of Ice Cream And Then Fills It With Water And Freezes It To Make Me Think I Had A Nice Treat To Enjoy At Night

My Kid Eats The Entire Pint Of Ice Cream And Then Fills It With Water And Freezes It To Make Me Think I Had A Nice Treat To Enjoy At Night

treehead726 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

This Is Your Reminder To Take Your Birth Control

This Is Your Reminder To Take Your Birth Control

7aylorAbi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
tanjaj avatar
Tanja J
Tanja J
Community Member
52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

O, come on, cats do that much more often. And kids can learn not to do it. Cats can also learn, but will do it anyway.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

Left The Kid For A Minute

Left The Kid For A Minute

alejandrosourusRex57 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
adamchang avatar
Adam Chang
Adam Chang
Community Member
51 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the rest of the world this is ok, but in US this could cost you a car

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

I Find Parenting Involves A Lot Of Saying “Don’t Laugh, Don’t Laugh” Or “Damn, That Was A Good Try” But Remembering To Keep My “Adult” Face On

I Find Parenting Involves A Lot Of Saying “Don’t Laugh, Don’t Laugh” Or “Damn, That Was A Good Try” But Remembering To Keep My “Adult” Face On

IDontSpeakWhine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Sounds Normal Enough

Sounds Normal Enough

laughcrycoffee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Yeah, That's What It Translates To In Kid Talk

Yeah, That's What It Translates To In Kid Talk

maryfairybobrry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Wife's Stationary Bike Just Became A Jellybean Dispenser

My Wife's Stationary Bike Just Became A Jellybean Dispenser

Blue_Nyx07 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My 6-Year-Old Kid Decided To Doodle On My New (To Me) Truck. With A Rock

My 6-Year-Old Kid Decided To Doodle On My New (To Me) Truck. With A Rock

TheOriginalToolmaker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Asked Step-Daughter To Fold Her Clean Laundry And She Threw It In The Trash Instead

Asked Step-Daughter To Fold Her Clean Laundry And She Threw It In The Trash Instead

tmarieromero Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Her problem - has to go to school in whatever clothes there are left...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

My 4-Year-Old’s Work Of Art

My 4-Year-Old’s Work Of Art

decyphier_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
sofiaanaisp avatar
LegendsNeverDIE
LegendsNeverDIE
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that happened to my ps5 (and I saved for a LONG time) I would whack them :)

Vote comment up
-1
-1point
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Left My Kids Alone For 5 Minutes. They Were Using This “Normally” And This Happened

Left My Kids Alone For 5 Minutes. They Were Using This “Normally” And This Happened

earthdogmonster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

My Kid Was Driving While We Were Inside And My Other One Looks Out And Says: Dad, The Golf Cart Is Smoking

My Kid Was Driving While We Were Inside And My Other One Looks Out And Says: Dad, The Golf Cart Is Smoking

beardedheathen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Niece Stole My Sister's Phone, Hoping For A Feed

My Niece Stole My Sister's Phone, Hoping For A Feed

hifhoff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties

My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties

mmm_algae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could have been worse. At least they didn't zip one extra tight around a part of the anatomy of one or the other.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

Toddler Is Mightier Than The TV

Toddler Is Mightier Than The TV

Mr_Skellytan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence

My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence

MyNameIsKritter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

This Is Why You Don't Let 5-Year-Olds Near Your Phone

This Is Why You Don't Let 5-Year-Olds Near Your Phone

Mar600321069 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

Son Has A Friend Over, They Go Outside With BB Guns. Five Seconds Later

Son Has A Friend Over, They Go Outside With BB Guns. Five Seconds Later

Matthew91188 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

“I Don’t Want Anymore, Dad”

“I Don’t Want Anymore, Dad”

MrRetroVertigo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

We Can Just End This Topic Now... My Kid Just Took The Cake

We Can Just End This Topic Now... My Kid Just Took The Cake

erwin4200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Really Son?

Really Son?

emptybeercans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Kid’s End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good Kid

My Kid’s End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good Kid

girldad0130 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

“Eating The Other Half Is Too Hard” - My Kid

“Eating The Other Half Is Too Hard” - My Kid

hilaryk25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I’m Sorry. They Are Spectacular

I’m Sorry. They Are Spectacular

Chhapiness Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

POV: You Finally Sit Down For Lunch After 1.5 Hours Of Trying To Get Your Toddler To Nap. You're Hungry, Shaky Hands Knock The Plate Off The Table. The Crash Wakes The Toddler

POV: You Finally Sit Down For Lunch After 1.5 Hours Of Trying To Get Your Toddler To Nap. You're Hungry, Shaky Hands Knock The Plate Off The Table. The Crash Wakes The Toddler

charmorris4236 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
dlhrston avatar
David Henry
David Henry
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How tf did we make it as a species? Seems like after two or three generations of this we'd just agree with the pandas and eat chutes and leaves with absolutely no mating.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's Place. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He's Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Pic

My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's Place. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He's Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Pic

lissie_ar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

What A Preamble

What A Preamble

RedPandaCombatLeague Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

My Kids Find It Hilarious To Leave Just One Of Whatever They Were Eating

My Kids Find It Hilarious To Leave Just One Of Whatever They Were Eating

NoorAnomaly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

My Roku Controller After I Said "No" To My Three-Year-Old

My Roku Controller After I Said "No" To My Three-Year-Old

Consistent-Tie-4394 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Toddler Bit Every Apple Slice

Toddler Bit Every Apple Slice

Chupacabradanceparty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

That Is Triggering

That Is Triggering

kidversations_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

But Seriously

But Seriously

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

One Of My Adult Kids Left This In The Fridge

One Of My Adult Kids Left This In The Fridge

i-touched-morrissey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

My Daughter, Ladies And Gentlemen

My Daughter, Ladies And Gentlemen

mundundermindifflin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Son Was Fooling Around With The Cooking Spatula When He Lost Control And It Went Flying Across The Room Into My Monitor

My Son Was Fooling Around With The Cooking Spatula When He Lost Control And It Went Flying Across The Room Into My Monitor

kalez238 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

My Child’s Playroom 90 Seconds After I Finished Cleaning It Up

My Child’s Playroom 90 Seconds After I Finished Cleaning It Up

bluelinetrain1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

When My Kid Runs Out Of Toilet Paper, She Will Improvise

When My Kid Runs Out Of Toilet Paper, She Will Improvise

Trey3638 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I Love My 7-Year-Old Son, What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years

I Love My 7-Year-Old Son, What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years

VeryHelpfulAdvice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

And She Was So Proud Using The Meat Thermometer

And She Was So Proud Using The Meat Thermometer

cwajgapls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think it's hot enough. The meat, I mean. Oh, and the thermometer, too.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS

My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS

h3llt0y0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be

I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be

Rolok916 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
nijland-lydia avatar
Kobe (she)
Kobe (she)
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you have no idea - maybe you should not be parenting. The answer : a whole lot.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

My Kids Just Told Me They’ve Been Putting Fruit Stickers Under Our Kitchen Cabinet For Six Years

My Kids Just Told Me They’ve Been Putting Fruit Stickers Under Our Kitchen Cabinet For Six Years

ScottyMo1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Told My 8-Year-Old To Put The Dryer Sheets Where All The Laundry Stuff Goes

I Told My 8-Year-Old To Put The Dryer Sheets Where All The Laundry Stuff Goes

bthedebasedgod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Partner's Son Is A Monster

My Partner's Son Is A Monster

incendiary_bandit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Gave It A Good Effort

Gave It A Good Effort

kevinthedad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Fell Off The Toilet Last Night Thanks To A Bad Leg Spasm. I Have A Concussion And Had A Minor Brain Bleed. My Son Starts School In Two Days And I Have To Take For His First Day

I Fell Off The Toilet Last Night Thanks To A Bad Leg Spasm. I Have A Concussion And Had A Minor Brain Bleed. My Son Starts School In Two Days And I Have To Take For His First Day

BronxBelle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Just Realized My 4-Year-Old Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win

I Just Realized My 4-Year-Old Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win

JKroogz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School

My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School

basefibber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Same Daughter Who Laughed At Idiot Kids On TikTok Cutting Bangs And Crying… Cut Her Bangs Just Now. And Cried. And Cried

Same Daughter Who Laughed At Idiot Kids On TikTok Cutting Bangs And Crying… Cut Her Bangs Just Now. And Cried. And Cried

cwajgapls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My 6-Year-Old Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

My 6-Year-Old Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better

DracoDarkblade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Ok, But Where's My Spot?

Ok, But Where's My Spot?

stradwick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#65

My Son Bit The Directional Button Off The Remote

My Son Bit The Directional Button Off The Remote

thedemocracyof Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

My 6-Year-Old Is Mad At Me

My 6-Year-Old Is Mad At Me

ch25stam25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Ah, The Joys Of Parenting

Ah, The Joys Of Parenting

JephriB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Ok, But I've Done That Too

Ok, But I've Done That Too

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

The Kids Put My Wife's New Water Bottle In The Dishwasher. Turns Out It's Not Dishwasher-Safe

The Kids Put My Wife's New Water Bottle In The Dishwasher. Turns Out It's Not Dishwasher-Safe

JephriB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

My Bag Of Trail Mix After The Wife And Kids Pick Out The Good Stuff

My Bag Of Trail Mix After The Wife And Kids Pick Out The Good Stuff

TechnikalKP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

An Entire Bag Of Cumin That My Toddler Dumped

An Entire Bag Of Cumin That My Toddler Dumped

NeedleworkerOk8556 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, An Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool

While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, An Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool

Particular-Bike-9275 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

My Kid Put Her Favorite Toy Down A Drainpipe

My Kid Put Her Favorite Toy Down A Drainpipe

Navismom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

My Kid MacGyvered His Way To The Markers... Permanent Markers

My Kid MacGyvered His Way To The Markers... Permanent Markers

Harl0t_Qu1nn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

My Kid Helped Me "Work" On The Car

My Kid Helped Me "Work" On The Car

He did some "adjustments" on the radiator, with a screwdriver. It's a good thing I had extra parts, but it was more work than I wanted for the day.

bakenj420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Toddlers Have Bit The Fingers Off Woody And Now He’s Permanently Giving The Finger

My Toddlers Have Bit The Fingers Off Woody And Now He’s Permanently Giving The Finger

TheGrimReefah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

My Daughter Stepped In Chewing Gum And Then Sat With Her Shoes On The Car Seat

My Daughter Stepped In Chewing Gum And Then Sat With Her Shoes On The Car Seat

Hi-kun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Went Out To A Play Center On The Weekend. Asked My Daughter To Go Grab Some Aoli For Our Chips. This Is What She Comes Back With

Went Out To A Play Center On The Weekend. Asked My Daughter To Go Grab Some Aoli For Our Chips. This Is What She Comes Back With

baxterrocky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

My Kids Bought These Pretzels For Me For My Birthday Yesterday. I Haven't Had A Single One Yet

My Kids Bought These Pretzels For Me For My Birthday Yesterday. I Haven't Had A Single One Yet

BreakfastBeerz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Today Is The First Meetup Of My Son's Toddler Group. We Are Hosting And Out Of 8 Mothers 7 Canceled Like Half An Hour Before It Would Start. My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture

Today Is The First Meetup Of My Son's Toddler Group. We Are Hosting And Out Of 8 Mothers 7 Canceled Like Half An Hour Before It Would Start. My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture

reCCCCtoor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

Got It Last Night, I Never Liked Crayons

Got It Last Night, I Never Liked Crayons

ModelloVirus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Seriously

Seriously

emilyfavreau Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Like Being Unreal Isn't A Full-Time Job Already

Like Being Unreal Isn't A Full-Time Job Already

HenpeckedHal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Toddler Is Angry Because His Sister Went To Camp

Toddler Is Angry Because His Sister Went To Camp

omgitsbacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Our Daughter's Snake Got Stuck On Top Of Our Dishwasher. That Was Fun

Our Daughter's Snake Got Stuck On Top Of Our Dishwasher. That Was Fun

loveofGod12345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Husband Had Two Jobs: Put Toddler In Car Seat And Hand Him Tablet From Car's Roof. Guess, Which He Forgot?

Husband Had Two Jobs: Put Toddler In Car Seat And Hand Him Tablet From Car's Roof. Guess, Which He Forgot?

charliejones4444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

My 10-Year-Old Made Easy Mac And Now The Whole House Stinks

My 10-Year-Old Made Easy Mac And Now The Whole House Stinks

RedditTrollin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

The Way My Toddler Eats A Slice Of Bread Every Night Before Going To Bed Because “He’s Still Hungry”

The Way My Toddler Eats A Slice Of Bread Every Night Before Going To Bed Because “He’s Still Hungry”

SorayaWilson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Literally

Literally

Dadof2crazyboys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

My Son Left His New Stretchy Action Figure On The Arm Of The Couch For About An Hour. When He Picked It Up, It Had Left This Mark. That Was 2 Days Ago, I Think It’s Permanent

My Son Left His New Stretchy Action Figure On The Arm Of The Couch For About An Hour. When He Picked It Up, It Had Left This Mark. That Was 2 Days Ago, I Think It’s Permanent

LeroyHayabusa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Try going over it with a WARM (not hot) iron, with a cloth between the iron and the couch arm.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

Kid Is Grounded And Spray-Painted The Wall

Kid Is Grounded And Spray-Painted The Wall

Sweet_Pollyanna Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Parenting Is Crowded Trips To The Bathroom. Who Needs Privacy Anyway?

Parenting Is Crowded Trips To The Bathroom. Who Needs Privacy Anyway?

chrisrunner55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
merlestechow avatar
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Went to the bathroom. Toddler from outside asks "Mom, are you alone in there?" - Me "yes". Toddler enters the room and tells me "not anymore, now I am here!" (I love her to pieces, that was really smart and I'd still prefer to be alone at times)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#93

I Just Didn’t Think It Could Get This Awful

I Just Didn’t Think It Could Get This Awful

MumInBits Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#94

Hey Kids, Who Wants A One-A-Month Gummy Vitamin?

Hey Kids, Who Wants A One-A-Month Gummy Vitamin?

NewNurse2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

When You Leave The Room To Put Your Little Guy Down For A Nap, And Re-Entering It Makes You Feel Like You've Wandered Into A Landfill

When You Leave The Room To Put Your Little Guy Down For A Nap, And Re-Entering It Makes You Feel Like You've Wandered Into A Landfill

fullmetalaquarius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out

Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out

Tamixx_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be honest, some of those carton designs could defeat a fully-equipped battalion of Seabees.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#97

I Ordered These On Amazon For My Kid And They Sent Me Two Left Shoes

I Ordered These On Amazon For My Kid And They Sent Me Two Left Shoes

Zingerela Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
gusgallifrey avatar
Gustav Gallifrey
Gustav Gallifrey
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not their fault you got the wrong kind of kid for the shoes.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!