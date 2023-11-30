But sometimes parenting can be just absurdly comical. Kids sometimes really do the darndest things. In these situations, you don't know whether to laugh or cry. Bored Panda has scoured the vast sea of parenting content to bring you this list. These parents may not be having the best day, but they may certainly lighten up yours.

"Being a parent is tough." We've all heard it, but realize what it really means only later in life. Either when we grow up or when we have some little ones of our own. We finally understand the sacrifices they make, the sleepless nights, the worrying, the amount of patience that one needs to have to raise a child.

#1 Bro Thought The Toy Was Identical Share icon

#2 A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Stupid Share icon

#3 It’s Always Mom. Dad Is For When Mom Says No Share icon

#4 Mom Rage Aside, We Made A Memory, Right? And Had A Laugh Share icon

#5 Didn't Get A Picture Of The 25-30 Pounds Of Rice He Evenly Spread All Over The Kitchen Floor The Other Day, But Checked Up On Him Half Way Through Disney's Cars 2 To Find This Share icon

#6 Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse Share icon

#7 Don’t Let Your Kids Run Free In Bulk Barn Share icon

#8 Consequences Of Oversleeping With A 4-Year-Old In The House Share icon

#9 Found Out My Son Has Been Stealing And Selling My Pokémon Cards Share icon

#10 My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School Share icon

#11 Rest In Peace 140 Hz Monitor Share icon

#12 The Kids Left The Remote On The Heater Share icon

#13 My 2-Year-Old Son Made A Puzzle For Me Share icon

#14 My Kid Eats The Entire Pint Of Ice Cream And Then Fills It With Water And Freezes It To Make Me Think I Had A Nice Treat To Enjoy At Night Share icon

#15 This Is Your Reminder To Take Your Birth Control Share icon

#16 Left The Kid For A Minute Share icon

#17 I Find Parenting Involves A Lot Of Saying “Don’t Laugh, Don’t Laugh” Or “Damn, That Was A Good Try” But Remembering To Keep My “Adult” Face On Share icon

#18 Sounds Normal Enough Share icon

#19 Yeah, That's What It Translates To In Kid Talk Share icon

#20 My Wife's Stationary Bike Just Became A Jellybean Dispenser Share icon

#21 My 6-Year-Old Kid Decided To Doodle On My New (To Me) Truck. With A Rock Share icon

#22 Asked Step-Daughter To Fold Her Clean Laundry And She Threw It In The Trash Instead Share icon

#23 My 4-Year-Old’s Work Of Art Share icon

#24 Left My Kids Alone For 5 Minutes. They Were Using This “Normally” And This Happened Share icon

#25 My Kid Was Driving While We Were Inside And My Other One Looks Out And Says: Dad, The Golf Cart Is Smoking Share icon

#26 My Niece Stole My Sister's Phone, Hoping For A Feed Share icon

#27 My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties Share icon

#28 Toddler Is Mightier Than The TV Share icon

#29 My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence Share icon

#30 This Is Why You Don't Let 5-Year-Olds Near Your Phone Share icon

#31 Son Has A Friend Over, They Go Outside With BB Guns. Five Seconds Later Share icon

#32 “I Don’t Want Anymore, Dad” Share icon

#33 We Can Just End This Topic Now... My Kid Just Took The Cake Share icon

#34 Really Son? Share icon

#35 My Kid’s End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good Kid Share icon

#36 “Eating The Other Half Is Too Hard” - My Kid Share icon

#37 I’m Sorry. They Are Spectacular Share icon

#38 POV: You Finally Sit Down For Lunch After 1.5 Hours Of Trying To Get Your Toddler To Nap. You're Hungry, Shaky Hands Knock The Plate Off The Table. The Crash Wakes The Toddler Share icon

#39 My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's Place. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He's Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Pic Share icon

#40 What A Preamble Share icon

#41 My Kids Find It Hilarious To Leave Just One Of Whatever They Were Eating Share icon

#42 My Roku Controller After I Said "No" To My Three-Year-Old Share icon

#43 Toddler Bit Every Apple Slice Share icon

#44 That Is Triggering Share icon

#45 But Seriously Share icon

#46 One Of My Adult Kids Left This In The Fridge Share icon

#47 My Daughter, Ladies And Gentlemen Share icon

#48 My Son Was Fooling Around With The Cooking Spatula When He Lost Control And It Went Flying Across The Room Into My Monitor Share icon

#49 My Child’s Playroom 90 Seconds After I Finished Cleaning It Up Share icon

#50 When My Kid Runs Out Of Toilet Paper, She Will Improvise Share icon

#51 I Love My 7-Year-Old Son, What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years Share icon

#52 And She Was So Proud Using The Meat Thermometer Share icon

#53 My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS Share icon

#54 I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be Share icon

#55 My Kids Just Told Me They’ve Been Putting Fruit Stickers Under Our Kitchen Cabinet For Six Years Share icon

#56 I Told My 8-Year-Old To Put The Dryer Sheets Where All The Laundry Stuff Goes Share icon

#57 My Partner's Son Is A Monster Share icon

#58 Gave It A Good Effort Share icon

#59 I Fell Off The Toilet Last Night Thanks To A Bad Leg Spasm. I Have A Concussion And Had A Minor Brain Bleed. My Son Starts School In Two Days And I Have To Take For His First Day Share icon

#60 I Just Realized My 4-Year-Old Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win Share icon

#61 My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School Share icon

#62 Same Daughter Who Laughed At Idiot Kids On TikTok Cutting Bangs And Crying… Cut Her Bangs Just Now. And Cried. And Cried Share icon

#63 My 6-Year-Old Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better Share icon

#64 Ok, But Where's My Spot? Share icon

#65 My Son Bit The Directional Button Off The Remote Share icon

#66 My 6-Year-Old Is Mad At Me Share icon

#67 Ah, The Joys Of Parenting Share icon

#68 Ok, But I've Done That Too Share icon

#69 The Kids Put My Wife's New Water Bottle In The Dishwasher. Turns Out It's Not Dishwasher-Safe Share icon

#70 My Bag Of Trail Mix After The Wife And Kids Pick Out The Good Stuff Share icon

#71 An Entire Bag Of Cumin That My Toddler Dumped Share icon

#72 While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, An Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool Share icon

#73 My Kid Put Her Favorite Toy Down A Drainpipe Share icon

#74 My Kid MacGyvered His Way To The Markers... Permanent Markers Share icon

#75 My Kid Helped Me "Work" On The Car Share icon He did some "adjustments" on the radiator, with a screwdriver. It's a good thing I had extra parts, but it was more work than I wanted for the day.

#76 My Toddlers Have Bit The Fingers Off Woody And Now He’s Permanently Giving The Finger Share icon

#77 My Daughter Stepped In Chewing Gum And Then Sat With Her Shoes On The Car Seat Share icon

#78 Went Out To A Play Center On The Weekend. Asked My Daughter To Go Grab Some Aoli For Our Chips. This Is What She Comes Back With Share icon

#79 My Kids Bought These Pretzels For Me For My Birthday Yesterday. I Haven't Had A Single One Yet Share icon

#80 Today Is The First Meetup Of My Son's Toddler Group. We Are Hosting And Out Of 8 Mothers 7 Canceled Like Half An Hour Before It Would Start. My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture Share icon

#81 Got It Last Night, I Never Liked Crayons Share icon

#82 Seriously Share icon

#83 Like Being Unreal Isn't A Full-Time Job Already Share icon

#84 Toddler Is Angry Because His Sister Went To Camp Share icon

#85 Our Daughter's Snake Got Stuck On Top Of Our Dishwasher. That Was Fun Share icon

#86 Husband Had Two Jobs: Put Toddler In Car Seat And Hand Him Tablet From Car's Roof. Guess, Which He Forgot? Share icon

#87 My 10-Year-Old Made Easy Mac And Now The Whole House Stinks Share icon

#88 The Way My Toddler Eats A Slice Of Bread Every Night Before Going To Bed Because “He’s Still Hungry” Share icon

#89 Literally Share icon

#90 My Son Left His New Stretchy Action Figure On The Arm Of The Couch For About An Hour. When He Picked It Up, It Had Left This Mark. That Was 2 Days Ago, I Think It’s Permanent Share icon

#91 Kid Is Grounded And Spray-Painted The Wall Share icon

#92 Parenting Is Crowded Trips To The Bathroom. Who Needs Privacy Anyway? Share icon

#93 I Just Didn’t Think It Could Get This Awful Share icon

#94 Hey Kids, Who Wants A One-A-Month Gummy Vitamin? Share icon

#95 When You Leave The Room To Put Your Little Guy Down For A Nap, And Re-Entering It Makes You Feel Like You've Wandered Into A Landfill Share icon

#96 Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out Share icon