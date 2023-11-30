97 Parents Having A Pretty Miserable Day (New Pics)
"Being a parent is tough." We've all heard it, but realize what it really means only later in life. Either when we grow up or when we have some little ones of our own. We finally understand the sacrifices they make, the sleepless nights, the worrying, the amount of patience that one needs to have to raise a child.
But sometimes parenting can be just absurdly comical. Kids sometimes really do the darndest things. In these situations, you don't know whether to laugh or cry. Bored Panda has scoured the vast sea of parenting content to bring you this list. These parents may not be having the best day, but they may certainly lighten up yours.
Bro Thought The Toy Was Identical
A Very Slow Flushing Toilet Led To My Discovery Of The Most Ironic Toilet Clog. Kids Are Stupid
It’s Always Mom. Dad Is For When Mom Says No
Rookie mistake; never leave the chance this wide open for a kid to insert some brutality.
Mom Rage Aside, We Made A Memory, Right? And Had A Laugh
Didn't Get A Picture Of The 25-30 Pounds Of Rice He Evenly Spread All Over The Kitchen Floor The Other Day, But Checked Up On Him Half Way Through Disney's Cars 2 To Find This
Kid Drew All Over My Mom’s Ralph Lauren Purse
Showing us clearly why you shouldn't waste money on status symbols.
Don’t Let Your Kids Run Free In Bulk Barn
Consequences Of Oversleeping With A 4-Year-Old In The House
Could have been worse with access to those scissors. Could have been the curtain.
Found Out My Son Has Been Stealing And Selling My Pokémon Cards
OOf that is intentional. Like on a whole other level of can not trust my kid alone....
My 3-Year-Old Daughter Did This Today To My Favorite Thesaurus Which I Held Perfect For Almost 20 Years Since School
Rest In Peace 140 Hz Monitor
The Kids Left The Remote On The Heater
That is something that could happen to me too to be honest
My 2-Year-Old Son Made A Puzzle For Me
My rabbits have made a similar puzzle for me…
My Kid Eats The Entire Pint Of Ice Cream And Then Fills It With Water And Freezes It To Make Me Think I Had A Nice Treat To Enjoy At Night
This Is Your Reminder To Take Your Birth Control
Left The Kid For A Minute
In the rest of the world this is ok, but in US this could cost you a car
I Find Parenting Involves A Lot Of Saying “Don’t Laugh, Don’t Laugh” Or “Damn, That Was A Good Try” But Remembering To Keep My “Adult” Face On
Sounds Normal Enough
Yeah, That's What It Translates To In Kid Talk
My Wife's Stationary Bike Just Became A Jellybean Dispenser
My 6-Year-Old Kid Decided To Doodle On My New (To Me) Truck. With A Rock
Asked Step-Daughter To Fold Her Clean Laundry And She Threw It In The Trash Instead
Her problem - has to go to school in whatever clothes there are left...
My 4-Year-Old’s Work Of Art
If that happened to my ps5 (and I saved for a LONG time) I would whack them :)
Left My Kids Alone For 5 Minutes. They Were Using This “Normally” And This Happened
My Kid Was Driving While We Were Inside And My Other One Looks Out And Says: Dad, The Golf Cart Is Smoking
My Niece Stole My Sister's Phone, Hoping For A Feed
My 2 Preschoolers Just Did This To An Entire Bag Of Cable Ties
Could have been worse. At least they didn't zip one extra tight around a part of the anatomy of one or the other.
Toddler Is Mightier Than The TV
My 15-Year-Old Son Decided To Move His Sister's Jeep Behind The Garage To Make Room For Another Vehicle, But He “Forgot” It Had No Brakes. So, This Happened To My Fence
This Is Why You Don't Let 5-Year-Olds Near Your Phone
Son Has A Friend Over, They Go Outside With BB Guns. Five Seconds Later
“I Don’t Want Anymore, Dad”
We Can Just End This Topic Now... My Kid Just Took The Cake
Really Son?
My Kid’s End-Of-Year Open House. My Wife And I Are The Oldest Parents In Her Class, At 39. Thanks For Making Us Feel Good Kid
“Eating The Other Half Is Too Hard” - My Kid
I’m Sorry. They Are Spectacular
POV: You Finally Sit Down For Lunch After 1.5 Hours Of Trying To Get Your Toddler To Nap. You're Hungry, Shaky Hands Knock The Plate Off The Table. The Crash Wakes The Toddler
How tf did we make it as a species? Seems like after two or three generations of this we'd just agree with the pandas and eat chutes and leaves with absolutely no mating.
My 8-Year-Old Is Going To Grandma's Place. I Told Him To Dress Nice And Hurry Up Because He's Going To Church With Them. I Didn't See How He Left The House... My Mom Just Sent Me This Pic
What A Preamble
My Kids Find It Hilarious To Leave Just One Of Whatever They Were Eating
My Roku Controller After I Said "No" To My Three-Year-Old
Toddler Bit Every Apple Slice
That Is Triggering
But Seriously
One Of My Adult Kids Left This In The Fridge
My Daughter, Ladies And Gentlemen
My Son Was Fooling Around With The Cooking Spatula When He Lost Control And It Went Flying Across The Room Into My Monitor
My Child’s Playroom 90 Seconds After I Finished Cleaning It Up
When My Kid Runs Out Of Toilet Paper, She Will Improvise
I Love My 7-Year-Old Son, What I Don't Love Is Him Doing This To The Soap For The Past 4 Years
Clearly, I need some soap to clean up my mind…
And She Was So Proud Using The Meat Thermometer
I think it's hot enough. The meat, I mean. Oh, and the thermometer, too.
My 3-Year-Old Son Decided To Microwave Our 3DS
I Have No Idea How Mad I Should Be
When you have no idea - maybe you should not be parenting. The answer : a whole lot.
My Kids Just Told Me They’ve Been Putting Fruit Stickers Under Our Kitchen Cabinet For Six Years
I Told My 8-Year-Old To Put The Dryer Sheets Where All The Laundry Stuff Goes
My Partner's Son Is A Monster
Gave It A Good Effort
I Fell Off The Toilet Last Night Thanks To A Bad Leg Spasm. I Have A Concussion And Had A Minor Brain Bleed. My Son Starts School In Two Days And I Have To Take For His First Day
I Just Realized My 4-Year-Old Let The Intrusive Thoughts Win
My Wife Had To Write A Not-Sick Note For School
Same Daughter Who Laughed At Idiot Kids On TikTok Cutting Bangs And Crying… Cut Her Bangs Just Now. And Cried. And Cried
My 6-Year-Old Begs Me To Play Minecraft With Him And Then Does This The Whole Time To See His Half Of The Screen Better
Ok, But Where's My Spot?
My Son Bit The Directional Button Off The Remote
My 6-Year-Old Is Mad At Me
Ah, The Joys Of Parenting
Ok, But I've Done That Too
The Kids Put My Wife's New Water Bottle In The Dishwasher. Turns Out It's Not Dishwasher-Safe
My Bag Of Trail Mix After The Wife And Kids Pick Out The Good Stuff
An Entire Bag Of Cumin That My Toddler Dumped
While My Family With Young Kids Were Staying At This Airbnb, An Old Man Walked Into The Backyard And Started Draining The Pool
My Kid Put Her Favorite Toy Down A Drainpipe
My Kid MacGyvered His Way To The Markers... Permanent Markers
My Kid Helped Me "Work" On The Car
He did some "adjustments" on the radiator, with a screwdriver. It's a good thing I had extra parts, but it was more work than I wanted for the day.
My Toddlers Have Bit The Fingers Off Woody And Now He’s Permanently Giving The Finger
My Daughter Stepped In Chewing Gum And Then Sat With Her Shoes On The Car Seat
Went Out To A Play Center On The Weekend. Asked My Daughter To Go Grab Some Aoli For Our Chips. This Is What She Comes Back With
My Kids Bought These Pretzels For Me For My Birthday Yesterday. I Haven't Had A Single One Yet
You forgot to tell them that you'd licked every single one.
Today Is The First Meetup Of My Son's Toddler Group. We Are Hosting And Out Of 8 Mothers 7 Canceled Like Half An Hour Before It Would Start. My Wife Just Sent Me This Picture
Got It Last Night, I Never Liked Crayons
Seriously
Just pick a number at random. It's what the manufacturers do.
Like Being Unreal Isn't A Full-Time Job Already
Toddler Is Angry Because His Sister Went To Camp
Our Daughter's Snake Got Stuck On Top Of Our Dishwasher. That Was Fun
Husband Had Two Jobs: Put Toddler In Car Seat And Hand Him Tablet From Car's Roof. Guess, Which He Forgot?
My 10-Year-Old Made Easy Mac And Now The Whole House Stinks
The Way My Toddler Eats A Slice Of Bread Every Night Before Going To Bed Because “He’s Still Hungry”
Literally
My Son Left His New Stretchy Action Figure On The Arm Of The Couch For About An Hour. When He Picked It Up, It Had Left This Mark. That Was 2 Days Ago, I Think It’s Permanent
Try going over it with a WARM (not hot) iron, with a cloth between the iron and the couch arm.
Kid Is Grounded And Spray-Painted The Wall
Parenting Is Crowded Trips To The Bathroom. Who Needs Privacy Anyway?
I Just Didn’t Think It Could Get This Awful
Hold on to your hats, i think that war was just declared.
Hey Kids, Who Wants A One-A-Month Gummy Vitamin?
When You Leave The Room To Put Your Little Guy Down For A Nap, And Re-Entering It Makes You Feel Like You've Wandered Into A Landfill
Not Even The Combined Mind Of Two 11-Year-Olds Could Figure This One Out
To be honest, some of those carton designs could defeat a fully-equipped battalion of Seabees.
I Ordered These On Amazon For My Kid And They Sent Me Two Left Shoes
It's not their fault you got the wrong kind of kid for the shoes.