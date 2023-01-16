All those in favor of renaming ‘cough drops’ to ‘medicine beans’ and ‘knives’ to ‘kitchen swords,’ raise your hands and say, ‘Aye!’ Some of the biggest advantages of being a kid include unlimited naptime, having little to no responsibilities, and being able to speak your mind. For example, when you don’t know a word, you simply unleash your imagination and work around it in the most creative way possible.

Kristen Mulrooney is an editor at the humor publication The Belladonna, and one of the most interesting humorists and parents you can follow on Twitter. Her anecdotes about her life as a mom-of-three are hilarious and relatable. Recently, she went viral after sharing how her 3-year-old daughter called cough drops ‘medicine beans,’ and inspired other parents to share their own stories about the creative workarounds their kids had for some words. Scroll down for their awesome tweets, and get ready to have a good giggle. Oh, and don’t forget to upvote your fave stories.

Bored Panda reached out to Kristen with a few questions about her post, how to help kids remain creative and confident as they start school, and what advice she'd give new parents if they're feeling overwhelmed by everything. Read on for the full interview!

This isn’t the first time that Bored Panda has featured writer and satirist Kristen’s fun and witty Twitter threads. You’ll find our previous article about the Mystery of the Missing Apple Cores right over here

More info: Twitter | Instagram | KristenMulrooney.com

Image credits: missmulrooney

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kids-Creative-Words

tracesthings Report

18points
POST
Ember the Fire Bee
Ember the Fire Bee
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember my younger sister asking for “Red meat worms” as a kid. It was spaghetti and meatballs.

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Bored Panda was incredibly curious to learn what went through Kristen's head when she first heard the term 'medicine beans.'

"I loved how confident my daughter was when she said it, and rightfully so because I knew exactly what she was talking about," Kristen, who runs the humor publication The Belladonna, shared with us.

"She's the youngest of my three children and I've spent the last five years watching these three little people acquiring language. It's so fascinating to see how they sort it all out and develop workarounds to manage the gaps in their communication."
#2

Kids-Creative-Words

JimbobTweetin Report

14points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
12 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, I'm renaming the cook's knife in my kitchen as the Kitchen Axe as of now XD

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Kids-Creative-Words

treadpath Report

14points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

was the 'maxi pad' making a buzz sound? 🤭

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Meanwhile, one thing that we've noticed is that it's quite difficult to stay as courageous and creative as when we were kids. There seem to be so many things to worry about when you're a teenager or a grownup! We were curious about Kristen's approach when it comes to helping kids stay creative and confident, as they start attending school.

"I'm a former teacher and I've surprised myself a little bit with my outlook on school as a parent—I'm finding I'm less concerned with good grades and more focused on my kids finding something that inspires them," she told Bored Panda.

"My oldest is seven years old, which still seems so young, but it's the same age I was when I knew I wanted to be a writer. I try to take his interests seriously because they might be a huge part of the adult he grows into." That's the type of optimism and encouragement that we love to hear about. Have a think back to when you were around that age, dear Pandas. What did you want to do back then? (And, perhaps slightly less importantly, do you think it's too late for yours truly to become an intergalactic astronaut?)
#4

Kids-Creative-Words

MVSBaltimore Report

12points
POST
les
les
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

in scotland calling someone a spoon means they're an idiot that cant be trusted with a knife or fork

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#5

Kids-Creative-Words

kristabuck10 Report

11points
POST
#6

Kids-Creative-Words

andrea_r Report

11points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A friend of mine calls these cheese grilled

1
1point
reply

Finally, we were interested in Kristen's advice for new parents who might be struggling with everything and might think they have no clue what they're doing. Feeling overwhelmed, however, is something that most parents face.

"I hope all new parents understand that the rest of us are overwhelmed, struggling, and clueless too. The hardest thing for me was feeling like there was something wrong with me because everyone else seemed like they had it together. I write about parenthood because when I was a new parent, it helped me so much to understand that it isn't easy for anyone. And it becomes a lot easier when you give yourself a break," Kristen explained to us.

Writer Kristen’s thread was a wild success. At the time of writing, her post had gotten over 1.6 million views and more than 48.4k likes on the social media platform. But the numbers, though they’re very impressive, are just the icing (aka ‘Christmas glue’) on the cake.

The real victory was getting all of the other parents to open up about their own lives and share stories about their family life. The words and phrases that these parents’ kids use to describe the things that they have no clue what they’re called are beyond hilarious.
#7

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

jasonmicahross Report

11points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, we already have Sharknado, so...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Kids-Creative-Words

JulieD_ON Report

10points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ice is thicker than frost, but frosting is thicker than icing... 🤔🤔

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

LeaAnn28 Report

10points
POST
BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Young during the Pandemic?

1
1point
reply
View more comments

We fully support the idea that there should be a petition to allow for a bit of flexibility in how we speak. For example, we’d love to talk about ‘nexterday’ instead of ‘tomorrow.’ Why call someone ‘bald’ when you can go for the charmingly elegant ‘spoon-headed’? And who needs a knife and fork at the dinner table when you can ask for a fork and a ‘kitchen sword’?

These are all brilliant names for things, and we wish that this sort of verbal playfulness would be a tad more widespread at schools, universities, and workplaces around the world. This is the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that inspires people to start writing and creating. And we need more of it in real life.

The last time that Bored Panda reached out to Kristen, we had a chat about writing high-quality, humorous content on Twitter and how parents can get their children to eat something new.

"I'm an editor for humor publication The Belladonna and I always tell our writers that the secret to quality humor is being super specific and super universal at the same time," she explained to us that writing in a relatable way is what’s important.
#10

Kids-Creative-Words

NTacke Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#11

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

HosteenKristen Report

8points
POST
BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bet he was really happy about that.

1
1point
reply
#12

Kids-Creative-Words

canadasaurus Report

7points
POST
View more comments

"I think that's especially true for tweets. If you can paint the funny scene, that's great, but it really takes off when people can relate to it and have their own funny scene they're eager to share, too,” Kristen shared some great advice for anyone who hopes to stand out on Twitter with their comedic posts.
#13

Kids-Creative-Words

PatriciaMunn604 Report

7points
POST
#14

Kids-Creative-Words

StillFunMum Report

6points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No! This could be a sign of honey head! He has BUMBLEBEES In his ears! (Don't listen to this im just being dumb

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

Kids-Creative-Words

mmoore1851 Report

6points
POST

The mom told Bored Panda that two ways that parents can get their kids to try out new foods are ‘bribing’ them and making things as playful as possible.

"My three kids take some convincing with vegetables, but they'll fall for the 'you're a dinosaur and this broccoli is a tree' bit every time," she shared with us during an earlier interview (and we hope all of you Panda Parents are taking notes—the broccoli/tree tactic really works).

"Asparagus is an easy one because I can turn it into a science experiment. They'll shovel asparagus into their mouths after I tell them it makes your pee smell funny,” the mom joked.
#16

Kids-Creative-Words

susannamac_su Report

6points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I mean it's not as bad as little me calling an octopus' tentacles testic... you know what you get the gyst

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#17

Kids-Creative-Words

CareyGercarey Report

6points
POST
#18

Kids-Creative-Words

addnoisestudios Report

5points
POST

Kristen is based in a small town near Boston. She is the winner of the 2022 Erma Bombeck Humorist-in-Residence program, and her writing has been featured in a wide range of publications, including The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, House Beautiful, The Weekly Humorist, Popular Science, and elsewhere.

She has also co-written Gilmore Girls: The Official Cookbook, and her writing has appeared in the anthology Embrace the Merciless Joy: The McSweeney’s Internet Tendency Guide to Rearing Small, Medium, and Large Children.
#19

Kids-Creative-Words

allcopymel Report

5points
POST
A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are all like informal dictionary definitions

2
2points
reply
#20

Kids-Creative-Words

keyofB_Platt Report

5points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could turn this dark in so many ways

2
2points
reply
#21

Kids-Creative-Words

Ember421 Report

4points
POST

One of the best things about parenting tweets is that they show the wide range of ups and downs of family life: there are numerous challenges when raising a child, but all of the funny and wholesome moments more than make up for it.

However, some parents fall into the trap of thinking that they need to be ‘perfect.’ Already exhausted from ‘regular’ parenting, they overwhelm themselves further by putting a lot of additional stress on their shoulders, worried that their children might be ‘lagging behind’ everyone else’s. Whether that’s in terms of education or skills.
#22

Kids-Creative-Words

pauladashe Report

4points
POST
#23

Kids-Creative-Words

ElleRen31 Report

4points
POST
#24

Kids-Creative-Words

cordeliamanson Report

4points
POST

As we’ve covered on Bored Panda some time ago, this desire for ‘perfection’ and total control can backfire quite a bit. Not just for the parents, but for their kids, too.

A childhood independence expert explained to us a while back that it’s a mistake for parents to try to protect their munchkins from ever feeling uncomfortable, frustrated, lonely, or scared. If they do this, their toddlers may grow up to be completely unprepared to deal with the challenges that real life throws at them. They might not be able to handle the unpleasant surprises they’ll have to deal with at school, work, and in other parts of their lives.
#25

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

nurseange75 Report

4points
POST
Minnie Not Mouse
Minnie Not Mouse
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly, I vote this for the offical name. Makes perfect sense

0
0points
reply
#26

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

CandaceHeckard Report

4points
POST
#27

Kids-Creative-Words

BiblioRaccoon Report

3points
POST
BobTDG
BobTDG
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's really clever.

0
0points
reply

As such, one of the best things that families can do is to encourage kids to be independent, confident, and resilient. You still love them and give them all the support that they need. However, you don’t rush to their aid the moment things get just a tiny bit tough for them.
#28

Kids-Creative-Words

SRCornhead Report

3points
POST
Julie Bradley
Julie Bradley
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My son couldn't pronounce it, he called them wass dips

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#29

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

RetkaGWD Report

3points
POST
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looking at the music menu via monocle: I say, the Bach Special looks especially scrumptious but I'm really in the mood for the Beethoven Combo. Bloody decisions...! XP

0
0points
reply
#30

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

JoanRob22255664 Report

3points
POST
Aidan Campbell
Aidan Campbell
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I heard a kid call them water bricks.

0
0points
reply

Which of these word workarounds made you laugh the most, Pandas? Were there any phrases that you'd prefer to use instead of the real names that people call things? What alternative names have your own children come up with for various things? We'd love to hear from you, so share your thoughts in the comments!
#31

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

deedledood Report

3points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Classically educated, I approve!

0
0points
reply
#32

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

stacie_burrows Report

3points
POST
#33

Kids-Creative-Words

clairedloon Report

2points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always hanitize after using the bathroom!

0
0points
reply
#34

Kids-Creative-Words

chipoodler Report

2points
POST
#35

Kids-Creative-Words

loganzinman Report

2points
POST
#36

Kids-Creative-Words

k1k1waltz Report

2points
POST
#37

Kids-Creative-Words

QuinnXtine Report

2points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After doing that you drop them back off at their dorms, right?

0
0points
reply
#38

Kids-Creative-Words

melissatyndall Report

2points
POST
#39

Kids-Creative-Words

ineedmeabackrub Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Kids-Creative-Words

disasterballet Report

2points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Boomstars sound so much better!!!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#41

Kids-Creative-Words

annie_mel_farm Report

2points
POST
#42

Kids-Creative-Words

modernmaryjane1 Report

2points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And then, knowing small children, threw a fit when you didn't understand.

0
0points
reply
#43

Kids-Creative-Words

HappinessAustin Report

2points
POST
#44

Kids-Creative-Words

alovelydai Report

2points
POST
#45

Kids-Creative-Words

Twiggyanajones Report

2points
POST
#46

Kids-Creative-Words

SQURRELY1 Report

2points
POST
#47

Kids-Creative-Words

Brian_Eastwood Report

2points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because that has a very milky consistency yes

0
0points
reply
#48

Kids-Creative-Words

kmacncheesy Report

2points
POST
#49

Kids-Creative-Words

CommLit_Lawyer Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Kids-Creative-Words

SuprKillrRobots Report

2points
POST
#51

Kids-Creative-Words

Redgmac Report

2points
POST
#52

Kids-Creative-Words

RebeccaMarieT Report

2points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww eye covers 🤣❤️

0
0points
reply
#53

Kids-Creative-Words

BTSMamaFan1 Report

2points
POST
#54

Kids-Creative-Words

MariaZJohnson Report

2points
POST
#55

Kids-Creative-Words

jesuischoyee Report

2points
POST
Val
Val
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love and want some pasta pillows!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#56

Kids-Creative-Words

betzfrits Report

2points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You did not exist if you did not say that

0
0points
reply
#57

Kids-Creative-Words

Monica38310944 Report

2points
POST
#58

Kids-Creative-Words

DeVriesSteven Report

2points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess you could just wait until they learn to read

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#59

Kids-Creative-Words

amylhrock Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Kids-Creative-Alternative-Word-Workarounds

kelly_fortney Report

2points
POST
Betta Fish
Betta Fish
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet again, me trying to contain a dark joke. (oooo ill be an obnoxious youtuber) BuT iF tHiS cOmMeNt GeTs 50 LiKeS I'lL dO iT

0
0points
reply
#61

Kids-Creative-Words

caitlinnews Report

1point
POST
#62

Kids-Creative-Words

BernardFT Report

1point
POST
#63

Kids-Creative-Words

RoxMpls Report

1point
POST
#64

Kids-Creative-Words

quietframe Report

1point
POST
#65

Kids-Creative-Words