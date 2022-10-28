It’s not until you become a parent that you realize just how much of an issue eating really is. You’re not dealing just with a partner who keeps asking “so what do you wanna eat” every night any longer—no, dear Pandas, now you’ve got a toddler who does weird stuff with their food and is pickier than the critic in Ratatouille.

Humor writer and editor Kristen Mulrooney started up a hilarious but bizarre thread on Twitter that perfectly fits the mood this Spooky Season(™). She shared that her 2-year-old daughter hides her apple cores in an undisclosed area. The only clue is the word ‘underneath’... and it raises a ton of questions.

Inspired by this oh-so-relatable tweet, other parents shared their own kids’ weird and unusual eating habits. Odds are that these might seem very bizarrely familiar to many of you reading this.

Scroll down for a good dose of quality humor and remember to upvote the tweets that you enjoyed the most! Got any peculiar food-related habits that you'd love to share with the rest of the class? What's your working theory as to what happened to the apple cores in Kristen's home?

