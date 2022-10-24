56 Times The True Gold Was Hidden In The Post Replies, As Shared On “Successful Ratios” Twitter Page
Sometimes, the best content isn’t the thing staring you right in your face. At times, the comments people leave underneath social media posts are the real treasure—whether for good or for ill. If a post gets more replies than likes, or a post comment gets more attention than the original post, then that’s what we call getting ‘ratioed.’ [Adjusts thick glasses and checks ‘Urban Dictionary.’] At least, that’s what the kids say.
Social media posts with the worst like/comment ratio and most epic or spiciest takes get featured on the popular ‘Successful Ratios’ Twitter page. And we’ve collected their best posts to share with you. As you’re scrolling down, upvote the tweets that you feel had the biggest impact, and be sure to let us know what you think of them. Have you ever been ratioed on social media before? Which social network is your favorite and why? Tell us all about it in the comments.
In the mood for some more Twitter comment comeback weirdness? Check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about getting ratioed right over here.
This post may include affiliate links.
The idea of the ‘ratio’ and getting ‘ratioed’ in the context of social media posts and comments was born in 2017, and generally meant that the greater the ratio of replies to likes or retweets, the ‘worse’ the comment is. In other words, it’s a way to measure how outrageous(ly bad) a post might be. On the flip side, it might mean that the comments underneath the original post are just that much better and more creative.
So many things need explaining here - who cuts hornets with scissors? How exactly are they protected? Why is the hornet's screen so far above eye level?
“The Ratio or Ratioed refers to an unofficial Twitter law which states that if the amount of replies to a tweet greatly outnumbers the number of retweets and likes, then the tweet is bad. Additionally, ‘to ratio’ a tweet means to make a quote retweet or reply that manages to get more likes and retweets than the quoted post,” Know Your Meme explains.
The ‘Successful Ratios’ Twitter page has amassed a following of over 243.3k people. Taking into account that it was created only just over a year ago, in September of 2021, that’s quite an achievement!
Plenty of folks love a good laugh and to read some spicy social media comments, so it’s no wonder that ‘Successful Ratios’ has such a solid following. It’s also proof that even the most unlikely posts can sometimes go viral on Twitter. And that good comedy is almost always appreciated.
Recently, Bored Panda spoke about Twitter culture and viral content with two people who know the platform very well.
Pop culture expert Mike Sington had this to say: "Online content is usually carefully curated. Weird or bizarre content immediately jumps out and grabs attention, because it’s not what we’re used to seeing. It’s the contrast with what’s usually posted online that gets the initial attention.”
And the president does not control rights. Can you imagine the kind of society we would have if presidents were just able to add new rights all by themselves? Pretty sure my last one would have added "A president has the right to take tax money to build themselves their dream home".
According to the Twitter and pop culture expert, humor will very likely continue to be massively popular on social media in the future. One thing that might change, however, is what the jokes are about. In short, we’ll definitely be laughing, but it’s unclear, about what.
"Humor is here to stay, and I don’t see the style of humor changing much in the future. Of course, the subject of what we find humorous will change because the best humor is of the moment, it’s about what’s happening now," Mike told us.
"Today’s memes are funny to us today, but if we were to look back at them from five years into the future, we’d probably wonder why they grabbed the attention they did," he pointed out that context is very important to internet memes.
"Trust that quality content will naturally get views and likes. If you’re only posting with the goal of getting views and likes, as a content creator, you won’t have longevity. You may get a momentary burst of attention, but people will soon move on if they see the rest of your content lacks quality,” Mike noted that quality content rises to the top.
Meanwhile, content creator Trev Lewis highlighted the fact that some of the brightest people from around the globe use Twitter. However, at the same time, Twitter has led to some people becoming very aggressive in how they share their opinions.
I don't think a shroom would be big enough to have sex on. I hear it takes a fair amount of room.
“Like any social media site, Twitter’s algorithm can inspire people to be more aggressive and controversial for attention. However, I do think it is the funniest and smartest social media site overall. The trending topics encourage people to discuss the top news stories of the day, which gives it more substance," Trev told Bored Panda.
"It also is the app public figures use most, which means it allows regular citizens to directly share their voice with and criticize people in power more often than other sites,” he said.
hands up if you started testing this immediately
Bp needs to learn how to show images. We need to see what it actually is, not that it’s from the successful ratios page