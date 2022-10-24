Sometimes, the best content isn’t the thing staring you right in your face. At times, the comments people leave underneath social media posts are the real treasure—whether for good or for ill. If a post gets more replies than likes, or a post comment gets more attention than the original post, then that’s what we call getting ‘ratioed.’ [Adjusts thick glasses and checks ‘Urban Dictionary.’] At least, that’s what the kids say.

Social media posts with the worst like/comment ratio and most epic or spiciest takes get featured on the popular 'Successful Ratios' Twitter page.

