This year marks 25 years since SpongeBob SquarePants first splashed onto our screens, and, as far as we can tell, it’s still making waves in pop culture. From the Krusty Krab to Bikini Bottom’s zaniest residents, the show’s moments have become iconic—and so have the countless memes they’ve inspired.

To celebrate this milestone, we’ve rounded up some of the best and funniest SpongeBob memes from across the internet. Scroll down to check them out and remember to upvote your favorites!