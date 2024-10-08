ADVERTISEMENT

Everyday life is full of stress that drains your batteries. So if you need a break to recharge them, the Facebook page 'Blackpool Lad' can be a good place to do so—as its admin(s) say, even for lasses!

The origins of its content are a bit murky. The page shares posts that appear to be from X (formerly known as Twitter), but once you start searching for the sources, you realize that a lot of those accounts do not exist.

However, the jokes and observations themselves still stand. They touch on toxic relationships, bad bosses, anxiety, and other common struggles we have.