Laughing is the best medicine, especially when your day feels dull or you just need a quick mood boost. And let’s be honest, memes have a magical way of hitting that sweet spot.
That’s why today, we’re diving into a collection of hilarious and surprisingly relatable gems, all shared by the aptly named Instagram page Memelord. Keep scrolling for your daily dose of laughter and relatable memes to brighten your day!
*sigh* Try specifying an *analog* clock in the instructions next time, if that's what you want.
We often chuckle at funny memes, binge comedy specials, or watch a sitcom that leaves us in stitches. And while it may look effortless, the perfect caption or well-timed punchline doesn’t just happen. Behind every joke is hours of brainstorming, rewriting, and practice. Comedy, like any art form, takes skill, patience, and dedication. The funniest lines often have the most thought put into them. It’s not just about being funny, it’s about knowing how to be funny.
Weird that she assumes a girl asked him that when we dont know and he never said.
To understand the craft better, we spoke with Tyra Joseph, a ghostwriter for comedians who spends her days crafting jokes for some seriously funny people. She pulled back the curtain on what it’s like to write humor for a living. “People think we just jot down a few jokes and call it a day,” she said. “In reality, there’s a lot more strategy, psychology, and observation that goes into it.”
Well to be fair, people who can't be serious for 1 minute are really awful to be around sometimes. I actually stopped being friend with a girl for that.
Need to report the teacher to the principal or even to the schools board.
“Comedy is all about timing,” Tyra explained. “You can have the best joke in the world, but if it’s delivered a second too early or too late, it falls flat. Timing is everything.” It’s why comedians rehearse endlessly, not just to memorize words but to master rhythm and pacing. Good timing makes a joke sparkle. Bad timing can make it sink without a trace.
You're going straight down the tubes, that's where. Hope the trip is fun...
What happens if he got some right? Do you add a heart? That would be only reasonable.
She also pointed out how delivery changes everything. “We write the piece, but a great piece can be ruined if the timing is off. On the flip side, you can have something mediocre, and the comedian’s charisma and crowd work make it a hit.” It’s a balancing act between the writer’s words and the performer’s energy. Both roles matter equally in creating the magic.
Weird when people call each other brother and sister when they aren't related or barely know each other.
“It’s teamwork to make people laugh,” Tyra continued. “It’s not just the comedian standing there, it’s the writers, the editors, sometimes even the set designers, all working toward the same goal: making the audience feel good.” She compared it to a band playing in sync; every part contributes to the harmony.
As a writer, Tyra focuses on relatable subjects. “We try to notice every little quirk, every weird thing people do without realizing it. That’s where the humor is. The grocery store struggles, awkward small talk, that one friend who ‘forgets’ their wallet.” The closer it is to real life, the harder people laugh, because they see themselves in it.
“The little things people do, those everyday, throwaway moments, are comedy gold,” she said. “You just have to observe. I’m always watching and taking mental notes. Sometimes the smallest detail turns into the biggest laugh of the night.” This observational style is why so many jokes feel like they’re pulled directly from our own lives.
Tyra also stressed the time commitment. “It takes a lot of time to write a set that’s relatable, funny, and fresh. You can’t just recycle old material if you want to stand out. Every joke needs to feel new to the audience, even if it’s based on something timeless.” That’s why writing can be just as exhausting as performing.
Who says that doesn't happen during a 'sleep'? All you need is wrinkled sheets and corded headphones.
We don't have the hours the messages were sent, but I really hope that this poor girl wasn't left without explanations for too long.
“Another important thing about comedy writing,” Tyra added, “is to take risks. Sometimes the funniest stuff comes from a place of vulnerability or discomfort. If you’re willing to go there and make it relatable, the audience will come along with you.” She believes that great comedy is as much about honesty as it is about punchlines.
And while writing and performing comedy is no small feat, the results are worth it. Whether it’s a well-delivered stand-up bit or a perfectly timed meme, laughter connects us in ways few other things can. These memes you’re about to see might not have a writer’s room behind them but they prove that humor, whether crafted or spontaneous, can brighten any day. Which one made you laugh the hardest?
That made me laugh much more than what I'd like to admit.
Next level is when you think about a song and your friend start to sing it.