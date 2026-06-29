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Context matters. Except when it doesn’t. Sometimes, not knowing the full story can actually result in a funnier tale than you ever imagined. Certain memes do this well. They present the chaos, refuse to elaborate, and leave us laughing hysterically without always realizing why.

It's that fill-in-the-blank type of comedy gold. Interpret-it-however-you-wish kind of humor. An X account aptly called No Context Memes is filled with such gems. Some might leave you scratching your head and only catching the joke once you start scrolling again. Others might have you spitting your skinny latte. Either way, get ready for a rollercoaster ride of unhinged hilarity because Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts from the page. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.