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Over the past decade, memes have become one of the most powerful tools of online communication. They show up in group chats, office Slack threads, brand campaigns, and even political posts.

And while there’s a niche meme out there for every specific kind of person, relatable memes hit different.

They feel like someone perfectly articulated your feelings in a comic format.

That's exactly what this list is — memes pulled from one of Reddit’s most shareable corners. The kind you can drop into any chat, send to your most chaotic friend, or post without needing to explain yourself. No niche knowledge required. Just scroll, laugh, and hit share.