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Over the past decade, memes have become one of the most powerful tools of online communication. They show up in group chats, office Slack threads, brand campaigns, and even political posts.

And while there’s a niche meme out there for every specific kind of person, relatable memes hit different.

They feel like someone perfectly articulated your feelings in a comic format.

That's exactly what this list is — memes pulled from one of Reddit’s most shareable corners. The kind you can drop into any chat, send to your most chaotic friend, or post without needing to explain yourself. No niche knowledge required. Just scroll, laugh, and hit share.

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#1

A relatable meme of an F1 pit crew member with a unique tattoo, showcasing their dedication to their job.

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    #2

    A relatable meme from X (formerly Twitter) about a printer disabled due to an expired debit card, leading to user radicalization.

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    #3

    A relatable meme from X (formerly Twitter) about a toddler passive aggressively pointing to a pediatrician's watch.

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    For most of us, reposting or sharing a meme with our friends has become a daily ritual. But this simple habit actually carries a lot of meaning, even if we don’t consciously put in the effort.

    Since some memes perfectly capture our exact mood, anxiety, or random intrusive thoughts, sharing them with friends signals that we are not alone in feeling that way.

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    Research shows that sharing memes is a really good way to feel more connected to our social circle. At the same time, it allows us to express our deepest and most specific feelings through a simple image.
    #4

    A relatable meme from a news article about schools removing analogue clocks from exam halls due to teenagers inability to tell time.

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    #5

    A relatable meme from X (formerly Twitter) about a man who takes his dates to an escape room and pretends to be a genius.

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    #6

    A relatable meme about having the courage of a guinea pig. Text on a white background.

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    Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark talked to university students about how and why they share memes. What they found, published in the journal Popular Communication in early 2026, was that meme sharing among friends and family has deeply relational and intimate dimensions.

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    It’s less about the content of the meme itself and more about who you sent it to, and why.

    The study found that memes maintain and reinforce personal bonds, even when people are physically separated.
    #7

    A relatable meme about a server meeting identical triplets and their tired dad.

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    #8

    A relatable meme about a wife's emotional rant about bread after getting into gym clothes.

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    #9

    A relatable text message exchange where someone drunk asks for a pick-up because they found a raccoon.

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    Other research has found that meme exchange is most frequent within strong ties — friends, partners, and family. This shows that memes operate as relational, not informational, interaction.

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    “Memes get trivialized and disparaged, yet, they’re an important social currency and way of communicating online in this day and age,” says Theodora Blanchfield, a marriage and family therapist.
    #10

    A relatable meme from Kat Lewis about an intern asking a CEO Who are you? during a company dinner.

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    #11

    A relatable meme from Jesse Case about not feeding a cat beef-flavored food to avoid an ego boost.

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    #12

    A relatable meme showing Sheriff Snorlax in a Wild West setting with a humorous caption.

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    A 2025 study found that people who use a lot of memes, GIFs, and emojis tend to open up more. They also talk about a wider variety of topics, and share much deeper personal feelings.

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    Memes about tough topics like loneliness or dark thoughts give people a safer and more acceptable way to share their heavy feelings.

    “Finding the humor in tough situations can take some of the power away from these otherwise taboo feelings,” says Blanchfield.
    #13

    A relatable meme about a boyfriend turning down scholarships for love. Text on a white background.

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    #14

    A relatable meme about the male equivalent of taking off a bra. Text on a white background.

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    #15

    A relatable meme about calling a Star Wars ship The Mayflower. Text on a black background.

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    Since most of us spend a huge chunk of our day online, it’s no surprise that memes take up a big part of that time too.

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    On average, internet users in the US spend roughly 2 hours and 20–24 minutes a day on social media, which includes browsing through memes, funny pics, videos, and feeds.

    The survey found that 75% of individuals aged 13 to 36 post memes, with 55% sharing them weekly and 30% daily.

    Another survey found that 74% of people share memes for humor, 53% use them as responses, 35% as cryptic messages, and 28% when words are insufficient.

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    #16

    A relatable meme about a toddler asking if they are still on Earth after a move. Text on a white background.

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    #17

    A relatable meme about the level of stupidity in food/retail jobs, with a reply about call center experiences.

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    #18

    A funny relatable meme featuring a notebook with a simple drawing of a mouse, left by an exterminator.

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    The appetite for memes isn’t slowing down, but the way platforms handle them is starting to shift.

    In April 2026, Instagram announced that accounts which regularly repost content they didn’t create will no longer be recommended across the app. The move aims to reward original creators and stop the same posts from circulating over and over.

    But Instagram was also careful to draw a line: memes are still fair game.

    “For example, an original meme transforms another creator’s photo or video,” Instagram explained in a blog post.

    “When meme creators add humor, social commentary, cultural references, or a relatable take by incorporating elements such as unique text, creative edits, and voiceover on a photo or video, they’re producing something original. The best meme creators take third-party content and make it unmistakably theirs by layering in a perspective, joke, or context that wasn’t there before. This is the kind of creativity we want to continue rewarding.”

    However, low-effort edits, such as adding watermarks, do not count.
    #19

    A relatable meme showing a text conversation about a boyfriend's lightsaber spoon, with a picture of the glowing spoon.

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    #20

    A funny relatable meme about a sister receiving a 12kg wheel of cheese as a gift from a farmer, with pictures of the cheese.

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    lianbeijers avatar
    LB
    LB
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This was a Christmas tradition I (Dutch) used to have with my (German) father in law. I still remember the joy on his face when he saw it the first time!

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    This algorithm shift means the era of the lazy copy-paste might subside, but it paves the way for the smart repost.

    When you share a meme from a community like Reddit’s dedicated repost spaces, you are basically participating in curation. You are taking a piece of cultural shorthand that someone else perfected and injecting it into your own social ecosystem.
    #21

    A relatable meme of a woman screaming at airport police for a stolen purse, which she put in her suitcase.

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    #22

    A relatable meme showing a skeleton thinking, with text about bones secreting a hormone that causes panic.

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    #23

    A relatable meme of a person wearing a T-shirt with a quote about the mayor from Jaws and local elections.

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    Caring about memes matters because caring about how we communicate matters.

    The next time you hesitate to drop a ridiculous image into the chat, send it anyway. You aren’t wasting time or cluttering a thread… you are actively maintaining a relationship, offering a mental health break, and keeping your friendships alive.
    #24

    A relatable meme about a father telling his daughter to ask strangers if they are friends with her dad because he has no friends.

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    #25

    A relatable meme of a text exchange featuring a raccoon and a compliment, then a self-deprecating reply.

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    #26

    A black cat meme with a small black cat sitting on fallen leaves, mirroring a larger black cat painted on a wall.

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    #27

    A relatable meme featuring four photos of people with red eyes and a caption about a 'Demon Uprising of 1980'.

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    #28

    A relatable meme showing tweets about the challenges of parenting and having kids, especially regarding screen time.

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    #29

    A relatable tweet about a person nervous to tell their mom about a pet hedgehog, leading to a misunderstanding about coming out.

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    #30

    A relatable meme of two cats looking confused at a dinner table, representing a professional introvert and a magician.

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    #31

    A relatable meme tweet by Feasty about preferring to be nocturnal for quiet and fast internet.

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    #32

    A relatable meme featuring a tweet and image of Cookie Monster and Elmo toys, where Cookie Monster is called COLD ELMO.

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    #33

    A relatable meme exchange about wearing glasses and academic expectations, humorously countered by failing an eye test.

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    #34

    A relatable meme from Thomas Violence discovering his no-pets apartment building is full of secret cats.

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    #35

    A relatable meme by laceyk413 sharing a funny story about her 94-year-old mom and strict rules.

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    #36

    A relatable meme from Sandy Sagan about dreaming of going to Italy and saying it's no Olive Garden.

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    #37

    A relatable meme showing a Twitter exchange about dating and employment differences.

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    #38

    A relatable meme showing a tweet explaining why palm trees are actually grass, not trees.

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    #39

    A relatable meme tweet discussing how brains are made to keep us alive, not happy, sparking deep thought.

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    #40

    A relatable meme about a girlfriend causing butterflies and the user being terrified of them.

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    #41

    A funny and relatable meme about a dog enjoying a film at the cinema, despite hating the book version.

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    #42

    A relatable meme from Sarah Hartshorne admiring people in their 20s for getting divorced while she struggles with hair.

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    #43

    A relatable meme showing a conversation about being late for work due to an apocalypse.

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    #44

    A relatable meme about Genghis Khan's struggle to conquer China, using a play on words, Genghis Khan't.

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    #45

    A relatable meme discussion on male privilege concerning outfit repetition versus womens dress expectations.

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    #46

    A relatable meme showing a cake for siblings that reads 25 years since mom found you in the bin.

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    #47

    A relatable meme showing a car with a TUNASHAMED sticker and text about tuna shaming.

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    #48

    A relatable meme about contrasting thought processes after Chick-fil-A, one brain planning, the other enjoying pickles.

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    #49

    A relatable meme by Henpecked Hal about his kids' contrasting notes from school, one with great manners, the other named Kaboom.

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    #50

    A relatable meme combining Avatar characters yelling at a cat with an Aang tattoo.

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    #51

    A relatable meme showing a card from a rehomed dog, Winston, after his owner passed away.

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    #52

    A relatable meme tweet describing strangers singing OutKast's 'Hey Ya!' together at a red light.

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    #53

    A relatable meme contrasting a healthy gut with an unhealthy one, highlighting everyday choices.

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    #54

    A relatable meme illustrating the difference in photo-taking frequency between female and male friendships.

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    #55

    A relatable meme about a Buc-ee's billboard in the desert, reminding drivers about a brisket sandwich.

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    #56

    A relatable meme of a Twitter conversation about identity theft where the thief was eating Cheetos and crying.

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    #57

    A relatable meme from Casey Wright about college group projects and feeling less smart.

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    #58

    A relatable meme from Boog about rock bottom and things getting even worse.

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    #59

    A relatable meme from Cliff Jerrison comparing the courage of a lion to that of a guinea pig.

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    #60

    A relatable meme from Dumpster Jesus about eating a coworker's food after they were fired.

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    #61

    A relatable meme featuring a mugshot of a Florida woman accused of starting a conga line in Walmart.

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    #62

    A relatable meme from Reuven Perlman about nurses not clarifying blood pressure readings.

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    #63

    A relatable meme about a dad waking his 12-year-old daughter up at 5:15 AM for revenge since she was 4.

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    #64

    A relatable meme featuring a surprising image of Vin Diesel with hair, expressing shock for 2025.

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    #65

    A relatable meme on diet humor: Pescatarian and vegan means land animals are innocent, but fish have sinned.

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    #66

    A relatable meme about harsh truths: The world wont treat you better just because you are a good person.

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    Georgia Dima
    Georgia Dima
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They'll even think you are naïve enough to try to exploit...

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    #67

    John Cena giving a thumbs-up, a relatable meme about ringing up a PS5 as a jalapeño at self-checkout.

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    #68

    A relatable meme about people who treat their birthday as a normal day, featuring a funny dialogue.

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    #69

    A humorous and relatable meme featuring a conversation about octopi hugging and a pastor's whereabouts.

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    #70

    A relatable meme in the form of an email exchange about a rejected paid leave request due to illness.

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    #71

    A relatable meme about a son hilariously reacting to rudeness after his school's kindness club was canceled.

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    #72

    A tweet describing a 5-year-old using a drawing to assert dominance, a relatable parenting meme.

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    #73

    A tweet about a giant resealable bag of candy, a relatable meme about eating all candy at once.

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    #74

    A humorous list of reasons to get married, highlighting relatable memes about relationships.

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    #75

    A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation about a dad being funny in Egypt, showcasing relatable humor.

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