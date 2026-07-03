The morning of June 3rd, the first note was on our car. Both my partner and I were a bit annoyed, mostly because of the tone of the note. I get that it is immensely frustrating when non-permit-holders take parking spots from residents, but it was literally the 3rd day of the month (and mind you, there were TONS of UHauls in the area over the weekend and on Monday), so I don't quite understand jumping to the conclusion that we are entitled people from out of town. I imagine most residents had to wait for their stickers at some point when they moved in - why not give us the benefit of the doubt? Maybe I'm just sensitive, but I really feel like that note could have communicated concern without being so extremely rude and presumptuous.



So, we left the printed-out notes in the second and third pictures in our car last night. I wanted to make sure he understood our situation (so he wouldn't call a tow truck on us) and also call him out a bit for being a bad neighbor. Maybe I should've been friendlier, or just not responded at all, but I was honestly so annoyed at his first note - once again, we've literally JUST moved and are thus pretty stressed out and tired and just not in the mood to be dealing with this.



Honestly, my partner and I both got a good laugh out of this last note. I'm thinking we should probably stop responding at this point since this guy is clearly out of his gourd, but it is pretty annoying. I'm thinking, based on his syntax and writing skills, maybe he uses this website (no offense to myself or anyone else here), so perhaps he'll see this and feel some type of shame?

