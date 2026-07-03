40 Passive-Aggressive Notes From Neighbors Who Decided Knocking On The Door Was Far Too Civil
Unless you’re planning on staying in the most isolated place on earth, you’re likely going to have a lot of people living next to you. The main thing you can hope for is that these neighbors will be nice folks who treat you well and don’t kick up a fuss.
Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to live next to kind people, and so they might end up receiving passive-aggressive notes or endless complaints. This is exactly what the folks in this list experienced, and hopefully you never have to receive a note like this.
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Compromise With The Homeowners' Association
I always do something about the dandelions in my yard. I wait until they go to seed, then scatter the seeds everywhere. Eventually, I'll have a 'tapestry lawn'. (See link in reply.)
My Friend Posted This On Facebook, And I Thought It Belonged Here
I’m Not In Love With You (Sorry)
Everyone wants to be surrounded by nice people, and that’s why surveys found that nearly 82% of Americans feel having good neighbors is more important than the price or location of their home. What’s interesting is that among the different kinds of people who could be staying next door, most folks feel better living near an elderly person.
In general, most people don’t have complaints about their neighbors, and few take issue with noise-related concerns, such as a dog barking. Unfortunately, around 22% of Americans state they’ve felt uncomfortable because of the folks next door, which could probably mean they have the kind of neighbors who would write notes like these.
My Neighbor Is Giving Candy To Kids And Tequila To Adults, And I Am Here For It
Cute Note For Our Cats. We Live On The First Floor And Our Cats Love To Sit In The Window That Faces The Parking Lot
Put A Towel Or Something Under The Fan
Apartment living isnt easy. Trying to keep so many people comfortable and happy in one spot!
In olden times, people strongly believed in the power of getting to know their neighbors and building long-lasting connections with them. They often exchanged stories about their day, checked in with each other, helped out with tasks, and sometimes also shared meals during times of need.
According to research, the folks next door can actually serve as a source of community and companionship that can help people stay mentally healthy and connected. Even meeting them a few times here and there can help make the day better and serve as a reminder that you are not alone.
The Ending To This Note On The Little Library In My Neighborhood Definitely Takes A Turn
If you were gonna go back several times...why not return the ones from last time so you're welcome to do so? But I do wonder if there could've been a misunderstanding with someone who doesnt know that "if you remember" means "please remember"
Parking Infringement With A Neighbor
So my neighbor is a little annoying sometimes. I parked my small SUV about 1 inch on his property by mistake. I know it's my fault this time, but she more often than not takes the liberty to park on my property, but I turn the other way. Here's the note I got.
I'd correct the note in red pen and tape it to their front door.
A Post At My Sister’s Apartment. Please
As time has passed and people have become more accustomed to focusing on their individual lives, the idea of getting to know their neighbors is no longer as popular. In fact, there are many folks who don’t mind going out of their way so that they don’t have to socialize with or get to know the people next door.
As experts point out, when each person just stays in their own bubble, they might start to feel lonely even if they’re living in a big city. It might also become a habit for folks to get so caught up in all the tasks they have to do that they don’t have time to stop for a chat with their neighbors or even get to know the people living nearby.
My Neighbor Left Some Notes For The Maintenance Guy
Passive-Aggressive Neighbor
Neighbors Are Funny. To Be Clear, This Is Not For My Dog (Don’t Have Any Furry Friends Right Now, Sadly). Just Saw This Note In The Height
Thought it might make others laugh too.
When people are young, they might not think much about cultivating relationships with their neighbors, but this becomes more important as they get older. Studies have found health benefits to having a community around you that supports you and keeps you mentally and physically engaged.
The idea is that as we age and retire, we may have less social stimulation, with no job to go to or friends and family living farther away, which can negatively affect our health. That’s why simply meeting one’s neighbors and talking with them can help older folks stay active and feel less lonely.
My Neighbor Left A Note To Reject Her Secret Admirer
My Neighbor Received This Note
Friendly Neighbor. Our Cat Got Out And Ran Straight Into Our Neighbor's Apartment
When looking for a new house, price and location are definitely important, but did you know that the kind of people living next door could have just as much sway? According to research done on home buyers, 24% feel that good neighbors can have a significant impact on their overall happiness.
This could be because if the folks next door are noisy, rude, or always interfering, it can ruin people’s mood and possibly cause a lot of drama in their lives. That’s why 45% of Americans would be open to moving to a new place if they had difficult neighbors, which is a pretty big decision to make.
Got Invited To A Wedding By The Neighbor's Kid
Left This On My Neighbor's Door. Making Your Dog Use The Bathroom On The Balcony Is Diabolical
The Neighbor Left A Chunk Of Her Wood Floor By My Doorstep
Long story short, my upstairs neighbor moved in about a year and a half ago and immediately asked if she could put in hardwood floors (my building requires permission from the floors below if people on the upper floors want to put in hardwood). I said no, as our building is echoey and loud enough as-is.
It became very obvious very quickly that she replaced everything with hardwood since I could hear basically every step. A few months ago, building management checked and confirmed that hardwood was installed everywhere. She was given a deadline to switch to carpet and, when she asked to meet with me, basically blew up, screaming at me that I had “ruined her life” for asking her to remove the flooring that she was never supposed to install.
Flash forward to today, her carpet-installation deadline, and I find this by my door. She literally took a chunk of her flooring and wrote a lil passive-aggressive message on it. whelp. Happy New Year!
I'm aware it's not actual wood. My building considers hardwood anything other than carpet for the sake of this rule.
Also, for the people asking why we couldn't compromise on area rugs or something, there's a reason this is the "long story short" version. For months, we went back and forth with suggestions, but she denied having hard flooring at all. By the time building management got involved, they were annoyed enough that she'd installed it without permission and had no issue asking her to replace it.
In most cases, when neighbors are mean, toxic, or sending weird notes like these, professionals explain that the best thing to do is to stay calm and figure out how to resolve the conflict. Instead of escalating the situation or calling the cops on the folks next door, it’s better to see how you can work things out.
The best way to do this is to have an honest, direct conversation with your neighbor and share any concerns you have about their behavior. Rather than putting all the blame on them, explain how their actions have made you feel and listen to their perspective as well, so they, too, feel heard.
Hostile/Helpful Neighbor. Posted On The Shared Dumpster At My Son’s Apartment Complex
Letter From A Concerned Neighbor
Took Me Several Attempts To Write This Note. Not Sure How You Ask The Neighbors You've Never Spoken To, To Come And Get Their Gazebo
Reply: "You're not a number. You're a free man!" (As I recall, there were a lot of gazebos in The Village.)
There can definitely be moments where you have tried to keep your cool with an aggressive neighbor, but you have no choice left but to take the matter further. When that happens, lawyers advise collecting as much evidence as you can about the other person’s actions, so that you have proof later on.
The next step is to approach the Homeowners Association (HOA), property manager, or local authorities to report exactly what your neighbors have been doing. This is where the evidence will come in handy, helping protect against any false statements the folks next door might come up with.
My Neighbor Is Horrible At Parking, So I Left A Note. This Is Their Response. I Completely Understand
No More Sacrificing Goats In The Back Yard, I Guess
Please Keep The Noise Down
All this while, we’ve only been discussing the terrible people next door and what to do about them, but it’s essential for everyone to know what they should do to be a good neighbor. The most important thing, according to housing experts, is to introduce yourself to the folks living nearby and to keep them in the loop about important matters.
Rather than just walking past them in the hallway, you can take a moment to say ‘Hi’ and ask them about their day. Showing genuine interest in their lives and going out of your way to help and support them will build strong bonds among all of you over time. This will ensure that you’re seen as a nice neighbor rather than just a stranger living next door.
My Response To Karen, AKA Mrs. The Grinch, Who Wrote This Charming Letter To Our Building
For Taping This Note To My Neighbor’s Door?
I drop things around 1-2 times a week (typically small stuff like utensils, my phone, my AirPods case), and nearly every time I do, my neighbor will pound her ceiling at least 5 times over the span of a minute. To give my neighbor the benefit of the doubt, my apartment is pretty run-down and has super-thin walls, so I assume dropping stuff is a lot louder than usual.
Admittedly, I’ve already had 2 stomping tantrums in response to her pounding, but they only seem to escalate her pounding as she tries to find ways to make more noise. The craziest part for me is that we live 2 blocks from a train station, so it’s not like she isn’t used to noise.
This morning, I got fed up and taped the note to her window before leaving for work. I showed it to a couple of friends and family, thinking that they’d see it as a funny but relatively harmless form of retaliation, but the consensus seems to be that I’m overreacting and I should’ve complained to my apartment manager or had some sympathy for her situation (she’s around 70 years old in a wheelchair).
The Neighbor Kid Put This Letter In My Mailbox. I'm Tempted To Do It
"Hello, dear stranger,
Would you supply me with your Wi-Fi password?
My parents will not let me use any wifi the whole summer. Just leave the passcode here and stick this note near your mailbox.
Simple!
Sincerely,
The person who got dared to do this (money is on the line here). I play Hearthstone and can coach you for free – highest rank: rank 68, decayed to maybe 69. Thanks for your cooperation in this endeavor."
These crazy notes from neighbors prove that enemies could be lurking right nearby, which is why so many folks hope to live near someone pleasant when buying a new house. Despite all of this, even if you end up with a terrible person living next door, maybe you can take the high ground and be nice to them. Who knows, that might just make a big difference.
We’d love to know if you’ve ever received a note like this from your neighbors or sent one yourself. Do share your experiences in the comments below.
Someone Didn’t Agree With The “Good Prices” Part
This Is What I Found In My Mailbox This Morning. My Neighbor, The Lady Whom I Don't Know Or Care About, Gave This To Me
Someone should tell her what Jesus thought of people like her.
The New Neighbor Keeps Leaving Notes On Our Car
The morning of June 3rd, the first note was on our car. Both my partner and I were a bit annoyed, mostly because of the tone of the note. I get that it is immensely frustrating when non-permit-holders take parking spots from residents, but it was literally the 3rd day of the month (and mind you, there were TONS of UHauls in the area over the weekend and on Monday), so I don't quite understand jumping to the conclusion that we are entitled people from out of town. I imagine most residents had to wait for their stickers at some point when they moved in - why not give us the benefit of the doubt? Maybe I'm just sensitive, but I really feel like that note could have communicated concern without being so extremely rude and presumptuous.
So, we left the printed-out notes in the second and third pictures in our car last night. I wanted to make sure he understood our situation (so he wouldn't call a tow truck on us) and also call him out a bit for being a bad neighbor. Maybe I should've been friendlier, or just not responded at all, but I was honestly so annoyed at his first note - once again, we've literally JUST moved and are thus pretty stressed out and tired and just not in the mood to be dealing with this.
Honestly, my partner and I both got a good laugh out of this last note. I'm thinking we should probably stop responding at this point since this guy is clearly out of his gourd, but it is pretty annoying. I'm thinking, based on his syntax and writing skills, maybe he uses this website (no offense to myself or anyone else here), so perhaps he'll see this and feel some type of shame?
A Friend Left A Note For His Neighbor
A Friend Wrote This Letter To Her Upstairs Neighbors
Found This Note My Neighbor Left In Response To Our Management
Someone Stole An Amazon Package From Me; I Left This Note By The Elevator, And They Gave It Back
Got Pulled Into Our Neighbor's Note War
Saw this note this morning and thought it was funny that we were the assumed note-leavers in the building. There's been a constant note war going on for a year now where notes have been put up asking people to stop smoking in their apartments. Of course, these don't deter the smokers, and the complex doesn't have a no-smoking policy. We are the only dog owners and know this is what apartment living is like with the smoking. This is our response to being dragged into this fight. Pic of stinky dogs in question.
Person Using A Blender
“Couple Energy”. My Neighbors Left This On My Car Yesterday
Stinky Food
Sunday morning, I cooked chicken fried rice... The ingredients were garlic, onion, sambal, egg, chicken, kecap manis, and leftover rice. The next morning, it was egg fried rice (we love fried rice) and spam, less-sodium egg, garlic, leftover fried rice, and soy sauce.
If these are stinky for them... What else can I cook? I have never cooked food with a strong smell since moving in here. (Shrimp paste or dried fish, which I believe would really smell, NEVER) will be sending an email to the management today and see what happens.
Even knowing this neighbor’s behavior, I’m still going ahead with the portable air hood I ordered from Amazon, and I’ll also be getting an air purifier (something I’ve been planning to buy anyway, now with an extra reason).
She mentioned that I have been cooking stinky food for months. I usually cook a mix of Asian and Western dishes and love trying new recipes. Since I also work in a café kitchen, I’ve been cooking eggs and bacon for years. Honestly, even the food some people call "stinky" in the comments, I don’t find stinky at all! I actually love kimchi and curry.