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Stephan Schmitz illustrates complex ideas simply enough to be instantly readable, yet still leaves room for interpretation. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, the award-winning illustrator creates conceptual digital works built around clear compositions, restrained color palettes, and carefully chosen visual metaphors. Rather than spelling everything out, his illustrations often invite viewers to pause, connect the clues, and find the larger meaning behind the scene.

Bored Panda has featured Stephan's illustrations before, and this new selection offers another look at how effectively he uses visual storytelling to communicate difficult, timely, and often deeply human topics. That approach has made Stephan’s work a strong fit for editorial features, advertising campaigns, publishing projects, and scientific journals. His illustrations can explore political tensions, social issues, medical subjects, mental health, technology, climate concerns, or everyday human behavior, all while keeping the message visually sharp and emotionally accessible.

Scroll down to see his thought-provoking illustrations, and let us know which one stayed with you the longest.

More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Thought-provoking illustration: two small figures face three giant robots with tech logos on their heads, symbolizing our lives dominated by technology.

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    #2

    A thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz depicting Rodin's The Thinker as a decaying robot.

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    #3

    Illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a mother with invisible head, held by two children, while a man rests on a couch.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    11points
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    #4

    Honest illustrations by Stephan Schmitz: people's faces pulled into phones by glowing screens.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #5

    Illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a person trapped within an @ symbol, resembling a snake, using a tablet.

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    #6

    Illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a businessman stepping on graduating students in a thought-provoking scene.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #7

    Thought-provoking illustration: a man sitting on a barbecue grill while typing on a laptop, depicting the burn-out in our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    10points
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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Chet's but roasting on an open fire.

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    #8

    Thought-provoking illustrations by Stephan Schmitz: A person kneeling, struggling to hold up a giant smiley face emoji.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #9

    Stephan Schmitz illustration of an hourglass with a young face at the top and an old face at the bottom, symbolizing time.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #10

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of the Grim Reaper carrying a crescent moon on a staff at night.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    9points
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    #11

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a woman sewing together patchwork speech bubbles representing our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    9points
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    #12

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a businessman on fire, running with a briefcase.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #13

    Illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a man pulling a drawer full of files out of the Facebook 'f' logo, depicting the amount of data the social media company collects.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #14

    Illustration by Stephan Schmitz depicting a tortoise wearing a graduation cap, representing the slow progress of change in academic institutions.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    7points
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    #15

    An honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing an oil rig emitting smoke that forms a skull, highlighting impacts on our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a woman unraveling her dress into yarn, revealing her shape.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #17

    Thought-provoking illustration: Little Red Riding Hood struggles to control a large, leashed black wolf in a forest.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #18

    A Stephan Schmitz illustration of a person playing a piano keyboard at the bottom of a large smartphone.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #19

    Woman looking at her face reflected on a smartphone screen illustration

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #20

    Smartphone exploding with clothes and shopping items flying out illustration

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #21

    Thought-provoking illustration: two houses trapped in an intricate maze of fences, symbolizing the complexities of our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #22

    Thought-provoking illustrations by Stephan Schmitz: A small man looking up at a giant vulture with a social media bubble in its beak.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #23

    Man communicating with glowing computer screen face digital illustration

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #24

    Broken smartphone screen with an eye looking through a keyhole illustration

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #25

    Thought-provoking illustrations by Stephan Schmitz: Business professionals around a global map, with syringes marking locations.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #26

    Stephan Schmitz's illustration of a robot artist painting a self-portrait with a human face, reflecting on art and life.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #27

    An illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a woman on a couch as fireworks erupt from a volcano painting, symbolizing life's chaos.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #28

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz featuring two fencers, one offering a rose instead of a sword.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #29

    Stephan Schmitz illustration of a person trimming a bush into a bowl shape catching a sunset, depicting creativity.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #30

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a man holding multiple masks representing different emotions about our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #31

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz depicting a man using a leaf blower to clear leaves from a painting of a tree.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #32

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a woman floating amidst falling binary code, with silhouettes in the background.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #33

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a scientist looking through a microscope at a dollar sign.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #34

    Stephan Schmitz illustration of a dove replacing the fuse of a b**b, symbolizing peace.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #35

    A Stephan Schmitz illustration depicting a man mowing a rainbow into colorful confetti over a cliff, a thought-provoking scene.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    4points
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    #36

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of scientists experimenting on a large guinea pig in a lab.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #37

    A Stephan Schmitz illustration showing a person made of puzzle pieces, holding an eye piece to fit into their face.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #38

    Woman with a power button glowing on her chest illustration

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #39

    Thought-provoking illustration: a whale statue bursts from a fountain in a park, observed by an elderly couple.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #40

    Thought-provoking illustrations by Stephan Schmitz: A musician with a half-broken guitar on stage, facing a single audience member.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #41

    Thought-provoking illustrations by Stephan Schmitz: A couple on a date with a dividing barrier between them.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #42

    A thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a couple sleeping in separate beds with a chasm between.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

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    #43

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a swimming pool with a mountain of splashing water, two people relaxing.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #44

    Stephan Schmitz illustration of a person holding their own detached face, reflecting identity and masks.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #45

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of construction workers assembling a large advertisement while musicians play.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #46

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a man looking at a heart under a red alarm light.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #47

    Stephan Schmitz illustration of a person on a rooftop hanging string lights on the crescent moon, representing hope.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #48

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a man mowing a long, straight road, symbolizing aspects of our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #49

    A Stephan Schmitz illustration showing a syringe with human faces as the liquid.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #50

    A Stephan Schmitz illustration of an open book with pages forming the shape of a person's legs.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #51

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz showing a man on a cloud next to a building, high above the city.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #52

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz of a bride standing at the edge of a deep chasm, symbolizing challenges in our lives.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #53

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz shows a man arranging framed road and landscape images on a brick wall.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #54

    Thought-provoking illustration by Stephan Schmitz of two men cleaning a mountain mural on a wall.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    3points
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    #55

    Honest illustration by Stephan Schmitz depicting an artist painting himself onto a canvas.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    2points
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    #56

    A Stephan Schmitz illustration showing a child being embraced by a larger figure.

    Stephan Schmitz Report

    2points
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