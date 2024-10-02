ADVERTISEMENT

Stephan Schmitz is a talented illustrator from Zürich, Switzerland, who uses his art to explore complex themes in simple but powerful ways. His illustrations often play with colors, shapes, and clever visual concepts to reveal hidden layers of meaning beneath everyday situations.

Whether he's working with The New York Times or Scientific American, Stephan’s work grabs attention and encourages viewers to think a little deeper about what they see. With his unique style and creative storytelling, it’s no surprise his illustrations have gained international recognition and a loyal following.

More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch