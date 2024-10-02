ADVERTISEMENT

Stephan Schmitz is a talented illustrator from Zürich, Switzerland, who uses his art to explore complex themes in simple but powerful ways. His illustrations often play with colors, shapes, and clever visual concepts to reveal hidden layers of meaning beneath everyday situations.

Whether he's working with The New York Times or Scientific American, Stephan’s work grabs attention and encourages viewers to think a little deeper about what they see. With his unique style and creative storytelling, it’s no surprise his illustrations have gained international recognition and a loyal following.

More info: Instagram | stephan-schmitz.ch

#1

A Father Absorbed By Work Loses His Family

#2

Shared Capitalism

#3

How AI Is Influencing Our Behaviour Online And In The Real World

#4

Who Started It?

#5

Open Relationships

#6

Middle Management Is Hell!

#7

Attachment Styles

#8

Screen Time

#9

I Need A Break!

#10

Digital Disinformation By Politicians

#11

Can Fiction Help Us Reconnect?

#12

When Caregivers Need Care

#13

Never Alone…

#14

"Are You Even Listening?"

#15

Home Office Fatigue

#16

Guilt And Forgiveness

#17

The New Work Lie

#18

She Had To Choose Between Her Lover And Her Husband… And… Chose None Of Them

#19

Symphony

#20

Recharging Your Batteries

#21

Finding New Ways To Support Centennial Staters As They Age

#22

A Young Mother Longing For A Second Child

#23

About #frequencies And #violins Vsao

#24

A Computer Science Major Writes About A Human-Like Interaction With An Artificial Being

#25

Undervalued Stocks

#26

Too Tight

#27

The Science Of Awe

#28

Patchworkfamilies: If The Kids Don‘T Accept The New Partner

#29

Can Artificial Intelligence Help Politicians Make Wise Decisions About Future Problems?

#30

The Digital Possibilities For Influencing Are Widely Used By Advertising Companies, Digital Platforms, Secret Services And Militaries

#31

Turning Unrecyclable Plastics Into Airplane Fuel

