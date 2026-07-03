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Actress’s Past Transformation Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Discussion About How Men Criticize Women’s Appearances
A person with short, bright yellow hair and visible armpit hair, wearing a green tank top, against a green wall. This sparks discussion about how men criticize women's appearances.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Actress’s Past Transformation Resurfaces, Sparking Heated Discussion About How Men Criticize Women’s Appearances

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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Actress Bruna Linzmeyer has sparked a debate about body-shaming and beauty standards after a tweet criticizing her transformation went viral.

The Brazilian superstar became known for her piercing blue eyes when she first appeared in the 2010 miniseries After All, What Do Women Want? on TV Globo, the country’s biggest network.

She went on to star in numerous prime time shows on the network, where she also earned praise for her talent and beauty. 

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    Highlights
    • The transformation of iconic Brazilian actress Bruna Linzmeyer became the subject of debate and the target of body-shaming comments.
    • Bruna is known for her work in numerous shows on TV Globo, one of the largest commercial TV networks in the world.
    • The star said she embraces her identity with “lightness and joy,” though she sometimes had to “negotiate” her appearance to fit into the mainstream.

    Bruna Linzmeyer’s dramatic transformation has ignited a debate about beauty standards after a viral before-and-after post
    Actress's past transformation, wearing a sheer red floral dress with slicked-back hair, sparks discussion about women's appearances.

    Image credits: Earl Gibson III/GG/Penske Media/Getty Images

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    In 2022, Bruna stunned fans with a dramatic transformation: she chopped off her long brown locks and dyed both her hair and eyebrows yellow.

    Making many of her male admirers even more outraged, a photo of the star with her arms raised revealed that she had decided to grow out her armpit hair.

    Her transformation recently went viral after X user @JoaquinTeixeira contrasted an old photo of Bruna with long brown hair and a beauty queen-style look with the image of her embracing the no-makeup, yellow-haired aesthetic.

    Actress's past transformation, with messy brown hair and floral pajamas, ignites discussion about women's appearances.

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    “This here impacted me way too much,” Joaquin wrote in a post that has amassed 11,000 likes and more than 700,000 views.

    The before-and-after post drew many hateful comments, with one man writing, “She tries so hard to be ugly. Today she has the face of someone who stinks.”

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    “When a person gets tired of being beautiful…” lamented another commenter.

    Others linked the transformation to Bruna’s political views, writing, “Radical feminism is a disease.”

    The actress was mocked over her yellow hair, no-makeup look, and body hair, with critics claiming she was “trying to be ugly”
    Actress's past transformation, as a young woman with long hair and a beauty pageant sash, sparks discussion about women's appearances.

    Image credits: _MyInfluence/X

    Last September, the Pantanal actress and LGBTQ+ activist discussed her transformation and the criticism she has faced for not conforming to traditional standards of femininity.

    “Beauty is a social construct, and I see it in women who don’t conform to the norm, with long hair or makeup,” she told Globo.

    “I like to explore the possibilities of being. I have joy, a good quality of life, and comfort in my own body. If that’s uncomfortable for other people, is that my problem?”

    Actress's past transformation, with short yellow hair and armpit hair, sparking heated discussion about men criticize women's appearances.

    Image credits: brunalinzmeyer/Instagram

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    An online comment from 'oengenheiroleo' stating 'This has to be criminalized!' on the actress's past transformation.

    A comment on an actress's past transformation, reflecting men criticize women's appearances discussion.

    The 33-year-old actress, who is a lesbian, said that she treats her s*xuality “with lightness and joy.”

    Bruna shared that she reads the comments on her Instagram posts and tunes out the negative ones.

    “I ask myself again, ‘Is it really my problem?’ The hate people feel says more about them than about me. I feel sorry for them.”

    Bruna discussed having to “negotiate” her appearance to succeed in the entertainment industry
    An actress with yellow hair, discussing her past transformation and how men criticize women's appearances.

    Image credits: brunalinzmeyer/Instagram

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    Asked about the forms of violence she has experienced, the star responded that she is not interested in portraying herself as a victim.

    “Violence happens every day, but it’s exhausting to portray myself as a lesbian woman as something related to pain or overcoming adversity. I wonder why pain sells so much…There’s room for joy! I prefer to value the potential rather than the complications.”

    An actress with dark hair, posing, related to her past transformation and men criticize women's appearances.

    Image credits: brunalinzmeyer/Instagram

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    A comment about an actress's past transformation, highlighting the discussion about men criticize women's appearances.

    A comment about an actress's transformation, sparking discussion on how men criticize women's appearances.

    Bruna further admitted that, throughout her career, she has had to conform to normative femininity to have more opportunities in the film and TV industries.

    “I negotiate my presence as a woman who relates to others and the way I dress and want to be seen. It’s a balance, because I need money.” she stated.

    “Normative femininity is connected to a commercial space, to visibility, and beauty is a social construct.”

    Bruna’s story echoes recent revelations from Hollywood actresses about body-shaming and the pressure to conform to beauty standards
    Actress's past transformation, sparking discussion about men criticize women's appearances, highlighting societal pressure.

    Image credits: Colleen Sturtevant/WikiPortraits

    Similarly, actress Olivia Wilde recently revealed that she regretted posing for the men’s magazine Maxim in 2009 after it named her the No. 1 woman on its Hot 100 list.

    She also said she “self-objectified” earlier in her career because she wanted to feel accepted in the industry.

    The conversation surrounding Bruna’s appearance also follows Margot Robbie’s revelation that a male co-star body-shamed her with a questionable gift.

    In an interview with Complex, the Barbie actress shared that, early in her career, an unnamed actor unexpectedly gave her a weight-loss book.

    Actress's past transformation resurfaces, sparking heated discussion about how men criticize women's appearances and beauty standards.

    Image credits: SWinxy/Wikimedia

    Screenshot of online comment about women's appearances, discussing how men criticize women, and societal expectations.

    “A male actor, gave me a book called French Women Don’t Get Fat, and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less,” Margot recalled.

    “He gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight, and I was like, ‘Whoa, f**k you, dude.’”

    Published by Mireille Guiliano in 2005, the book contained weight-loss tips such as eating only leek soup and “savoring every bite” to help people feel full.

    Studies suggest that over half of women have experienced body-shaming in the workplace
    Woman looking in the mirror, representing the discussion about men criticize women's appearances and body image issues.

    Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Though celebrities often bring the conversation into the spotlight, body-shaming is an everyday reality for thousands of women.

    According to a 2023 study by LinkedIn, 68% of women in the workplace have experienced some form of body-shaming, including comments about their clothes, weight, or appearance.

    A study shared by the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) found that women reported weight discrimination at lower levels of excess weight than men.

    Moreover, the study found that women are up to 16 times more likely than men to perceive weight discrimination in employment settings.

    The Brazilian star’s transformation drew many harsh comments
    Screenshot of a comment asking What did they do to her? related to women's appearances and men criticize women.

    A comment questioning actress past transformation, sparking discussion about men criticize women appearance.

    A comment expressing sadness about hidden problems, sparking discussion about men criticize women appearance.

    A comment about women's appearance and freedom, sparking discussion about men criticize women appearance.

    A comment asking what happened to a girl, sparking discussion about men criticize women appearance.

    A comment stating a girl was ruined, sparking discussion about men criticize women appearance.

    Actress past transformation comment: I can almost smell the scent in the images; it's not a pleasant feeling.

    Actress past transformation comment: I'm shocked at how much she likes being ugly.

    Actress past transformation comment: What makes a beautiful woman change so much, where's the vanity, poise, and femininity?

    Actress past transformation comment: Feminism at its purest essence.

    Actress past transformation comment: We underestimate the power of making the right choices.

    Screenshot of online comment: From the 2000s onward, this became fashionable. Discusses how men criticize women's appearances.

    Screenshot of online comment: Seriously, what the hell is going on in these people's heads??? Addresses men criticizing women's appearances.

    Screenshot of online comment: I'm afraid to say that I'm a feminist and have people think that I'm like this. Reflects on men criticizing women's appearances.

    Screenshot of online comment: This is what ideologies do to an unprepared mind. It turns into a human zombie. Relates to men criticizing women's appearances.

    Screenshot of online comment: Bleached or dyed eyebrows are one of the most sinister things that exist. Part of discussion on men criticizing women's appearances.

    Screenshot of a comment from desconhecido0_20, 'The girl was an it girl and out of nowhere she turned into a tomboy.' Actress past transformation resurfaces, sparking discussion on criticism of women's appearances.

    Screenshot of a comment from iamelcio1, 'When a person gets tired of being beautiful...' Actress past transformation resurfaces, sparking discussion on criticism of women's appearances.

    Screenshot of a comment from Hermann_School, 'It must be sad for her parents, right?' Actress past transformation resurfaces, sparking discussion on criticism of women's appearances.

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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