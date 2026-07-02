Olivia Wilde Sparks Concern As She Shows Off Dramatically Slimmer Frame Following “Medical Cadaver” Backlash

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Weeks after addressing fans’ concerns about her health, Olivia Wilde sparked fresh speculation that she may be dealing with body dysmorphia following a new public appearance.

The actress and filmmaker was compared to a “medical cadaver” and the emaciated creature Gollum from Lord of the Rings after giving an interview at a San Francisco film festival in April.

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Highlights Olivia Wilde sparked concern with her appearance once again after brushing off remarks about her “Gollum” interview.

The actress and director is promoting her new film, ‘The Invite,’ which also stars Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen, and Edward Norton.

Olivia insisted she is perfectly healthy amid speculation that she is too thin, saying of her viral interview, “That’s not how I actually look.”

Olivia Wilde’s latest appearance sparked renewed concern after she addressed her viral “Gollum” interview



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During the interview, her cheeks appeared sunken, while her eyes, accentuated by dark eyeshadow, appeared like they were almost popping out of her face.

“It was a terrible image,” the Don’t Worry Darling star admitted about her viral interview when speaking with The Cut. “I did look like Gollum.”

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Despite Olivia insisting that she is perfectly healthy, she reignited concerns when she attended a screening of her latest directorial project, The Invite, at London’s Picturehouse Central.

The 42-year-old actress donned an overalls-style black dress that plunged at the sides and featured a low square neckline.

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“I really like Olivia and for that reason I’m concerned by her appearance here,” one viewer expressed, adding that the director “doesn’t look healthy.”

“Please. Please. Someone help Olivia. She has body dysmorphia,” an Instagram commenter speculated.

“Something is off there,” echoed a separate fan, while a fourth said Olivia looked “skeletal.”

“Despite what we may all think that we know about her life and her motivations, it is clear that she is suffering,” a separate fan insisted, asking people to “show some compassion” and “keep your negative comments to yourself.”



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Olivia addressed the public commentary surrounding her weight in an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month.

“I’m so happy you’re bringing this up,” she told host Alex Cooper. “I was looking like an actual d*ad body!”

Olivia previously admitted her viral interview made her look like “Gollum” but insisted the unflattering images didn’t reflect her health



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Joining in on the jokes about her appearance, she said she resembled “a d*ad sarcophagus man” from the TV show Tales from the Crypt and added that she had hoped the interview wouldn’t spread across social media the way it did.

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“It was absolutely insane! I saw the picture and I was like, ‘Oh, that won’t go very far,’ and then suddenly it went f***ing everywhere.”

Still, the Tron: Legacy star reassured her fans that her appearance at the San Francisco film festival was just an unflattering look, not a sign of a deeper issue.

“We all have bad photos taken but then imagine it being on one hundred million phones. And that’s not how I actually look!”



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If Olivia wasn’t affected by the social media comments, it was all thanks to her sense of humor.

“This is the thing about having really good friends,” she said. “They are the ones that laugh the hardest. Any joke that has been made about me, my friends have made it first and been funnier about it. We had to laugh!”

Even her younger brother, Charlie Cockburn, compared her to Gollum after her viral interview in April.



The actress and director laughed off the negative comments about her appearance



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In a video posted on Instagram, Charlie could be heard laughing in the background as his sister reassured him she was “not d*ad.”

“Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of s**t,” the New York-born actress captioned the video.

Image credits: oliviawilde/Instagram

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Olivia is promoting the comedy The Invite, which she directed and stars in.

The movie, an English-language remake of the Spanish film The People Upstairs, also stars Penélope Cruz, Seth Rogen, and Edward Norton.

Olivia plays Angela, a mother trapped in a rocky marriage with failed musician Joe (Rogen). One night, she invites their upstairs neighbors, Pína (Cruz) and Hawk (Norton), whose relationship is the complete opposite of theirs, over to get to know them.



Olivia recently opened up about how her insecurities influenced her career choices



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During her Call Her Daddy interview, Olivia reflected on what she called her “self-objectification” earlier in her career, which she said stemmed from her insecurities about feeling accepted.

The actress implied that she regretted posing for the men’s magazine Maxim in 2009 after it placed her at the top of its Hot 100 List.

“I remember my publicist called me and said, ‘You’re number one. Do you want to accept it?’” she recalled.

“And I remember being like, I understand this is the most f***ed up thing in the world, but the part of me that felt like the girl who didn’t fit in from high school, the girl who never felt like I fit those standards, who felt awkward and wrong in every way, I know that part of me was like, ‘Really? You want me? I fit it now?’”



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Olivia admitted that capitalizing on her appearance opened many doors for her in the industry.

“I got roles upon roles from that. It led to casting,” she shared. “You have to take responsibility for your participation in that self-objectification.”

The mom of two, who sometimes felt pressured to “maintain” her s*x symbol status, said her insecurities persisted despite the constant compliments.



Olivia has built a career as both an actress and filmmaker



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“Inevitably, anytime someone uses a superlative to describe you like, ‘You’re the hottest,’ there’s gonna be a whole bunch of people who are like, ‘ don’t think so. I think you’re the ugliest.’

“And then that’s the thing that the inner part of you actually is gonna agree with, because you’re gonna be like, ‘See? I’m not the prettiest. I’m the ugliest, and I knew it, and they see it, and now I have to run from that.’”



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The star, whose real name is Olivia Jane Cockburn, derived her professional surname from author Oscar Wilde. She began using “Wilde” in high school to honor the writers in her family, many of whom used pen names.

Among her most famous projects are the medical-drama series House, where she played Remy “Thirteen” Hadley between 2007 and 2012, as well as the films Tron: Legacy, Cowboys & Aliens, and Her.

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She has directed three films: the teen comedy Booksmart, which won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, the thriller Don’t Worry Darling, and The Invite.

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