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Olivia Wilde Denies Explosive Florence Pugh Claims After Alleged ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fallout
Olivia Wilde speaks into a BAFTA microphone, left, with Florence Pugh on the right; addressing Don't Worry Darling fallout.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Olivia Wilde Denies Explosive Florence Pugh Claims After Alleged ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Fallout

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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The behind-the-scenes chaos surrounding Don’t Worry Darling became almost as talked-about as the movie itself. 

Years after the film’s release, rumors involving Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, and Harry Styles continue to fuel debate among fans. In a recent interview, Wilde finally broke her silence on one of the most controversial claims that overshadowed the film.

Highlights
  • Olivia Wilde finally addresses a rumor that haunted Don't Worry Darling for years.
  • The director reveals why she stayed silent as controversy engulfed the film.
  • Wilde also reflects on the backlash surrounding her high-profile romance.

The actress, who also directed the 2022 film, offered a candid explanation for why she chose not to respond as the speculation exploded and the headlines kept coming.

RELATED:

    Olivia Wilde denies the rumored on-set screaming match with Florence Pugh

    Florence Pugh and Harry Styles from Don't Worry Darling, a film at the center of alleged claims and fallout.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    In August 2022, reports of alleged tension between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde on the set of Don’t Worry Darling surfaced online. Reports at the time claimed that Pugh had grown frustrated with Wilde’s then-ongoing romance with Harry Styles.

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    The relationship allegedly led to the couple’s frequent absences from set, which reportedly caused tension during production. 

    The situation allegedly reached a breaking point, culminating in a reported “screaming match” between Pugh and Wilde, with studio executives reportedly stepping in to ease tensions.

    Olivia Wilde and Nick Kroll from Don't Worry Darling, a film with alleged fallout claims.

    Image credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

    In an interview with The Cut, Wilde categorically denied reports that she and Pugh were involved in a heated confrontation during the film’s production. 

    “I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, ‘None of this is true,’” Wilde said. 

    The film’s production crew later issued a statement rejecting claims of unprofessional behavior and expressing support for Wilde.

    Don’t Worry Darling director regrets staying silent during controversy 

    Florence Pugh at an event, central to Don't Worry Darling alleged claims and fallout.

    Image credits: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

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    In the same interview, Wilde reflected on the rumors, saying they distorted perceptions of her conduct on set. As stories of a troubled production and alleged tensions with her co-star continued to circulate, Wilde said she was urged to remain silent.

    The 42-year-old actress said both the studio and members of the production team advised her not to publicly engage with the speculation.

    “I was told, don’t say a f**king word. Just go out there and smile,” she recalled.

    Olivia Wilde speaking, denying Don't Worry Darling alleged claims and fallout.

    Image credits: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

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    However, Wilde admitted that she regretted following the advice in hindsight. Although she regretted having remained silent, the Booksmart director said the experience ultimately taught her how to deal with similar situations.

    Wilde added, “It taught me it’s not the way I want to handle things.”

    Olivia Wilde reacts to the backlash over her romance with Harry Styles

    Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde on a red carpet for Don't Worry Darling, amid alleged fallout.

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

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    Wilde also spoke about her short-lived romance with her nearly decade-younger co-star, which often overshadowed the discussion surrounding the film.

    The couple reportedly began dating in 2021 shortly after meeting on the set of Don’t Worry Darling. The actress described her nearly two-year relationship with the English singer as “loving and wonderful and joyful.”

    During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast earlier this month, Wilde opened up about the backlash she received for dating a younger person. 

    A man singing into a microphone, wearing a blue jacket and white shirt. Olivia Wilde, Don't Worry Darling.

    Image credits: NBC/Getty Images

    “It really did upset people, though…It was crazy. I don’t know how much I understand it yet,” she confessed. 

    Wilde explained that the hate she received had less to do with her and more to do with the “parasocial relationship” fans had with Styles. She reiterated that her relationship with the One Direction singer was “sweet” and “beautiful.”

    Following their breakup, Styles briefly dated actress Taylor Russell before reportedly getting engaged to Zoë Kravitz.

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    Don’t Worry Darling is currently available to rent on Prime Video and Apple TV.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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