Truth About ‘Insecure’ Olivia Wilde’s Appearance As Friends Reveal Painful Harry Styles Breakup And Hardest Struggle Of Her Life

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A source close to Olivia Wilde has shared details about her “painful” breakup with Harry Styles after the actress’ appearance sparked concern among fans.

On April 24, Olivia attended the San Francisco International Film Festival to promote her new film, The Invite. But it was her image that made headlines, as social media users raised alarms over what they perceived as a worryingly thin, “unhealthy” look.

Highlights Olivia Wilde’s appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival shone a light on her breakup with Harry Styles and his recent engagement to Zoë Kravitz.

Sources close to the actress revealed what was truly behind the look fans have described as “unhealthy.”

One insider claimed that Olivia has “always been skinny” and is “insecure” about what strangers may think of her.

Her appearance at the event coincided with news that her ex had become engaged to Zoë Kravitz after eight months of dating—with some fans assuming the sparkler on Zoë’s finger had affected Olivia.

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Sources close to Olivia Wilde have commented on her recent appearance at a film festival that set off a wave of speculation



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Olivia and Harry dated from January 2021 to November 2022. The two met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and in which they both starred.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, the actress hasn’t forgotten how “painful” her breakup with Harry was, even if the two have “moved on” from their split.

“When Harry and Olivia split, it was the hardest breakup he had ever gone through,” the source claimed.



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Harry allegedly recorded an entire album after feeling brokenhearted from the split but decided not to release it. Instead, he reportedly considered it best to “keep it private and move on.”

“Now that he’s met Zoë, he is so happy and it all makes sense why he went through that.”

A second source addressed the speculation surrounding Olivia’s appearance at the film festival, insisting that her look “had nothing to do” with her history with Harry.



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Insiders insisted that her look has “nothing to do” with ex Harry Styles , despite buzz around his engagement to Zoë Kravitz



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Speaking with the tabloid, they further clarified that fans have nothing to worry about regarding the 42-year-old actress’ health.

“The wide angle lens that is circulating an unflattering photo is unfair. She’s always been skinny. She works out and eats healthy. She looks the same.”

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Asked about her favorite “me-time” activities, Olivia previously told Vogue that she loves exercising, hiking, and swimming.



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Additionally, the insider stated that the mother of two “has always been a bit insecure” and that, despite being in the entertainment industry for over two decades, she still cares about what people think of her.

“Everyone does, and just because she’s famous, she’s no different,” the insider said.

Many fan comments following the festival came from a place of genuine concern; however, Olivia also faced criticism from online trolls, who compared her to a “cadaver” and claimed she was using weight-loss jabs.



Another insider shut down speculation about health issues, stating that Olivia has “always been skinny”

Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life. Ozempic is ruining women. pic.twitter.com/qvHEXZKoej — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 28, 2026

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Last week, Page Six reported that Harry is “completely smitten” with Zoë and that the two are engaged. Speculation that they had taken their relationship to the next level began when the Batman actress was photographed with a massive sparkler on her ring finger.

Before dating Harry, Olivia was in a nine-year relationship with actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis. The stars share two children: 12-year-old Otis Alexander and 9-year-old Daisy Josephine.

In 2022, the filmmaker denied the claims that she had cheated on Jason with Harry, insisting that their romance had ended “long before” she met her co-star.



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“Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” she clarified.

One of the most talked-about moments from the breakup came when Olivia was promoting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and a woman publicly handed her an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential.”

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The envelope reportedly contained custody papers served by Jason regarding their two children.

The actress and director was previously in a nine-year relationship with Jason Sudeikis



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After the incident, Olivia told Vanity Fair that she was “deeply saddened” and “disturbed” by being handed the legal documents in public.

A representative for the Ted Lasso actor stated that he had “no prior knowledge” that his ex would be receiving the papers in front of everyone at the event, a move he admitted was “inappropriate.”

The exes settled their custody battle over their two children in September 2023, with Jason agreeing to pay $27,500 in monthly child support, as per The Daily Mail. They also agreed to share joint custody of them on a week-on, week-off basis.



Olivia appears to be moving forward, with her romance with Caspar Jopling reportedly getting serious



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Olivia is now believed to be dating British art seller Caspar Jopling, to whom she was first romantically linked last September when they were spotted kissing.

A source told People that the pair “seem to be getting serious” and that he has already introduced her to his family and friends.

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Caspar supported the New York-born artist at the Sundance Film Festival, where she presented The Invite, the movie she directed.

The comedy, which hits theaters next month, marks Olivia’s third time directing after 2019’s Booksmart and 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling.

“Wide angle lens is definitely not helping here,” one observer wrote

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