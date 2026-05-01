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Truth About ‘Insecure’ Olivia Wilde’s Appearance As Friends Reveal Painful Harry Styles Breakup And Hardest Struggle Of Her Life
Olivia Wilde's appearance with dark eye makeup, light hair, and white shirt, against a logo background. Harry Styles breakup.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Truth About ‘Insecure’ Olivia Wilde’s Appearance As Friends Reveal Painful Harry Styles Breakup And Hardest Struggle Of Her Life

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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A source close to Olivia Wilde has shared details about her “painful” breakup with Harry Styles after the actress’ appearance sparked concern among fans.

On April 24, Olivia attended the San Francisco International Film Festival to promote her new film, The Invite. But it was her image that made headlines, as social media users raised alarms over what they perceived as a worryingly thin, “unhealthy” look.

Highlights
  • Olivia Wilde’s appearance at the San Francisco International Film Festival shone a light on her breakup with Harry Styles and his recent engagement to Zoë Kravitz.
  • Sources close to the actress revealed what was truly behind the look fans have described as “unhealthy.”
  • One insider claimed that Olivia has “always been skinny” and is “insecure” about what strangers may think of her.

Her appearance at the event coincided with news that her ex had become engaged to Zoë Kravitz after eight months of dating—with some fans assuming the sparkler on Zoë’s finger had affected Olivia.

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    Sources close to Olivia Wilde have commented on her recent appearance at a film festival that set off a wave of speculation
    Olivia Wilde's appearance, blonde hair, and striking blue eyes, wearing a black lace top, at an event. Harry Styles breakup.

    Image credits: Colleen Sturtevant/Wikimedia

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    Olivia and Harry dated from January 2021 to November 2022. The two met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and in which they both starred.

    According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, the actress hasn’t forgotten how “painful” her breakup with Harry was, even if the two have “moved on” from their split.

    “When Harry and Olivia split, it was the hardest breakup he had ever gone through,” the source claimed.

    Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles holding hands, walking on a street, after their breakup, highlighting her appearance.

    Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

    Harry allegedly recorded an entire album after feeling brokenhearted from the split but decided not to release it. Instead, he reportedly considered it best to “keep it private and move on.”

    “Now that he’s met Zoë, he is so happy and it all makes sense why he went through that.”

    A second source addressed the speculation surrounding Olivia’s appearance at the film festival, insisting that her look “had nothing to do” with her history with Harry.

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    Insiders insisted that her look has “nothing to do” with ex Harry Styles, despite buzz around his engagement to Zoë Kravitz
    Harry Styles walking in blue jeans and a navy jacket, white sunglasses, next to a woman on the phone. Olivia Wilde appearance breakup.

    Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images

    Text: Sneaky-er Her baby daddy dodged a bullet... discussing Olivia Wilde's appearance and Harry Styles breakup.

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    A comment from user Stepfret, Lmao, face finally matching her creepy nature, referring to Olivia Wilde's appearance.

    Speaking with the tabloid, they further clarified that fans have nothing to worry about regarding the 42-year-old actress’ health.

    “The wide angle lens that is circulating an unflattering photo is unfair. She’s always been skinny. She works out and eats healthy. She looks the same.”

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    Asked about her favorite “me-time” activities, Olivia previously told Vogue that she loves exercising, hiking, and swimming.

    Olivia Wilde's appearance, with blonde hair, a white t-shirt, and striking green eyes, against an SFFILM backdrop.

    Image credits: hippojuicefilm/X

    Additionally, the insider stated that the mother of two “has always been a bit insecure” and that, despite being in the entertainment industry for over two decades, she still cares about what people think of her.

    “Everyone does, and just because she’s famous, she’s no different,” the insider said.

    Many fan comments following the festival came from a place of genuine concern; however, Olivia also faced criticism from online trolls, who compared her to a “cadaver” and claimed she was using weight-loss jabs.

    Another insider shut down speculation about health issues, stating that Olivia has “always been skinny”

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    A comment from TheMexican79 expresses concern for Olivia Wilde's appearance, noting she looks an unhealthy weight after the Harry Styles breakup.

    Text on a white background reads, "skaapjagter I genuinely thought this was Angelina Jolie." This relates to Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles breakup.

    Last week, Page Six reported that Harry is “completely smitten” with Zoë and that the two are engaged. Speculation that they had taken their relationship to the next level began when the Batman actress was photographed with a massive sparkler on her ring finger.

    Before dating Harry, Olivia was in a nine-year relationship with actor and comedian Jason Sudeikis. The stars share two children: 12-year-old Otis Alexander and 9-year-old Daisy Josephine.

    In 2022, the filmmaker denied the claims that she had cheated on Jason with Harry, insisting that their romance had ended “long before” she met her co-star.

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    Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, and two others on a red carpet. Olivia Wilde's appearance post Harry Styles breakup.

    Image credits: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

    “Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic,” she clarified.

    One of the most talked-about moments from the breakup came when Olivia was promoting Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and a woman publicly handed her an envelope marked “Personal and Confidential.”

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    The envelope reportedly contained custody papers served by Jason regarding their two children.

    The actress and director was previously in a nine-year relationship with Jason Sudeikis
    Olivia Wilde's appearance with Jason Sudeikis, highlighting details amid discussions of her Harry Styles breakup and struggles.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    A comment by Alundra828 on Olivia Wilde's appearance, expressing strong opinions about celebrity looks and Harry Styles breakup.

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    After the incident, Olivia told Vanity Fair that she was “deeply saddened” and “disturbed” by being handed the legal documents in public. 

    A representative for the Ted Lasso actor stated that he had “no prior knowledge” that his ex would be receiving the papers in front of everyone at the event, a move he admitted was “inappropriate.”

    The exes settled their custody battle over their two children in September 2023, with Jason agreeing to pay $27,500 in monthly child support, as per The Daily Mail. They also agreed to share joint custody of them on a week-on, week-off basis.

    Olivia appears to be moving forward, with her romance with Caspar Jopling reportedly getting serious
    Olivia Wilde in a white sheer top, gold necklaces, and long wavy hair, after her painful Harry Styles breakup.

    Image credits: oliviawilde/Instagram

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    Olivia is now believed to be dating British art seller Caspar Jopling, to whom she was first romantically linked last September when they were spotted kissing.

    A source told People that the pair “seem to be getting serious” and that he has already introduced her to his family and friends.

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    Caspar supported the New York-born artist at the Sundance Film Festival, where she presented The Invite, the movie she directed.

    The comedy, which hits theaters next month, marks Olivia’s third time directing after 2019’s Booksmart and 2022’s Don’t Worry Darling

    “Wide angle lens is definitely not helping here,” one observer wroteA social media comment from "Excellent_Range4572" states, "Babies will start crying if they see her," discussing Olivia Wilde's appearance.

    A comment from Valuable_Penguin, "Wide angle lens is definitely not helping here lol", referencing Olivia Wilde's appearance post Harry Styles breakup.

    A screenshot of text that reads the_main_entrance. Looks like the long term effects of stimulants or stress. Olivia Wilde breakup appearance SEO.

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    An image with the text "Sorry-Value Holy eyeballs dude". This relates to Olivia Wilde's appearance post Harry Styles breakup.

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    AK-11 user comment: "I used to have a huge crush on her. This is just scary." discussing Olivia Wilde's appearance.

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    A screenshot of a comment from user Tweezy2024 saying, This has to be a gollum filter, referring to Olivia Wilde's appearance.

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    A user comment, Fit-Tomatillo6267, stating she did not look like this 2 years ago, relating to Olivia Wilde's appearance.

    A comment from frenchy714 states, She looks sick, potentially referring to Olivia Wilde's appearance post Harry Styles breakup.

    A social media comment from "GettinWiggyWiddit" stating "I mean she does look REALLY bad" regarding Olivia Wilde's appearance.

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    Text discussing the painful Harry Styles breakup and appearance struggles, highlighting how low protein intake affects muscle tissue.

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    A user comment from NotABigBaller07, reading Man she used to be hot too, now looks like a Tim Burton extra, relevant to Olivia Wilde's appearance and Harry Styles breakup.

    A comment about Olivia Wilde's appearance: "She was the most gorgeous before!". Reflecting on Harry Styles breakup struggle.

    Text from OkTrueTrue about female celeb appearance trends, mentioning Skeletor and unhealthy looks. Relates to Olivia Wilde's appearance.

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    Commenter hopes Olivia Wilde feels well after Harry Styles breakup, addressing her appearance and struggles.

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    A comment from blac_sheep90 expressing concern: I hope she's okay. She looks very fragile and ill... Olivia Wilde breakup appearance.

    A comment about Olivia Wilde's appearance, expressing hope she's not ill, referencing Chadwick Boseman, and Harry Styles breakup.

    Screenshot of a social media comment, titled "Searchingforgoodnews," discussing criticisms of Olivia Wilde's appearance.

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    A comment from YogurtclosetIcy2812, stating Olivia Wilde could be unwell, and people need to back off. #OliviaWildeAppearance #HarryStylesBreakup

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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