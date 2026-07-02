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Nearly five years ago, we introduced Bored Panda readers to BagDogs, one of the internet's most wholesome Instagram pages dedicated to dogs riding around in bags, backpacks, baskets, and totes while accompanying their humans on everyday adventures.

Although the page shared its final post two years ago, its archive is still full of adorable photos worth revisiting. This time, we've rounded up even more charming images that didn't make it into our original feature. Scroll down to enjoy these delightful pups, and don't forget to tell us which furry passenger stole your heart the most!

More info: Instagram