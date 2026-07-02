This Page Shared 95 New Photos Of Dogs Living Their Best Lives In Bags, Backpacks, And Baskets
Nearly five years ago, we introduced Bored Panda readers to BagDogs, one of the internet's most wholesome Instagram pages dedicated to dogs riding around in bags, backpacks, baskets, and totes while accompanying their humans on everyday adventures.
Although the page shared its final post two years ago, its archive is still full of adorable photos worth revisiting. This time, we've rounded up even more charming images that didn't make it into our original feature. Scroll down to enjoy these delightful pups, and don't forget to tell us which furry passenger stole your heart the most!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Someone is going to grow into those huge paws.
All right, I guess dogs in bags do look cute, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if there were many owners who regard it rather a pouch than a bag, and I'm absolutely fine with it as long as they carry their dogs temporarily and not 24/7/365......🤔 🐩 🐕 🤷🏽 🛍️ 👜
Agreed.Load More Replies...
All right, I guess dogs in bags do look cute, but I wouldn't be surprised at all if there were many owners who regard it rather a pouch than a bag, and I'm absolutely fine with it as long as they carry their dogs temporarily and not 24/7/365......🤔 🐩 🐕 🤷🏽 🛍️ 👜
Agreed.Load More Replies...