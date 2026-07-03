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The great thing about memes is that there’s one for pretty much every mood and interest. Need something completely random? Easy. Looking for animal memes or painfully relatable posts about anxiety? The internet has plenty.

But today, we have a collection of a different kind. We gathered some really weird and chaotic memes from the Instagram page Federal Meme Bureau. So if your sense of humor is hanging on by its last brain cell, you’re in the right place.