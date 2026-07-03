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The great thing about memes is that there’s one for pretty much every mood and interest. Need something completely random? Easy. Looking for animal memes or painfully relatable posts about anxiety? The internet has plenty.

But today, we have a collection of a different kind. We gathered some really weird and chaotic memes from the Instagram page Federal Meme Bureau. So if your sense of humor is hanging on by its last brain cell, you’re in the right place.

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#1

A screenshot of text that reads, 'He found me crying. He crew too. We both crode. SOMEONE BRING SHAKESPEARE BACK.' This image is a weird meme.

federalmemebureau Report

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    #2

    A weird meme of a man squatting next to a rainbow bench, avoiding sitting on it.

    federalmemebureau Report

    5points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I may catch pneumonia but the gay won't get me.

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    1point
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    #3

    A WikiHow article titled How to Have Fun When You're Poor, with a weird meme of a man hallucinating dolphins.

    federalmemebureau Report

    5points
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    #4

    A fluffy white cat looking directly at the camera with a caption about saying weird stuff, an ideal subject for weird memes.

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    #5

    A person with dark hair and wide eyes, mouth open in surprise, reacting to a comment about weird memes.

    federalmemebureau Report

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    #6

    A weird meme of Ryan Gosling in a suit with the text: We are not the same.

    federalmemebureau Report

    5points
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    #7

    A weird meme showing a chocolate figure wrapped in blue foil, revealing a Santa face instead of the Elsa-like character.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeaah but, did he come out or did she come out? Geneology already confuses me now I have to keep up with side quests.

    0
    0points
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    #8

    A reporter in a comically oversized puffy coat, holding a microphone. This image is a weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Missy Elliot vibes.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    A weird meme showing Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, looking scared with the text about his dad wanting to cut off his leg.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #10

    A weird meme with a Save Energy sticker showing a light switch being turned on and off, with text asking How would you like it if someone turned you on and then left?

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #11

    A screenshot of a text message conversation where someone wishes for a boyfriend with similar music taste. The other person says, 'I need a you. Who isn't you.' This image is a weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #12

    A white dog standing on its hind legs, looking out a window. Text below reads, 'Broquito LOOK behind you,' with a terrifying reflection in the window. This image is a weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #13

    A screenshot of a tweet with a photo of a person reacting to a video game, next to a grid of game characters. A second tweet below discusses an 88-person polyamorous relationship. This image is a weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #14

    A weird meme depicting a person contemplating choices for an Instagram story: music, niche memes, or nature pics.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #15

    A weird meme from a YouTube video titled I pranked myself by going to school 18 years for nothing.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A weird meme with a strange, droopy figure and text about cheese and crackers.

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    4points
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    #17

    A weird meme of Squidward riding a snail shell, with the text heading to the job i prayed for.

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    4points
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    #18

    A weird meme illustrating capybara body language with four expressions: calm, alert, frightened, and aggressive.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #19

    A weird meme with Godzilla emerging from water, wearing jeans, with text about dripping or drowning in this world.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #20

    A weird meme featuring a bored Spongebob, watching an incoming call turn into a missed call.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is your notifications even on? I haven't touched my phone in 3 days lol. It sent me a reminder to mind the battery.

    0
    0points
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    #21

    A weird meme showing a blurry cat with text me at 3 am taking a quiz of what kind of pasta am i, about late-night quizzes.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #22

    A weird meme showing a school paper with points taken off for breathing.

    federalmemebureau Report

    4points
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    #23

    A screenshot of a social media post asking 'do girls actually like being called mommy?' with a humorous comment below. This image is a weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #24

    A weird meme of a Twitter exchange where Brendon Urie asks if crabs think fish are flying.

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    3points
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    #25

    A weird meme showing a green puppet in a pink dress and a wand, with text about the smell of sewage.

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    3points
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    #26

    A weird meme of a Reddit post asking if someone will be bullied for wearing a Reddit logo shirt to school.

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    3points
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    #27

    A screenshot of a map showing a location labeled 'Gay Village' and 'Rue Panet'. Text overlay reads, 'I WENT HERE AND EVERYBODY KNEW YOU.' This image is a weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    haileystrong avatar
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    random_froggg (she/they 86/47)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What were you doing in Gay Village, huh? 🤔

    0
    0points
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    #28

    A weird meme showing three identical men, one holding back another in a protective stance.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #29

    A weird meme showing two toilets facing each other in a bathroom, labeled as a poopdown at high noon.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #30

    A weird meme from Spongebob Squarepants showing Squidward and Mr. Krabs at a meeting.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #31

    A weird meme with a sad kitten and text about building LEGO or making out.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #32

    A weird meme featuring Youngboy NBA with a quote about butterflies.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #33

    A weird meme showing a wolf in a suit, reflecting old gamer tags.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #34

    A weird meme showing a hand petting a cat with the text Me petting my cat for the last time before I sell him for RAM.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #35

    A text conversation featuring a bizarre image of a muscular Minion holding a baby Vegeta, a truly weird meme.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #36

    A Minion meme saying, I Hate Mosquitoes. I Mean I Know I'm Delicious But D**n!

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    3points
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    #37

    A student awkwardly sleeping on a school desk, head on arm and feet on the desk, highlighting weird memes about school.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #38

    A man with a unique beard design and a fresh haircut stands in front of a barber shop, perfect for weird memes.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #39

    A funny meme of a highly muscular male mannequin in a Nike store, humorously critiquing unrealistic body expectations.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #40

    A weird meme featuring two animated characters, one with a big grin and the other looking up in awe, with text.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #41

    A funny meme showing a man with a thick beard on his neck, with a tweet asking about his primary vs. secondary chin.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I primary beard would cover the rest of that mess up bro.

    0
    0points
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    #42

    A weird meme showing a woman's face printed on a tall object, making it appear as if she has a tall hairstyle.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #43

    A weird meme with two hot dog buns and text saying: Go ahead hop in the bun If you're gonna act like a wiener.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #44

    A weird meme featuring Drake looking downcast with the text: when they call u by ur instagram name at the function.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #45

    A weird meme of a creepy, gaunt deer-like creature in front of a house, captioned about British dudes finding it odd.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #46

    A weird meme showing a lake shaped like a person with arms and legs spread, appearing to have fallen from above.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #47

    A weird meme depicting a caveman saying 7 will be my year, humorously reflecting ancient times.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #48

    A weird meme featuring Chad Jesus refusing to turn water into Baja Blast for a sad, crying Wojak.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #49

    A weird meme comparing two men to two women in colorful outfits, labeled as Fortnite skins.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But then do you lean into the character or constantly fend off creeps?

    0
    0points
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    #50

    A weird meme illustrating a person waiting for a long text, thinking about finding emojis.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #51

    A weird meme showing a cartoon person with sparkling brown eyes when sun hits them.

    federalmemebureau Report

    3points
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    #52

    A weird meme showing a shelter at Autism Peak, implying a kiss. The text reads, What if we kissed at Autism Peak?

    federalmemebureau Report

    2points
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