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Much like the hunter-gatherers of our past, collecting and bringing home berries or animal pelts, modern dating often involves sending your choice of online content. A funny TikTok or maybe two kittens laying together, that you’ve captioned “us.”

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and cutest posts from a page dedicated to “love memes.” Save the ones you plan to send to your significant other, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and thoughts in the comments section down below.