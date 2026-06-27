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Much like the hunter-gatherers of our past, collecting and bringing home berries or animal pelts, modern dating often involves sending your choice of online content. A funny TikTok or maybe two kittens laying together, that you’ve captioned “us.”

We’ve gathered some of the funniest and cutest posts from a page dedicated to “love memes.” Save the ones you plan to send to your significant other, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own examples and thoughts in the comments section down below.

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#1

It Do Be Like That

A meme with a person looking at a huge pile of pennies, representing love and sweet posts.

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    #2

    Not Dumb, It Is Just Love

    A tweet about a boyfriend taking the bus to call his girlfriend, showcasing a sweet post about love.

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    6points
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    #3

    I Do This To My Guy Too Sometimes

    Reddit post showing a girlfriend's sweet confession about lying to give hugs, a heartwarming post from an online community.

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    There is a penguin-inspired word for what happens when your partner sends you a blurry video of a cat falling off a counter at 2pm on a Tuesday. It is called "pebbling." The term borrows from the courtship behavior of Gentoo penguins, who bring their chosen partners small stones as tokens of affection. Digital pebbling works the same way. A meme, a viral clip, a Reddit post that made someone snort at their desk. These are tiny offerings that say "I saw this and immediately thought of you." In a relationship, that turns out to be worth a lot more than it sounds.

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    The science behind it is more interesting than you might expect. When couples share something funny and laugh together, the brain releases a mix of feel-good chemicals including dopamine and endorphins. Shared laughter also triggers a surge in oxytocin, the so-called bonding hormone, which helps build trust and closeness between people.

    #4

    He Made An App Just To Give Her Attention

    An Emi post about her sister's programmer boyfriend creating an app with an attention-request button, highlighting their sweet love.

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    5points
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    #5

    Wholesome Date

    A Reddit post with comments discussing wholesome first date options, revealing sweet love stories.

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    #6

    Must Be Nice Being The God’s Favourite

    A tweet about a man and woman praying for each other, detailing sweet posts about finding love.

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    A well-timed meme about your shared hatred of Monday mornings or your mutual obsession with a specific TV show is not just funny. It is, in a very literal sense, a small chemistry experiment that tends to go in the relationship's favor. Humor has also quietly become one of the most important qualities couples look for in each other.

    #7

    May This Love Find Us

    A tweet from @thandoau about a boss cancelling a meeting with a note about feeding his wife, a sweet post about love.

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    #8

    It's The Thought That Counts

    A Katelyn Bowden post about a boyfriend always getting chocolate and tampons for his girlfriend during her period, showing his love.

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    3points
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    #9

    From Heartbreak To Home

    A tweet by Lex comparing a past relationship to a current one, emphasizing true love and sweet posts.

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    3points
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    Research from psychologist Vassilis Saroglou found that sharing a funny moment during a first encounter led to stronger feelings between two people, and that couples with compatible senses of humor were more likely to end up together long-term. Saroglou also found that married people frequently credit shared laughter as one of the cornerstones of a successful relationship. Memes are not just silly distractions. They are one of the primary delivery systems for exactly that kind of humor.
    #10

    Gratitude

    A text message exchange about a husband calling his wife his hottest girlfriend, highlighting online community love.

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    #11

    LOL

    A tweet from collegekate about her mom and dad's sweet love story, showcasing online community love.

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    #12

    Men's

    A meme titled This is how us men in love see the world, showing a man focused on one woman amidst blurry others, a sweet post about love.

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    3points
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    Beyond the chemistry, there is something meaningful about the specificity of a well-chosen meme. Dr. Rosanna Guadagno, a social psychologist at Stanford who has researched social influence and virality, points out that one of the clearest signs a relationship is growing stronger is the development of shared inside jokes.
    #13

    True Love

    A social media post about a boyfriend supporting his girlfriend during a research presentation, showcasing sweet love.

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    3points
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    #14

    Dynamic Kind Of Love

    A text message conversation showing a supportive exchange between a husband and wife, highlighting sweet love.

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    #15

    Just Let Me Be Crazy For A Minute

    A tweet about a boyfriend asking his girlfriend with anxiety how he can help, demonstrating sweet love.

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    3points
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    A meme is essentially a visual version of that. Sending your partner a very specific format that captures something only the two of you would find funny is a way of saying "this is ours." Over time, those accumulate into a private language that belongs entirely to the relationship.

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    #16

    😌

    Text post saying Don't tell your man, then Me to my man: and they said I shouldn't tell you. Imagine. a sweet post.

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    #17

    It Is

    A screenshot of a text message conversation about sending 178 reels and love, reflecting a sweet post.

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    #18

    Introvert Couples

    A meme with a man pointing at a whiteboard, showing posts about love and wanting to be alone together.

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    There is also a simple logistical function at play. Couples spend the majority of their days apart, navigating work, commutes, and everything else that has nothing to do with each other. Memes give people a way to briefly re-enter the shared world of the relationship without needing a full conversation.

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    #19

    Love This :)

    A Twitter post from an online community sharing sweet posts about love and pleasure from mundane daily activities.

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    3points
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    #20

    This Is Partnership. You Lift Me Up, I Hold You Down, We Both Win

    A Forever Therapy post about a couple sharing responsibilities to support each other's education, showcasing their love and partnership.

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    2points
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    #21

    The World Needs More Love Like This

    A tweet from No Idea: Daddy Blog praising his wife, a sweet post from an online community about love.

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    A tagged post or forwarded video requires no formal response, no specific timing, and almost no effort. It is the lowest-friction form of "I am thinking about you" that exists, and it works reliably. None of this means memes are a substitute for real conversation or quality time together. Therapists note that while pebbling is a meaningful habit, it works best as a supplement to deeper communication rather than a replacement for it.

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    #22

    Don't We All

    A tweet expressing a desire for a relationship with someone who understands quietness, reflecting sweet love.

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    2points
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    #23

    Sweet Meme

    A quote about trusting an overthinker who says they love you, emphasizing deep posts about love.

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    #24

    When He Trusts You With His Soft Side

    Disney Bambi meme about a man emotionally opening up, a sweet post from a love-dedicated online community.

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    2points
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    But within those limits, the humble meme is doing more emotional heavy lifting in modern relationships than most people ever stop to think about. The raccoon eating a tiny grape, the perfectly timed reaction image, the post that is just "us." These are small things. They just happen to matter quite a bit.

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    #25

    Girls Is This Actually True?

    Screenshot of a tweet by Ari Rose about girls remembering guys who listened, highlighting a sweet post from an online community.

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    2points
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    #26

    Sweet Chaos

    A tweet from @haleyrosefergie about her drunk boyfriend calling his 'woman' which was her, a sweet post about love.

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    #27

    Keeper

    A tweet from @amanda_c_rae about a first date and a dog handshake, a sweet post showcasing love.

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    normeo127 avatar
    Norm Gilmore
    Norm Gilmore
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Works with dogs. My cats would just look at me blankly and then start screaming that I hadn't fed them in at least 30 seconds...

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    #28

    That's Gotta Be The Best Sandwich Ever

    A text message conversation with sweet posts about a couple discussing their married love and crying during vows.

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    2points
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    #29

    Happiness Goals

    A text message with a sweet post about making someone so happy they question how such love is possible.

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    2points
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    #30

    May This Love Attack Me

    A tweet sharing a sweet post about a man in a suit getting pizza for his hungry bride 20 minutes before their wedding.

    thick_thumper Report

    2points
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    #31

    If Its Not Like This I Dont Want It

    A comment from an online community about a husband's snoring and following his wife to the couch, demonstrating love.

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    2points
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    #32

    Best Feeling Ever

    Sweet posts about love: a tweet describing a playful scare prank between a couple.

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    2points
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    #33

    Rawr

    Sweet posts about love: two people in dinosaur costumes crossing the street.

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    #34

    When I Talk About Football To My Wife

    Sweet posts about love: a frog listening intently, representing passion.

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    2points
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    #35

    The "I Love My Wife" Starter Pack

    Sweet posts about love: a humorous text post about wanting a wife.

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    2points
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    #36

    Humans Were Meant To Hibernate With Their Soulmate

    A tweet stating humans are meant to lay in bed with the love of their life all winter, a sweet post about love.

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    1point
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    #37

    "Borrow"

    Funny comic about a man lending his sweater to his girlfriend, illustrating a sweet post from an online community.

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    #38

    He's One Heck Of A Wholesome Boyfriend

    A tweet from @BrookeKrimmel about her boyfriend paying tuition and equating it to Chipotle, a sweet post about love.

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    1point
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    #39

    Isn't That Right

    A split image of a woman drinking and a man looking on, representing sweet posts about friendship in love.

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    1point
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    #40

    A Text Changes Everything

    An illustration from an online community showing how a simple miss you text brings love and flowers to life.

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    1point
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    #41

    Words That Teach How To Truly Love

    A Twitter post from an online community sharing a father's advice on love and maintaining a healthy relationship.

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    #42

    LOL

    A screenshot of a text message exchange from an online community showing a cute post about love.

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    1point
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    #43

    It's So Easy I Promise!

    Sweet posts about love: a text message saying thanks for cheese stick and cant wait to marry you.

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