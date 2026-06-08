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Sometimes you see a post online that manages to perfectly encapsulate a feeling you know is real, but have been unable to put into words. It’s probably one of the main causes of someone immediately hitting that share button and sending said post to a friend with the caption “me,” just another method of wanting to be understood.

The “Cheerful Pessimism” Instagram page is dedicated to memes and posts that are a bit hard to pin down, but still entertaining in their own special way. If that’s not relatable, I don’t know what is. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram