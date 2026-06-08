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Sometimes you see a post online that manages to perfectly encapsulate a feeling you know is real, but have been unable to put into words. It’s probably one of the main causes of someone immediately hitting that share button and sending said post to a friend with the caption “me,” just another method of wanting to be understood.

The “Cheerful Pessimism” Instagram page is dedicated to memes and posts that are a bit hard to pin down, but still entertaining in their own special way. If that’s not relatable, I don’t know what is. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cheerfully pessimistic tweet about smart kitchen appliances and frustration

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    #2

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about avoiding people on purpose

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    #3

    Tweet meme about true friends exchanging memes and emotional support cheerfully pessimistic

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    #4

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about losing track of time and darkness taking over life.

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    #5

    Meme about loving and sharing accurate song lyrics everywhere

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    #6

    Text meme about awkwardly asking for a favor with pessimistic humor.

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    #7

    Pessimistic meme asking if you listen to music while rescuing wife

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    #8

    Funny cheerfully pessimistic meme about not impressing a mentally ill child.

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    #9

    Cheerfully pessimistic quote about overthinking things never thought of

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    #10

    Man with hands raised meme about being the villain in own life cheerful pessimistic memes

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    #11

    Woman holding head with meme about feeling upset but self-aware cheerful pessimistic memes

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    #12

    Fact about dik-diks marking territory with tears in nature

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    #13

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about not finishing thoughts for more exciting ones

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    #14

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about secrets safe as someone zones out in tree

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    #15

    Cheerfully pessimistic tweet with two rules: don't tell what to do and please help me

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Pessimistic tweet about developing obsession with someone uninterested

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    #17

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme quote about therapy working only if IQ is lower than therapist

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    #18

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about giving up and following the light inside a red cabbage close up

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    #19

    Cheerfully pessimistic tweet about stealing joy from someone's life

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    #20

    Man smiling in car meme about memory loss and aging cheerfully pessimistic

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    matt_100 avatar
    Giraffe Sitter
    Giraffe Sitter
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, but you also forget what you forgot, so it doesn’t seem so bad.

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    #21

    Colorful landscape with rainbow showing joy of Instagram reels at 3 am cheerfully pessimistic meme

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    #22

    Happy dog breaking through wall for social media story cheerfully pessimistic meme

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    #23

    Man in hat with meme about watching phone ring cheerful pessimistic memes

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    #24

    Young man with meme about playing hard to want cheerful pessimistic memes

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    #25

    Text meme about misinterpreting mean comments as affectionate cheerfully pessimistic meme

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    #26

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme contrasting handling compliments versus insults

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    #27

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about maintaining an annoying online image for real life normalcy

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    #28

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about preferring reading articles to working

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    #29

    Cheerfully pessimistic tweet about intelligence not preventing stupidity

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    #30

    Tweet humor about telling a long story with behind the scenes bonus features

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    #31

    Funny Instagram post offering six ibuprofen as an old family recipe meme

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    #32

    Text-based meme about pills that might fix or worsen brain condition

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    #33

    Meme showing frustration opening fridge with food needing cooking

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    #34

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme of crying figure spending money on something needed

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    #35

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme of man refusing to fake laugh and staring seriously

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    #36

    Humorous meme about wanting to join nuns in a situation

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    #37

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about learning to be okay being alone in a relationship

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    #38

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about repeating mistakes with never again humor

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    #39

    Man changing opinion after reading comment section cheerfully pessimistic meme

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    #40

    Man in car with meme about package delivery anxiety cheerful pessimistic memes

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    #41

    Man wearing headphones debating if they cause hearing damage cheerfully pessimistic meme

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    #42

    Humorous cheerfully pessimistic meme about head hurting and emotional suffering

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    #43

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about waking up to mental illness simulator virtual reality

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    #44

    Text meme stating if a ham can spiral, so can I, expressing cheerful pessimism.

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    #45

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme quoting a tweet about describing a felony to a friend

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    #46

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about nostalgia and guilt messing with your head

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    #47

    Meme showing cheerfully pessimistic reaction to being called funny after feeling left out

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    #48

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about retelling stories confidently despite being told otherwise

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    #49

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about oversharing online importance with social media stats

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    #50

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about TikTok showing 'someone you may know' to destroy in this lifetime

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    #51

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about story likers being patient story repliers with a lion image

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    #52

    Chat meme about hesitation to enter a place despite knowing everyone

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    #53

    Meme about dating mentally ill people because of attraction but facing reality

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    #54

    Meme about calculating sleep time instead of sleeping with close-up of person

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    #55

    Twitter text post about loneliness and marked person from a pessimistic perspective

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    #56

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about sitting next to someone blocked on social media with dark artwork

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    #57

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme of person covered in spikes with caption desiring intimacy

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    #58

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about needing to be alone right now

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    #59

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about life without insecure losers draining energy

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    #60

    SpongeBob meme showing happiness about being loved in cheerfully pessimistic style

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    #61

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme showing choice between deleting Instagram or remaining online

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    #62

    Illustration of person feeling unable to express anger in household depicted as an insect.

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    #63

    Dark creature meme about keeping a small social circle due to others' discomfort.

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    #64

    Pessimistic meme about recovering from a dream that felt intensely real

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    #65

    Pessimistic meme criticizing people who downplay deep feelings and passion

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    #66

    Pessimistic meme joking about love and worm worries with early bird reference

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    #67

    Pessimistic meme about feeling sadness and anger and responding with nothing

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    #68

    Twitter apology meme for reacting to multiple noises at the same time

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    #69

    Meme about friendship knowing childhood trauma over favorite color with thoughtful young man

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    #70

    Twitter meme about having a crush ruining life with pessimistic humor

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    #71

    Cheerfully pessimistic meme about parents realizing talking back is normal conversation

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