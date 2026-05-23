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Sometimes the sum of something isn’t quite greater than its parts, rather, it manages to simply confuse. We can identify every element in a picture, name every item, but can still find it impossible to describe how they all managed to come together.

The “Hmmmm” (that’s four m’s) internet group is dedicated to images that are best described as weird, hard to explain and perhaps even cursed. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to furrow your brow in confusion, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hmmmm

Creative street pothole setup mimics waterfront property with dock and boat

Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

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jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The pigeon is interested.

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    #2

    Hmmmm

    Cat holding mouse near sleeping person's face in funny hmm image

    Anxious-Childhood321 Report

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    #3

    Hmmmm

    Funny subway station floor signs in Korea showing different body types for escalator access

    Ok_Bridge6091 Report

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    There is something deeply satisfying about staring at an image and having absolutely no idea what you are looking at. That moment of confusion, where your brain stutters and tries to make sense of something that just does not quite add up, is actually a rich psychological experience that researchers have spent years trying to understand. Far from being an uncomfortable feeling, that mild sense of "wait, what?" turns out to be one of the more pleasurable things the human mind can encounter.

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    A big part of this comes down to how our brains are wired to find patterns. Humans are, at their core, pattern-recognition machines. From the moment we open our eyes each morning, our brains are constantly scanning, sorting, and categorizing everything we see. This process is so automatic that we do it without even thinking.

    #4

    Hmmmm

    Sculpture used as knife and scissors holder in kitchen hmm image

    Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

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    #5

    Idk How But I Found This On Google

    Group of people in blue scrubs raising hands while one holds up an orange cat

    Eli48457 Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Church of the Ginger Feline.

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    #6

    Hmmmmmm

    Boy and dog both with different colored eyes mimicking each other

    CheapCommission369 Report

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    When an image breaks that pattern, when something refuses to be neatly filed into a recognizable category, the brain does not shut down. Instead, it kicks into a higher gear. Scientists call this state of engaged curiosity, and it is genuinely enjoyable for most people.
    #7

    Hmmm...

    Tree shaped like a chair with a hollow center and toilet paper roll

    LustrouswiWar Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When Groot needs to use the facilities?

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    #8

    Hmmmm

    Police officers inspecting a large number of bricks with a circled belly in hmmm images

    Playful-Medicine-678 Report

    6points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just enough to wet my beak. IYKYK

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    #9

    Hmmm?

    Creative kitchen cooking using a bottle as a utensil hmmm image

    KeylaBabyxoxo Report

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    There is also a well-documented connection between confusion and curiosity, and curiosity is one of the most motivating emotional states a person can experience. Psychologist George Loewenstein developed what he called the information gap theory, which suggests that curiosity arises when we become aware of a gap between what we know and what we want to know.

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    #10

    Yes I Do

    Joe Rogan podcast screenshot with quote about shooting a U.S. citizen, highlighting horrific and turning the car away

    Windthrasher637 Report

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    #11

    The U.S. Is Not The World's Police Force And Cannot Tell The World What To Do

    Tweet about US courts holding foreign presidents accountable but not US president

    Windthrasher637 Report

    5points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 Isn't it ironic...🎶

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    #12

    Hmmmm

    Baby bottle with unusual n****e mount to help baby take bottle hmm image

    anon Report

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    A bizarre or ambiguous image creates exactly that kind of gap. You see something, you cannot explain it, and suddenly you need to figure it out. That drive to resolve the mystery is compelling in a way that ordinary, easily understood images simply are not.
    #13

    Hmmm

    Man confronted in restaurant while woman holds sign hmm image

    bannedyetagains Report

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    #14

    Hmmmm

    Wheelchair ramp with steps defeating its purpose and accessibility

    si_sono_poprio_io Report

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    #15

    Me After Buying My Bro At The Bro Store

    A humorous photo of two men with one man wearing an oversized shirt making his head appear small

    Majestic-Cap395 Report

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    The "Hmmmm" subreddit taps directly into this phenomenon. The images posted there are not scary or offensive. They are just deeply, pleasantly strange. A shadow that falls in the wrong direction. A reflection that does not match its source. A perfectly ordinary scene where one element is quietly, inexplicably wrong.

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    #16

    Hmmm

    Car with a tree stuck in hood shows unexpected damage in hmmm images

    Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Final Destination stuff right there

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    #17

    Hmmm

    Man and cat wearing matching shirts with each other's faces printed

    Ariana_doll_ Report

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    #18

    Hmmmmm

    Funny warning sign on dock about unsupervised children used as crab bait

    Professional-Ice7118 Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about a crazy old man neighbor? Asking for a friend.

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    These images invite you to slow down and actually look, which is a rarer experience than it sounds in an era of endless scrolling. According to research published by the American Psychological Association, exposure to experiences that violate our expectations can actually boost our ability to detect patterns elsewhere, meaning that looking at weird images might genuinely make your brain sharper.
    #19

    Hmmm

    Box labeled definitely not bees with instruction to shake vigorously before opening

    GalacticStar124 Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait! Let me shut the door and get my popcorn!

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    #20

    Hmmmm

    Man dressed in turkey costume eating a whole roasted turkey on subway

    CelestshadelogueDry Report

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    #21

    Hmmmm

    Person hanging upside down from bunk bed using laptop on desk in unusual position

    Icy-Forever-2297 Report

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    There is a social dimension to this too. Sharing a confusing image with someone is an act of connection. It says, "I found something that broke my brain a little and I think it will break yours too."

    #22

    Hmmmm,

    Desert ground with scattered remote controls and text about remote part of the desert

    SKYBOY223pt Report

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    #23

    Hmmmmmm

    Person wearing a white hard hat that looks like hair in hmmm image

    reddit.com Report

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    #24

    Hmmmm

    Cats relaxing inside a refrigerator in a funny hmmm image

    a_usless_person Report

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know about cubic feet but it must sleep 6 cats.

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    The comment sections under these kinds of posts are often some of the most collaborative and good-natured on the internet, full of people pooling their observations and theories to arrive at an explanation together. That communal puzzle-solving scratches a very human itch. It is the digital equivalent of gathering around something strange and saying "do you see what I see?"
    #25

    Idf Tell Christian And Druze Lebanese Citizens To Not Help/Hide Muslim Lebanese From Idf

    Tweet about Jewish troops searching for Muslims hidden in Christian attics amid Lebanon conflict

    kamSidd Report

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    #26

    Hmmmm -_-

    Mosquito trapped in the nozzle of a red DEET insect repellent bottle outdoors

    RavishingYacht47 Report

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    #27

    Hmmmmm

    Man and girl with mismatched sandals highlight humorous fashion in hmmm images

    Professional_Bet4921 Report

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    Humor plays a role as well. Many unusual images have a comedic quality to them, not because anything funny has happened, but because the universe has briefly arranged itself in a way that seems to be making a joke at the expense of logic. This kind of is one of the oldest and most studied forms of comedy, rooted in the same mismatch between expectation and reality that makes confusing images so engaging in the first place.
    #28

    Hmmmm

    Round frog standing upright on windowsill showing back and feet

    MurTaTG Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶 I want to break free🎶

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    #29

    Hmmmm

    Person wearing black outfit with back cutout revealing Ouija board tattoo

    Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

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    #30

    Hmmmm

    Man wearing optical illusion shirt that looks like a tunnel on subway

    WonderfulPillow196 Report

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    Ultimately, loving weird images is just a very human thing to do. It reflects our curiosity, our hunger for novelty, our love of a good puzzle, and our appreciation for the moments when the ordinary world glitches just enough to remind us that reality is stranger and more interesting than we usually give it credit for. The pictures ahead are a pretty good reminder of that.
    #31

    Hmmmm

    Service dog in bookstore holding harness in mouth with message about following for help

    boy11will Report

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    #32

    Hmmmm

    Old Nokia phone with smiley faces displayed and people in background

    reddit.com Report

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    #33

    Hmmmmm

    ATM machine with large fish taped over the screen

    bannedyetagains Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The ATM sleeps with the fishes.

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    #34

    Hmmmm

    A white toilet with a horse-shaped base, combining toilet and horse sculpture

    Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

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    #35

    Hmmmm

    A poorly made blue Sonic the Hedgehog amiibo figure with exaggerated eyes

    whoppingreformer Report

    4points
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    #36

    Hmmmm

    Black dog with a heart-shaped object in its mouth in a curious pose

    pretty-pr1ncess Report

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    #37

    Hmm

    Person wearing realistic bear costume working at office desk

    VariousLongevity Report

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    #38

    Hmmmm

    Cat stretching paw near car exhaust in parking garage

    Majestic-Cap395 Report

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    #39

    Hmmmm.......hmmmmmm

    Man lying on beach with belly blending into sand in funny perspective

    GorgeousLadder878 Report

    4points
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    #40

    Hmmm

    Burned toilet with melted tank and black soot on wall in bathroom fire damage

    TheOrangeDepletion Report

    4points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Wednesday after Taco Tuesday.

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    #41

    Hmmmm

    Anime style illustration with wordplay using I and lamp to say I love you

    pretty-pr1ncess Report

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    #42

    Hmmmmm

    Meme of man with shadows on his face saying No to Are you Batman question

    Designer_Chair740 Report

    3points
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    #43

    Basketball Fan

    Unique tattoo with mole as basketball on person's neck hmm image

    Designer_Chair740 Report

    3points
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    #44

    Hmmmm

    Large Coca-Cola bottle with unusual mold or discoloration on surface

    elpropiosaya Report

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    #45

    Hmmm

    Man explains Uber drivers booking themselves as an infinite money glitch

    FearlessFix4916 Report

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    #46

    Hmmmm

    State police car pulling over Krispy Kreme delivery truck on road

    lilzoefrost Report

    3points
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    #47

    Hmmmm

    Greeting cards with heart designs and numbers displayed on a rack in a store

    Ok_County_2454 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Hmmmm

    Woman reacting in surprise at a crowded party scene in hmmm images

    Brave_Evidence_1259 Report

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    #49

    Hmmmm

    Person lying inside a supermarket freezer in frozen foods aisle

    Golden89Wit Report

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    #50

    Cannibals

    Cannibalism joke with two kiwi birds eating sliced kiwis

    IMAD_PLAYS Report

    3points
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    #51

    Hmmmmmm

    Steak doneness levels humor with burnt and fiery stages

    Character_Cancel_280 Report

    3points
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    #52

    Lost Dog

    Lost dog flyer showing a duck with funny dog traits

    HotFireBall Report

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    #53

    Hmmmmmmmmm

    Communion wafers in a bowl with energy drink poured over, combining unusual food and drink items

    AstralistrophyDip Report

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    #54

    No No No Noem, You Just Can't Deport Native Americans

    ICE tried to deport Native American Leticia Jacobo from Arizona's Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community

    anon Report

    2points
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    romanshape avatar
    Sacred Panda
    Sacred Panda
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What can I say, you crazy pople voted orange. Stop getting the news from tiktok, twitter or facebook...

    0
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    #55

    Hm

    Single men do everything for themselves text meme about independent man meaning

    Some_Zombie_6354 Report

    2points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FYI, us vs them is not a good look.

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    #56

    Hmmmmm

    Cartoon of Christmas trees with one watching another tree on laptop turning into fall tree

    Designer_Chair740 Report

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    #57

    Hmmmmm

    Funny street sign showing person falling ahead matching person lying on snowy street

    Designer_Chair740 Report

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    #58

    Hmmmm

    Anime blood recolored white due to Chinese censorship in a scene to reduce graphic appearance

    No_Paint3226 Report

    2points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not - I mean, I'm a queer woman, so I'm not particularly speaking from experience here, but that's not better is it?

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    #59

    Hmmmm

    Computer CPU temperature warning humor exceeding sun surface temperature

    McManBoi69 Report

    2points
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    #60

    Hmmm

    Bonsai tree with unusual root shape resembling human legs in garden center

    reddit.com Report

    2points
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    #61

    Hmm

    Funny image of a man's neck edited to look like Loch Ness monster

    shabbyfragmentation7 Report

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    #62

    Hmmmmmmmmmmmm

    Search results showing Teletubbies character Tinky-Winky and others

    welcome2thericefarm Report

    2points
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    #63

    Hmmmm

    Man with half-shaved head and half-shaved beard sitting in cafe

    RavishingFunnel-385 Report

    2points
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    #64

    H M M M M M M M M M

    Office chair base with a bicycle seat instead of a chair seat

    Fra_0 Report

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    #65

    Hmmmmmm

    Refrigerator packed with multiple raw chickens stacked on shelves

    SinTrash_ Report

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    #66

    Hmmmm

    Hand holding a hot dog topped with mustard and relish outdoors

    generalofthebroarmy Report

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    #67

    Hmmm

    Greenland surrounded by colorful Lego blocks in an anti imperialistic defense wall meme

    Amahagene1 Report

    2points
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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's missing the extra bricks scattered around on the ground. After stepping or falling on a few of those, invaders will beat a hasty retreat for sure.

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    #68

    Hmmmm

    Human hand wearing tiny gloves shaped like feet hmmm image

    CheapCommission369 Report

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    #69

    Look, A Wild Land Shark Grazing On Some Grass

    Garden sculpture of a pink shark with human legs hmmm image

    Thick_Umpire_722 Report

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    #70

    Hmmmm

    Man contemplating trays of white and brown eggs outdoors

    itsszoefrost Report

    2points
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    #71

    Hmmmm

    People in snake costumes holding parasols inside a cafe

    mandarin666 Report

    2points
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    #72

    Hmmm

    Old yellow school bus parked on gravel under blue sky

    slowdispatcher111 Report

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    #73

    Hmmmmm

    Pepsi branded bag next to can of chips in unusual snack packaging

    Kiro079 Report

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    #74

    Hmm

    Car covered in snow sculpted to look like a gorilla face in winter

    bothbabbling0103 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Hmmmm…

    Bathroom urinals below poster of women measuring waist with tape, humorous juxtaposition

    si_sono_poprio_io Report

    1point
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    #76

    Hmmm

    Hand holding a strangely shaped stone resembling a video game controller in hmmm images

    girl_beautifull Report

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    #77

    Hmmmmm

    Woman wearing a crab shell on her face in an office setting

    Designer_Chair740 Report

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    #78

    Hmmmm

    Funny bookstore chalkboard sign about cross dresser accusation joke

    g01d3n_f1ng3r Report

    1point
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    #79

    Hmmmmmmmmm

    Street art showing duck-banana hybrid sculptures sitting on sidewalk

    Fra_0 Report

    1point
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    #80

    Hmmmmm

    White wired earbuds with tangled cable on wooden surface

    Dennisdemenis Report

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    #81

    Hmm

    Limousine loaded on tow truck lit at night on city street

    MistyPersona Report

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