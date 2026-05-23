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Sometimes the sum of something isn’t quite greater than its parts, rather, it manages to simply confuse. We can identify every element in a picture, name every item, but can still find it impossible to describe how they all managed to come together.

The “Hmmmm” (that’s four m’s) internet group is dedicated to images that are best described as weird, hard to explain and perhaps even cursed. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to furrow your brow in confusion, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments down below.